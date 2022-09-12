The Noonification: The Soul Master (9/12/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @hackernoonthreads [ 3 Min read ] Ive come to discover that theres a huge gap in female gender inclusion in Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities. Read More.

By @astoundingstories [ 60 Min read ] A terrific force was emanating from that devilish globe above. Read More.

By @denisaganea [ 8 Min read ] This piece will critically explore why blockchain does not solve any (so-called) interoperability issues and how NFTs are void of any value in this sense.

Read More.

By @strateh76 [ 7 Min read ] Russian propaganda has used the game development industry to promote war with other countries. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️