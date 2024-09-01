The TechBeat: Beyond the Hype: How Data Annotation Powers Generative AI (9/1/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @indium [ 5 Min read ] Explore how data annotation powers generative AI, driving innovations from chatbots to deepfake technology.Learn about challenges, opportunities, and the futur Read More.

By @minio [ 8 Min read ] Here is a list of vendors and tools needed to build the modern data lake, with each entry a capability needed to support generative AI. Read More.

By @joseh [ 6 Min read ] Everyone from Thor to the Toad appears in Deadpool and Wolverine. Check out these other cameos that you may have missed throughout the movie. Read More.

By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] We delve into new tactics of sophisticated macOS malware - Atomic stealer. Now, it replaces popular app for managing crypto wallets with malicious clone. Read More.

By @madzadev [ 15 Min read ] In this article, I've curated a comprehensive list of some of my favorite developer tools among various domains designed to improve your workflow. Read More.

By @pilyutikanna [ 6 Min read ] Two strategies to integrate UX research in banking and retail, overcoming challenges to enhance product discovery and drive better results Read More.

By @daltonic [ 22 Min read ] This tutorial series will guide you in creating a decentralized application that leverages Sia's blockchain to ensure user data ownership and privacy. Read More.

By @kategrizik [ 8 Min read ] Learn about my experience with mentees from around the world and the mutual benefits of mentoring in fields like AI, Crypto, FinTech, and EdTech. Read More.

By @aelfblockchain [ 7 Min read ] Nike and Tesla are embracing Web3 and blockchain. Find out how they leverage blockchain technology for enhanced innovation with Web3 & AI integration. Read More.

By @penworth [ 4 Min read ] Decentralized AI –an open-source alternative for data privacy and ownership--represents a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence. Read More.

By @bhavdeepsethi [ 7 Min read ] Simple explanation of the Transformer model from the revolutionary paper "Attention is All You Need" which is the basis of many advanced AI systems. Read More.

By @vinitabansal [ 10 Min read ] To break unhealthy patterns of thinking and acting, managers need to pay special attention to how they communicate, collaborate, and get work done. Read More.

By @pilyutikanna [ 6 Min read ] How we transformed innovation culture by balancing creativity with structure, overcoming bureaucracy, and fostering growth—insights from hands-on experience. Read More.

By @buzzpy [ 3 Min read ] The Dev Encyclopedia is an open-source, easy-to-use online resource (i.e. a website) that helps make sense of complicated tech terms. Read More.

By @secourses [ 5 Min read ] FLUX represents a groundbreaking achievement in open source txt2img technology, genuinely outperforming and producing superior quality images. Read More.

By @nevodavid10 [ 13 Min read ] Today, I want to show you how to grow a bootstrap startup. There are pros and cons to this formula but bear with me. Read More.

By @aditigodbole [ 8 Min read ] Explore Aditi Godbole's inspiring journey as a Senior Data Scientist at SAP, where she champions AI, mentors future tech leaders, and breaks barriers for women. Read More.

By @luca1iu [ 4 Min read ] Here’s my simple, no-coding solution: use macOS’s built-in Automator to schedule a daily restart of Obsidian. Read More.

By @margrowth [ 4 Min read ] LoudMe is making waves in the world of AI music generation, but how good is it? Find out in our detailed LoudMe review. Read More.

By @obyte [ 8 Min read ] Tornado Cash is a privacy tool that can be used by anyone, everywhere as long as isn't fully censored... yet. Find out more in this article.