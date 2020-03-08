A crash course on serverless-side rendering with React.js, Next.js and AWS Lambda

Dev/Avocado at Sematext.com. Co-Founder at Bookvar.co. Author of "Serverless JavaScript by Example"
$ npm i -g serverless
$ serverless config credentials \
--provider aws \
--key xxxxxxxxxxxxxx \
--secret xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
$ serverless create --template aws-nodejs --path ssr-react-next
will set the runtime to Node.js. Just what we want. The path will create a folder for the service.
aws-nodejs
$ npm init -y
$ npm i \
axios \
express \
serverless-http \
serverless-apigw-binary \
next \
react \
react-dom \
path-match \
url \
serverless-domain-manager
should look something like this.
package.json
// package.json
{
"name": "serverless-side-rendering-react-next",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": { // ADD THESE SCRIPTS
"build": "next build",
"deploy": "next build && sls deploy"
},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"dependencies": {
"axios": "^0.18.0",
"express": "^4.16.4",
"next": "^7.0.2",
"path-match": "^1.2.4",
"react": "^16.6.3",
"react-dom": "^16.6.3",
"serverless-apigw-binary": "^0.4.4",
"serverless-http": "^1.6.0",
"url": "^0.11.0",
"serverless-domain-manager": "^2.6.0"
}
}
section of the
scripts
.
package.json
service: ssr-react-next
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs8.10
stage: ${self:custom.secrets.NODE_ENV}
region: us-east-1
environment:
NODE_ENV: ${self:custom.secrets.NODE_ENV}
functions:
server:
handler: index.server
events:
- http: ANY /
- http: ANY /{proxy+}
plugins:
- serverless-apigw-binary
- serverless-domain-manager
custom:
secrets: ${file(secrets.json)}
apigwBinary:
types:
- '*/*'
customDomain:
domainName: ${self:custom.secrets.DOMAIN}
basePath: ''
stage: ${self:custom.secrets.NODE_ENV}
createRoute53Record: true
# endpointType: 'regional'
# if the ACM certificate is created in a region except for `'us-east-1'` you need `endpointType: 'regional'`
property lists all the functions in the service. We will only need one function because it will run the Next app and render the React pages. It works by spinning up a tiny Express server, running the Next renderer alongside the Express router and passing the server to the serverless-http module.
functions
in the
server
file. API Gateway will proxy any and every request to the internal Express router which will then tell Next to render our React.js pages. Woah, that sounds complicated! But it's really not. Once we start writing the code you'll see how simple it really is.
index.js
for letting more mime types pass through API Gateway and the
serverless-apigw-binary
which lets us hook up domain names to our endpoints effortlessly.
serverless-domain-manager
section at the bottom. The
custom
property acts as a way to safely load environment variables into our service. They're later referenced by using
secrets
where the actual values are kept in a simple file called
${self:custom.secrets.<environment_var>}
.
secrets.json
file.
secrets.json
file and paste this in. This will keep us from pushing secret keys to GitHub.
secrets.json
{
"NODE_ENV": "production",
"DOMAIN": "react-ssr.your-domain.com"
}
// server.js
const express = require('express')
const path = require('path')
const dev = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
const next = require('next')
const pathMatch = require('path-match')
const app = next({ dev })
const handle = app.getRequestHandler()
const { parse } = require('url')
const server = express()
const route = pathMatch()
server.use('/_next', express.static(path.join(__dirname, '.next')))
server.get('/', (req, res) => app.render(req, res, '/'))
server.get('/dogs', (req, res) => app.render(req, res, '/dogs'))
server.get('/dogs/:breed', (req, res) => {
const params = route('/dogs/:breed')(parse(req.url).pathname)
return app.render(req, res, '/dogs/_breed', params)
})
server.get('*', (req, res) => handle(req, res))
module.exports = server
and passing it the directory of the bundled JavaScript that Next will create. The path is
express.static
, and it points to the
/_next
folder.
.next
and exported as a lambda function. Create an
serverless-http
file and paste this in.
index.js
// index.js
const sls = require('serverless-http')
const binaryMimeTypes = require('./binaryMimeTypes')
const server = require('./server')
module.exports.server = sls(server, {
binary: binaryMimeTypes
}
file to hold all the mime types we want to enable. It'll just a simple array which we pass into the
binaryMimeTypes.js
module.
serverless-http
// binaryMimeTypes.js
module.exports = [
'application/javascript',
'application/json',
'application/octet-stream',
'application/xml',
'font/eot',
'font/opentype',
'font/otf',
'image/jpeg',
'image/png',
'image/svg+xml',
'text/comma-separated-values',
'text/css',
'text/html',
'text/javascript',
'text/plain',
'text/text',
'text/xml'
]
,
components
,
layouts
. Once inside the layouts folder, create a new file with the name
pages
, and paste this in.
default.js
// layouts/default.js
import React from 'react'
import Meta from '../components/meta'
import Navbar from '../components/navbar'
export default ({ children, meta }) => (
<div>
<Meta props={meta} />
<Navbar />
{ children }
</div>
)
component for setting the metatags dynamically and a
<Meta />
component. The
<Navbar />
will be rendered from the component that uses this layout.
{ children }
and a
navbar.js
file in the
meta.js
folder.
components
// components/navbar.js
import React from 'react'
import Link from 'next/link'
export default () => (
<nav className='nav'>
<ul>
<li>
<Link href='/'>Home</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link href='/dogs'>Dogs</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link href='/dogs/shepherd'>Only Shepherds</Link>
</li>
</ul>
</nav>
)
folder.
pages
// components/meta.js
import Head from 'next/head'
export default ({ props = { title, description } }) => (
<div>
<Head>
<title>{ props.title || 'Next.js Test Title' }</title>
<meta name='description' content={props.description || 'Next.js Test Description'} />
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1' />
<meta charSet='utf-8' />
</Head>
</div>
)
will make it easier for us to inject values into our meta tags. Now you can go ahead and create an
meta.js
file in the
index.js
folder. Paste in the code below.
pages
// pages/index.js
import React from 'react'
import Default from '../layouts/default'
import axios from 'axios'
const meta = { title: 'Index title', description: 'Index description' }
class IndexPage extends React.Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
loading: true,
dog: {}
}
this.fetchData = this.fetchData.bind(this)
}
async componentDidMount () {
await this.fetchData()
}
async fetchData () {
this.setState({ loading: true })
const { data } = await axios.get(
'https://api.thedogapi.com/v1/images/search?limit=1'
)
this.setState({
dog: data[0],
loading: false
})
}
render () {
return (
<Default meta={meta}>
<div>
<h1>This is the Front Page.</h1>
<h3>Random dog of the day:</h3>
<img src={this.state.dog.url} alt='' />
</div>
</Default>
)
}
}
export default IndexPage
file will be rendered on the root path of our app. It calls a dog API and will show a picture of a cute dog.
index.js
and create an
dogs
file and a
index.js
file in there. The
_breed.js
will be rendered at the
index.js
route while the
/dogs
will be rendered at
_breed.js
where the
/dogs/:breed
represents a route parameter.
:breed
in the dogs directory.
index.js
// pages/dogs/index.js
import React from 'react'
import axios from 'axios'
import Default from '../../layouts/default'
const meta = { title: 'Dogs title', description: 'Dogs description' }
class DogsPage extends React.Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
loading: true,
dogs: []
}
this.fetchData = this.fetchData.bind(this)
}
async componentDidMount () {
await this.fetchData()
}
async fetchData () {
this.setState({ loading: true })
const { data } = await axios.get(
'https://api.thedogapi.com/v1/images/search?size=thumb&limit=10'
)
this.setState({
dogs: data,
loading: false
})
}
renderDogList () {
return (
<ul>
{this.state.dogs.map((dog, key) =>
<li key={key}>
<img src={dog.url} alt='' />
</li>
)}
</ul>
)
}
render () {
return (
<Default meta={meta}>
<div>
<h1>Here you have all dogs.</h1>
{this.renderDogList()}
</div>
</Default>
)
}
}
export default DogsPage
file in the dogs folder.
_breed.js
// pages/dogs/_breed.js
import React from 'react'
import axios from 'axios'
import Default from '../../layouts/default'
class DogBreedPage extends React.Component {
static getInitialProps ({ query: { breed } }) {
return { breed }
}
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
loading: true,
meta: {},
dogs: []
}
this.fetchData = this.fetchData.bind(this)
}
async componentDidMount () {
await this.fetchData()
}
async fetchData () {
this.setState({ loading: true })
const reg = new RegExp(this.props.breed, 'g')
const { data } = await axios.get(
'https://api.thedogapi.com/v1/images/search?size=thumb&has_breeds=true&limit=50'
)
const filteredDogs = data.filter(dog =>
dog.breeds[0]
.name
.toLowerCase()
.match(reg)
)
this.setState({
dogs: filteredDogs,
breed: this.props.breed,
meta: { title: `Only ${this.props.breed} here!`, description: 'Cute doggies. :D' },
loading: false
})
}
renderDogList () {
return (
<ul>
{this.state.dogs.map((dog, key) =>
<li key={key}>
<img src={dog.url} alt='' />
</li>
)}
</ul>
)
}
render () {
return (
<Default meta={this.state.meta}>
<div>
<h1>Dog breed: {this.props.breed}</h1>
{this.renderDogList()}
</div>
</Default>
)
}
}
export default DogBreedPage
component we're injecting custom meta tags. It will add custom fields in the
Default
of your page, giving it proper SEO support!
<head>
$ npm run deploy
but there's one more command we need to run.
serverless.yml
$ sls create_domain
$ npm run deploy