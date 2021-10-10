Search icon
A No Bullshit Tutorial on Creating a Slack bot with Node.js

A No Bullshit Tutorial on Creating a Slack bot with Node.js

We'll build an internal tool that your team can use to get information about your customers using a slash command. I'm not going to teach you how to build a Slack app for the Slack App Directory. You need to use Ngrok to connect your Slack workspace (on the internet) to your locally-running Slack bot (on your machine). It has a free plan, but the basic plan is affordable and extremely useful for building Slack bots.
Tom Quirk Hacker Noon profile picture

@tomquirk
Tom Quirk

Nights and weekends for life. Building RuntimeHQ.com

#javascript#slack-bot#tutorial#nodejs#create-a-slack-bot#programming#javascript-tutorial#how-to-make-a-slack-bot
