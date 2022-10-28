Search icon
    A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript

    October 28th 2022
    October 28th 2022
    JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains. The goal of this article is to teach you how to build Javascript Blockchains with the Lisk SDK. By the end, you will be able to utilize it to build your own blockchain application using JavaScript. The first tutorial demonstrates how to create a "Hello World" application in keeping with the traditions of software development.

    Lisk

    by Lisk. We empower developers with a software development kit for blockchain applications written in JavaScript.
