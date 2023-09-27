The TechBeat: Turn GPT-4 Into Your Expert: Fine-Tuning Large Language Models Easily (9/27/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here Turn GPT-4 Into Your Expert: Fine-Tuning Large Language Models Easily By [ 2 Min read ]\nBoost AI Performance with Fine-Tuning @whatsai Read More. Crossentropy, Logloss, and Perplexity: Different Facets of Likelihood By [ 5 Min read ]\nWe explore the link between three popular loss functions: crossentropy, logloss and perplexity @artemborin Read More. Creating a Data Lakehouse using Apache Iceberg and MinIO By [ 12 Min read ]\nThe promise of Data Lakehouses is in their capabilities for structured and unstructured data, all in a centralized solution using Apache Iceberg and MinIO. @minio Read More. Unveiling the Hidden Web: the Top 10 Search Engines and Websites for Deeper Online Exploration By [ 6 Min read ]\nUnlocking the hidden web's secrets: 10 search engines, safety, ethics, and exploration tips. @abrahamdahunsi Read More. ChatGPT Now Speaks, Listens, and Understands: All You Need to Know By [ 2 Min read ]\nAll you need to know about new ChatGPT feature - Voice assistant @sergey-baloyan Read More. 75% Of Companies Are Banning the Use of ChatGPT: What Happened? By [ 4 Min read ]\nExplore the rising concerns over data leaks with ChatGPT. From potential risks around user data privacy to high-profile incidents involving tech giants. @georgedrennan Read More. The 8 Most Dangerous Cash App Scams (with Screenshots) By [ 7 Min read ]\nIf you're a Cash App user, here are the eight most dangerous scams to look out for. @marcusleary Read More. The Cheapskate’s Guide to Fine-Tuning LLaMA-2 and Running It on Your Laptop By [ 5 Min read ]\nEveryone is GPU-poor these days So my mission is to fine-tune a LLaMA-2 model with only one GPU and run on my laptop @bruce-li Read More. Stop Using State for React Forms, There is a Much Better Way! By [ 7 Min read ]\nLearn how to optimize the performance of react forms by replacing useState with the native feature of JavaScript. @nirmalkumar Read More. August Rollups Data Analysis: A Closer Look at Transaction Activity By [ 2 Min read ]\nAs the primary direction for Layer2 scaling, the Rollup track has seen frequent developments lately. @opside Read More. Five Free AI Tools for Programmers to 10X Their Productivity By [ 3 Min read ]\nThese five AI tools will make the lives of programmers and coders easy by increasing the speed and accuracy of their coding projects. @mirzaariquealam Read More. LiteLLM Configs: Reliably Call 100+ LLMs By [ 3 Min read ]\nHow Anthropic forced us to change our open-source library @krrish Read More. Building Mental Resilience: An Exploration of the Four Quarter Method By [ 9 Min read ]\nThe Four Quarter Method: A Framework for Mental Resilience @scottdclary Read More. Who Could Have Guessed LLMs are Great at Compressing Images and Audio: Reports From New Research By [ 3 Min read ]\nDespite training on text, models compressed images 43% better than PNG, and audio nearly 2x better than MP3. @mikeyoung44 Read More. 6 Great AI Tools Lead Engineers Need Their Teams to Adopt By [ 6 Min read ]\nThis year, 30% of engineering leaders have figured out how to turn AI into a substantial competitive advantage. Have you? @alexomeyer Read More. Unlocking Structured JSON Data with LangChain and GPT: A Step-by-Step Tutorial By [ 8 Min read ]\nManipulating Structured Data (from PDFs) with the Model behind ChatGPT, LangChain, and Python for Powerful AI-driven Applications. @horosin Read More. ExpressWebJs adds support for Bunjs By [ 2 Min read ]\nExpressWebJs now provides support for BunJs, a fast all-in-one JavaScript runtime. @futurecode Read More. Model Quantization in Deep Neural Networks By [ 6 Min read ]\nTo get your AI models to work on laptops, mobiles and tiny devices quantization is essential @aibites Read More. Understanding Dynamic Programming So You Can Use It Effectively By [ 11 Min read ]\nI’ll discuss Dynamic Programming (DP) and how to use previous computation experience effectively. I hope you will find it interesting. @indrivetech Read More. Importance of Web3 Marketing and Women in Web3: An Interview With Victoria Vaughan By [ 6 Min read ]\nAn interview with Victoria Vaughan, the co-founder of InCryptoLand and former CEO of Cointelegraph. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @musharraf Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME