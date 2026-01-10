This document was adapted from Style Directives in Jack Bradshaw’s Monorepo. Style Directives Monorepo Effective documentation is the cornerstone of sustainable development; however, the inevitability of team growth makes it hard to write documentation as team that isn’t fragmented and inconsistent; therefore, some degree of coordination between contributors is necessary. Even solo engineers, who once had a free pass, must now contend with the inconsistency of AI-generated documentation. I myself use AI to generate some of the documentation in my repository, but over time have become dissatisfied with the results; specifically, the lack of consistency and coherence across the codebase. My first attempt to solve this problem culminated in the creation of a General Documentation Standard Document containing 13 prescriptive rules; specifically: documentation must be impersonal, objective, precise, formal, literal, current, contractual, terse, descriptive, definitive, and declarative. It was a work of art, flawless, sublime, a triumph rivaled only by its monumental failure. My intention was to establish unambiguous standards that could be objectively verified and enforced by AI; however, a problem became apparent over time; specifically, while some requirements could be objectively verified (such as list formatting), others were inherently subjective (terseness, definitiveness etc.) and proved difficult to evaluate; furthermore, such rigid rules stifled the very creativity and freedom of expression required to produce high-quality documentation, leading to me to feel stuck, and AI failing to comply. The rules were essentially too specific and rigid. Rather than iterate on broken standards, a fundamental shift in approach was required. I completely rewrote the document and split the content into three types: standards (absolute and objective), practices (subjective but unambiguous), and guidelines (highly subjective and ambiguous), with a heavy skew towards guidelines. By focusing on high-level guidance instead of rigid rules, and encouraging a middle ground between opposing extremes, the new directives provide ample room for individual expression while discouraging known anti-patterns and failure modes. This creates an inclusive space where contributors can speak in their natural voice, without excessive disharmony in the result, thereby creating an inclusive contributor experience and an accessible codebase. Guideline: Reasoned Wisdom Repository documentation must be objective and fact-based, with references to the codebase and external sources where appropriate; however, subjectivity in the form of hard earned experience is invaluable, as facts alone lack the context to be useful, and eschewing the unique experiences/perspectives of contributors does not create a supportive environment; therefore, documentation should contain a balance of objectivity with subjectivity. Too Academic: "FooSort exhibits O(N log N) average-case computational complexity, as formally proven by Henderson (1984) via amortized analysis utilizing potential functions and aggregate methods. Empirical validation was conducted through Monte Carlo simulation across 10,000 uniformly distributed datasets, yielding a 95% confidence interval of [0.98N log N, 1.02N log N]. The algorithmic soundness has been peer-reviewed and published in ACM Transactions (DOI:10.1145/12345)." (Unnecessarily dense academic language) Too Poetic: "FooSort dances through data like a graceful ballet, elegantly weaving elements into their rightful places. It whispers efficiency at every turn, a symphony of comparisons orchestrating order from chaos. Fast as lightning, beautiful as a sunset, it transforms your messy lists into pristine arrays of pure harmony." (Flowery metaphors obscure technical meaning) Just Right: "FooSort sorts N items in O(N log N) average time, making it suitable for most use cases. However, it degrades to O(N²) on nearly-sorted data, which caused production issues at Company X when customer uploads were typically pre-sorted. For that reason, MergeSort is preferred for production workloads despite slightly worse constant factors." (Combines objective facts with subjective experience and reasoned conclusion). Striking a balance between objectivity and subjectivity ensures documentation remains accurate and accessible, while creating an inclusive and supportive space for contributors. Guideline: Balance Minimalism with Sufficiency Contributors must include enough information to avoid the hidden costs of missing documentation, as the cost of storing a few extra paragraphs (kilobytes) is far lower than the cost of missing context (e.g. hours of debugging, production failures, reinventing the wheel); however, unnecessary detail defeats the purpose by obscuring the truth under unnecessary detail; therefore, documentation should omit superfluous information. Too Minimal: "FooProvider caches values." (Insufficient context about behavior, expiry, or known issues) Too Verbose: "FooProvider internally utilizes a ConcurrentHashMap instantiated with an initial capacity of 16 and a load factor of 0.75 to store the cached values, which are themselves wrapped in a custom CacheEntry object containing a 64-bit timestamp derived from System.nanoTime() for high-precision expiry calculations, and are evictable using a least-recently-used policy implemented via a synchronized doubly-linked list that is traversed in reverse order during cleanup cycles triggered by a ScheduledExecutorService running on a separate daemon thread. Side note: It commonly fails on Android devices due to OOM errors." (Excessive implementation detail buries the critical OOM failure) Just Right: "FooProvider caches values with a 60-second TTL using an LRU eviction policy. The cache runs on a background thread and may cause OOM errors on memory-constrained Android devices." (Sufficient context about behavior and known issues without unnecessary implementation detail). Striking a balance between minimalism (avoiding unnecessary detail) and sufficiency (providing adequate context) ensures documentation remains useful and accessible without obscuring critical information under excessive implementation detail. Guideline: Balance Past, Present, and Future Documentation should relate to the present state of the repository, as documenting the future risks inaccuracy as plans change, and documenting the past can clutter the repository with obsolete information; however, historical context often justifies the present while guarding against history repeating itself, and acknowledging opportunities for future works highlights known deficiencies; therefore, the past and future should be referenced where helpful. Too Past-Focused: "Past implementations of this method used the standard math library. There were issues with the parser but they were fixed." (Irrelevant details without actionable context) Too Future-Focused: "In Q4 we plan to rewrite the parser. We will make this method asynchronous in v2.0." (Promises without context about current state) Just Right: "A custom parser is used because the standard library parser caused performance regressions in v1.2. This method is synchronous, but asynchronous support may be added in a future release (tracked by issue #123)." (Present state justified by historical context and known limitations acknowledged with tracking reference). Striking a balance between stability (documenting what exists) and context (providing necessary background) ensures documentation remains accurate and helpful while preserving useful history and acknowledging known constraints. Note: Linking future plans to external tracking references gives readers a way to follow and get updates. Guideline: Balance Precision with Simplicity Documentation must be technically accurate and precise, as vague descriptions lead to misunderstanding and incorrect usage; however, excessive technical detail can obscure the core concept and overwhelm readers; therefore, contributors should provide precise explanations without unnecessary complexity. Too Vague: "FooProvider makes objects when you need them." (Lacks technical precision about behavior) Too Detailed: "The FooProvider utilizes a factory pattern instantiation mechanism wherein each invocation of the accessor method triggers the allocation of heap memory via the new operator, resulting in the construction of a distinct Foo instance with its own memory address." (Excessive technical detail obscures simple behavior) Just Right: "The FooProvider creates a new instance of Foo on every call." (Precise technical description without unnecessary complexity). Striking a balance between precision (being technically correct) and simplicity (being understandable) ensures documentation conveys accurate information without overwhelming readers with implementation minutiae. Guideline: Balance Formality with Informality Documentation should use professional language that maintains credibility and clarity, as informal slang can alienate readers and reduce perceived authority; however, overly academic or formal phrasing creates cognitive barriers and distances readers; therefore, contributors should use clear, standard technical English. Too Informal: "Kotlin's compiler is pretty cool and just turns your code into bytecode or whatever for different platforms like JVM and stuff." (Casual slang undermines credibility) Too Formal: "Kotlin's compilation process culminates in the generation of bytecode for the Java Virtual Machine and analogous artifacts for alternative execution substrates." (Overly academic phrasing obscures meaning) Just Right: "Kotlin compiles to the JVM and other platforms (e.g. JS, native)." (Professional tone with clear, standard terminology). Striking a balance between formality (maintaining professionalism) and informality (being approachable) ensures documentation remains credible and authoritative while being accessible to general engineers. Guideline: Specific Group References Documentation often requires referencing the people or teams behind decisions and actions, as attribution provides accountability and context; however, the personal pronouns ("we", "I", "us",etc.) are ambiguous; therefore, contributors should use specific individual/group names where possible. Too Vague: "The FooProvider is recommended." (Recommended by who?) Too Vague: "We decided to remove the drivers." (Unclear who "we" refers to) Just Right: "The Kernel Team decided to remove the drivers for runtime performance." (Specific attribution with clear reasoning). Striking a balance between attribution (providing accountability and context) and clarity (avoiding ambiguous pronouns) ensures clear communication by using specific group references (e.g. "The Maintainers", "The Compiler Team", "The Security Workgroup") rather than vague pronouns. Exception: Pronouns that refer to the user (e.g. "you") are acceptable (related to Balance Declarative and Imperative Tone). Guideline: Balance Declarative and Imperative Tone Documentation should describe the content of the repository by stating its behaviors and properties, as this keeps the focus on the artifacts it contains; however, procedures, tutorials, and guides can be clearer when written directly to the reader with imperative instructions; therefore, contributors should match tone to context. Too Imperative: "You must configure the FooProvider before you use it. You should call the init() method first." (Commands in reference documentation) Too Declarative: "The //foo:bar target generates artifacts when executed." (Passive description in a tutorial where step-by-step guidance is needed) Just Right: "Reference documentation: FooProvider must be configured prior to use by calling init(). Tutorial: Generate the artifacts by running bazel run //foo:bar." (Declarative tone for system descriptions, imperative tone for procedural guidance). Striking a balance between declarative (defining the system) and imperative (guiding the reader) ensures documentation provides appropriate information for its context, with reference documentation focusing on artifacts and tutorials providing clear actionable steps. Guideline: Balance Confidence and Humility Documentation should be written with confidence when the content is well-understood, as unnecessary hedging undermines authority and creates doubt where none should exist; however, speaking with excessive conviction when the truth is uncertain can detract from credibility; therefore, contributors should balance confidence with humility by acknowledging the limitations of knowledge and being transparent about their uncertainty. Too Hesitant: "FooProvider is probably not thread-safe and there is a small risk of runtime failure." (Unnecessary hedging about known behavior) Too Confident: "FooProvider will definitely work under high memory pressure." (False certainty about untested behavior) Just Right: "FooProvider is not thread-safe. The behavior under high memory pressure is undefined and has not been tested." (Confident about known facts, honest about unknowns). Striking a balance between confidence (establishing authority) and humility (acknowledging limits) ensures documentation maintains credibility without creating unnecessary doubt. Guideline: Balance Judgment with Neutrality Contributors should exercise judgment to identify real issues, limitations, and constraints; however, judgmental language that attacks systems, platforms, or contributors is unhelpful; therefore, contributors should focus on factual descriptions without assigning blame or making sweeping negative characterizations. Too Neutral: "This implementation works everywhere." (Lacks judgment, ignores real constraints) Too Judgmental: "Android is such a crap operating system it cannot even run this, also who wrote this shit?" (Personal attack on platform and people) Just Right: "Android devices circa 2012 have memory limitations that prevent this implementation from working as intended. The Foo implementation does not work on Android." (Sound judgment with specific, informative, and factual descriptions). Striking a balance between judgment (identifying real issues and constraints) and neutrality (avoiding personal attacks and blame) ensures documentation provides accurate and useful information without resorting to judgmentalism. Guideline: Balance Consideration with Respect Contributors should show consideration for the reader by acknowledging potential difficulties and offering supportive guidance, with softening language used appropriately; however, assertions and assumptions about the reader's mental or physical capabilities can be counterproductive, as they cross a critical interpersonal boundary; therefore, documentation should offer options and advice, while giving the reader the benefit of the doubt and avoiding personal assessments. Too Dismissive: "This behavior is obvious and should be easy to understand." (Lacks consideration for the reader's potential challenges) Too Presumptuous: "You will probably find this object confusing, and you should probably read the troubleshooting guide when you get stuck." (Makes assertions about the reader's capabilities and experience) Just Right: "This object does not completely implement the interface contract, and may throw errors in unexpected ways. Callers may wish to use Bar instead for a production ready service. Full documentation is provided in the README." (Acknowledges limitations, offers options, remains neutral and respectful). Striking a balance between consideration (acknowledging potential challenges) and respect (avoiding presumptions about the reader) ensures documentation provides supportive guidance without crossing interpersonal boundaries or making assumptions about capabilities. Guideline: Balance Abstraction with Clarity Documentation should use appropriate abstractions that match the system's design, as abstraction hides unnecessary implementation details and aids understanding; however, narrative and colorful language can obscure the truth under layers of conceptual indirection; therefore, contributors should focus on clear, direct descriptions of system behavior. Too Narrative: "Foo works like a conveyor belt, the first Bar on the belt gets processed, then the next, and so forth, until the belt is empty, and the operator goes to lunch when there's nothing to do." (Metaphor obscures meaning) Too Imperative: "Foo wraps each Bar object as a Node, each with a link to the next/previous node, and holds a reference to a node (marked root node), then recursively follows the links between nodes to process them in the order they were added. All this happens on a background thread for performance." (Excessive implementation detail) Just Right: "Foo processes Bar objects using a FIFO queue, and idles while the queue is empty. Foo uses the pub-sub pattern to process Bar objects asynchronously." (Clear, direct descriptions with appropriate abstraction). Striking a balance between abstraction (hiding implementation details) and clarity (avoiding narrative weight) ensures documentation explains the implementation clearly without unnecessary conceptual indirection. Guideline: Balance Documentation Proximity With Size Documentation should be distributed close to the artifacts it relates to, as this prevents readers from being overwhelmed by monolithic documents and helps them find information easily; however, spreading information across too many documents obscures meaning and leaves readers without a cohesive picture; therefore, contributors should balance colocation with cohesion. Too Centralized: The root repository README containing documentation for the entire repo. (Overwhelming, difficult to navigate) Too Fragmented: A README in every package with details of that package only, with no overview or context about how packages relate. (Lacks cohesion) Just Right: A root README that introduces the repository structure and philosophy, with smaller granular READMEs for large packages. (Balanced distribution with both overview and detail). Striking a balance between colocation (keeping information close to where it matters) and cohesion (providing a unified picture) ensures documentation is accessible without being overwhelming or fragmented. Note: Splitting a document in a directory into multiple files in the same directory can help when the information is in the right place but the document is becoming too large. Practice: Scope-Appropriate Documentation Documentation should match its scope to its context. Granular documentation (e.g. Javadoc, inline comments) should focus on the component they relate to; whereas, high-level documentation (e.g. READMEs, architecture docs) should focus on how components integrate and compose together, and how they fit into the broader system. Positive Example: Javadoc explaining a function's parameters, return value, and edge cases. Negative Example: Javadoc explaining the entire system architecture. Positive Example: README explaining how packages interact and the overall design philosophy. Negative Example: README explaining the internal implementation of every function. This ensures readers can find appropriate information at the appropriate level of abstraction without redundancy or scope mismatch. Standard: American English American English must be used, except where domain conventions dictate otherwise (e.g. referencing a Colours object from a third party package). Positive example: "color" Negative example: "colour" This ensures consistency across the codebase and aligns with general software engineering conventions. Exception: When the underlying API/system being documented uses another language, then documentation should match. Standard: Correct Spelling All spelling must be correct. Positive example: "requirements" Negative example: "requirments" This maintains professionalism and prevents miscommunication. Standard: No Comma After Abbreviations Commas must be omitted after abbreviations. Positive example: "etc." Negative example: "etc.," This reduces visual clutter. Standard: No Ampersands The word "and" must be used instead of the ampersand symbol "&". Positive example: "Standards and Practices" Negative example: "Standards & Practices" This adheres to formal writing conventions and improves accessibility.