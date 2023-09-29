The TechBeat: Creating a Data Lakehouse using Apache Iceberg and MinIO (9/29/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here Creating a Data Lakehouse using Apache Iceberg and MinIO By [ 12 Min read ]\nThe promise of Data Lakehouses is in their capabilities for structured and unstructured data, all in a centralized solution using Apache Iceberg and MinIO. @minio Read More. August Rollups Data Analysis: A Closer Look at Transaction Activity By [ 2 Min read ]\nAs the primary direction for Layer2 scaling, the Rollup track has seen frequent developments lately. @opside Read More. Crossentropy, Logloss, and Perplexity: Different Facets of Likelihood By [ 5 Min read ]\nWe explore the link between three popular loss functions: crossentropy, logloss and perplexity @artemborin Read More. Turn GPT-4 Into Your Expert: Fine-Tuning Large Language Models Easily By [ 2 Min read ]\nBoost AI Performance with Fine-Tuning @whatsai Read More. ChatGPT Now Speaks, Listens, and Understands: All You Need to Know By [ 2 Min read ]\nAll you need to know about new ChatGPT feature - Voice assistant @sergey-baloyan Read More. 75% Of Companies Are Banning the Use of ChatGPT: What Happened? By [ 4 Min read ]\nExplore the rising concerns over data leaks with ChatGPT. From potential risks around user data privacy to high-profile incidents involving tech giants. @georgedrennan Read More. Unveiling the Hidden Web: the Top 10 Search Engines and Websites for Deeper Online Exploration By [ 6 Min read ]\nUnlocking the hidden web's secrets: 10 search engines, safety, ethics, and exploration tips. @abrahamdahunsi Read More. Confessions of a DevOps Guru: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Embrace Continuous Integration By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn About The DevOps Guru Journey To Adopting Continuous Integration @abrahamdahunsi Read More. Five Free AI Tools for Programmers to 10X Their Productivity By [ 3 Min read ]\nThese five AI tools will make the lives of programmers and coders easy by increasing the speed and accuracy of their coding projects. @mirzaariquealam Read More. Stop Using State for React Forms, There is a Much Better Way! By [ 7 Min read ]\nLearn how to optimize the performance of react forms by replacing useState with the native feature of JavaScript. @nirmalkumar Read More. LiteLLM Configs: Reliably Call 100+ LLMs By [ 3 Min read ]\nHow Anthropic forced us to change our open-source library @krrish Read More. The 8 Most Dangerous Cash App Scams (with Screenshots) By [ 7 Min read ]\nIf you're a Cash App user, here are the eight most dangerous scams to look out for. @marcusleary Read More. The Cheapskate’s Guide to Fine-Tuning LLaMA-2 and Running It on Your Laptop By [ 5 Min read ]\nEveryone is GPU-poor these days So my mission is to fine-tune a LLaMA-2 model with only one GPU and run on my laptop @bruce-li Read More. Model Quantization in Deep Neural Networks By [ 6 Min read ]\nTo get your AI models to work on laptops, mobiles and tiny devices quantization is essential @aibites Read More. Building Mental Resilience: An Exploration of the Four Quarter Method By [ 9 Min read ]\nThe Four Quarter Method: A Framework for Mental Resilience @scottdclary Read More. Borrowing on Ethereum: Comparing Architecture Evolution of MakerDAO, Yield, Aave, Compound, & Euler By [ 12 Min read ]\nComprehensive overview of the key collateralized borrowing applications on Ethereum. Reusable approach to analyse other similar applications. @albertocuestacanada Read More. Who Could Have Guessed LLMs are Great at Compressing Images and Audio: Reports From New Research By [ 3 Min read ]\nDespite training on text, models compressed images 43% better than PNG, and audio nearly 2x better than MP3. @mikeyoung44 Read More. I'm Done Typing npm: A Zsh Function for JavaScript Package Managers By [ 1 Min read ]\nUse zsh functions to create command line alias that determines local package manager and runs the corrrect comamnd: bun, pnpm, npm, or yarn. @chantastic Read More. ExpressWebJs adds support for Bunjs By [ 2 Min read ]\nExpressWebJs now provides support for BunJs, a fast all-in-one JavaScript runtime. @futurecode Read More. A Guide to Building Observability for Microservices By [ 8 Min read ]\nEnhancing the efficiency and reliability of microservices by setting up observability using Prometheus, Grafana. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @anadimisra Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME