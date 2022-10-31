Search icon
    Cybersecurity Defense Strategies Against Social Engineering
    Cybersecurity Defense Strategies Against Social Engineering

    Social engineering is a psychological maneuver on the victims’ minds to gain unauthorized access to confidential information, systems, or data. It contributes to [91 percent of global data breaches] Most common forms of social engineering attacks include phishing, smishing, pretexting, honeytrap, tailgating, baiting, etc. Penetration testing is a recommended method that tests the security of a business in case the human fails to brush off the whims of attackers. There must be regular training and education to prevent or minimize data breaches caused by outdated security practices.

