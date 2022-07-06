A Brief Overview of Docker And Its Impact On The Development Ecosystem

Docker is an open-source containerizing platform for application services, codes, libraries, configurations, and other dependencies into one package. It serves as a better alternative to the traditional virtualization of operating systems while running on the host operating system. Docker is written in Go programming language, and the first version was introduced in 2013 as.dotCloud. It can now be deployed in cloud services like Microsoft Azure and Amazon web service. Docker allows developers to test and test containers in the development environment.





Clutters and inconsistencies make software development hard. The need for organized task flow and compatibility between a developer's system and production machine goaded the creation and popularity of Docker and other container-based applications like Kubernetes.





By the end of this article, you will understand what Docker is, how and when it can be used in the development process, and its overall effect on the software development ecosystem.





What is Docker?

Docker is an open-source containerizing platform for application services, codes, libraries, configurations, and other dependencies into one package to enhance portability, scalability, and efficiency. It serves as a better alternative to the traditional virtualization of operating systems while running on the host operating system.





Docker is written in Go programming language, and the first version was introduced in 2013 as dotCloud to work on Linux OS. Since then, the name was changed and modified in tandem with subsequent improvements and added features until its current version is available on all popular operating systems. It can now be deployed in cloud services like Microsoft Azure and Amazon web service.





Here are some terms to get familiar with in understanding Docker:





Docker images: A Docker image is a read-only immutable file or template needed to execute an application’s code. Inside the Docker image, a container is built.





Docker file: This is a shell document of command lines for defined automation. This is where Docker images are created.





Containers: The Docker container is an environment that includes all the codes and dependencies needed to implement an application. A known feature of the container is its flexibility.





Why should developers use it?

As a Developer, here are some you should use Docker:





User experience and compatibility: Imagine developing an application with an SQL database without docker; you are likely to encounter test issues with the application on other devices. The conventional route to this problem is to reinstall the OS, but docker eliminates this need — allowing for compatible testings.





Debugging capability: Using a Docker container, you can share your work with a colleague and test it. Docker allows integrating tools and checkpoints in containers and fixing bugs in the development environment.





Development management: Docker is known for its lightweight feature and fast execution of commands. It does not require booting up of an operating system, and it can run workloads with fewer resources that would have been heavier on virtual machines.





Conclusion