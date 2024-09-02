The TechBeat: Here’s How we Made a Real-time Phishing Website Detector for MacOS (9/2/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @moonlock [ 5 Min read ] MacPaw’s Moonlock team created a real-time phishing detector for macOS, offering instant alerts and enhanced privacy with on-device detection—no cloud needed. Read More.

By @minio [ 11 Min read ] The term “private cloud” used to have a negative connotation, but is now viewed a lot more positively. Read More.

By @andreserrano [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin is evolving from a niche to a dominant force, with L2 solutions unlocking its full potential for the next bull run. Read More.

By @kisican [ 5 Min read ] Explore why AI struggles to count letters in words like 'strawberry,' delving into tokenization, language model limitations, and potential improvements. Read More.

By @olegkokorin [ 5 Min read ] Learn why ready-made AI tools are not well-suited for engineering drawings processing and how to actually use AI to extract data from technical drawings. Read More.

By @kategrizik [ 5 Min read ] Learn why user feedback is essential for crypto platforms, how to collect it effectively, and the challenges faced in managing customer insights Read More.

By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 7 Min read ] The Future of Bitcoin is Bright, But Not Without The Fight Between Blue Collars and Bitcoin Preachers Read More.

By @maken8 [ 2 Min read ] Bitcoin is not a social media site and cannot be one. Social media is full of noise and hype. Read More.

By @minad21 [ 5 Min read ] The evolution of digital interactions, from chat rooms to TikTok, has reshaped communication and culture. Explore the impact of algorithms on social connection. Read More.

By @afrostmoroz [ 6 Min read ] The creator of private internet browser Aloha tells his story and shares why he decided to go open source Read More.

By @filestack [ 6 Min read ] HTML makes it straightforward to create a fast and functional image uploader. In this article, we’ll explore how to set up a basic HTML image uploader with ease Read More.

By @sergeybegichev [ 9 Min read ] See how to optimize UI performance in Unity using this detailed guide with numerous experiments, practical advice, and performance tests to back it up! Read More.

By @ilinskii [ 6 Min read ] Why Pavel Durov was arrested in France? A description of legal conflict between Telegram and EU authorities. Read More.

By @mmmidas [ 4 Min read ] Soft skills are crucial for job interviews and career growth. Learn how to improve communication, teamwork, adaptability, and leadership for long-term success. Read More.

By @step [ 4 Min read ] Explore the evolving relationship between the philosophy of mind and neuroscience, highlighting how traditional philosophical theories fail to explain the brain Read More.

By @fundright [ 5 Min read ] Top investment sectors in Europe for 2024: growth in AI, fintech, sustainability, and more, highlighting key trends and factors attracting investors. Read More.

By @tomascbzn [ 6 Min read ] The project presented here marks a significant step forward in how designers can interact with complex datasets and uncover new possibilities in their work. Read More.

By @josejaviasilis [ 19 Min read ] Setup a monorepo with pnpm workspaces, turborepo, cloudflare workers, vite, and remix. Read More.

By @pavelgrishin [ 12 Min read ] Planning too far ahead can backfire. It can slow your time to market, reduce flexibility, and increase burn rate. Read More.

By @kautilyaprasad [ 5 Min read ] Customer expectations have never been higher. Let's see how Hyper-Personalization helps in meeting those expectations. Read More.