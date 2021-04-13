8 Best Roblox VR Games Everyone Should Try

Roblox has been around for almost two decades now, and the last thing anyone thought was the platform eventually supporting VR. The cartoonish, almost Lego-feel of Roblox made people wonder how VR would even work in Roblox. Fortunately, the creative developers behind some Roblox titles have integrated virtual reality into their games. Roblox has a list of VR games compatible with the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive.

Playing Roblox in virtual reality gives players who've experienced the platform a chance to approach it in a whole new way. As Roblox has evolved, so have the games that dominate its platform. However, to experience VR on Roblox, you'll need to make sure you have the hardware and software for compatible VR headsets installed and ready to go. To learn more about setting up your headsets, check out this official guide.

Once you know how to set up Roblox VR, it’s time to take a look at some of the best Roblox VR games available to play right now.

Who doesn’t want to relive the memory of flipping burgers in their teenage years? What about the teenagers flipping burgers now to earn Robux so they can play games where they manage a restaurant and cook burgers? This is why virtual reality exists, to play a reality different (or maybe even similar) to our own.

We all want to afford a self-driving car that takes us anywhere we want without us doing a thing. Unfortunately, unless we're incredibly rich (or made a lot of money developing Roblox games), we're not going to own a self-driving car anytime soon. Fortunately, the Self-Driving simulator on Roblox allows us to live a reality where we can spend time with our friends inside of a car we don't even control. Simply move your head from side to side and have fun chatting with friends or enjoying a long ride down a blocky road while you sit alone with your thoughts.

Who remembers their childhood running around a big dark room shooting lasers at people wearing different colored armor? Those were the days. Unfortunately, there aren’t many laser tag arenas anymore. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get the feel of playing laser tag from the comfort of your own home with Roblox VR and a VR headset. With Laser Tag VR, you run around a dark room filled with neon lights and play laser tag with other players. It’s all of the fun of laser tag without ever leaving your bedroom.

If serving burgers doesn’t seem like your cup of tea, then why not roleplay an entire cafe where you can work behind the counter or make friends as a customer. Koala Cafe is open for business and lets players work their dream job of serving customers or sitting around as a customer. There’s nothing like meeting new people in a virtual social cafe.

Everyone loves a ragdoll simulator. There is not a single person on this earth who doesn’t love the physics of ragdolling. Why do you think games like Fall Guys became so popular? What’s even better is you can play Ragdoll Sim completely in Roblox VR. Yes, you can enjoy all the ragdoll shenanigans and anti-gravity without the nausea of ragdolling yourself in a trampoline park. Plus, there’s almost little risk for injury unless you try ragdolling yourself with your VR headset on.

Playing horror games in virtual reality is something everyone loves to do, especially with how popular Phasmophobia became last year. Paranormal VR even has a disclaimer that you could suffer from motion sickness, especially if you’re easily scared by horror games. If you want to walk around a house and try to figure out what’s causing the noise in your home in virtual reality, then boot up Roblox VR and check out Paranormal VR.

Noodle VR doesn't do an excellent job of selling itself externally, but you'll definitely want to jump into the game and see what it feels like to be a noodle guy. What's a noodle guy? Well, you'll have to boot up Roblox VR and jump into this random game where you can either become a noodle or become a player. Noodle VR has almost a million visits. All you need to do is play it to see what all the hype is about.

8. Paranormica

If running around your own house looking for a noise scares you, then you’ll definitely wet your pants at Paranormica. This is a game about paranormal investigations. Locate the Ouija board in a room in the house to try to locate the ghost with your friends. Thousands of players are screaming their tails off with Paranormica, and now you can join them in VR.

Roblox VR gave developers more freedom to test out their game developing skills. Now you, as a player, can check out some of their creations and support the Roblox developers in your community.

