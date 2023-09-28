The TechBeat: Parenting Skills That Shape Effective Business Leadership (9/28/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here Parenting Skills That Shape Effective Business Leadership By [ 5 Min read ]\nAs a parent, I've found that these seven parenting skills have helped me become a better business leader in my everyday life. @lomitpatel Read More. The Best Practices For DevOps Pipelines By [ 6 Min read ]\nLearn about DevOps Pipelines and how to implement it @abrahamdahunsi Read More. Building a CI/CD Pipeline with AWS, K8S, Docker, Ansible, Git, Github, Apache Maven, and Jenkins By [ 46 Min read ] @zufarexplained Explore a step-by-step tutorial on building a modern CI/CD pipeline with AWS, K8S, Docker, Ansible, Apache Maven, Git, Github, and Jenkins by Zufar Sunagatov. Read More. Digital Mastery 2023, Part 3: The Evolving Landscape of Virtual Selling By [ 6 Min read ]
Unlock 2023's virtual selling secrets in 15 mins. Learn how custom videos are boosting sales and closing deals. Dive into Digital Mastery Part 3! 🎥🚀 @darragh Digital Mastery 2023, Part 1: Shifting Preferences and Behaviour Online By [ 6 Min read ]
I've condensed hours of 2023 sales and marketing insights for your success. In 10 mins, you'll learn how to boost brand visibility & close deals. @darragh Digital Mastery 2023, Part 2: The New Benchmarks For Video In Business By [ 5 Min read ]
I studied hours of 2023 sales & marketing data to give you the most informative 20 minutes of reading you'll do this month. Here, we cover video for business 👀 @darragh Will DevOps Cease to Exist? My Honest Opinion By [ 5 Min read ]
Debunking the rumor of DevOps' demise in the face of no-code platforms. @maksimmuravev Beyond Wellness: How Femtech is Shaping the Future of Women's Healthcare By [ 11 Min read ]
Explore the rapid evolution of Femtech, from AI innovations to empowering women's health. @dkmath I Spent a Week With a Personal AI Acting as my Second Brain — Here are my Impressions By [ 6 Min read ]
I spent a week with a personal AI acting as my second brain. It's a little crazy! Here are my impressions... @tomwom Go and sync.Pool By [ 3 Min read ]
The garbage collector (GC) does not collect garbage constantly, but at certain intervals. @kibizovd From Data Classes to Excel: Building a Java Mapper With Annotations By [ 18 Min read ]
Discover how to craft a custom Excel mapper using Java. This guide explores dynamic report generation through annotations. @sergeidzeboev An Honest Review of Google's Intro to Generative AI Courses By [ 5 Min read ]
Google released a list of free Intro to Generative AI courses. This article provides a review of the learning path, including cheat sheets and summaries. @elainechan01 Simple Questions for Trading Your Day up By [ 7 Min read ]
Dive into a transformative practice that sharpens focus, fosters growth, and illuminates the path to day-to-day excellence. @cheremovsky Is Your Code Slow?: Avoid These 19 Common JavaScript and Node.js Mistakes By [ 11 Min read ]
Learn about 19 common JavaScript and Node.js mistakes that can slow down performance, like excessive DOM access, poorly scoped events, blocking the main thread, @jsdevjournal How NOT to Use AI for Writing By [ 5 Min read ]
Writers need to learn how to use AI wisely to enhance their craft, NOT outright replace it. @syedbalkhi How to Create Multilingual React Apps with react-i18next By [ 6 Min read ]
This step-by-step guide covers setting up i18next, translating components, and switching between languages for a multilingual user experience. @ljaviertovar DataOps: the Future of Data Engineering By [ 11 Min read ]
Explore the evolution of DataOps in data engineering, its parallels with DevOps, challenges it addresses, and best practices. Transformative future of DataOps. @chingiz Blockchain Technology for Enhanced DevOps By [ 11 Min read ]
Blockchain and DevOps intersect in several key areas where blockchain technology can enhance the DevOps (Development and Operations) process. @induction SOLID Principles in Smart Contract Development By [ 4 Min read ]
Explore the application of SOLID principles in the world of smart contract development. @iamshvetsov How I Used Python and Folium to Visualize My Outdoor Activities By [ 14 Min read ]
Embark on an expedition of exploration and mapping! Learn how to breathe life into your GPX files and create interactive maps using Folium. 🧑💻 @lukaskrimphove