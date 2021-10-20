A Dev's Guide to Building a Cloud Version of Your Open Source Software [Part 1]
Qovery is a product simplifying app deployment and infrastructure management on AWS. In this 6-part article series, I will attempt to explain how to build a cloud-managed version of AppWrite. AppWrite is written in PHP for the backend and JS for the frontend. The idea is: if it works for AppWrite, then it is good to work for any other web open-source project with a similar technical stack. We will use the following technologies: [AppWrite] and [Redis] for managing persistent data.
