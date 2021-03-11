Search icon
9 Games We Wish We Could Experience Again for the First Time

March 11th 2021
Jose Hacker Noon profile picture

@josehJose

Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

There's always that one movie, book, or television series that's so good you just wish you could erase your memory and experience it all over again. Gamers have that feeling too. In this post, we talk about some of the best video games that we wish we could play and experience again for the first time.

This Slack discussion occurred in Slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Mar 5, 2021, 11:19 PM
Which game do you wish you could experience again for the first time?
Jack BorehamMar 6, 2021, 11:23 PM
I would say Super Mario Galaxy. I always remember the thrill of playing that game as a kid. It felt endless and magical. I wish I could go back and play it. Get back to my roots, instead of playing warzone😂. What about you .
Mar 7, 2021, 1:24 AM
That’s a good choice! For me it would have to be The Outer Wilds. That feeling of mystery and exploration kept me hooked the entire time. Visiting different planets and unearthing secrets for the first time is something I wish I could re-do
JeffreyHarris-HackerNoonMar 8, 2021, 2:16 AM
The original Resident Evil 2. I want to fully bring out the A&B scenarios, especially since the remake didn't fully adapt the separate A&B scenarios, and there is just Claire A and Leon A.
carlo occhienaMar 8, 2021, 9:02 PM
monkey island saga
Vismay TrivediMar 8, 2021, 9:12 PM
God of War (4). Cory Barlog created magic with that one.
Limarc AmbalinaMar 10, 2021, 3:58 PM
Hmmmm yeah this is a tough one. If I went Jack's route and wanted to experience something from my childhood in gaming it'd be Final Fantasy 8, but I doubt it'd hold up in today's standards.

For modern games, it'd have to say The Last of Us and/or Danganronpa. Since Danganronpa is a mystery game, there isn't much value in playing it again. But the first time you play it....amazing.

The Last of Us is all about the story. You can replay it multiple times and try to play different styles, but the first time you experience the story from start to finish is always the best. I wish I could reset my memory of those two games and play them again!
Limarc AmbalinaMar 10, 2021, 3:58 PM
is Outer Wilds the kinda game that doesn't have much replay value? Or is it like The Elder Scrolls series where you can spend countless hours playing and replaying it?
Mar 10, 2021, 6:24 PM
It's definitely a one and done type of game. Sure you can enjoy it after you initially finished it, but it will never live up to that first playthrough
Mar 10, 2021, 6:32 PM
If I could re-experience a childhood game it would probably be Call of Duty: Black Ops which has one of the best campaigns of the franchise. Also, the zombies mode in that game scared me to death but I miss that feeling of mystery that came along with it.
Nicolas NgMar 10, 2021, 6:42 PM
It's hard for me to give a definitive answer but I'll just say Minecraft. Especially with the whole atmosphere with that game like the mysteries surrounding Herobrine and the youtube scene would get recreated.

