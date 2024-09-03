Search icon
    The TechBeat: Beyond the Hype: How Data Annotation Powers Generative AI (9/3/2024)

    by TechBeatSeptember 3rd, 2024
    9/3/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day!

    Beyond the Hype: How Data Annotation Powers Generative AI

    By @indium [ 5 Min read ] Explore how data annotation powers generative AI, driving innovations from chatbots to deepfake technology.Learn about challenges, opportunities, and the futur Read More.

    An Architect’s Guide to the Top 10 Tools Needed to Build the Modern Data Lake

    By @minio [ 8 Min read ] Here is a list of vendors and tools needed to build the modern data lake, with each entry a capability needed to support generative AI. Read More.

    Tracking Atomic Stealer on macOS: Sophisticated Malware Replacing LedgerLive App

    By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] We delve into new tactics of sophisticated macOS malware - Atomic stealer. Now, it replaces popular app for managing crypto wallets with malicious clone. Read More.

    Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order

    By @joseh [ 6 Min read ] Everyone from Thor to the Toad appears in Deadpool and Wolverine. Check out these other cameos that you may have missed throughout the movie. Read More.

    Boosting Product Discovery With UX Research: Lessons From Retail and Banking

    By @pilyutikanna [ 6 Min read ] Two strategies to integrate UX research in banking and retail, overcoming challenges to enhance product discovery and drive better results Read More.

    Boost Your Productivity With These 18 Developer Tools 🚀🔥

    By @madzadev [ 15 Min read ] In this article, I've curated a comprehensive list of some of my favorite developer tools among various domains designed to improve your workflow. Read More.

    Importance of Mentoring in Digital Tech

    By @kategrizik [ 8 Min read ] Learn about my experience with mentees from around the world and the mutual benefits of mentoring in fields like AI, Crypto, FinTech, and EdTech. Read More.

    Innovation Culture Roadmap: What Works and What Doesn't

    By @pilyutikanna [ 6 Min read ] How we transformed innovation culture by balancing creativity with structure, overcoming bureaucracy, and fostering growth—insights from hands-on experience. Read More.

    BNB Chain Launches “BNB Chain Bridge” with Celer, deBridge, and Stargate

    By @bnbchainecosystem [ 3 Min read ] BNB Chain Bridge launches with Celer, deBridge, and Stargate, boosting cross-chain interoperability and enhancing the UX for seamless asset transfers. Read More.

    Finance from First Principles

    By @chateaucapital [ 10 Min read ] Explore the evolution of financial markets from Finance 0.0 to 3.0, the rise of DeFi, and the challenges of replacing traditional finance with blockchain-based Read More.

    P2P Economy: Leading a Blockchain Renaissance

    By @ckb [ 6 Min read ] The blockchain industry faces stagnation, with innovation giving way to speculation. A shift to a peer-to-peer economy could revive its true potential. Read More.

    Good Managers Know to Not Make These Mistakes

    By @vinitabansal [ 10 Min read ] To break unhealthy patterns of thinking and acting, managers need to pay special attention to how they communicate, collaborate, and get work done. Read More.

    The Real Reasons Why AI is Built on Object Storage

    By @minio [ 6 Min read ] From no limits on unstructured data to having greater control over serving models, here are some reasons why AI is built on object storage. Read More.

    Is Decentralized AI Winning The War Against AI Data Silos?

    By @penworth [ 4 Min read ] Decentralized AI –an open-source alternative for data privacy and ownership--represents a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence. Read More.

    What Is a Digital Garden?

    By @avvero [ 5 Min read ] This article is dedicated to the concept of a digital garden — the philosophy of publicly maintaining personal notes. Read More.

    Transformers: Age of Attention

    By @bhavdeepsethi [ 7 Min read ] Simple explanation of the Transformer model from the revolutionary paper "Attention is All You Need" which is the basis of many advanced AI systems. Read More.

    Breaking Barriers in AI: Insights from Aditi Godbole, a Senior Data Scientist at SAP

    By @aditigodbole [ 8 Min read ] Explore Aditi Godbole's inspiring journey as a Senior Data Scientist at SAP, where she champions AI, mentors future tech leaders, and breaks barriers for women. Read More.

    Obsidian Guide: How to Create the Daily Note Every Day - Even If You Don't Open It

    By @luca1iu [ 4 Min read ] Here’s my simple, no-coding solution: use macOS’s built-in Automator to schedule a daily restart of Obsidian. Read More.

    FLUX Local & Cloud Tutorial With SwarmUI - FLUX: Open Source txt2img Model Surpassing Midjourney

    By @secourses [ 5 Min read ] FLUX represents a groundbreaking achievement in open source txt2img technology, genuinely outperforming and producing superior quality images. Read More.

    Pawsitive Results: How to Build the Ultimate Puppy Trainer AI-chatbot With Coze

    I built a puppy trainer bot with Coze, a no-code platform. And now my Aussie, Jenny is on her way to becoming a good girl. Read More.

