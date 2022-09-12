Search icon
    The Noonification: The Soul Master (9/12/2022) by@noonification

    The Noonification: The Soul Master (9/12/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    18 Female Tech Communities in Africa
    By @hackernoonthreads [ 3 Min read ] Ive come to discover that theres a huge gap in female gender inclusion in Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities. Read More.

    The Soul Master
    By @astoundingstories [ 60 Min read ] A terrific force was emanating from that devilish globe above. Read More.

    Debunking the Interoperability Myth Powered by NFTs
    By @denisaganea [ 8 Min read ] This piece will critically explore why blockchain does not solve any (so-called) interoperability issues and how NFTs are void of any value in this sense.

    Read More.

    How Russian Games Propagated the War
    By @strateh76 [ 7 Min read ] Russian propaganda has used the game development industry to promote war with other countries. Read More.

    Enter the Metaverse Writing Contest by The Sandbox

