322 Stories To Learn About Python Programming

Whatever you use it for, python is an easy to learn and extremely versatile tool. 1. Why You Should (Almost) Always Choose Sync Gunicorn Workers Anyone working on a WSGI web application frameworks like Flask would know that as a best practice it is very important to use a WSGI HTTP Server like Gunicorn to deploy the app outside your development servers. 2. Python Access Modifiers: Public, Private, and Protected Variables Using access modifiers is part of the daily job of any OOP developer but things are a bit complex in python, or maybe a bit simpler. 3. How to Use Dictionaries as an Alternative to If-Else Create a Cleaner Code of If-Else Functions with Dictionaries 4. From Python to Telegram: Build your own Notification System Learn how to send messages from python script to Telegram chat. 5. A Simple Guide to Building a Website Blocker in Python Many of us struggle to focus nowadays, easily distracted by Social media and some sites on the internet which dramatically affecting our productivity. In this tutorial, you will learn and build your own website blocker to block certain selected sites that distract you during working hours. 6. How to Fix 'zsh: command not found: python' This can happen on any system but does occur slightly more commonly on macOS since they removed native python support in macOS 12.3. 7. A Guide to Extracting All Links on a Website Using Python In this tutorial, you’re going to learn how to extract all links from a given website or URL using BeautifulSoup and requests. 8. A Brief Intro to FLET: Building Flutter Apps with Python FLET enables developers to easily build real-time web, mobile, and desktop apps in Python. 9. Design Pattern: Strategy Pattern in Practice Learn strategy design patterns with practical examples. Why and how to use strategy patterns in software design. 10. Introduction to Sets in Python Sets in python provide a method to create a unique set of unordered items with no duplicates. 11. How to Write a Python Script to Download Reddit videos This article is about coding a python script to download videos from Reddit with audio. 12. How to Build a Tip Calculator in Python Learn how to build a tip calculator with an intelligent and thoughtful way to divide payments amongst friends, no matter the number 13. Python is a Must-have 21st-Century Skill for Kids Learning Python for Kids Is an Essential 21st Century Skill. Look at programming courses that teach Python and see how coding can transform children's futures. 14. 3 Ways to Learn Python Online Python Is beginner-friendly, has a strong ecosystem, and is a popular choice for AI, research, and automation. Here's how to teach yourself python online. 15. Type Annotation In Python Type Annotation are a quick way to validate the actual type of the variables or arguments that are being passed to the functions it is also called type hinting. 16. Python List Comprehension Beginner's Guide Today you’re going to learn about python list comprehension, a very powerful feature of python to use when creating a python List based on certain constraints. 17. Using A Switch Statement in Python Yes, you read that right. If you have been coding for a while and if Python is not the first programming language that you started with, then you definitely know what a Switch statement is, and appreciate how flawless it is, when you need to factor in multiple conditions/cases for a control flow. 18. 10 Python Projects with 10 Lines of Code I faced a problem when I started learning programming. That problem was: I thought needed to have deep understanding in every field to do projects and make cool stuff. So I started learning coding seriously, but after a few week I lost my motivation, as it was not clear to me that how coding is going to help me make something that I'd like. 19. The Simplest Way to do Exploratory Data Analysis(EDA) using Python Code EDA for Data Analysis or Data Visualization is very important. It gives a brief summary and main characteristics of data. According to a survey, Data Scientist uses their most of time to perform EDA tasks. 20. How to Solve the Python Memory Error A memory error occurs when an operation runs out of memory. It’s most likely because you’re using a 32-bit Python version. 21. Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy Scraping Google SERPs (search engine result pages) is as straightforward or as complicated as the tools we use. 22. [Tutorial] Recognize Handwritten Numbers in Python without any ML-Library This little image classifier is a showcase of how easy it is to create a functional image classifier using just basic python and some easy to use and well-documented libraries. 23. 3 Free Python Courses For Beginners: 2020 Edition If you are looking for the best Free Python courses that you can use to expand your Python knowledge, you have come to the right place! If you aren’t sure that you are ready to step into the world of Python, be sure to check out the 6 Things To Know Before You Start Learning Python to make sure that you are starting in the right place. 24. 5 Cool Python Project Ideas For Inspiration In the past few years, the programming language that has got the highest fame across the globe is Python. The stardom Python has today in the IT industry is sky-high. And why not? Python has got everything that makes it the deserving candidate for the tag of- “Most Demanded Programming language on the Planet.” So, now it’s your time to do something innovative. 25. Creating Command-line Based Chat Room using Python Simple Chat Room using Python 26. Making GraphQL Queries in Python Like a Boss A guide to which GraphQL client libraries to use in Python. 27. How to Resolve 'Check if Generator Is Empty Error' in Python In this tutorial, we will learn how to check if a file or directory is empty in Python. 28. How to Correctly Use Variables When Coding in Python understanding variables when programming will help you become a better programmer 29. Exploring the .NET Core and Python Union Here's a simple solution for being able to call Python code from your C# applications! 30. Why is This So Hard? This article explores what good code is and shares some tenets of good structure. 31. Auto-generating Audio Like HackerNoon In Python Using pyttsx3 to convert text to speech in Python.Female voice using pyttsx3.\nText to speech in Python. 32. Outlier Detection with Chi Square This is a simple method for outlier detection, the procedure basically is a Quantile of weibull distribution of the chi square test in python. 33. How to Build a Rock Paper Scissors Game in Python Rock paper scissors is a popular game played using hand gestures. Two individuals make shapes with their hands, and each shape has a specific degree of power 34. Python Django 3.0 Release: Will Help Developers Improve Applications in 2020 The programming language Python is famous for quite many reasons. It is loved by enterprises, developers, researchers all over the world. Be it enterprise development, machine learning or anything else, Python has more than a few applications in the present-day world. It has not just been able to impress users with its flexibility, ease of understanding, uncomplicated implementation and abundance of libraries, but also its frameworks that developers are falling in love with instantly. 35. Finding the Middle of a Linked List (with Animated Examples) Detailed examples on how to return the middle node, given the head of a singly linked list. 36. Iron Man Inspired Me to Become a Programmer This is my story of how I became a programmer. 37. Practical Cryptography with Go What algorithm(s) to use, what is safe enough, what is not safe, which implementation, padding, what type of key, encoding, etc 38. Shortening Standard Date & Time Formats to Make Them Easier to Understand I wrote this script Python 3 script as a learning exercise. I employed ChatGPT to help with not only the programming but also the crafting of this article. 39. Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming Discover everything you need to know about artificial intelligence programming 40. What You Need to Know About Python’s Data Model A Concise Overview of Data Model, Special Methods and the Collection API in Python. 41. The Woman Who Cried Milk: A Short Story Told in Python When the line between source code and literary fiction blurs. You can't decide if you're reading a story or a program -- I'm afraid it won't run, though 42. Top Debugging Methods for Quicker Deployment in Python In this article, I will cover most debugging methods, basic and modern ones, introduce some hands-on tools and show some basic configurations and instructions. 43. 8 Editors To Get Started Writing Python A list of 8 editors to get you started writing code in Python. 44. Python Tutorial: 4 Methods to Getting the File Size in Python We can get the file size in Python using OS module and Pathlib module. The other methods we can use are os.path.getsize(), os.stat(), and path.stat().st_mode. 45. How I Fell In Love With Python Two years back, I was a guy with zero programming skills. For my whole life, I always kept running away from Computer Sciences and I ended up pursuing my engineering in Computer sciences only. Well it was kinda blessing in disguise because now I feel that it was right decision to choose Computer Science( just because I feel like it is much easier than other branches of engineering). 46. Deleting a Column from a Django Model on Production How to safely remove a column in Django on a production with more than 1 pod 47. Exploring Jaccard's Similarity Coefficient The Jaccard index is a measure of similarity. It measures the similarity between two sets of information. 48. Asynchronous Programming in Python using Async IO In this article, we’ll be learning what is Async IO, its components, and a basic implementation in Python to get you started. 49. Animate a Math Object With a Trace Path Using Python Manim Library Learn the basics of manim library to create beautiful animation 50. Functions in Python—Easy or Hard to Learn & Master? In this post, I'll give the brief intro of each 6 highly used ML packages, what is the purpose and when to use. 51. How to Make Things Less Complicated With Django Model Managers Learn how Django model managers can simplify your code and make complex queries and model-level operations easier to manage. 52. Why You Should Use Python for Web Development Python is one of the most powerful and dominant languages in web development. check more here about why to use Python for Web Development. 53. What is the Difference Between Arrays, Lists, and Dictionaries in Python? Comparing the different data storage types in Python. 54. OOP in Python: Understanding Private and Public Methods This blog post is part of a series of tutorials on Object-Oriented Programming in Python 3.0. We will try to understand the types of methods and their uses. 55. Removing Single Line Comments: Python for Beginners This article is about removing single line comments from text. 56. Building an Open Source Python Web API Using Django REST Framework (Part Two) There are no strict rules on how to plan your work, but scribbling your ideas in a notebook, organising your requirements, and even generating pseudocode helps. 57. Streamlining Python Interfaces: Tips for Concise and Clean Code 58. How to Make a Twitter Desktop Widget with Python This desktop widget can allow you to tweet super quickly straight from your desktop. 59. An Intro to NIM: The Python-Like Programming Language Used By Malicious Ransomware Developers Learn about Nim, benefit it offers as programming language and why it's a tool worth having. 60. Python - Build a Domain Lookup Tool This tutorial will use the whois library to build a simple domain lookup tool. 61. Cocktail Alchemy: Creating New Recipes With Transformers Build a transformer model with natural language processing to create new cocktail recipes from a cocktail database. 62. 5 Python Frameworks to Leverage for your Next App 63. How to Build a RESTAPI with Django 64. A Beginner's Guide to Getting User Input in Python Getting input from the user is what makes a program more interactive with the user. 65. A New Open-Source Web3 Tool For Python Developers Build the future of DeFi with Ape! From NFT marketplaces to you're own decentralized crypto exchange, Ape's framework provides elevated code for creators. 66. Python for Web Development: Pros & Cons and Best Frameworks The Python programming language has become one of the most popular among web developers over the past few years. The diversity of its frameworks, cross-platform ability, and simple syntax attract thousands of new fans daily. Here we will talk about the most popular Python for web development frameworks, which ones you should choose for your projects, and why Python deserves a place in your knowledge arsenal. 67. Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) Have Transformed the Way We Interact With Computers Artificial neural networks (ANNs) have transformed the way we interact with computers. 68. Top 5 Career Options and Online Courses for Python Developers (2021) Here are a few job roles that you can fill after completing your Python learning. 69. Python for Beginners, Part 14: E-1 Circle of Squares Learn how to write a function that makes a circle of squares! 70. Simplify Custom User Models by Open-Sourcing Django-Swap-User if you are tired of copying a custom user model from one project to other ones—use this package. It will do it all for you! 71. Learning Python Variables As with all other languages, Python has variables that can be defined to hold data. 72. Reversing a Linked List Given the head of a singly linked list, reverse the list, and return the reversed list. 73. An Introduction to Boto3: How to Use any AWS Service with Python What is boto3 and how to use it? We look at how boto3 works and how it can help us interact with various AWS services. 74. 3 Easy Ways to Improve The Performance Of Your Python Code I. Benchmark, benchmark, benchmark 75. Python for Kids: A Fun and Easy Guide to Learning the Popular Programming Language Programming languages are created to give computers instructions, just the same way your parents use the English Language to give you instructions to do a thing 76. Converting Python Notebook Into an Interactive Web Application: Tools, Tips and Tricks This story is shown how to make a web service using python and jupyter notebook using with MLjar mercury framework. 77. How to Perform Emotion detection in Text via Python In this tutorial, I will guide you on how to detect emotions associated with textual data and how can you apply it in real-world applications. 78. Pythonic Techniques for Handling Sequences Advanced Tips for better List and Tuple Manipulation and Sequence Handling. 79. Python Libraries That One Must Try For Fun So you want to make some projects for fun in python but do not know where to start. Well you can start from these libraries, which are very easy and very fun. 80. How To Make Your Own Game in Python Hi there ! 81. How to Encrypt a PDF Using Python Encryption is a way of encoding human-readable data with encrypted code that enables the use of a password to view the source and data stored. 82. How to Use the Google Sheets API with Python Tutorial describing the steps to configure a Google Cloud Platform project to allow programmatic integration with the Google Sheets API via Python. 83. Linked List Implementation With Examples and Animation A linked list is one of the most basic data structures in computer science. In this article, we will go through the following topics: 84. Creating a Python Discord Bot - How to Get Data for Analysis From this article you’ll learn how tо\ncreate Discord bot and add it to the Server;\nget the full list of channels from the server;\nget a snapshot of Discord memb 85. How to Write on an Image in Python In this Python tutorial, we will learn how to Write a text on an image, Change the size of the text and Centre the text on an image 86. The Surprising Case Of Mutable Default Arguments Mutable arguments get bind to the function the moment the function definition ends and are therefore modified each time instead of re-initialisation. 87. The Four Types of Machine Learning | Part 2 In the previous post, we saw the first two types of machine learning. In this post, we will discuss the other two types of machine learning. These are — Semi-su 88. Easier to Ask for Forgiveness than Permission : A tale of Python's eccentricity Photo by Chris Ried on Unsplash 89. How Businesses Can Embrace Digital Transformation Using Python Web Development Python is a programming language that can provide a significant boost to the usability and functionality of your website. 90. Re-Learning Data Structures and Algorithms The Why? 91. Hopsworks 3.0: The Python-Centric Feature Store Hopsworks is the first feature store to extend its support from the traditional Big Data platforms to the Pandas-sized data realm, where Python reigns supreme. 92. How to Decide Between Flask and Django For Your Next Idea Confused between Django and Flask? Read out the differences between the two and decide to go with Flask or Django development services. 93. Why Choose Python for Your Next IoT Development Project In recent decades, programmers have been preoccupied with mastering new information, creating algorithms and unique solutions. According to the Stack Overflow Survey, Python is the fastest-growing programming language, which is actively used by software development companies in creating both simple and complex applications. 94. How to Set Up an iPad for Machine Learning Development If you have an iPad and want to use it as a development tool, you only need to complete 5 steps before using it. In this guide, you'll learn how to: 95. Python Interfaces: Abandon ABC and Switch to Protocols Reasons to use Python Protocols instead of ABC library for Python interfaces. 96. Python Cheatsheet: Mock Object Library Python's simplicity permeates it all, and tests are not an exception. I left behind -temporarily- my JUnit and Mockito days by pytest and unittest. 97. What You Should Know to Win at Algorithmic Trading Among all the trading techniques, one of the most popular and sophisticated is algorithmic trading. 98. How to Fetch Statistics From YouTube API Using Python In this article, we’ll learn how to use the YouTube API to get the full playlists of any channel (not only your own) and get all videos from a playlist. 99. Building an Open-Source Python API (Tribal) Using the Django REST Framework - Part Three I am happy to give comprehensive tuition on building and deploying an open-source grade REST API using the Django REST framework. 100. Sets, Lists, Dictionaries and Tuples in Python Python has four types of data collection. When to use which, and why we have four, can be confusing. In this guide, I'll go through what each of the types is. 101. Evolution of Python Programming Python was originally conceptualized by Guido van Rossum in the late 1980s as a member of the National Research Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science. Initially, it was designed as a response to the ABC programming language that was also foregrounded in the Netherlands. Among the main features of Python compared to the ABC language was that Python had exception handling and was targeted for the Amoeba operating system (go Python!). 102. Learning Python Functions By Creating a Simple Project Functions are key elements of programming. In the first half of this post, we will explain what Python functions are, how to define them, and how to call them. 103. I Think pipenv Is Better Than venv Yeah, you read that right. I actually think that pipenv is better than venv for there are multiple reasons and a whole lot of thought behind it. 104. Portfolio Optimization with Python and Quantum Computing Techniques How to optimize portfolios using quantum computing and Python, featuring QUBO conversion and QAOA solving algorithm. 105. Caching in Django: Everything You Need to Know Optimize your website for lightning-fast speed with caching. Reduce processing overhead and improve response time, and discover the power of caching today. 106. How to Isolate Vocals in a Song With Python This article illustrates how to separate the vocals of a song from the instruments using my new favorite library, Librosa. 107. Quicknotes on Python Poetry Quicknotes on Python Poetry 108. Asyncio: How to Say Goodbye Without Losing Your Data This article explains how to gracefully shut down an asyncio app without losing data. It illustrates problems with asyncio.shield(). 109. Why Python and Machine Learning are Soulmates Python is regarded as the best language for programming Machine Learning. 110. An Essential Guide to Socket Programming in Python: Client, Server, and Peer-to-Peer Libraries Tutorial on Python TCP sockets, explaining how to exchange data from a client to a server or directly between two clients with examples. 111. How to Use AWS S3 with Python 8 Must-Know Tricks to Use S3 More Effectively in Python: In this article, we’ll look at various ways to leverage the power of S3 in Python. 112. Why Python? [Possibilities & Use Cases] You can use Python for general software development, data science and math. But to find out whether Python fits your app take a look at benefits and use cases. 113. Functional Programming in Python For Beginners Learn about functional programming, pure functions, map(), filter(), zip(), reduce() concepts 114. Java or Python: Which One Should a Data Scientist Learn? Data science is one of the most promising fields in tech. To succeed in the field, mastery over programming languages like Java and Python is essential. 115. 6 Reasons to Know At least One Programming Language When you start reading this, I’m assuming you don’t know much about programming and you’re highly curious about why you need to learn a new language when you’re not aware of why you actually need it. Here I’m giving you 6 reasons for you to learn a new programming language. 116. Array Filter vs Array Reduce vs For Loop Array reduce is a powerful functional programming technique that can be used to simplify complex data manipulation tasks. One of the main advantages of using array reduce over traditional for loops and filter operations is that it allows for more concise and expressive code. 117. How to Learn Python Without Any Programming Background You are not a programmer. You have zero coding experience. You probably consider yourself “not a math person”. So let’s find out how you can learn Python, even if you’ve never had any exposure to a programming language. 118. How To Use Conditional Statements in Python In programming, conditions are what gives a language the power to showcase intelligence, by controlling the flow of a program. 119. Python Tricks Every Developer Should Know Python is awesome, it’s one of the easiest languages with simple and intuitive syntax but wait, have you ever thought that there might ways to write your python code simpler? 120. Cracking 3 Python Easter Eggs Python lessons for beginner and advanced level at the same time 121. Learn To Code With Nursery Rhymes and Fairy Tales Classic nursery rhymes and fairy tales are translated into Python code in my upcoming picture book that teaches Python programming to beginners. 122. Why Does Python Has a "Pass" Statement Article to understand why does Python have a Pass statement, why it is designed? Is it just an ordinary comment block or for the grammatical completeness 123. PySpark Over Pandas: The Obsession of Every Data Scientist PySpark makes it 100x times faster than Pandas for large datasets. Pandas DataFrames are incapable of constructing a scalable application, 124. How To Build Links Detector That Making Links in Your Book Clickable How I built a link detector for your smart phone to browse links printed in books. 125. How to fix the Python TypeError: ‘int’ Object is not Iterable The Python TypeError: 'int'object is not interable is a common error that can be caused by using a loop without the range() method. It can be easily fixed. 126. 5 Best Practices for Writing Efficient Python Code In this article, we'll discuss some basic principles of coding in python that can help you optimize your programs' performance. 127. The Applications of Python Programming Language Python is trending as the second most popular programming language in the world and grabbed its position edging out Java. 128. How to Create Hidden Secret Messages in Images using Python Today, we are gonna learn how to apply coding skills to cryptography, by performing image-based stenography which hiding involves secret messages in an image. Stenography has been used for quite a while. Since World War II, it was heavily used for communication among allies so as to prevent the info being captured by enemies 129. How to Learn Python Without Information Overload For everyone who doesn't know who I am - hello, I am Casey and I'm a full-stack developer. Many people, friends, and family mostly, have come to me over the years wanting to learn how to code and wanted me to teach them. 130. A Brief Introduction to Lambda Expressions in Python Lambda expressions in python are one-time anonymous functions which we don’t need more than once. 131. Pixelated Images Using Python We use PIL (Pillow) to create pixelated Image using Python. Firstly, resize down an image and then resize it up to get pixelated effect. Basic image operations. 132. How to Create a Phone Number Tracking App in Python Today I’m going to share with you how to build a simple desktop application to identify and track country information from phone numbers. 133. 3 Tools to Gain More Insights into Your AWS Lambda Functions Comparison of top observability and debugging tools to help you monitor Python in AWS Lambda. 134. Python for Beginners, Part 15: Solution Circle of Squares (Exercise) Let's go over the solution of how to create a circle out of squares, the exercise which I gave you in the last tutorial. 135. How I Saved 120 hours And $600 on Xero With Python Automation And Zapier 136. Python for Beginners, Part 13: Append List-Method Let's talk about the append method of a list and how it works 137. Introduction to Tuples in Python In this guide, we'll cover how to use Tuples, as well as some of the methods and things you'd want to do with them. 138. Executing a T-test in Python In today’s data-driven world, data is generated and consumed on a daily basis. All this data holds countless hidden ideas and information that can be exhausting 139. Implementing Stack in Python using Linked List A stack is a data structure in which items are added and removed from the same point. It's kind of a one way storage system. Also known as LIFO data structure. 140. What Will be the 3 Biggest Software Development Trends of 2022? The number of software developers globally is due to almost double by 2030, yet InterSystems research has found that more than 8 out of 10 developers currently feel they work in a pressured environment. Creating a better experience for developers is key for inciting innovation, but the current data environment continues to evolve in ways that challenge the experience at every turn. 141. Top 6 Programming Languages to Learn in 2022 This blog will outline the top 6 trending programming languages to learn in 2022 and equip you with some tips to choose the best one. 142. “Python Is Slow” and Other Myths of a Dying Era This article addresses misconceptions and the realities of Python compilers and libraries that enable the writing of ultra-fast programs. 143. How to Hire a Python Developer with the Right Skill Set Bram Cohen has beautifully crafted Python language in a nutshell, as “simple, clean syntax, object encapsulation, good library support and optional named parameters”. 144. Quick Guide to the Python Ord Function In Python, the ord() function accepts a single unit of character and returns the equivalent Unicode of the passed argument 145. An Essential Python Text-to-Speech Tutorial Using the pyttsx3 Library Basically, what we want to do is to give some piece of text to our program and it will convert that text into the speech and will read that to us. 146. Introduction to Python Debugging with Pdb The Python Debugger (pdb) is an interactive source code debugger for Python programs. It provides added functionality like setting conditional breakpoints 147. Python for Beginners, Part 12: Lists of Things Let's talk about the list data structure of python and discuss why it's so wonderful. 148. Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html' Web Scraping for fun: With 'requests-html' 149. How Do You Alternate Positive and Negative in Python? Have you ever written a program for pairing alternate positive and negative numbers? If not, then you are missing some great opportunities. 150. A Simple Guide to Building Chat Applications in Python In this tutorial, I will guide you to building a command line chatting application in Python using sockets. 151. Implementing 3x+1 or Collatz Conjecture In Python 3x+1 or Collatz conjecture is a simple maths problem that can easily be implemented using a simple while loop in Python. 152. From Complex Computing to Robotics: What Makes Python A Versatile Language? Python is one of the most dynamic and versatile languages, as it covers a wide area of software application development. 153. Learn the Basics of the Ethereum JSON API in 5 Minutes The other day I got myself in a situation where I needed to communicate with the Ethereum network using python in an environment where getting web3.py to work seemed pretty much impossible. Since I still needed to talk to the network, I resorted to using the JSON-RPC API provided by Ethereum, which all web3 libraries are built on top of. Turns out, it’s pretty interesting! So, let’s get started! 154. Beginner Python Projects: Build a Simple Random Story Generator Our random story generator will use a few lists of phrases and every time we run our program, a sentence will be randomly formed by picking phrases from them. 155. Effective Tools To Make A Great Relationships Analysis in Game of Thrones [Part 2] In the last post, we showed the character relationship for the Game of Thrones by using NetworkX and Gephi. In this post, we will show you how to access data in Nebula Graph by using NetworkX. 156. A Complete Guide to Python Dictionaries In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know about Python dictionaries. 157. Your Guide To Productive Python Programming Have you ever felt that you are not coding Python as productive as you want to be? Python avoids repetition to do more work with less code. 158. Why You Should Choose Python Development for Your Next Web Project Here is a step-by-step guide to identify and hire a skilled Python Web Development Company for your next web project to take advantage of Python's capabilities. 159. How to "Instantly" Create a Front-end for Your Python Program How to "instantly" create a front-end for your Python program. 160. Top 6 Integrated Development Environments (IDE) for Python Programmers An integrated development environment (IDE) allows you to run code written in different programming languages. It is important to have an IDE for running Python 161. [CTF Series #1] The Reverse Engineering Challenge Objective: 162. Hello, World! - Why Python is the Most Beginner-Friendly Coding Language Let’s start this journey of programming with gaining some knowledge on the Python programming language. 163. Is Your Code Overly Complex? Cyclomatic is one way to measure code complexity - but it isn't a great option. We look at two metrics - Cyclomatic Complexity and Cognitive Complexity. 164. Python Programming: Cloning or Copying a List Python Programming: Cloning or Copying a List 165. I Built a Boxing Prediction Web App on Shiny, Here's How As part of my data-science career track bootcamp, I had to complete a few personal capstones. For this particular capstone, I opted to focus on building something I personally care about - what better way to learn and possibly build something valuable than by working on a passion project. 166. Python for Beginners, Part 8: Function Arguments Let's see how functions accept multiple arguments, or parameters, or inputs. Those are interchangeable terms. 167. Python for Beginners, Part 11: String Slicing Let's discuss string slicing and you'll know how string slicing is an amazing aspect of python programming. 168. Python for Beginners, Part 17: Boolean Algebra Jiu-Jitsu Let's talk about the most important thing in programming... BOOOOOOOLEAN ALGEBRA. Hmm... Is that a True statement OR False? Watch the video AND find out... Or NOT... Up to you. 169. Python for Beginners, Part 16: Dictionaries Let's talk about yet another fascinating data structure known as dictionaries. Ever wondered how your iPhone stores phone numbers and then allows for simple and efficient lookups? Well, no need to wonder anymore after you watch this video! 170. 16 Python Libraries to 'pip' in 2020 In this article we will get familiar with several amazing Python libraries being used by the best software teams. With the exception of HTTPX (which is in beta), the libraries listed below are being actively developed & maintained and are backed by a strong community. 171. 7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. 172. A python IDE that you can use anywhere As a student who travels a lot (pub - campus - cafe - home), I tend to carry around my macbook air because its light (and I hate heavy things). However, macbook air isn't really a powerful machine and it often drives me mad when the code I'm trying to run is too heavy to run 173. Getting Started with MariaDB using Docker, Python and Flask Since being forked from MySQL back in 2009, MariaDB has become one of the most popular databases of choice for developers over the past decade. While many technologists have likely gravitated to it as a solution due to its open source roots and that it's rooted in the relational database world, that really only begins to scratch the surface of what MariaDB has to offer. 174. Introduction to the Print Function in Python print() function and input() function makes the program more interactive with the user. 175. Introductory Guide to Automatic Language Translation in Python Today, I'm going to share with you guys how to automatically perform in Python programming. language translation 176. Short Guide to Best Practices When Naming Variables in Python These are some best practices in python being followed by the python community when it comes to naming your variables. 177. Structural Analysis of a Beam with Python A simple python program to compute the shear and bending stresses in a beam element 178. Top 10 Python Web Frameworks: 2020 Edition Python is undoubtedly the most popular high-level programming language that is ideal for scripting and web application development. It features an easy-to-learn syntax that allows the programmers to express concepts with less coding. Apart from this, this general-purpose programming language has a dynamic type system, memory management, a wide standard library, and many other features. 179. How To Create A Simple Neural Network Using Python I built a simple Neural Network using Python that outputs a target number given a specific input number. 180. Understanding Multiprocessing and Multithreading in Python In this article, we will be discussing for the differences between Multithreading and Multiprocessing and how to decide what to use in Python. 181. Creating a Wrapper for Tesseract is Several Times Faster Than PyTesseract Creating your wrapper for Tesseract, which is several times faster than the popular PyTesseract. 182. A Philosophy of "Learning By Doing" Let's change the youth's perception of learning by doing. 183. Do you Need to be Great at Math to Start a Career In Cybersecurity? Do you really need to be great at Math to have a career in CyberSecurity? Find out more in this YouTube video from CyberSecurity Engineer - Grant Collins. 184. Building Covid-19 Voice Assistant 185. The Ultimate Guide To Hassle Free Bugs Fixing In Premium Python Projects By SonarCloud As developers, there always comes a time when we find a bug in production and wonder how it passed all our quality checks. The truth is that we can never be sure our code is bug free. We can only choose the tools and workflows which will find the most bugs without slowing us down too much. 186. Automating WhatsApp Web with Alright and Python Alright is a python wrapper that helps you automate WhatsApp web using python, giving you the capability to send messages, media, and files programmatically. 187. Top 10 Python Database Drivers Packages and Projects Python is a known modular language which imports many useful operations from its standard library. Of course, it isn’t possible to program Python without using it. It has become an excellent alternative for many programmers because it is an open source program which was developed under an OSI license. You can download, install and run it on any computer without any charge. It is available in various builds and supports around 21 different operating systems making it have universal appeal. 188. Python’s Features, Frameworks and Advantages in Developing a Mobile App In this article, we are going to explain the growing importance of developing mobile app using Python along with its popular frameworks, features & advantages. 189. Java or Python? Which is better to Learn to Code? Hello guys, if you are thinking about career in tech like programming, web development, data science, test automation, machine learning and other career Java and Python are two of the most popular and influential programming language of the present time and future to start with. 190. The Two Primary Reasons Why Python's Popularity Keeps Growing Python, a programming language that has long been hailed as being both capable and easy to learn & understand the code, it is available to both Windows, Linux/Unix, Mac OS X & other platform users who can now download an official Python package from the Python Software Foundation page. Python comes preinstalled on most Linux distributions like Ubuntu releases, but in Microsoft’s Windows operating systems we need to install & configure explicitly. 191. Create Your To-Do Lists Using Speech Recognition With Python Last winter, I dived into speech recognition. If you recall, I used the SpeechRecognition library in Python (from PyAudio to be more specific).\\ 192. Took - A Twitter Bot that Tweets Books. Usually I found myself reading more than 100 tweets per day, so I thought that using all that 'reading power' to read a book using tweets could be a good idea. 193. My Experience of Working with PyCharm JetBrains IDE I always wanted to learn to code but was unable to give ample time because of my schedule. Thanks to Covid19, I started my python journey started recently in the lockdown. 194. How to Deal With Pagination in Python; A Step-by-Step Guide Full Code step-by-step guide on how to deal with pagination in Python. 195. How I Changed Python to Accept "else-less" If Expressions In this post, I'll present how I changed Python to accept "else-less" if expressions, similar to Ruby's "inline if", also known as a conditional modifier. 196. Driver Drowsiness Detection System: A Python Project with Source Code Drowsiness detection is a safety technology that can prevent accidents that are caused by drivers who fell asleep while driving. 197. Complete #100DaysOfCloud for Free On Cloud Academy A 100-day commitment to learning facilitated by Cloud Academy. Sign up, complete the Cloud Marathon and your education is free. 198. How to Compute the Deflection and Axial Forces of a Truss Bridge in Python Learn how to program so that you can write programs that will help you verify your structural analysis solutions 199. Best Practices for Setting Up the 'Perfect' Python Project When starting a new Python project, it is tempting to just dive in and start coding. Spending a tiny amount of time to setup a project with the best tools will 200. Scraping Google Search Console Backlinks Learn how to emulate a normal user request and scrape Google Search Console data using Python and Beautiful Soup. 201. Classify Handwritten Digits using Deep learning with Tensorflow Deep learning is a subpart of machine learning and artificial intelligence which is also known as deep neural network this networks capable of learning unsupervised from provided data which is unorganized or unlabeled. today, we will implement a neural network in 6 easy steps using TensorFlow to classify handwritten digits. 202. Future of Python Language: Bright or Dull? In contemporary times, 126,424 websites are made using the python programming language. Many top-notch companies have developed successful apps by using it. This is why it is considered the language of today and the future. 203. How to detect plagiarism in text using Python Intro 204. Calling Shell Commands from Python: OS.system vs Subprocess If you are a Python programmer, it is quite likely that you have experience in shell scripting. It is not uncommon to face a task that seems trivial to solve with a shell command. Therefore, it is useful to be familiar with how to call these commands efficiently from your Python code and know their limitations. 205. How To Setup a Python Virtual Environment on Windows 10 Creating a Python Virtual environment will allow you to work on an isolated copy of Python for specific projects without interfering or impacting the working of other ongoing projects. 206. How to Convert Speech to Text in Python Speech Recognition is the ability of a machine or program to identify words and phrases in spoken language and convert them to textual information. 207. Analyzing Python Compilers: CPython Vs. Cython Vs. PyPy Brief reviews on popular Python compilers like Cython, PyPy, and the default Python interpreter CPython. 208. A Beginner's Introduction to the Python Programming Language Python is a language known for being modular. It has an extensive standard library and its simple to use syntax facilitates coding in the language. 209. Performance Testing of Python ORMs Based on the TPC-C benchmark Object-relational mappers (ORMs) are often used in Python programming when one needs to develop an application that works with databases. Examples of Python ORMs are SQLAlchemy, Peewee, Pony-ORM and Django. When choosing an ORM, performance plays a crucial role. But how are these toolsets compared? ORM performance benchmarks offer a measure of clarity but leave considerable room for improvement. I examine and extend the qualitative ORM benchmark to develop a stronger metric. 210. How to Master Web Scraping in Python: From Zero to Hero Pro Tips & Techniques to Scrape Any Website Reliably. Go beyond CSS selectors to get hidden content. Metadata is full of valuable information. 211. Introducing Starlite: A New Python Asynchronous API Framework Introducing the python Starlite API framework - a new async (ASGI) framework built on top of pydantic and Starlette 212. A Complete Guide to Python Lists Let's start with some of the basics, and then dive into useful ways you'll be able to work with lists. 213. Using Black To Auto Format Your Python How to stop worrying and embrace Auto Formatting in your python code. 214. How to Make a Captcha in Python Captcha is becoming complex and impractical with time. So, I dedicated myself to make my own captcha system that's more practical. 215. How Google’s Python Code Style Guide Can Help You Speed Your Engineering Team Creating a consistent style guide for your codebase can help your team be more consistent and productive. Here's how Google's Python Code Style Guide looks like 216. Using MILP and Python for Optimal Business Analytics Optimizing Business Decisions With MILP (Mixed Integer Linear Programming) and Python: the Ultimate Solution for Business Analytics 217. How to Create an Alarm Clock in Python Today we are going to build an Alarm Clock using Python. In this project, we are going to use some external modules which are already made available. 218. What is the Future for SQL Developers in a Machine Learning World? Do you know the machine learning global market is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2024? This marvellous growth is the outcome of Omni-presence of artificial intelligence and its trending subset; machine learning. 219. Caches in Python Let's learn about Caches, Caching Operations, Cache Eviction Policies,\nImplementation of Cache Eviction Policies, Distributed Caching\nand Caching In Python 220. Python for Beginners, Part 9: Loops In this one, we explore the concept of looping constructs, visually, in computer programming. 221. Colors of Python Interpreters As you know, Python is a very popular language and already takes 1st place in the TIOBE rating. And in the classical understanding of Python, in 90% of cases, CPython is meant. It is a reference implementation of the interpreter under the guidance of Guido van Rossum. Version 3.10 is current as of November 14, 2021. By now, Python means only version 3, but before this version appeared, mentions of version 2 can still be found. Now version 2 is not supported and most companies are removing the remnants of the code from version 2. by porting the code to version 3. As of January 1, 2020, Python 2 is no longer supported [https://www.python.org/doc/sunset-python-2/]. And this is quite understandable since, after the release of Python 3 in 2006, developers had to support 2 versions at the same time, which is laborious. 222. A Guide to Python Advanced Features Python is a simple but expressive and powerful language. If you have learned the basics of Python, such as basic data structures and functionalities, then it's time to learn the complex features now. 223. How to Create Virtual Environments with Python [Tutorial] a short hands-on introduction 224. 11 Tips And Tricks To Write Better Python Code Here are 11 tips and tricks that will help you to write better Python code. 225. Using Flask to Build a Rule-based Chatbot in Python Learn to build AI ruled-based chatbot with a simple tutorial that can be showcased in your Portfolio. 226. Python Hack: How to Make a Digital Clock Hi guys, 227. How to Create a PDF File from a List of Images with Python A how-to-guide for generating PDF files from a bunch of images using Python. 228. Does Python Skills Equal Getting a Coding Job? Python is one of the most popular programming languages. It is easy to pick up and begin with the basics. It is a general-purpose language and can be used for more a lot of things other than just web development. To get a job, you need to go beyond learning just the basics and have a solid understanding of the complexities involved in the language. 229. Basic Data Types in Python Data types are one of the building blocks of python.\nAnd You can do a lot of things with data types! 230. Basic Python features When you say, what could be the future of programming or which programming language will boom, it should be Python, always. Just look at the 2019 survey from Stack overflow. It is quite obvious that python is taking the lead now. 231. How to Remove all Duplicate Files on your Drive via Python Today you're going to learn how to use Python programming in a way that can ultimately save a lot of space on your drive by removing all the duplicates. 232. The Basics of Python OS Module The OS module is a python module that provides the interface for interacting with the underlying operating system that Python is running. 233. 7 Ways to Make Your Python Project Structure More Elegant Best practices for a manageable, scalable, and easily understandable Python project structure 234. Why I'm in love with Julia In this article I'm going to make a case why people serious about creating machine learning algorithms and high performance data science programming should use Julia rather than Python. 235. Why Do Ethical Hackers Use Python? In recent years, Python has allowed ethical hackers to create scripts and automate structured processes. Ethical hacking using Python is helping to identify vulnerabilities and potential threats to computer networks. 236. 8 Best Python Libraries For Machine Learning in 2021 🛠 Numpy, Scipi, Keras, and Theano are some of the best Python Libraries For Machine Learning in 2021. 237. Dimensionality Reduction Using PCA : A Comprehensive Hands-On Primer We, humans, are experiencing tailor-made services which have been engineered right for us, we are not troubled personally, but we are doing one thing every day, which is kind of helping this intelligent machine work day and night just to make sure all these services are curated right and delivered to us in the manner we like to consume it. 238. What is Property-based Testing (Part 1) Introduction to property-based testing by way of an illustrative example. 239. How To Compare Tesla and Ford Company By Using Magic Methods in Python Magic Methods are the special methods which gives us the ability to access built in syntactical features such as ‘<’, ‘>’, ‘==’, ‘+’ etc.. 240. Set up a Virtual Environment with Virtual Environment Wrapper on Linux An easy and simple guide to installing and set-up virtual environment wrapper for python Linux OS. Also, find how to solve the error WorkOn not found. 241. 2020-2021 Technology Outlook: Why Python Is Here to Stay In 2021, the Python programming language will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Completing three decades in the niche, Python gives most other programming languages a good thrashing, showing a 456% growth. 242. What You Probably Don't Know About Python Decorators if you have ever been interviewed for a developer position, you heard this question: 243. How To Build Chatbot Project Using Python Chatbots are extremely helpful for business organizations and also the customers. The majority of people prefer to talk directly from a chatbox instead of calling service centers. Facebook released data that proved the value of bots. More than 2 billion messages are sent between people and companies monthly. The HubSpot research tells that 71% of the people want to get customer support from messaging apps. It is a quick way to get their problems solved so chatbots have a bright future in organizations. 244. The Most Important Programming Lesson I Ever Learned The most important lesson in programming is learning to debug code. Here is a list of my favorite debugging tips and tricks in JavaScript, Python, and more. 245. Python Basics: File Handling In this article you’re going to learn how to work with files in python, you gonna learn various techniques on how open, read, manipulate, and save files in python. 246. How to Use the Django Templating System Efficiently The Django template system is available to users (programmers) using the Django framework for creating web applications. 247. A Beginner's Guide to Web Scraping in Python In this article, you're going to learn the basics of web scraping in python and we'll do a demo project to scrape quotes from a website. 248. Beginner Python Projects: Build a Simple Email Slicing Program An Email Slicer is just a tool that will take an email id as an input and will perform slicing operations on it to return the username and the domain. 249. Building Your Own Discord Bot With Python Is Easy Create your own Discord Server in just Four Lines of Code with Python 250. How to Build To-Do Lists With Real-Time Speech Recognition One device which I desire, in particular, is a smart mirror. 251. Integrating Python and SQL: A Guide for Beginners SQL is a structured query language that is used to communicate with a database where the database is the organized collection of data that is usually stored electronically on your computer. 252. How to Improve Django 3.1 View Performance with Async Support Django 3.1 provides support for asynchronous views, allowing developers to make significant performance improvements. 253. Consistent Custom Exception Classes in Python Having to handle exceptions is common in Python and so is having to define your own. Yet, I have seen competing ways of doing so in various projects. The inconsistency comes from Exceptions being something that can easily be subclassed and extended, but also something that can be easily instantiated and used in their base form. 254. How to Build a Python Web Scraper: Scrape Data from any Website Web scraping is all about programmatically using Python or any other programming language to download, clean, and use the data from a web page. 255. 40 Python Projects Ideas For Students Hello guys , in this blog post I have organized 40 Python projects that you might be interested trying out ranging from webscraping to to natural language processing. 256. Python vs PHP: Who Will Win the Ultimate Battle? When it’s about Python vs PHP, I certainly feel that Python is used for general purposes as similar to Java. With great choice of libraries Python can be used for developing scientific and AI/ML applications. PHP is open-source, offer exceptionally straight-forward, and case sensitive. For all this, PHP became the favorite most programming languages among web developers. 257. How to Listen for Webhooks Using Python Webhooks run a large portion of the "magic" that happens between applications. They are sometimes called reverse APIs, callbacks, and even notifications. Many services, such as SendGrid, Stripe, Slack, and GitHub use events to send webhooks as part of their API. This allows your application to listen for events and perform actions when they happen. 258. 7 of the Top Best Languages for Web Application Development Interested in choosing the best language for developing web applications? Our developers have shared the top seven choices in 2021. Discover what they are. 259. Interview: Flask Creator Armin Ronacher Introduction 260. How to Read Text File in Python? Python provides built-in functions to perform file operations, such as creating, reading, and writing into text files. 261. How to Track Pandemic Cases With Python Hello Pythonistas, In this tutorial you're are going to learn out how to track worldwide Coronavirus cases using requests and BeautifulSoup library in Python. 262. Why Choose Python for Your Next IoT Development Project In recent decades, programmers have been preoccupied with mastering new information, creating algorithms and unique solutions. According to the Stack Overflow Survey, Python is the fastest-growing programming language, which is actively used by software development companies in creating both simple and complex applications. 263. Fast & Asynchronous: Accelerate Your Requests Using Python's asyncio This article was originally posted on my blog. 264. Python for Beginners, Part 10: Primitive Data Types Let's cover the awesomeness of primitive data types. What are integers, floats, or strings!? I don't know... Let's find out! 265. Success With Machine Learning Projects in Python In this article, we will give you a sense of the applications for machine learning and explain why Python is a perfect choice for getting started. 266. Scraping a Website for High-Quality ROMs Using Python Let’s say hypothetically you wanted to download all of the high quality Super Nintendo ROMs from a website. The site simply has a list of links that take you to the file itself. Since this is a flat tree, you could run a basic wget command with the URL ala: 267. A Quick Guide To Making HTTP Requests Using Python HTTP requests with Python is dead simple. In just a few lines of code, you can parse data from the internet like a browser. Read more about HTTP and Requests... 268. Serverless Development: Addressing AWS Lambda-related Python Errors In this article, you'll get an overview of the need-to-knows for error handling Python in AWS Lambda. 269. A Guide to PyCharm IDE for Beginners I have seen lots of people are asking questions like W"which is the best editor tool in Python?" The answer is different for different users but most frequently people use PyCharm. The reasons are as below: 270. Why Delphi and Python are All You Will Ever Need to Succeed In the oeuvre of practical, stable and usefully general-purpose programming languages are two that have stood the test of time: Object Pascal and Python. 271. Python for Beginners, Part 7: Fun Fun Functions What are functions? We discuss how functions work and allow you to use clean, reusable code. We do this while visualizing our code through the Turtle library in python. 272. 5 Top Programming Languages Every Ethical Hacker Needs To Learn The 21st century is a century of digital citizens as technology has become the most important aspect of our lives. Having the knowledge of programming has become more of a necessity than an option and similar to the growing craze of coding, Ethical hacking has also become extremely popular these days. Everyone wants to become a hacker today especially the youth, but the truth is that hacking and becoming a hacker is not as easy as it is shown in numerous sci-fi movies, in-fact it takes years of practice and programming to become an Ethical hacking expert. There are several Programming languages used for Ethical hacking/ Whitehat hacking that are used extensively. 273. How To Predict Water Pumps Failure in Tanzania using CatBoost Library It is based on the competition data. An example of data analysis, insights from the data. The CatBoost library for the baseline model. High-score results. 274. Intro to Image Processing in Python with Pillow Pillow is Python Imaging Library that is free and open-source an additional library for the Python programming language that adds support for opening, manipulating, and saving in a variety of extension. 275. Top Python Resources for Beginners New to Python? Or are you already a seasoned developer looking to boost and advance your Python knowledge? We have compiled a bull-pack of recommended resources for anyone looking to learn Python Programming. We have tailored these resources to be suitable for Python developers of all levels but the resources listed will be most-applicable to those still early on the learning curve or already familiar with the basics but not really advanced. 276. Building a To-do List App with Python: Data Access Layer with SQLAlchemy If you ever used an ORM, you already know that it can save a lot of time, especially when starting a project, but as the codebase grows it can become impossible 277. Functional Programming in Python (with Examples) Simply put, functional programming is a programming style that relies exclusively on functions. 278. How to Create a Telegram Chatbot In this article, we will learn how to create a chatbot in the Telegram messenger app from scratch. No special knowledge is required, but Python knowledge helps. 279. Deploying a Django Project to PythonAnywhere - A How-To Guide When I was first starting with Django, one of the most challenging obstacles I faced was deploying my application. In this tutorial, I will show you guys how to deploy your Django applications to PythonAnywhere and hopefully help you avoid the pitfalls I made. 280. Python Tutorial: How to Perform Real Time Vehicle Detection In this article, I will guide you on how to do real-time vehicle detection in python using the OpenCV library and trained cascade classifier in just a few lines of code. 281. Implementing Google Authentication and Fetching Mails from Scratch Using Python Django Google Authentication and Fetching mails from scratch means without using any module which has already set up this authentication process. 282. Understanding Unit Testing in Python Testing is a method of checking individual units of source code to confirm it works optimally before shipping code to production. 283. Coding on Python at Home How many more reports can you generate? How many sales figures do you have to tally, how many charts, how many databases, how many sql queries, how many 'design' pattern to follow, how many bugs to fix etc. etc.. because you get paid for it.. Fatigue sets in , purpose of living is being questioned, and just when you are about to yell '.. to hell with all this..', your mortgage comes due, and don't look for that escape vacation because we are in a corona virus shutdown.. 284. Why Python Is Leading the Charge in Data Analytics Python is one of the oldest mainstream programming languages, which is now gaining even more ground with a growing demand for big data analytics. Enterprises continue to recognize the importance of big data, and $189.1 billion generated by big data and business analytics in 2019 proves it right. 285. How To Plot A Decision Boundary For Machine Learning Algorithms in Python Classification algorithms learn how to assign class labels to examples (observations or data points), although their decisions can appear opaque. 286. How Big the Demand for Python in 2019 is, or, Why Python Has Suddenly Become So Popular If you’ve decided to adopt Python for your software development, it’s crucial to know whether Python has a good chance to remain important to the industry in the years ahead. 287. Python for Beginners, Part 18: Logical AND, OR, NOT Let's cover logical AND, OR & NOT.. 288. Re-Learning Data Structures and Algorithms Series: Python 3 And Classes If you have not read the first blog on the why, how, and hope of this series, check out the first here 289. Summarizing Most Popular Text-to-Image Synthesis Methods With Python Comparative Study of Different Adversarial Text to Image Methods 290. Audio Handling Basics: Process Audio Files In Command-Line or Python Like my articles? Feel free to vote for me as ML Writer of the year here. 291. How To Build a First Strike OTM Call Options Watchlist from Cashtags wHAOR Today, We're going to build a script that scrapes Twitter to gather stock ticker symbols. We'll use those symbols to scrape yahoo finance for stock Options data. To ensure we can download all the Options data, we’ll make each web request with High Availability Onion Routing. In the end, we’ll do some Pandas magic to pull the first out of the money call contract for each symbol into the final watchlist. 292. Python for Beginners, Part 19: Conditionals and Control Flow Let's cover conditionals and control flow! This includes your Boolean logic combined with Boolean operators combined with if then type of statements! 293. Training Your Own Text Classification Model From Scratch With Tensorflow Is As Easy As ABC Hello ML Newb! In this article, you will learn to train your own text classification model from scratch using Tensorflow in just a few lines of code. 294. Why Every Software Engineer Should Learn Python? Hello guys, If you follow my blog regularly, or read my articles here on HackerNoon, then you may be wondering why am I writing an article to tell people to learn Python? Didn’t I ask you to prefer Java over Python a couple of years ago? 295. 10 helpful Python Tips and Tricks for Beginners In this post, we’d like to share 10 useful Python tips and tricks for beginners with you. 296. Python for Beginners, Part 20: For Loops Let's talk about 'for' loops and why they are so important! Anything that requires repetition. 'For' loops are your friends! 297. 7 Types of Operators in Python Operators are used to doing operations on any given data stored inside variables. In Python, there are 7 types of operators. Arithmetic, bitwise, and more. 298. Why Pandas Hinder You From Perfecting Programming Skills Python’s popularity is growing the quickest among programming languages. This means more and more employers are looking for developers, data scientists and analysts that know how to program Python and take advantage of its many open source libraries. If you just started learning Python or are aiming to start anytime soon, then you most probably benefit from checking out the three tips listed in this article. They will speed up your learning process and will help you become a savvy Python developer. 299. The Zen of Python: As Related by Masters The Zen of Python saw light for the first time in 1999. It's one of the many aspects that adds to the awesomeness of Python. It's a set of expressions which corners the spirit of the language. It was enounced by Tim Peters, a reputable software engineer, master Pythonista and Python's 'most prolific and tenacious core developer' in the words of none other than Guido [18]. This article bases itself mostly on the saying of core devs and highly reputable members. It makes a great gift to all those interested in the history of the sysadmin script which took the world by (pleasent) surprise. 300. Choosing Python for Web Development: Top 16 Pros and Cons Did you know that Python was named after Monty Python? 301. Pysa: A Tool to Prevent Security Vulnerabilities in Python 302. How To Retrieve Company Data With Python and yfinance Use Python for Finance to do financial analysis, such as retrieve historical prices, calculate moving average and plot daily returns. 303. Focusing on Focal Mechanisms with Python A tutorial for plotting focal mechanism "beach-balls" using the PyGMT package for Python. 304. The Ensuing Battle Between Python vs. .Net Continues C# and Python are two of the most popular languages with C# being widely used in business applications, while Python is more flexible and easier to learn. 305. Analyzing Sentiment Of Tweets Is Really Easy If You Follow This Tutorial Hello, Guys, 306. A Guide to Scraping HTML Tables with Pandas and BeautifulSoup How to not get stuck when collecting tabular data from the internet. 307. Python Programming: A Beginner’s Guide Python is an interpreted, high-level, powerful general-purpose programming language. You may ask, Python’s a snake right? and Why is this programming language named after it? Well, you are in the right place to discover the answer! and I’ll also answer the why, what, and how regarding Python programming. 308. Learn To Code With No Hassle I’ve been teaching Java for quite a while now. So I often share advice on how to learn programming faster and better. In talking to my students I can see that one thing distracts them very much: coding anxiety. It is a real trouble. Some people find it hard to focus their attention for more than one hour. Some are excessively stressed out by the job search. 309. Python For Beginners: Functions, Parameters And Arguments Explore more on functions through arguments, parameters, and return statements. 310. Beginner Python Projects: Build a Random Password Generator in Python Wanna start a beginner Python project? Let's create a Password Generator Python Project which is super quick & super fun! 311. Top Python Frameworks to Explore in 2022 Selecting the correct Python framework is the only thing you need to develop a successful project in no time. 312. Understanding The Concept of Clustering In Unsupervised Learning What is hierarchical clustering in unsupervised learning? 313. Implementing TypeState Pattern in Python The basic idea behind TypeState pattern is to encode the state information inside types. 314. AWS Secrets Manager: How to Manage Credentials in Python In this tutorial, we're looking at the AWS Secrets Manager as a way of managing credentials in Python scripts, with an example use case. 315. What Data Scientists Should Know About Multi-output and Multi-label Training Multi-output Machine Learning — MixedRandomForest 316. Python Functions Tutorial for Absolute Beginners Well, the Reusability of the code in a program is made possible through functions. 317. 'Beautiful is Better than Ugly': Using Python to Automate Your SEO Strategy Python is a powerful, simple, and versatile language that can be used to do many things including helping you with SEO. This guide shows how to use it for SEO. 318. Scikit-Learn 0.24: Top 5 New Features For any data scientists & machine-learning engineers use scikit-learn for different machine learning projects here are 5 best new features in scikit-learn 0.24 319. A Guide to Improving Your Python Performance Speed This guide aims to summarize popular methods for boosting the execution speed of your Python code. 320. Pickling and Unpickling in Python In this blog, you will learn about the Pickling and Unpickling process, although it is quite simple it is very important and useful. 321. Answering the 12 Most Common Questions About Python Python is an open-source high-level programming language that is easy to learn and user-friendly. It is one of the first choices of many programmers be it a beginner or experienced. So, today we have prepared a list of most asked questions on Python programming language. 322. A Complete(ish) Guide to Python Tools You Can Use To Analyse Text Data Exploratory data analysis is one of the most important parts of any machine learning workflow and Natural Language Processing is no different.