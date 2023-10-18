Search icon
    A Conversation with Wendy-Lynn McClean: The 3 Most Important Traits of a Product Manager
    510 reads
    510 reads

    A Conversation with Wendy-Lynn McClean: The 3 Most Important Traits of a Product Manager

    by Ascend Agency October 18th, 2023
    Wendy-Lynn McClean is a celebrated Product Management Advisor & Coach. She believes that curiosity is the often-overlooked champion in product management. Her passion is deeply rooted in mentoring emerging talent, especially from underrepresented backgrounds. With a steadfast focus on nurturing communication skills, fostering curiosity, and cultivating a data-driven mindset, PMs can indeed steer their products.
    featured image - A Conversation with Wendy-Lynn McClean: The 3 Most Important Traits of a Product Manager
    Ascend Agency HackerNoon profile picture

    In the world of tech, innovation is at its heart, and product managers are right at its core. We had a chance to sit down with Wendy-Lynn McClean, the brains behind intrico.io and a celebrated Product Management Advisor & Coach. With more than 20 years under her belt, Wendy-Lynn has seen it all. As we chatted, she distilled the essence of a top-notch PM into three foundational traits: Communication, Curiosity, and Data-Driven Decision Making.

    Communication: More Than Just Words

    "Being a product manager is like being the ultimate translator of ideas," Wendy-Lynn mentions. "We constantly bridge gaps – whether it's between teams, stakeholders, or end-users." For her, effective communication goes beyond simple words. It's about active listening, crafting compelling narratives, and simplifying concepts. She recalls a moment when an executive's simple act of glancing at their phone spoke volumes about their disinterest. "Sometimes, the silent cues like body language or the atmosphere in a room convey more than any words ever could," she notes.


    She adds, "A product’s story can inspire teams, align visions, and ignite passion. But remember, storytelling isn't just about the story itself, but how effectively you communicate it."

    Curiosity: The Bedrock of Innovation

    Wendy-Lynn believes that curiosity is the often-overlooked champion in product management. "It's what connects us from seeing a problem to actually solving it," she explains with enthusiasm. 'Why does this challenge keep coming up for users? Or what draws one group to our product but turns another away?'


    "A product manager's world is filled with ambiguities. If you aren’t innately curious, you might find it challenging to navigate these uncertainties," she says.

    Data-Driven Decision Making: The Compass in Chaos

    While data might seem like a modern catchword, Wendy-Lynn insists it's the compass guiding a PM's journey. "The ocean of product management is vast and often loud. Data becomes your North Star, offering insights and direction." However, she is quick to note that being data-driven doesn't imply being data-blinded. "It's not just about what the numbers tell you, but also about what they might not be saying."


    Drawing from Douglas Hubbard’s wisdom, Wendy-Lynn reiterates that while data is a powerful tool, intuition born out of experience and knowledge often fills in the gaps that raw data might miss.

    Beyond The Core: A Holistic View

    When asked about other often-cited traits like empathy or adaptability, Wendy-Lynn believes that they naturally intertwine with the three core traits she emphasizes. "A curious PM will inherently be empathetic. They'll seek to understand user pain points, team dynamics, and broader market shifts," she explains.


    Reflecting on her unconventional transition from the wine industry to the echelons of tech giants like Amazon and Google, Wendy-Lynn's story is a testament to the power of adaptability, fueled by inherent curiosity and informed by data.


    Her passion extends beyond her role, deeply rooted in mentoring emerging talent, especially from underrepresented backgrounds. She remarks, "Coaching isn’t about sugarcoating. My approach is direct, ensuring that my clients, fortified with honest feedback, are ready to face any challenge."


    As our conversation wraps up, it's evident that Wendy-Lynn McClean’s insights offer invaluable guidance for aspiring product managers. With a steadfast focus on nurturing communication skills, fostering curiosity, and cultivating a data-driven mindset, PMs can indeed steer their products—and careers—toward unparalleled success.

