A Linux, Mac and UNIX Tutorial Of The Top 6 Cool Terminal Commands For Beginners

301 reads

@ coderslang Coderslang Master Teaching you Full Stack JavaScript

In this tutorial, you'll learn the most common and useful commands that you can run in almost any UNIX-like environment, including Linux and Mac OS X.

pwd - print working directory

pwd

pwd

pwd

root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # pwd /root

ls - list files and directories

allows you to output the current directory you’re in. It provides a short and easy answer to the question "Where am I?" It’s very useful to run thecommand at the beginning of your terminal session. Here’s an example of runningright after logging into the server as a root.

To view the content of the directory, you can use the

ls

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls bin dev home initrd.img.old lib64 media opt root sbin srv sys usr vmlinuz boot etc initrd.img lib lost+found mnt proc run snap swapfile tmp var vmlinuz.old

(list) command. The basic usage goes like this:

If you want to check out the content of a specific directory, i.e. var, you can do it by adding its path right after the

ls

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls /var backups cache crash lib local lock log mail opt run snap spool tmp

There are also a couple of useful flags that will change the format of the output of the

ls

Long list view

command.

The

-l

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls -l total 4194396 drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 May 15 06:46 bin drwxr-xr-x 4 root root 4096 Sep 3 06:15 boot drwxr-xr-x 16 root root 3680 May 20 06:35 dev drwxrwxr-x 93 root root 4096 Sep 3 06:15 etc drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Mar 6 09:14 home lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 34 Sep 3 06:15 initrd.img -> boot/initrd.img-4.15.0-115-generic lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 34 Sep 3 06:15 initrd.img.old -> boot/initrd.img-4.15.0-112-generic drwxr-xr-x 23 root root 4096 Mar 6 09:16 lib drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jul 8 06:20 lib64 drwx------ 2 root root 16384 Mar 5 2019 lost+found drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Feb 4 2019 media drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Feb 4 2019 mnt drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Mar 6 09:17 opt dr-xr-xr-x 189 root root 0 May 4 06:16 proc drwx------ 8 root root 4096 Mar 19 08:13 root drwxr-xr-x 28 root root 1120 Sep 3 07:21 run drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 12288 Jul 8 06:20 sbin drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Mar 6 09:14 snap drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Feb 4 2019 srv -rw------- 1 root root 4294967296 Mar 6 10:10 swapfile dr-xr-xr-x 13 root root 0 May 4 06:16 sys drwxrwxrwt 10 root root 4096 Sep 3 07:22 tmp drwxrwxr-x 10 root root 4096 Mar 5 2019 usr drwxr-xr-x 13 root root 4096 Mar 5 2019 var lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 31 Sep 3 06:15 vmlinuz -> boot/vmlinuz-4.15.0-115-generic lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 31 Sep 3 06:15 vmlinuz.old -> boot/vmlinuz-4.15.0-112-generic

flag will do the long list view, which shows additional information like permissions, owner, size, date, etc.:

By the way, if you want to check some specific information about a single file, you can add its name the same way we did with the directory. Here’s how you could check the long list view on the

swapfile

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls -l swapfile -rw------- 1 root root 4294967296 Mar 6 10:10 swapfile

Hidden files and folders

To view the hidden files and folders you should add the

-a

ls

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls -a . bin dev home initrd.img.old lib64 media opt root sbin srv sys usr vmlinuz .. boot etc initrd.img lib lost+found mnt proc run snap swapfile tmp var vmlinuz.old

flag to thecommand:

This way, we always get at least two additional records:

.

..

Sorting the output of the ls command

and. A single dot stands for the current directory and the double dot is used to access the directory one level above the current.

The

-S

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls -S swapfile sbin boot home lib64 mnt root srv usr dev initrd.img vmlinuz proc lost+found bin etc lib media opt snap tmp var run initrd.img.old vmlinuz.old sys

Combining the flags

flag is used to sort the results by size in descending order.

Quite often you want to achieve a complex behavior. For example, you might want to get both the long list view with

-l

-h

-S

, the human-readable size output withand sort the results with theflag.

To achieve this, you can just combine all flags into one. The order of the flags doesn’t matter here and

-lhS

-hSl

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls -lhS total 4.1G -rw------- 1 root root 4.0G Mar 6 10:10 swapfile drwx------ 2 root root 16K Mar 5 2019 lost+found drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 12K Jul 8 06:20 sbin drwxr-xr-x 23 root root 4.0K Sep 3 06:15 . drwxr-xr-x 23 root root 4.0K Sep 3 06:15 .. drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K May 15 06:46 bin drwxr-xr-x 4 root root 4.0K Sep 3 06:15 boot drwxrwxr-x 93 root root 4.0K Sep 3 06:15 etc drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4.0K Mar 6 09:14 home drwxr-xr-x 23 root root 4.0K Mar 6 09:16 lib drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Jul 8 06:20 lib64 drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Feb 4 2019 media drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Feb 4 2019 mnt drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4.0K Mar 6 09:17 opt drwx------ 8 root root 4.0K Mar 19 08:13 root drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Mar 6 09:14 snap drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Feb 4 2019 srv drwxrwxrwt 10 root root 4.0K Sep 3 07:22 tmp drwxrwxr-x 10 root root 4.0K Mar 5 2019 usr drwxr-xr-x 13 root root 4.0K Mar 5 2019 var drwxr-xr-x 16 root root 3.6K May 20 06:35 dev drwxr-xr-x 28 root root 1.1K Sep 3 07:21 run lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 34 Sep 3 06:15 initrd.img -> boot/initrd.img-4.15.0-115-generic lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 34 Sep 3 06:15 initrd.img.old -> boot/initrd.img-4.15.0-112-generic lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 31 Sep 3 06:15 vmlinuz -> boot/vmlinuz-4.15.0-115-generic lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 31 Sep 3 06:15 vmlinuz.old -> boot/vmlinuz-4.15.0-112-generic dr-xr-xr-x 191 root root 0 May 4 06:16 proc dr-xr-xr-x 13 root root 0 Sep 3 08:25 sys

cd - change directory

is equivalent to, so you can use any sequence you like:

So, after you’ve learned everything about the content in the directory, you probably want to go somewhere else. The

cd

cd

ls

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # cd var root@scw-tender-lewin:/var # ls -a . .. backups cache crash lib local lock log mail opt run snap spool tmp

Moving into the parent folder

command will take a directory name as a single argument and move you there. Thecommand only prints the output if there’s an error, so you might want to immediately use thecommand to look around:

To move one folder above you should use the

..

cd ../..

as a directory name. To move two or more levels above you can typeand so on.

If you’ve tried to navigate to the directory that doesn’t exist, you’ll see the following message:

root@scw-tender-lewin:/var # cd local42 -bash: cd : local42: No such file or directory root@scw-tender-lewin:/var # cd .. root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # ls bin dev home initrd.img.old lib64 media opt root sbin srv sys usr vmlinuz boot etc initrd.img lib lost+found mnt proc run snap swapfile tmp var vmlinuz.old

Going home

If you use the

~

root@scw-tender-lewin:/ # cd ~ root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # pwd /root

touch - create a file

symbol as a directory name, you’ll be moved into your home folder. It’s a useful shortcut as it doesn’t matter where you are at the moment and you might now know the exact path to the home directory at some point.

The

touch

Navigate to our home directory with cd ~ Make sure it’s empty with ls Create a new file using touch and providing a filename right after it Run the ls command once again to see that the newly created file exists

root@scw-tender-lewin:/var/ log # cd ~ root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # ls root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # touch hello.txt root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # ls hello.txt

mkdir - create a directory

command allows you to create an empty file. So, here’s the plan:

To create a directory in Linux you should use the

mkdir

touch

root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # mkdir internal root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # ls hello.txt internal

man - display a manual / get help

command. It works almost the same way asand expects the directory name.

And finally, the superpower! The

man

man

root@scw-tender-lewin:~ # man ls NAME ls -- list directory contents SYNOPSIS ls [-ABCFGHLOPRSTUW@abcdefghiklmnopqrstuwx1%] [file ...] DESCRIPTION For each operand that names a file of a type other than directory, ls displays its name as well as any requested, associated information. For each operand that names a file of type directory, ls displays the names of files contained within that directory, as well as any requested, associated information. If no operands are given, the contents of the current directory are displayed. If more than one operand is given, non-directory operands are displayed first; directory and non-directory operands are sorted separately and in lexicographical order. The following options are available: ...

Conclusion

command will give you a short manual on any command, even itself. If you want to do something but have forgotten an important flag or the command syntax, just typefollowed by the command name to get an instant manual. Here’s an example:

In this article, we’ve reviewed the easiest to use and straightforward Linux, macOS, and *nix system commands like

ls

pwd

cd

touch

mkdir

man

, and

If you're just starting your journey into the software development world, you might be intimidated by the looks of the all-mighty terminal or command-line. But as you see, it's quite easy and straightforward if you start at the right spot.

Thanks for reading!

I write a programming blog at learn.coderslang.com and teach JavaScript programming Full Stack JS course.

Talk soon!

Previously published at https://learn.coderslang.com/0001-the-most-useful-terminal-commands-linux-mac-and-unix/

Tags