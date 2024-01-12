The TechBeat: Ad Tech Jargon Explained: Programmatic vs. RTB vs. Header Bidding (1/12/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here Ad Tech Jargon Explained: Programmatic vs. RTB vs. Header Bidding By [ 5 Min read ]\nDive into the world of ad tech as we unravel the intricacies of programmatic, real-time bidding (RTB), and header bidding. @janegleizer Read More. Encrypted Portals: How We Created a Swift App That Uses Rust By [ 5 Min read ]\nHow the Portals for Mac app, built in Swift, uses the Ockam Rust library to privately share services with your friends over End-to-End Encrypted Portals. @ockam Read More. #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs By [ 5 Min read ]\nThis one’s for the Web3 hacktivists who are seeking ‘true’ decentralization - Āut Labs and HackerNoon announce the Opt Out Writing Contest with $9k prizepool. @hackernooncontests Read More. Navigating Complexity: The Challenges of Managing Large-scale Projects By [ 7 Min read ]\nManaging large-scale projects becomes challenging with the involvement of thousands of participants in project implementation. @ruslanzaripov Read More. The Last-Mile Delivery Revolution: What’s Next on the Horizon? By [ 8 Min read ]\nAs online orders surge and customers demand ever faster times, last-mile logistics is transforming at warp speed. @dmitrybardysh Read More. The Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining By [ 3 Min read ]\nWelcome to the Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. Bye Bye DORA: Flaws of the State of DevOps Reports By [ 5 Min read ]\nDORA Four Key Metrics have become the "gold standard" of measurement in the software engineering industry, however several flaws have recently come to light. @icyapril Read More. This Guy Thinks Wearing Pink Will Get You to Like Him By [ 5 Min read ]\nEdward Sturm wants to be the nerd Gary Vee and is getting there by going all in on content optimizations and automations. @hcss11 Read More. Children Should Begin Learning Cybersecurity the Moment They Switch On Their First Tablet By [ 8 Min read ]\nGuide on teaching cybersecurity to kids, highlighting crucial steps from their first tablet use, with age-appropriate tips for digital safety. @davidecarmeci Read More. Content Scraping: An Unforgivable Theft of Creativity By [ 7 Min read ]\nWe need to talk about the grim reality of content scraping—a cybercrime undermining creators. @technologynews Read More. The Dating Game: Finding Your Perfect DevOps Match By [ 16 Min read ]\nFinding the match in the world of DevOps can be quite challenging. It's like navigating the dating scene, where you need to seek out someone who shares your ... @samsey Read More. Build DevOps for Secure Auth API Gateway using Nodejs, Aptible Terraform and Redis By [ 27 Min read ]\nBuilding a secure and scalable API gateway is crucial to modern software development. @wise4rmgod Read More. How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. How to Develop Data-Driven AI Apps: A Guide to Making AI Services Directly From the Database By [ 9 Min read ]\nThis blog describes an optimized approach for data-driven AI application architecture where AI calls are made directly from the Oracle vector database. @paulparkinson Read More. The Most Expensive Technology on Earth By [ 7 Min read ]\nQuantum Computers are the most expensive computational technology on earth. They demand a lot of gold and energy to do the bare minimum. @maken8 Read More. Much Ado About Bitcoin Halving By [ 7 Min read ]\nA readers guide to Bitcoin halving and its ripple effects on the price of BTC and Bitcoin mining. @juxtathinka Read More. 100 Days of AI Day 3: Leveraging AI for Prompt Engineering and Inference By [ 5 Min read ]\n100 Days of AI Day 3, we enhance products with inference, leveraging LLMs for insights in tech without data expertise. @sindamnataraj Read More. OpenWater: A Revolutionary Open-source Wearable MRI and BCI Device By [ 7 Min read ]\nOpenWater is an open-source revolutionary technology that can change healthcare. @thebojda Read More. Ledger: A Tool for Unsafe Storage and Transfer of Currencies (Or How to Lose Money With It) By [ 6 Min read ]\nHow I lost 100K USDT thanks to the uniquely secure Ledger Live app (the official mobile application). @hackerclqhckc0c0000356yh2xd3ynv Read More. **[AI-Powered Tools That Doubled My Development Speed](https://hackernoon.com/ai-powered-tools-that-doubled-my-development-speed)** By [ 4 Min read ]\nA few AI-powered tools that improved my productivity in software engineering. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @ukanwat Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME