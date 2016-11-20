A Project Structure for Your Open Source Unity Packages

When you start writing the code for your package, you will find that there isn’t really any form of enforced project structure. A clear project structure that keeps things nice and organised is usually the best way to go, especially important if other people need to read through your code.

The project structure I use is:

build: any builds and log files

reports: any test result files

release: to store your package for download

scripts: for use by yourself or CI to build, run tests etc.

src: the source code of the package itself

From Unity, select to create a new project, where you will enter its name and choose the src folder from above as the project location. Doing this will create a folder within the source directory that contains the Unity project. Alongside these files you will want to put a Unity project .gitignore, such as the one I propose below.

Prepare Your Unity Project For Git

At the root you can add a very simple .gitignore so that the builds and tests results aren’t committed to Git.

build/ reports/

Moving onto the Unity project itself, you will have an Assets folder to contain all of your project’s assets, such as source files, images and materials. To ease the process of exporting the package later I like to have one folder within here for the package sources and another with a .UnitTests suffix for all the unit tests. Any scenes (for testing the build) or other files are kept within Assets but out of the package sources folder, so that you can export everything in there to make your package.

For example, for MySuperLibrary I would have:

Assets/MySuperLibrary/: Package sources

Assets/MySuperLibrary.UnitTests/: Unit test sources

build.scene: scene file to test the build

That’s about it, be sure to let me know if you can think of any improvements to the structure. Enjoy!