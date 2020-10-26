7 of the Best Ways to Use AI to Improve Your Marketing Strategy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies have grown leaps and bounds in recent years and have found applications in almost every field. Marketing is no different and has many useful applications of AI. Marketers use AI to grow their audiences, get more sales, generate leads, and more.

The most important use case of AI in marketing is to provide analytics and insights to fuel your marketing strategy. But, that’s not all.

Want to learn more about how you can use AI to fuel your marketing strategy?

Here are seven of the best ways in which AI can help improve your marketing strategy. So, let’s get started.

1. Understand Your Customers Better

The biggest benefit of using AI to fuel your marketing strategy is that it can help you analyze and understand your customers better.

As you all already know, social media and your website are a landmine for valuable customer data. From social media listening to website analytics, there are many ways to collect customer data.

AI can help with these aspects, but the main advantage of AI comes into the picture when it can help you process and analyze this data better. Advanced AI technologies can now segment and sort this data to create customer personas and help you derive insights to fuel your marketing strategy.

What’s more?

AI-based tools can also provide data visualizations to enhance research insights and put them to good use.

2. Optimize Your Content Strategy

One of the most common uses of AI is to understand content trends and use these insights to create your marketing and content strategy. AI can find patterns by processing tons of data and find out which types of content work well for a particular audience.

From deciding which image to use for social media content to providing a guide on writing product listings, AI can help you with all aspects of content marketing.

Want to know the best part?

AI can also help you personalize your content strategy by tailoring messages for each customer segment or even individual customers. But, more on that later.

As for understanding content trends, there are many AI-based tools like ContentStudio that can help you with that. Such tools have AI-powered search engines that can help you discover and curate content, and even gain insights into which types of content to use.

3. Provide Better Customer Service

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear AI?

For most people, the most common use case of AI in marketing is in the form of AI-based chatbots. Almost all kinds of businesses are using such chatbots to deliver better and faster customer service.

AI chatbots can handle multiple customers’ queries simultaneously and can work round-the-clock without needing a break. This ensures that your customers get instant answers to their queries.

However, AI chatbots do a lot more than just answer customer queries and can be used as an integral part of your marketing strategy. For instance, AI chatbots can also collect user data, provide customer insights, give product recommendations, and also generate leads for your business.

4. Build a Better Marketing Funnel

Did you know that AI can effectively analyze user behavior on your website and determine, with great accuracy, an average buyer’s journey?

Yes, and there’s more. You can find the exact customer touchpoints that are of strategic importance in the decision-making process of buyers. These are the customer touchpoints where you can target each prospective buyer to convert them into paying customers.

There are many AI-based tools available in the market that can help you understand your customers’ journeys and design effective marketing funnels.

5. Personalize Customer Experiences

As discussed earlier, AI can help you gain valuable customer insights and understand them better. One great way of utilizing this is by using these insights to provide more personalized customer experiences.

People love personalization and according to a recent study, 88% of consumers expect a personalized experience. That is probably why marketers are increasingly investing in tools and technologies that help them achieve that.

Based on the insights provided by AI, you can personalize emails, push notifications, website pop-ups, and so much more. Basically, your entire marketing funnel can be personalized to suit different types of customers’ specific preferences.

6. Improve Ad Campaigns

This is another common use case of AI to improve marketing strategy. AI can significantly improve your advertising campaigns’ performance by providing detailed insights into which ads work and which don’t.

All advertising platforms provide some level of insight into your campaigns’ performance. But, when AI comes into play, it can take this data and analytics to the next level and provide more in-depth insights.

From using specific types of ad titles to adding the right visuals, AI can help you optimize your ads to ensure that they work for your audience.

One of the most useful applications of AI for advertising is in the form of “dynamic ads”. This is a feature where the ad itself changes depending on the user who is viewing it. Basically, you need to create a few different ads for different types of target viewers and AI will automatically show the best version to each user.

7. Deliver Seamless Customer Experiences

Have you ever added a product to your cart from your phone, forgot about it, and later found it there when you visited the website using any other device?

This is exactly what AI is capable of doing, in terms of providing seamless, omnichannel experiences. You can start your product research from one channel or device and end up buying from another without ever feeling disconnected.

In fact, some retailers have also managed to blur the boundaries between offline and online retailing using AI.

Virtual makeovers allow people to try on products without visiting a store. You can check out a product in-store and easily order it online and get it delivered to your doorstep. You can even book a cab or order a pizza right from your Facebook Messenger bot.

There’s so much that AI can do to deliver an omnichannel, seamless customer experience.

Ready to Improve Your Marketing Strategy with AI?

These are some of the key benefits of using AI to improve your marketing strategy. If you have not yet leveraged AI for marketing, it is high time that you do so. Use these use cases as a starting point and then take it from there.

AI has numerous applications in marketing and can help you considerably improve your marketing strategy. AI and the future of humans are interconnected and this is not a trend that is going to fade anytime soon. The use of AI for business will only increase with time.

So, what are you waiting for? Start using AI to improve your marketing strategy and reap the benefits.

