70-Page Report on the COCO Dataset and Object Detection [Part 1]

One place to find tools, platforms, tutorials to explore, process, model data.
Take a look at the report to quickly find common resources and/or assets for a given dataset and a specific task, in this case dataset=COCO, task=object detection. We are building a dataset-first marketplace focusing on the end-to-end machine learning pipeline, one where data and assets can be shared and traded. The marketplace will contain all that the report contains (and much more for a lot more datasets).
I’m open to suggestions, questions, and criticism — let’s start a conversation.
I have broken up the report into the following blogs:
- Part 1 (this one): COCO Summary Card. Each link will take you to the longer report where you can learn more. The next 3 parts represent a specific section in the report.
- Part 2: This part is about COCO and examples and tutorials of tools and platforms used to work with COCO (or object detection tasks).
- Part 3: Process: This part is about the tools and platforms that can be used for different phases of data preparate or data processing involved in vision, object detection, and specifically COCO-related tasks. It will also discuss synthetic data and data quality.
- Part 4: Models: This part is about a quick introduction to some pre-trained models and some corresponding readings.
COCO Summary Card
COCO (Common Objects in Context)
COCO is a large-scale object detection, segmentation, and captioning dataset. The dataset classes include 80 pre-trained objects.
Benchmark dataset with evaluation metric Average Precision (AP)
Tasks: Object Detection, Panoptic Semantic Segmentation, Keypoint Detection, DensePose
Explore with tutorials: Tools and platforms used to work with COCO (or object detection tasks)
FiftyOne, DataTorch, Know Your Data (KYD), OpenCV, OpenVINO, CVAT, Roboflow, SuperAnnotate, OpenMMLab, Coral, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Weights and Biases.
Processing: Open-source tools and Paid platforms to perform the following steps.
Data collection
Data labeling and annotation: CVAT, LabelImg, Label Studio, Makesense.AI, OpenLabeling, Dataloop, Hive Data, Labelbox, Scale AI, SuperAnnotate, V7, Ximilar
Data cleaning
Data transformations: Albumentations, AugLy, Augmentor, autoalbument, DALI, Data Augmentation for Object Detection, Imgaug, Kornia, MXNet, Tensorflow, Transforms (PyTorch)
Data visualization
Synthetic data: Cvedia, Neurolabs, Synthesis AI, Unity, UnrealROX
Data quality
Models: To answer what objects are in image X and where are they? (You’ll find a brief summary and readings.)
