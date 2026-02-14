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The Case for Slow, Sustainable Engineering

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byJack Bradshaw@jackbradshaw

Artist and Software Engineer jack-bradshaw.com

February 14th, 2026
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Jack Bradshaw@jackbradshaw

Artist and Software Engineer jack-bradshaw.com

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programming#software-engineering#greed#philosophy#philosophy-of-software#software-development#sustainable-development#tech-culture#hackernoon-top-story

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