143 Stories To Learn About Data Visualization

1. How to Build a Data-Driven Product Using Metabase Metabase is a business intelligence tool that lets you access your data in a read-only manner. 2. Pornhub Growth Hack During Coronavirus Pandemic The 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China, in December 2019, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. 3. Using Data Science to Predict Effects of New UK Fishing Zonal Attachment Proposal The UK government is pushing for a “zonal attachment” model, where quotas would be carved up relative to the abundance of fish in each country’s waters. 4. Assessing Your Organization's Customer Data Maturity Investing in customer data is a top priority for marketing leaders. 5. The Top 16 Types of Charts in Data Visualization That You'll Use In the era of information explosion, more and more data piles up. However, these dense data are unfocused and less readable. So we need data visualization to help data to be easily understood and accepted. By contrast, visualization is more intuitive and meaningful, and it is very important to use appropriate charts to visualize data. 6. 10 Data Table Libraries for JavaScript Tables are a useful tool for visualizing, organizing and processing data in JavaScript. To start using them, you need to download a free library or one for a reasonable price. Here is a list of 10 useful, functional, and reliable JS libraries that will help you work with tables. 7. Building A Machine Learning Model With PySpark [A Step-by-Step Guide] Spark is the name of the engine to realize cluster computing while PySpark is the Python's library to use Spark. 8. 10 Best React Native Chart Libraries Representing statistical data in plain text or paragraphs, tables are pretty boring in my opinion. What about you? 9. Creating a Simple Diagram by Using Elkjs and React Flow In this article, we will look at the process of building a diagram with the help of Elkjs and React Flow libraries. 10. Top 10 JavaScript Charting Libraries for Every Data Visualization Need There're numerous JavaScript charting libraries. To make your life easier, I decided to share my picks. Check out the best JS libraries for creating web charts! 11. Future of Marketing: How Data Science Predicts Consumer Behavior Gradually, as the post-pandemic phase arrived, one thing that helped marketers predict their consumer behavior was Data Science. 12. Top 3 Free JavaScript Libraries for Data Visualization I've compared the top 3 free Javascript libraries for data visualization - D3, Chartjs, or ECharts. 13. Five Trending React Visualization Libraries While working on Cube.js, we’re seeing a lot of different visualization libraries. Given that Cube.js provides an API layer for analytics on top of an SQL database and doesn’t play on the visualization field, any charting library can be used to build dashboards with it. That’s why we’re always on a search for a nice and developer-friendly visualization library. 14. Designing a Website for Data It’s complex to create the right design when the only visuals you have are based on data. Here’s how we did it. 15. How to Visualize Bias and Variance In the process of building a Machine Learning model, there is a trade-off between bias and variance. 16. An Internal Email to Tim Cook and the State of Business Intelligence We get a glimpse into the inner workings of a valuable company and it turns out it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 17. Data Visualization Using Chart.js and Gatsby Data visualization helps you transform your unorganized data in an organized and valuable way that conveys the right message to your audience without words. 18. MongoDB: Exploring Data Visualization Tools and Techniques Looking for MongoDB data visualization tool? There are plenty of options but firstly its better to explore what kinds of solutions there are on the market. 19. N/A please delete this 20. Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets There are many different forms of data analytics, and these have different applications in business. 21. Animating Line Charts With D3.js Chart animations, which will make your application shine. 22. A Step By Step Guide To Data Visualization With Power BI Power BI is the collective name for an assortment of cloud-based apps and services that help organizations collate, manage and analyze data from various sources 23. 7 Data Analysis Steps You Should Know To analyze data adequately requires practical knowledge of the different forms of data analysis. 24. What Are The Challenges of Monetizing and Selling Data? There have been great advancements in monetization opportunities in the last decade, but there are still challenges when it comes to generating big data analyti 25. How to Make Beautiful, Easy-to-read Charts with React Native Gifted Charts The most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie, and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates. 26. Building An Airbnb-Like Map in Next.js We will be building a proof of concept to create customer Google Maps markers using any React component in a Next.js project using AirBnB as an example 27. Google Analytics Heartbeat Data Visualization An experiment in real-time data visualization 28. Top 6 Data Visualization Tools for 2022 In this blog you will discover best data visualization tools to effectively analyze your datasets. Learn about the tools to create intuitive visualization. 29. How To Turn Data Into Actionable Insights For Business Growth In this guide, I'll share the most efficient techniques and tools to turn data into actionable insights that you can use to grow your business. 30. 10 Best Datasets for Time Series Analysis In order to understand how a certain metric varies over time and to predict future values, we will look at the 10 Best Datasets for Time Series Analysis. 31. How to Create a Simple Web Dashboard for Efficient Data Analytics Dashboard with different visualizations allows you to compare data and show changes and tendencies. In this tutorial I wil explain why and how to build one. 32. Hack Your Way to LookML Mastery By Following These Tips Tips to help BI developers create a seamless pipeline in Google's visualization tool Looker. 33. Make Data-Driven Decisions With Power BI Consulting & Implementation Power BI offers a solution for businesses that need to manage large volumes of data. It's designed to help with even the heaviest data flows business have. 34. Managing the Spatial Data for My Wildfire Detection Dashboard A look at how I manage the spatial data for a wildfire detection dashboard that I previously built. 35. Power BI and Fintech: A Match Made In Heaven To Optimise Banking Operations Technology keeps evolving, and the incorporation of technology helps businesses of varying types to make profits and meet customer needs better. 36. Data Science With R Programming — Coding Interview Questions R is a tool used for data management, storage, and analysis in the field of data science. It has applications in statistical analysis and modeling. 37. Watch Out for Deceitful Data Nowadays, most assertions need to be backed with data, as such, it is not uncommon to encounter data that has been manipulated in some way to validate a story. 38. The Main Challenge is to Start Writing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Maksym Mostovyi A short story about the journey in front-end development 39. How to use paper.js to compare RC cars Compare radio controlled car dimensions with diagrams using paper.js. 40. 8 Steps to Find the Best Reporting Component for Your Application Find the best reporting component for your app to enhance it with outstanding reporting functions. Answer 8 guiding questions to find a suitable solution. 41. The Three Basic Benefits of a Virtual Data Room The popularity of online virtual data rooms has increased over the years. These are innovative software used for safe storage and sharing of files. As the world is modernizing, people are using advanced technology to carry out their daily tasks. As everything today is digital, it becomes more and more crucial to look for new methods to store files. Gone are the days when people used to pile up hard copies of all the files in the offices. Some people are still seen doing that which wastes half of their time. Imagine you have a business meeting in some time and you can’t find a specific file because there is a huge unorganized bundle of files in your office. With virtual data rooms, all your files are well organized. You do not have to get into a hassle of finding a certain file. With just one click, the file appears in front of you in no time. 42. Microsoft's Power BI for Business: Features, User Experience And Pricing All you need to know about Power BI Features, Benefits, Use Cases and pricing. A Comprehensive Guide to Power BI and how it stacks up to Microsoft Excel 43. Easier Charting in React Native Using Apache ECharts — the Solution You Have Been Looking for We have developed an open-source graphics library for react native APP, which is based on Apache ECharts and uses RNSVG or RNSkia for rendering. 44. Visualizing The Data: Spotify Data for Favorite Artists Over Time How do your favorite artists change over time? This is the story of how I visualized my favorite artists from Spotify in a Plotly chart using Python. 45. Top 8 Best Qlik Sense Extensions Qlik Sense is powerful data visualization and BI software. But sometimes its functions are not enough. Meet the best Qlik Sense extensions to do more with data! 46. Displacement of Low-Income Minorities in San Francisco San Francisco’s housing crisis perpetuates the poverty trap faced by low income minorities in the city. 47. JavaScript Pie vs Bar Charts: Choose the Right Data Visualization Tool Did you know that approximately 65% of people are visual learners? Hence, for most of us, pictures are easier to understand than text. For instance, the incumbent U.S. President prefers the information accompanied by visual aids like maps, charts, graphs, and photos, according to Reuters. 48. How to Build a Versatile Traverse Function from Scratch Learn how to create your own traverse function in under 5 minutes. 49. Looking Into the Impact of AR and VR in the Finance Industry Learn all about the most recent advances in the usage of augmented reality and virtual reality in the finance sphere with this comprehensive overview. 50. Top Data Analyst Skills in 2021 Enhance your knowledge and skills in the field of data analytics with the help of data science certification for a rewarding career as a data analyst. 51. 5 Most Common Data Quality Issues For Business With the advent of data socialization and data democratization, many organizations organize, share and make information available to all employees in an efficient manner. While most organizations benefit from liberal use of such a source of information available to their employees, others struggle with the quality of the data they use. 52. Easily Integrate Embedded Analytics Into Your App How to create performant embedded analytics with Tableau and Cube that are tailored precisely for your users, and do so efficiently and securely. 53. Data Virtualization: How It Works And What Benefits We Can Get From It In the healthcare sector, data virtualization (DV) is gaining traction. It's still a hot subject, with many leading industry experts hailing it as a game-changer. 54. 4 Ways Data Science Helps Streamline Business Operations Data Science has changed the way organizations collect, analyze, and process different types of information. 55. Top 7 JavaScript Pivot Widgets in 2022 Pivot Charts are useful tools that can be relied on to visualise huge amounts of data. These 7 JavaScript Pivot Widgets are some of the best ways to use them. 56. Top 10 Best Pivoting Components for Developers I tested the ten most popular pivot solutions and wrote an honest opinion on every single one. 57. The Grammar of Graphics This work displays the flexibility and diversity of the Grammar of Graphics, and also shows beginners the basic concepts of the Grammar of Graphics. 58. Optimize Power BI Reporting and Designing As a data analysis tool, Power BI comes loaded with plenty of report generation and design features. However, do not rely on the default settings of the tool. 59. The Simplest Way to do Exploratory Data Analysis(EDA) using Python Code EDA for Data Analysis or Data Visualization is very important. It gives a brief summary and main characteristics of data. According to a survey, Data Scientist uses their most of time to perform EDA tasks. 60. Anscombe’s Quartet And Importance of Data Visualization Anscombe’s quartet comprises four data sets that have nearly identical simple descriptive statistics, yet have very different distributions and appear very different when graphed.\n— Wikipedia 61. 5 Best Data Visualization WordPress Plugins for Tables and Charts Find out the best 5 WordPress dynamic charts plugins for tables, graphs, and charts. Choose the best WP chart plugin for your site. 62. How To Blend Data in Google Data Studio For Better Data Analysis Google Data Studio helps us understand the meaning behind data, enabling us to build beautiful visualizations and dashboards that transform data into stories. 63. The World Population Crosses 8 Billion People A look at the growth trends of the world's 8 billion people and beyond. 64. Creating Composite Node of a Graph using D3.js Lately I have been using D3 for visualizing data for a React project and it got my attention for a while. I was especially interested as to the scope of this very powerful tool that has a great problem solving ability range related to any kind of data visualization. 65. How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Team Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. 66. From Sustainable Agriculture to Programming - with Noonies Nominee Akis Loumpourdis I am Akis Loumpourdis, a 2021 Noonies Nominee. This is a small interview to get to know me a bit better. 67. How to Use Data Science to Find the Best Seat in the Cinema (Part I) From the most popular seats to the most popular viewing times, we wanted to find out more about the movie trends in Singapore . So we created PopcornData — a website to get a glimpse of Singapore’s Movie trends — by scraping data, finding interesting insights, and visualizing them. 68. How I Analyzed One Million Voter Records in Manhattan What if you could instantly visualize the political affiliation of an entire city, down to every single apartment and human registered to vote? Somewhat surprisingly, the City of New York made this a reality in early 2019, when the NYC Board of Elections decided to release 4.6 million voter records online, as reported by the New York Times. These records included full name, home address, political affiliation, and whether you have registered in the past 2 years. The reason according to this article was: 69. Heatmap Visualization With Deck.gl Heatmaps are a very popular type of geo data visualization that are commonly used to display large amounts of location-based data. 70. Visualizing Healthcare Budget using Web Scraping in Python As the world is facing the worst pandemic ever, I was just looking at how countries spend on their healthcare infrastructure. So, I thought of doing a data visualization of the medical expense of several countries. My search led to this article, which has data from many countries for the year 2016. I did not found any authentic source for the latest year. So, we’ll continue with 2016. 71. Are You Poisoning Your Data? Why You Should Be Aware of Data Poisoning As machine learning gains more prominence, these attacks may become more common. Here’s a closer look at data poisoning and what companies can do to prevent it. 72. How Nutanix VM Works In the era of enterprise cloud, modern enterprise datacenter must support\nvirtualization with high availability and live VM migration. The traditional storage area networks (SAN) or network attached storage (NAS) doesn’t suit. Instead, they are ideal to manage a logical unit number (LUN). A LUN can be a single disk, an entire redundant array of independent disks (RAID), or disk partitions. 73. A Guide to Building Interactive Charts in Flutter The Flutter charting library Graphic has a well-designed interaction system for various interactive charts. 74. "Using this method, I went from a teller to an executive," says Carlo Martinez CEO of Steppingblocks How I became obsessed with helping students connect college degrees to careers sooner. So, I decided to build a platform and call it Steppingblocks. 75. 5 Data Visualization Widgets for Modern JavaScirpt Libraries Data Visualisation is an incredibly important part of conveying information in the world. Getting the best widget types for Data Visualisation is a part of that 76. How To Become A Data Scientist: Skills & Courses To Learn Data Science The necessary skills to build a Data Scientist’s profile are business intelligence, statistical knowledge, technical skills, data structure, and more. 77. How to Create a Bubble Map with JavaScript to Visualize Election Results A beginner level tutorial to get started with data visualization by creating an interesting and intuitive JavaScript bubble map 78. How To Segment Shopify Customer Base with Google Sheets and Google Data Studio After defining what the RFM analysis is standing for, and how you can apply it to your Customer Base, I want to show you how to apply it on Shopify orders data. 79. Comprehensive Data Analysis with SQL and Data Visualization: Alibaba User’s Behavior Investigation This user behavior report is based on users’ orders from Alibaba between November 25th, 2017, and December 3rd, 2017 from the Alibaba platform... 80. Interpretation of Visualizations of Soil Data and Weather APIs Learn how to visualize and interpret weather APIs and soil data in different graphs using python libraries, and Google Collab. 81. How to Build a Bar Chart Race on COVID-19 Cases in 5 Minutes Using the new Tableau version 2020.1 onwards. 82. Why visualizations in Health don’t work Visualizations in the most favorite health apps don’t have enough comparing and exploring possibilities. 83. Creating an Interactive Word Tree Chart with JavaScript Learn how to create beautiful interactive JavaScript Word Trees and check out an awesome Word Tree chart visualizing the text of The Little Prince. 84. How To Choose The Right Business Intelligent Tool In this blog, we look at strategies for selecting the right BI tool as well as some important things to keep in mind throughout the process. 85. Embed Github Gists in your Hacker Noon Stories The Hacker Noon editor now supports embedding Github gists. 86. Vizzu: Open Source Library For Animated Data Visualizations and Data Stories How Vizzu, a new open-source library for animated data visualizations and data stories came to be and how it all works behind the scenes with sources. 87. What it Means to be a Creative Coder Programmers rarely agree on whether or not coding is a creative profession. My interest in coding always stemmed from what I could create with the code. Seeing an interesting visual result from my efforts is usually the most satisfying part. Most programmers are less concerned with how their app looks and more concerned with the functionality. Usually, as long as the app works the way it is supposed to, most programmers are satisfied. 88. Everything You Need to Know About Deep Data Observability What's Deep Data Observability and how it's different from Shallow. 89. How to Use Tableau Visualization to Make a Covid Risk Model In this paper, I used data from two different data sources and merged them together in the Tableau layer to perform the data analysis. 90. Noonies Interview: Luke Calton On Product Management and Writing Luke Calton is Noonies Nominee and a Product Manager at a start-up. 91. Analyzing Twitter Conversations with the New Twitter V2 API Getting actionable insights around a topic using the new Twitter API v2 endpoint 92. How to Use Different Data Visualizations in the Grafana Dashboard In this post, we will see how to use different visualizations, like the simple graph, pie chart, world map panel in the grafana dashboard by writing queries in Influx query language 93. Explore Different Ways You Can Use Data Visualization to Help Your Nonprofit Data Visualization can be a crucial tool for your nonprofit. Figure out when to use and how to use it to improve your organization. 94. Big Data Analysis for the Clueless and the Curious Big data analytics has been a hot topic for quite some time now. But what exactly is it? Find out here. 95. Best Types of Data Visualization Learning about best data visualisation tools may be the first step in utilising data analytics to your advantage and the benefit of your company 96. Big Data: 70 Increíbles Fuentes de Datos Gratuitas que Debes Conocer para 2020 Por favor clic el artículo original：http://www.octoparse.es/blog/70-fuentes-de-datos-gratuitas-en-2020 97. How to Extract Insights From Your Data Manage data using the HarperDB database. Access your data from HarperDB using Custom Function. Automate EDA with data from the harperDB database using sweetviz. 98. 6 Tips for Working With Analysts and Data Engineers What work does a data engineer actually do? Let me tell you one thing: it’s not what you think they should be doing, especially not the part where they are running around collecting data for you or building yet another one of those dashboards that will only be used for a few weeks. 99. Bits and Bytes and Data Delights Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom chat about data privacy ☠️ Humans are in loooove with the internet, and data production is becoming more rampant and 100. How to Improve Social Media Campaign Using Data Visualization Learn what social media data visualization is and why it is important. 101. Where Visuals And Algorithms Collide: How Unrelated Algorithms Produce Intuitive Markings A nautilus seashell with a perfect spiral is the product of specific DNA that coded for its existence. 102. 6 Tips to Get More Value Out of Your Microsoft Power BI Dashboard & Reports By using Microsoft Power BI, you increase the efficiency of your company through its interactive insights and visual clues. Here are 6 tips for Power BI users. 103. How to Democratize Access to Data Insights for Businesses of All Sizes Messy government data has been part of the reason we've been unable to understand the COVID-19 pandemic. If federal organizations can't decode big data, what hope do small businesses have? 104. 8 Best Human Behaviour Datasets for Machine Learning Human behaviour describes how people interact and in this article, we will look at the 8 Best Human Behaviour Datasets for Machine Learning. 105. 13 Best Datasets for Power BI Practice In 2022, Gartner named Microsoft Power BI the Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms leader. These are the 13 Best Datasets for Power BI Practice. 106. Deep Dive Into Open Source BI Tool Helical Insight When Helical Insight first announced a couple of years ago that they were releasing an Open Source Business Intelligence (BI) tool, it really caught my interest and I reached out to founder Nikhilesh Tiwari to find out more about what he was doing. I spent a little time with the product and really liked where it was going and was determined to do more of a deep dive in the future, and with their release of version 3.0, that time is now. 107. Easy Data Visualization with AutoViz [Maybe Just a Quick One] Easy data visualization with AutoViz. 108. Tips for Displaying Frontend Numbers in a Friendly Manner How do you smoothly display numbers in frontend? In this article, we summarized some practical principles, introduced a tool library - Number Display, and analyzed it's source code. 109. We Built a Modern Data Stack for Startups Here's how we built our data stack at incident.io. If you're a company that cares about data access for all, follow this guide and we guarantee great results. 110. Six Ways For Effective Data Visualization With Tableau Tableau 111. Data Science From Scratch Data Science, which is also known as the sexiest job of the century, has become a dream job for many of us. But for some, it looks like a challenging maze and they don’t know where to start. If you are one of them, then continue reading. 112. Intro to Databases: Using Different Data Models and Representing Databases Visually As you get into the Databases and Data Science, the first thing that you have to master is the relations between entities in your database. That is important because the data that you use has to be absolutely efficient for its further implementations. 113. The 12 Power BI Functions that I Used the Most in 2020 If you want to learn how to build reports and dashboards in Power BI in 2021 then start with this list of 12 Power BI DAX functions that I used the most in 2020 114. Create A Data Visualization Map Using Mapbox In this article, we make a map with a software called Mapbox in a few simple steps. This won't involve any coding at all! 115. How to Create a Responsive Table with HTMX and Django A guide on how to create a responsive table inside your web applications using both Django and htmx to create such a system to process your website's data. 116. Making a Music Visualization with P5JS I had the immense pleasure of attending several creative coding workshops on April 4th. They were streamed live on the SpacyCloud Twitch channel. There were additional sessions involving Hydra, Raspberry Pi, Haskell, and more. However for this post I want to focus on the first session which was a P5JS tutorial. In this post I hope to translate the P5JS tutorial into a written format, for posterity and to share what I learned. I'm going to review what was taught in the live session. Hopefully SpacyCloud will have another live stream in the future so I can catch up on what I missed. Here is the landing page for the event schedule. 117. Convert Formatted Text Into a Data Structure Using Parsing Parsing is a process of converting formatted text into a data structure. A data structure type can be any suitable representation of the information engraved in the source text. 118. A JavaScript Infographic: Data Science Salaries in 2022 Data visualisation infographic with insights on salary level of data scientists - how to create the JavaScript dashboard and analyse its data 119. New Power BI Features For More Streamlined Data Analysis Here are the new features of Power BI (unveiled at the Microsoft Ignite 2021) that can be absolutely beneficial for business users. 120. How Government Agencies Flex Their Data Science Muscle From NASA to the NSA, data science is being employed by the governments of every major country to inform policy, provide public services and, in some cases, surveil ordinary people. In the United States in particular, it underpins many of the public sector’s most important functions, whether we citizens are aware of it or not. 121. Tracking H1N1pdm09, the Hantavirus, and G4 EA H1N1 w/ Data Mining After the start of this whole Covid19 pandemic, worries of other viruses have been making rounds. These worries have ranged from variations of the Hantavirus showing up in China, to newly reoccurring worries of H1N1 strains. While people aren't too worried about widespread animal to human and human to human transmission, the same was thought about in regards to Covid19. While it is less likely these viruses are worth a concern, their data at least to some regard is worth exploring. 122. 14 Best Tableau Datasets for Practicing Data Visualization This article focuses on the 14 Best Tableau Datasets for Practicing Data Visualization, which is essential for business analysts and data scientists. 123. Impressions From Attending Live Kaggle Competition In early February I saw that a “March Madness” competition was being hosted on Kaggle. I thought this might be something I could do since I am somewhat interested in sports, but when I looked at the competition I was pleasantly surprised . . . there was an analytics portion. The Google Cloud & March Madness Competition had three portions this year: A Competition predicting the Men’s Tournament, the Women’s Tournament, and a separate analytics competition. I had been planning on working on my EDA and visualization skills anyway, so I thought this would be the perfect training ground. 124. How to Create Bullseye Charts with JS: COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline Bullseye charts are widely used in drug pipeline & clinical trials data analysis. Learn how to create one in JavaScript and explore the COVID vaccines by phase. 125. How to Build a Data Stack from Scratch Overview of the modern data stack after interview 200+ data leaders. Decision Matrix for Benchmark (DW, ETL, Governance, Visualisation, Documentation, etc) 126. Introducing Reactive Echarts Flutter Widget For Your Application Introducing the development work of a reactive Echarts Flutter Widget: 127. Getting Started with Data Visualization: Building a JavaScript Scatter Plot Module Scatter plots are a great way to visualize data. Data is represented as points on a Cartesian plane where the x and y coordinate of each point represents a variable. These charts let you investigate the relationship between two variables, detect outliers in the data set as well as detect trends. They are one of the most commonly used data visualization techniques and are a must have for your data visualization arsenal! 128. How To Make a Twitter Graph with Slash GraphQL See how using Slash GraphQL and data from Twitter can provide graph visualization [link analysis] to identify unexpected nodes and links. 129. DeFi Data and Visualizations To Understand It 1% More Than Others 130. Python Libraries For Data Science Top Data science libraries introduction of The Python programming language is assisting the developers in creating standalone PC games, mobiles, and other similar enterprise applications. Python has in excess of 1, 37,000 libraries which help in many ways. In this data-centric world, most consumers demand relevant information during their buying process. The companies also need data scientists for achieving deep insights by processing the big data. 131. Implementing Dashboards Using Google Charts. Implementing charts without coding. 132. Native Analytics On Elasticsearch With Knowi Table of Contents 133. Analyzing Montreal’s BIXI Ridership With Data And Visuals Been to Montreal? Have you heard of the term bixi? Well, this article will educate you about bixi ridership and the factors that affect it. 134. Adjust Your Market Risk Wisely With This Awesome Python and Google Sheets Rotation Dashboard Get smarter with your risk, using this market rotation dashboard (python/Google Sheets, works with any financial instrument)\nAdjust your risk intelligently as t 135. Creativity in Data Analytics is About More than Data Visualization I recently attended a networking event where I spoke to a range of graduates who were looking at prospective careers in the data science and adjacent spaces. 136. Data Visualization for Dummies: 3 Simple Charts with <70 Lines of Code Make complex data easily digestible with these 3 simple charts. 137. Data Dashboards: Visualizing Metrics with n8n 📈 I use information from all over the internet. I visit hundreds of new web pages every day, both for personal and professional projects. It’s part of the process, and I’m happy to do it. 138. I Used Python To Analyze My Peloton Workout Stats With Real-Time Updates A tutorial on how you can sync and analyze your Peloton workout stats into Coda with custom dashboards. Sync with a Google Apps Script or serverless function on 139. How to use Python Seaborn for Exploratory Data Analysis This is a tutorial of using the seaborn library in Python for Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA). 140. React 18's Concurrent Rendering for Stress Testing: A 3D Rendering Case Study A deep dive into React 18's concurrent features and stress test it using 3D data visualization built with three.js. 141. HDTree: A Customizable and Interactable Decision Tree Written in Python Introducing a customizable and interactable Decision Tree-Framework written in Python 142. Can Machine Learning Predict Loan Defaults? Visualize Insights and Discover Driving Features in Lending Credit Risk Model for Loan Defaults 143. Syncing Data from Coda to Google Sheets And Vice Versa with Google Apps Script [A How-To Guide] Last year I published a tutorial on how to sync data between two Coda docs and data between two Google Sheets. What was missing from the tutorial was how to sync data between a Coda doc and a Google Sheet.