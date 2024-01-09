75 Stories To Learn About Datasets

Let's learn about via these 75 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Datasets /Learn Repo 1. Top 15 Datasets for Autonomous Driving A2D2, ApolloScape, and Berkeley DeepDrive are among the best autonomous driving datasets available today. 2. Web Scraping API para Extracción de Datos: Una Guía para Principiantes ¿Alguna vez te sucede cuando la gente te pide que escribas una API separada para integrar datos de redes sociales y guardar los datos sin procesar en tu base de datos de análisis en el sitio? Definitivamente quieres saber qué es la API, cómo se usa en web scraping y qué puede lograr con ella. Echemos un vistazo. 3. 10 Best Stock Market Datasets for Machine Learning For those looking to build predictive models, this article will introduce 10 stock market and cryptocurrency datasets for machine learning. 4. Evolution of The Data Production Paradigm in AI The long-term success of an AI-based product relies on having the infrastructure for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective data labeling for its learning. 5. Collecting Data from 1.1M Hacker News Curated Comments In this test we use the data collection of 1.1M Hacker News curated comments with numeric fields from https://zenodo.org/record/45901. 6. 10 Biggest Image Datasets for Computer Vision Data is very important in building computer vision models and these are the 10 Biggest Datasets for Computer Vision. 7. Top 20 Image Datasets for Machine Learning and Computer Vision Computer vision enables computers to understand the content of images and videos. The goal in computer vision is to automate tasks that the human visual system can do. 8. The Art of Data Storytelling: How to Make Your Data Impactful Data is everywhere: whether you choose a new location for your business or decide on the color to use in an ad, data is an invisible advisor that helps make impactful decisions. With quite a number of resources to choose from, data is becoming more accessible, day by day. But as soon as it has been collected, one inevitable question arises: how do I turn this data into insights that can be acted upon? 9. 10 Best Hugging Face Datasets for Building NLP Models Hugging Face offers solutions and tools for developers and researchers. This article looks at the Best Hugging Face Datasets for Building NLP Models. 10. How This Open Litter Database Will Save the Planet The Litterati app has been around for a couple years on iOS + Android. Over that time, well over 100k people have downloaded the app and been a part of a global team that is 'crowdsource cleaning the Earth'. Over that time, people only had access to the data that they themselves generated. 11. Sort Through Online Data via Web Scraping [101] How Can You Sort Through Online Data? 12. 6 Work from Home Positions in AI Data Collection and Data Annotation For digital nomads, college students, stay-at-home parents or anyone looking for remote work positions, this article introduces online/remote work positions that are available today in the fields of AI Data Collection and Data Annotation. 13. Universal Data Tool Introduction: Weekly Update 1 If you haven’t heard of the Universal Data Tool, it’s an open-source web or desktop program to collaborate, build and edit text, image, video and audio datasets with labels and annotations. You can get started with the Universal Data Tool at universaldatatool.com 14. Spending Weekend with GraphQL Have you ever experienced an itch you just can’t scratch? If yes, then you will feel my pain. A few days back, everything was fine, I was happily writing code(!) and doing standup meetings regularly. Just before the weekend, my boss called me and shared this problem with me. 15. How Data Analysis Helps Unveil the Truth of Coronavirus These days we are all scared of the new airborne contagious coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Even if it is a tiny cough or low fever, it might underlie a lethargic symptom. However, what is the real truth? 16. 10 Best Image Classification Datasets for ML Projects To help you build object recognition models, scene recognition models, and more, we’ve compiled a list of the best image classification datasets. These datasets vary in scope and magnitude and can suit a variety of use cases. Furthermore, the datasets have been divided into the following categories: medical imaging, agriculture & scene recognition, and others. 17. What is Web Data Collection? Everything you need to know to automate, optimize and streamline the data collection process in your organization! 18. 14 Best Tableau Datasets for Practicing Data Visualization This article focuses on the 14 Best Tableau Datasets for Practicing Data Visualization, which is essential for business analysts and data scientists. 19. Artificial Intelligence is No Match for Natural Stupidity A Lazy Introduction to AI for Infosec. 20. How Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Will Go Hand in Hand? The emergence of technology is playing an inevitable role in business. It’s drastically transforming the way people work together in an organization. Both these technologies are revolutionizing every aspect of our life. These technologies are creating a culture where the collaboration of IT leaders and businesses results in realizing values from all generated data. 21. 17 Open Crime Datasets for Data Science and Machine Learning Projects For those looking to analyze crime rates or trends over a specific area or time period, we have compiled a list of the 16 best crime datasets made available for public use. 22. Build Data-Driven Web App Without Backend During the last couple of decades websites' functionally has increased dramatically - from simple landing pages serving simple static ads to complex progressive web apps whose functionality close to native applications including user authorization, location tracking, bluetooth handling, and offline mode. 23. 12 Best Pre-Installed R Datasets Commonly Used for Statistical Analysis R programming is mostly used in statistical analysis and ML.\nThis article looks at the Best Pre-Installed R Datasets Commonly Used for Statistical Analysis. 24. MODEL-CENTRIC vs DATA-CENTRIC Approaches in Machine Learning Machine learning is an area of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science that focuses on using data and algorithms to mimic the way humans learn 25. The Hunt for Data: Creating a Computer Vision Dataset for Road Safety In this article, I would like to share my own experience of developing a smart camera for cyclists with an advanced computer vision algorithm 26. 13 Best Datasets for Power BI Practice In 2022, Gartner named Microsoft Power BI the Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms leader. These are the 13 Best Datasets for Power BI Practice. 27. Encoding Categorical Data for ML Algorithms Encoding is a technique used to convert categorical data to numerical representations to be able to use the data in machine learning algorithms. 28. Things to Consider When Looking For Data Science Roles There is a great demand for data scientists presenting market dynamics that are favourable for the community. More so than your peers in other professions, you will be able to evaluate a company for what it is able to offer you, rather than solely being the one that is being evaluated. So what should you look for when comparing and evaluating data science roles? Here is a list of some commonly known factors plus some less discussed ones that will help you in your evaluation. 29. 10 Best Reddit Datasets for NLP and Other ML Projects In this post, I wanted to share a Reddit dataset list that gained a lot of traction on social media when it was first posted. 30. 10 Best Datasets for Geospatial Analytics (Open and Public Access) Scientists use geospatial analytics to build visualizations such as maps, graphs and cartograms. These are the Best Public Datasets for Geospatial Analytics. 31. How to Aid Disease Research with a Biomedical Knowledge Graph Building a biomedical knowledge graph using publicly available datasets to better aid disease research and biomedical data modelling. 32. What is Data Analytics and How It Can Be Used WHAT IS DATA ANALYTICS? 33. Alternatives to Web Scraping with Python Is Python really the easiest and most efficient way to scrape a website? There are other options out there. Find out which one is best for you! 34. Six Ways For Effective Data Visualization With Tableau Tableau 35. 10 Best Keras Datasets for Building and Training Deep Learning Models This article looks at the Best Keras Datasets for Building and Training Deep Learning Models, accessible to developers and researchers worldwide. 36. 14 Open Datasets for Text Classification in Machine Learning Text classification datasets are used to categorize natural language texts according to content. For example, think classifying news articles by topic, or classifying book reviews based on a positive or negative response. Text classification is also helpful for language detection, organizing customer feedback, and fraud detection. Though time consuming when done manually, this process can be automated with machine learning models. The result saves companies time while also providing valuable data insights. 37. 11 Torchvision Datasets for Computer Vision You Need to Know With torchvision datasets, developers can train and test their machine learning models on a range of tasks, such as image classification and object detection. 38. Merging Datasets from Different Timescales One of the trickiest situations in machine learning is when you have to deal with datasets coming from different time scales. 39. An Intro to No-Code Web Scraping Web scraping has broken the barriers of programming and can now be done in a much simpler and easier manner without using a single line of code. 40. How To Monitor a Forum for Keywords Using Python and AWS Lambda While building ScrapingBee I'm always checking different forums everyday to help people about web scraping related questions and engage with the community. 41. 8 Best Human Behaviour Datasets for Machine Learning Human behaviour describes how people interact and in this article, we will look at the 8 Best Human Behaviour Datasets for Machine Learning. 42. 20 Best PyTorch Datasets for Building Deep Learning Models PyTorch has gained a reputation as a research-focused framework, and these are the Best PyTorch Datasets for Building Deep Learning Models available today. 43. Data Set and Data Augmentation for Face Detection and Recognition When it comes to building an Artificially Intelligent (AI) application, your approach must be data first, not application first. 44. A Deep Dive Into Facebook’s AI Transcoder Just over a week, most of you would have heard that Facebooks AI research team (FAIR) developed a neural transcompiler, that converts code from high level programming language like C++, Python, Java, Cobol into another language using ‘unsupervised translation’ . The traditional approach had been to tokenize the source language and convert it into an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) which the transcompiler would use to translate to the target language of choice, based on handwritten rules that define the translations, such that abstract or the context is not lost. 45. Las 15 preguntas más frecuentes sobre Web Scraping Previously published at https://www.octoparse.es/blog/15-preguntas-frecuentes-sobre-web-scraping 46. Is Data Catalog an Indispensable Tool for Corporate? To understand the concept of data catalog, we need an assessment of the fundamentals that constitute the process on an elementary level. At the most rudimentary stage lies the idea of arrangement and the order of things. 47. Introducing theHolopix50k Dataset for Image Super-Resolution Depth estimation and stereo image super-resolution are well-known tasks in the field of computer vision. To help researchers get high-quality training data for these tasks, industry-leading lightfield hardware provider Leia Inc. used their social media app, Holopix™, to create Holopix50k, the world’s largest “in-the-wild” stereo image dataset. 48. 7 Effective Ways to Deal With a Small Dataset In a real-world setting, you often only have a small dataset to work with. Models trained on a small number of observations tend to overfit and produce inaccurate results. Learn how to avoid overfitting and get accurate predictions even if available data is scarce. 49. Top 10 Best Web Scraper And Data Scraping Tools Data extraction has many forms and can be complicated. From Preventing your IP from getting banned to bypassing the captchas, to parsing the source correctly, headerless chrome for javascript rendering, data cleaning, and then generating the data in a usable format, there is a lot of effort that goes in. I have been scraping data from the web for over 8 years. We used web scraping for tracking the prices of other hotel booking vendors. So, when our competitor lowers his prices we get a notification to lower our prices to from our cron web scrapers. 50. Top 3 Face Datasets and How to Work with Them An image dataset contains specially selected digital images intended to help train, test, and evaluate an artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) 51. 11 Best Climate Change Datasets for Data Science Projects Data is a central piece of the climate change debate. With the climate change datasets on this list, many data scientists have created visualizations and models to measure and track the change in surface temperatures, sea ice levels, and more. Many of these datasets have been made public to allow people to contribute and add valuable insight into the way the climate is changing and its causes. 52. InfluxDB Continuous Downsampling - Optimize Your TSDB Today Introduction 53. Top 10 Open Datasets for Linear Regression On Hacker Noon, I will be sharing some of my best-performing machine learning articles. This listicle on datasets built for regression or linear regression tasks has been upvoted many times on Reddit and reshared dozens of times on various social media platforms. I hope Hacker Noon data scientists find it useful as well! 54. Going From Data Lakes to Oceans Aggregating into data lakes is the solution of today — but are Federated Sources the solution of tomorrow? 55. How To Scrap Product Information With Python & BeautifulSoup Module From Amazon Listings [Tutorial] Intro 56. 10 Best Datasets for Time Series Analysis In order to understand how a certain metric varies over time and to predict future values, we will look at the 10 Best Datasets for Time Series Analysis. 57. 10 Data Table Libraries for JavaScript Tables are a useful tool for visualizing, organizing and processing data in JavaScript. To start using them, you need to download a free library or one for a reasonable price. Here is a list of 10 useful, functional, and reliable JS libraries that will help you work with tables. 58. Top 15 Chatbot Datasets for NLP Projects An effective chatbot requires a massive amount of training data in order to quickly solve user inquiries without human intervention. However, the primary bottleneck in chatbot development is obtaining realistic, task-oriented dialog data to train these machine learning-based systems. 59. Machine Learning Food Datasets Collection An essential part of my company's Machine Learning team is working with different food datasets, and we spend a lot of time before for searching, combining or intersecting different datasets to get data that we need and can use in our work. Given that it might help someone else, I decided to list all helpful datasets in one place. 60. The Pain Points of Scaling Data Science While building a machine learning model, data scaling in machine learning is the most significant element through data pre-processing. Scaling may recognize the difference between a model of poor machine learning and a stronger one. 61. 5 Million Face Images for Facial Recognition Model Training This article on face recognition datasets is one of my best-performing articles I wrote originally on Lionbridge AI. I'm happy to share it with the Hacker Noon community! 62. Kannada-MNIST:A new handwritten digits dataset in ML town TLDR: 63. Here's Why We Built An Open-Source Goldmine of Crypto-Markets Datasets How to run a distributed data-mining operation to source and process crypto market data at zero cost. 64. Top 20 Twitter Datasets for Machine Learning Projects It is often very difficult for AI researchers to gather social media data for machine learning. Luckily, one free and accessible source of SNS data is Twitter. 65. Creating A Data Science Pipeline That Works Correctly An easy, automated, repeatable way to check your data science solution is doing exactly what it's designed to do. 66. 15 Excel Datasets for Data Analytics Beginners Excel is an indispensable tool for data manipulation, data visualization and statistical analysis. These are 15 Excel datasets for data analytics beginners. 67. What Is Big Data? Understanding The Business Use of Big Data Analytics Big data analytics can be applied for all and any business to boost their revenue and conversions and identify their common mistakes. 68. Gender Prediction Using Mobile App Data Сreate a model for the gender prediction based on the list of installed applications on a mobile device. 69. Towards an ImageNet Moment for Speech-to-Text: A Deep Dive Speech-to-text (STT), also known as automated-speech-recognition (ASR), has a long history and has made amazing progress over the past decade. Currently, it is often believed that only large corporations like Google, Facebook, or Baidu (or local state-backed monopolies for the Russian language) can provide deployable “in-the-wild” solutions. 70. Build A Commission-Free Algo Trading Bot By Machine Learning Quarterly Earnings Reports [Full Guide] Introduction 71. Getting Started with Data Visualization: Building a JavaScript Scatter Plot Module Scatter plots are a great way to visualize data. Data is represented as points on a Cartesian plane where the x and y coordinate of each point represents a variable. These charts let you investigate the relationship between two variables, detect outliers in the data set as well as detect trends. They are one of the most commonly used data visualization techniques and are a must have for your data visualization arsenal! 72. 10 Best African Language Datasets for Data Science Projects A list of African language datasets from across the web that can be used in numerous NLP tasks. 73. Introducing a Simple Module for Parsing CSV Files This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 74. The Rise of Reusable SQL-based Data Modeling Tools and DataOps services The resurgence of SQL-based RDBMS 75. How To Master Elasticsearch Query DSL Photo by Evgeni Tcherkasski on Unsplash Thank you for checking out the 75 most read stories about Datasets on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo