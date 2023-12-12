624 Stories To Learn About Startup Advice

Let's learn about via these 624 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Startup Advice /Learn Repo Because there just aren't enough people on the internet telling you how to run your business 1. How We Built a Social Media Publishing Tool Using Airtable + Make (formerly Integromat) For our startup social media publishing needs, we have created our own sweet little social media management tool using no-code tools like Make & Airtable 2. How to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Business from Scratch Without Investing in Marketing Anton Tkachev, the founder of Browsec VPN, explained how he built a successful business without relying on marketing investments. 3. What's your growth rate? Guys! During the YC Startup School I gradually started to implement different ideas to track primary metrics and I have involved my team to set OKR (Objectives and Key Results) and track their important metrics too. Eventually it has been structured on a dashboard using just google spreadsheets and formulas and charts. 4. Painkillers, Vitamins and Misunderstood Startup Lessons If you’re a startup founder, you may be short of many things : funding, sleep, the will to live. 5. GraphQL Can't REST While conventional wisdom states we should move to GraphQL entirely, for customer-facing APIs, we need REST. For our own frontends, GraphQL is the answer. 6. Hiring Offshore Engineers for Startup Founders We’ve prepared a handy checklist that you can use as the basis of your selection process to land a quality vendor who will take your project and needs. 7. Startup Interview with Andrew Lau, Co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish Andrew Lau speaks to Hackernoon about starting Jellyfish, the excitement of solving real problems for software engineering leaders, and how he measures success. 8. Venture Capital: What is the Price of Freedom? Entrepreneurs love being their own bosses. They want to build a company that fits the mission and vision that got them started in the first place. Following one’s passion is very satisfying and, if done right, can make a founder rich. But building a dream is demanding, with endless hours of work and no vacations. 9. Which Challenges Are Breeding in the Startup Ecosystem? But for many new entrepreneurs, especially in developing nations, the dream is short-lived. 10. 5 Storytelling Tips That Improve Pitching for Startups A very concise article with 5 tips for storytelling when fundraising for a startup or pitching at a competition. 11. "Success Comes To Those Who Work Hard" Gaurav Jain, Co-Founder of MageComp MageComp's co-founder talks about his company, a startup of the year nominee, that provides Magento extensions, services, and customization for eCommerce stores 12. Renato Preti, Innvo Digital CEO, On How Fulfilled Teams Drive Business Growth Our main success metric is the satisfaction of our team. If our team is doing well and happy, the customers will be too and the company will continue to grow. 13. A Technical Founders' Guide to Elegantly Escaping the Rabbit Hole A high-performing technical founder can enter a rabbit role at the expense of other important activities. To get out, they can use reflective writing. 14. Startup Interview with Josh Herst, Joon Care Co-Founder and CEO Joon Care is a teletherapy practice for teens and young adults, providing quality mental health care from the convenience of home. 15. How I Built a Successful Digital Mortgage Startup in Canada A fintech startup playbook by the CEO of Perch. 16. How to Succeed in Central America by a 22-Year-Old Business Dev Manager and Angel Investor Do you ever look at the most successful business people and wonder how they managed to climb their way to the top? Was it luck, hard work, connections, or simply a knack for selling? 17. 5 Productivity Hacks to Get More Done as the Founder of a Startup As a founder of a startup, chances are that you have one thing constantly going on in your mind: getting more work done. 18. Launching a Minimum Viable Product as a Non-Technical Founder How to Launch a Minimum Viable Product as a Non-Technical Founder 19. 'RecycleSmart is Uber for Waste Management,' says Marco, CTO and Founder Our Startup is called RecycleSmart and we are ‘Uber for Waste.‘ You book a pickup, prepare your (hard to recycle) waste, and we collect it and recycle. 20. 'The Atypical Background has Helped Me Think Out of Box': Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart Interview with Rosa Sala, CEO of Nubart, a card with unique codes that is changing the way museums and attractions approach digital audio-guides 21. "You Can Build a Strong Team That’s Remote From the Beginning" Carolyn Mooney, CEO, Nextmv Nextmv is a Philadelphia startup of the year nominee, and their CEO and cofounder, Carolyn Mooney shares with us their origin story and remote culture secrets. 22. 'Nothing beats in-person interactions for building relationships,' says Ian Yip, CEO Avertro Hackernoon interview with Ian Yip. Ian is the founder and CEO of Avertro, the Cyber-Why Company. 23. 4 Ways to Celebrate Company Successes and Milestones — Virtually If you’re looking for ideas for being more creative or intentional about celebrating successes and milestones with remote teams, here are four tips. 24. 5 Reasons to Invest in Analytics For Your Startup Now Data analytics are a startup's best friend, and here are five reasons why. 25. Data-Driven Validation for Business Ideas: A Step-by-Step Guide Unlock the potential of data-driven validation for your side project. Discover how utilizing data insights drives informed decision-making and save some grief! 26. Why Data Governance is Vital for Data Management Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset-data. 27. A Brief SEO Checklist for 1-Person Teams Don't have hours to do SEO? Try to at least do everything on this checklist. 28. Bani Singh’s Journey From Building Side-Projects To Starting Her First Company This story is a look into the transformation of a promising entrepreneur as well as the technological and social changes she is trying to make. 29. "Companies With Content Employees Thrive, And Clients Can Feel That", Brais Méndez, Docuten CEO Brais Méndez, CEO of Docuten, discusses the company's beginnings, what the future holds, and exciting innovations in digital signature and e-invoicing. 30. "Make Other Developers’ Lives Easier" Valerio Barbera, CTO at Inspector The Inspector founder's story: a journey from developer to SaaS founder. How their software development tool is making developers' lives easier. 31. The Most Effective Way to Onboard a New Developer on Your Team A new employee’s career at your company can be determined, to a reasonable extent, by how well their onboarding goes. 32. Growing Trend: Anti-Procrastination Device Market Each of us happened to postpone important things for later, dragging out their implementation as much as possible, doing anything instead of them. Unable to explain to ourselves why we are doing this, we are tormented by guilty feelings because of the deadlines and the fact that again we let someone down. 33. Soluno Co-Founders Alan Tuback And Doug Dagworthy Are Here To Set A New Standard For Legal Software Alan Tuback & Doug Dagworthy, co-founders Devlos Software and makers of Soluno, legal accounting share how they built a start-up with 100 years of experience. 34. Why Tech Startup Leaders Should Still Spend Some of their Time Coding In this blog post, you'll learn why it's important for a manager to stay technical and how it can help grow your business. 35. Figthing the Bad Actors with Machine Learning: Startup Interview with Harsh Pandya, CEO Giant Oak While working in the financial and government spaces, we saw a need across industries for enhanced entity screening processes that use AI and machine learning. 36. How Do You Build Software That Makes Money? Learn what systems really make the money. 37. Who Needs a Seat at The Table For Your Enterprise Blockchain Company? Do you have the right stakeholders at the table to begin having important conversations and contributing to key decisions? 38. Launching an Online Business: “Dogged” Approach is the Way to Go By the time you’ve finished reading this article, I promise that you’ll understand how you can develop and turn your online business into a howling success. 39. Going From Idea to Client in 6 Weeks [Here's What We Did] In January 2020, we met with about 45 companies. This enabled us to refine our vision (3 pivots in that month), understand our go-to-market, and start to build a list of potential clients. Once we felt confident about the product, we entered into full implementation mode. 40. Would your engineers recommend your company to others? How likely are our customers to recommend our products to others? - a simple yet powerful tool customer service teams use to gauge and sense. 41. Six Types of Video Content Startups Can Leverage to Boost Growth 82% of users love to watch video content on Twitter, more than 500 million hours of video content is viewed on YouTube daily, and people spend their one-third of online time on watching videos, according to video marketing statistics. 42. Things to Keep in Mind When Creating a Health Mobile App Health has always been the primary concern of humanity. This article will tell you how to create a mobile health app and make it available to everyone. 43. Building a Successful Product: Why User Experience Matters What your customer will remember is how they felt while using the product, not how unique/different it was. 44. The Craze of On-Demand Apps: What Startups Need to Know Learn about the types, market size, and latest trends in the world of on-demand apps. 45. How Craft Health is Driving Healthcare Innvovation Using 3D Printing Craft Health is a healthcare company building the platform for personalized 3D printed healthcare. 46. How to Conduct a Job Interview Stories of job interviews at large companies, ranging from unpleasant to weird or horrid, are very popular on dedicated forums. 47. Don't Have Time for the Things You Love? Here's How to Solve That The surefire way to ensure you always have time for the things you love doin. 48. How To Set Up A Metaverse For Long-Term Success Actionable tips to set up a metaverse company or project in the web3 blockchain space from Jonathan Cohen, Founder and CEO of MetaNept 49. How to Tell a Product Story (and Get an Enthusiastic Response) Product storytelling is the buzzword most marketers are chasing, as a good product story has the potential to bring more sales and users and never fade away. 50. Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups It can be hard for an early stage startup to get featured in tech news. But if hiring a PR manager will make a hole in the budget, what options do they have? 51. "Walk Down the Road of Life Without Fearing Anything" Max Azarov, CEO and Co-Founder, Novakid Max Azarov, the CEO and Co-Founder of Novakid, a language learning platform, shares the origin story of the company and the value of their community. 52. "Learn How To Ride The Highs And Lows" Says Luis Perez, Remoov CEO Luis Perez, talks about the importance of circular economy and sustainability, and how Remoov, Startup of the year nominee, came to be thanks to its role in it. 53. Motivation from Mathematics: Hire for Slope, not Y-Intercept Forget about the y-intercept; slope is the only thing that matters in the long run. 54. The Qnum Analytics Team On Turning A Side Gig Into A Full Time Business The team behind Qnum Analytics, tool leveraging AI to help businesses fix leaky inventory buckets, shares their origin story and what makes their team special. 55. On Fintech Trends and Contactless Technology: Startup Interview with Daumantas Barauskas Daumantas Barauskas, COO of Genome, shares with us Genome's origin story, technology to be excited about and the future of fintech in the Startups interview. 56. 2 Ways to Effectively Manage Extra Work in a New Startup Below we will discuss how to become more efficient daily. There are always mistakes in a new business, but hopefully, this can alleviate some of them. 57. 4 Ways to Develop a Growth Mindset and Become a Better Leader A growth mindset is an approach to life that welcomes mistakes, while learning new skills. Great leaders prioritize developing a growth mindset every day. 58. How to go From Idea to MVP Simple steps to get an idea off the ground and start building momentum. 59. 7 Tips for Choosing a Web Design Agency The corporate image of a company is everything in today's world. That is why when choosing a Web Design Agency it is important to take into account some basic r 60. 6 Main Reasons Why TechCrunch Won't Feature Your Startup - Part 1 Getting published on TechCrunch is like getting a golden ticket. But you have to learn from your mistakes before you get there. 61. 4 APIs Every Startup Should Know About Your Startup is looking for ways to work more efficiently and improve your customer experience? This article shows you 4 APIs that can help you. 62. How Data-Driven Coaching Helps Employees Reach Their Potential Data is everywhere. In the business world alone, we use it to track search engine traffic, monitor website activity, land sales, improve customer service. 63. Building a Strong Portfolio in the Early Stages of a Startup: Tips and Strategies A startup team may fail to deliver a product but should not fail to deliver a portfolio of value. 64. "Listen to Your Parents More,"says myCashback CEO Sarun Vichayabhai myCashback is the most innovative e-commerce startup in Asia. Learn more about it in this interview with the CEO. 65. Startup Interview with Raghul Ethiraj, CEO of deetz Deetz allows small businesses to stand up against giants like Amazon. 66. 10 Promising Mobile Apps by Startups to Watch Out for in 2022 In 2021, the number of mobile app downloads reached 230 billion and is growing. Here are the 10 most promising start-ups apps that are rolling out in 2022. 67. Expanding Education: Interview with Ethan Adshade, founder of TEPHE TEPHE empowers Los Angeles schools to partner with professionals & experts in their community and provide transformational experiences to their students. 68. If all startups were lean, would we ever get to Mars? Lean methodology is simple: identify value, and deliver it with as few steps as possible. 69. "Don’t fall into the trap of accepting average", advises Scott Wilson, Joticle CEO Challenge yourself every day to be a more improved version of yourself each day and don’t fall into the trap of accepting average. 70. Top 3 Ways You Can Use Data Privacy Trends to Boost Your Growth A robust data privacy and protection program can boost your sales by improving customer service and trust. 71. Exploring the CAP Theorem: The Ultimate Battle of Trade-Offs in Distributed Systems Consistency, availability, and partition tolerance are the three musketeers of distributed systems. They ensure that your system operates correctly. 72. Startups Legal Advice discussion with Josh Ephraim, AMA on September 3rd, 9 am PST Josh Ephraim is startup attorney and associate at Gunderson Dettmer, where he specializes in the representation of emerging growth companies throughout the corporate lifecycle. Ask Josh anything now on Twitter and tune in for LIVE discussion on September 3rd, 9 am PST. 73. #FoundersConnect with Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-founder of Andela & Former MD of Flutterwave Peace interviews Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-founder of Andela on his career journey across various successful projects; mistakes, insights and much more. 74. 'Contemporaries Are Always Good for the Industry': Vijay Pravin, CEO of BitsCrunch Vijay, Founder & CEO of bitsCrunch talks about the importance of securing the NFT ecosystem. 75. Exploring Pros and Cons of DAOs vs. Traditional Vertical Structures In this article we compare the main pros and cons of the classical control system and DAO. Who will win? 76. How I Managed a Fund that Gave No Money, Took No Equity and Had an Exit I managed a fund that gave no money, took no equity, and had an exit. Here's that story. 77. Healthy Conflict is Necessary in the Workplace I have always been wowed by people’s irrational desire to avoid healthy conflicts at work. It seemed that their primary goal is not to achieve results but to treat each other politely. Everyone was super polite and courteous. We were not making pots and pans; we were celebrating the Day of Politeness. 78. 3 Tips for Conquering Your Fear of Delegation In this article we will briefly discuss why that is so important and a few ways you can conquer your fear of delegating and help your business and you thrive! 79. Startup Advice: 3 Digital PR KPIs You Should Know If you want to hire a good PR or just get a better understanding of what’s going on in your PR department, here are three digital PR KPIs you should know. 80. An Entrepreneur's Guide to Finding Growth Opportunities Through Customer-Discovery Research Customer-discovery research is the only way to identify which strategy will work for your product or service. 81. Get Better at Using React Library And Continuous Deployment How To Master React Library And Continuous Deployment 82. On Making The Internet A Safer Space: Inti De Ceukelaire, Head Of Hackers At Intigriti Intigriti co-founder, Inti De Ceukelaire, shares their origin story, what makes him excited about his job, and the technology he is currently excited about. 83. 9 Best Practices for Email List Management Wondering how to increase ROI from your email list? Here, we are sharing some tried-and-tested tips on and practices on managing email list like a pro. 84. Wannie Park, Zen Ecosystems CEO, On Current Energy Infrastracture And Circular Economy Zen Ecosystems, Startups of the year nominee, provides sustainable energy solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. Here's an interview with their CEO. 85. The Noonification: The Case for Rho-Calculus in AI (2/3/2023) 2/3/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 86. 3 reasons growth-focused tech companies need PR during a down economy Using PR during a down economy is essential for growth-minded tech companies 87. Launch Your Startup Idea in a Day Time is money, especially with startups. Check out how easy it can be to launch your startup idea using Render Unified Cloud 88. Thomas Biodun, Manager at TDPel Media, advises to "start immediately without delay" TDPel Media offers original news content and covers general news, politics, business, entertainment, environment, technology, lifestyle, culture, comedy, etc. 89. Lessons from Greek Mythology: How Hephaestus' Story Can Help You Build a Successful Tech Company Discover the inspiring story of Hephaestus, the Greek god of technology and blacksmiths, and how his journey provides valuable insights for creators. 90. Understanding Startups Growth for Better Management Once you begin your startup business, then comes the toughest part! To sustain and grow to a leading organization by managing the same with some brilliant ideas. Many of the leading management gurus have written a lot about how to achieve the same. 91. Why Should You Startup? myPluto helps small teams, young entrepreneurs and ,aspiring product managers to navigate the development of their first product in a structured manner. 92. 'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX Startup interview with Micheal Skoblov, founder and CEO of BITLEVEX. [93. Go-Daddy Gone Wrong: What Happens to Your Domain if Your Co-Owner Dies?](https://hackernoon.com/thats-a-no-go-daddy-what-happens-to-your-domain-if-your-co-owner-dies-or-flies-off-the-handle) One day you receive a call from a mutual friend and hear unbelievable stories, when your friend is out of his mind, and harms himself, and others. 94. The Most Valuable Business Advice I Ever Received Mason Pelt describes the best business advice he has gotten. 95. How to Create an Employee Engagement Plan: The Key to a Happy Staff Make your employee incentive plan focused on each team member because your staff can only succeed when the incentives resonate with them. 96. Startup Interview with Itamar, CEO, Anzu.io Operating across mobile, PC, and console platforms, Anzu blends real-world brand ads directly into video games, esports tournaments, and live streams. 97. These 5 B2B Sales Strategies Will Help You Close More Deals Over the years, the dynamics of sales have changed completely. Salespersons are not in charge of the buying process anymore — customers are! 98. "Software Management Is A Challenge For Every Company Of Every Size," David Campbell, Tropic CEO Tropic wants you to fall in love with procurement. See how this startup is transforming an underserved industry in an interview with their CEO, David Campbell. 99. 7 Tips for Co-founder Dating Success As someone who went through the co-founder dating process (and emerged with a fantastic partner), I thought I’d share a few “real dating world" tips. 100. How to Find the Best Growth Marketer for Your Startup Looking to grow your startup? Hire the right growth marketer with our helpful tips and tricks. Learn what to look for in a growth marketer. 101. Back on the Market: Could It Be Time to Sell Your Small Business? Read on as we evaluate the challenges of small business management post-pandemic and decide whether it could be time for you to say goodbye to your venture. 102. How to Use Airtable as a CMS for a Startup Lear how you can speed up the process of product creation and how you can create an admin panel in the shortest possible time with Airtable 103. How to Name Your Startup I’ve always found naming things to be particularly challenging. That is because a bad name is way worse than a good name is good - naming your car the “No-Go” (as the Chevy Nova was in Spanish) is far worse than a decent name like the Passat is good. Naming is, unfortunately, a negative sum game. 104. How Kuda Bank Grew From Zero to Millions of Users Peace interviews Bradley Want, the VP of Growth at Kuda Bank. 105. Why SMEs Should Opt for Managed Kubernetes 106. 5 Easy Steps to Name Your Startup Business When you’re starting out as an entrepreneur you may not think twice about your startup name, but a brand name has the power to make or break your business. 107. Building Strategic Partnerships: A 5-Step Guide for Early Stage Startups Entering into strategic partnerships in the early stages of your startup can often do more for your brand than an outright acquisition. 108. Startup Interview with Oona Rokyta, CEO and Co-Founder, Lance Lance is the first financial guidance account for creators and flexible workers. 109. Startups Don't Need NDAs: 5 reasons Why Nobody Will Steal Your Idea Startups often ask to sign an NDA before sharing any metrics with VCs. Here are top five reasons why this is generally a bad idea. 110. Startups: Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Launch a Project in a Bear Market Despite the bear market startups should not turn off their projects in the crypto industry and Web 3.0. A few tips for projects on how to start in a bear market 111. Meet the Entrepreneur: Guy Melamed, CEO, Exberry Guy Melamed is the co-founder and CEO of Exberry, the exchange technology pioneer revolutionizing marketplaces. 112. "Blockchain has the Ability to Raise Billions out of Poverty" Rahkeem Morris, Syrg Co-Founder & CEO. Syrg is empowering both employers and employees using automation tools. Their CEO shares the fascinating origin story and explains their covid pivot. 113. Why You Should Be Building in This Crypto Winter The bull market favors investors that take good advantage of the bear market to accumulate assets at cheaper prices. 114. The Only Metric That Matters in Business Most people pay too much attention to their profits and not enough to their cash flow. Read on to learn why cash flow is the key metric in business. 115. David Horesh on Marketing Optimization, Importance of MultiLayer Touchpoints, & Tik Tok For Startups B2B marketing is all about constantly navigating multiple touchpoints and discovering platforms to achieve maximum efficiency. 116. What the Data Science Hierarchy of Needs Says About Your AI Maturity Level Understanding your organization’s current level of AI adoption and readiness - your AI maturity level - is critical for putting together a plan to gradually pro 117. How to Get Press Coverage for Your Startup in 2023 A brief guide for startup founders looking to get some media exposure. 118. 7 Ways to Optimize User Experience on Your Website Improve your traffic by focusing on the quality of your user's experiences. The following instructions are the initial stage of that journey. 119. Crisis Layoffs are Leadership Opportunities: Equity Examples at Carta, Airbnb, and Moovit For CEOs, letting go of employees is always one of the most difficult parts of the job. It is all the harder when layoffs are the result of external circumstances over which companies have no control, like the current global health crisis. As a result of the shrinking economy, many companies have had to make very difficult staffing reduction decisions. 120. Believing in the Power of Ideas: Startup Interview With Paul Wilcox Co-founder of The Hatchit Marketplace talks about their buy and sell platform for online businesses and why they are excited about the benefits of AI. 121. How To Write a Manifesto Marzee Labs has launched its Manifesto on its website two years ago. The decision of writing it and the whole process we went through to get there was pretty cool and we wanted to tell you all about it. It made sense to be a team effort, so we brainstormed our way through it on a sunny and hot summer Saturday in Setúbal, Portugal, home of our designers. 122. The Best Way to Measure Real KPIs? - DON'T Add a Link to your Product How many people will click to check out the website shouldn't matter when you are trying to validate a product. 123. Hidden Costs of Starting a Small Business If you own a small business, limiting your costs is just as important as maximizing your revenue. 124. How to Avoid Burning $80K+ on Tech Events: 10 Tips for Exhibiting Your Startup Efficiently Learn how to exhibit at startup events and tech conferences – and get the most out of your time and money! 125. The Basics Of Customer Acquisition For Startups Turning your idea into a real product or business takes real people as users or customers. The goal of this article is to help you validate (or grow) your business by reliably sending relevant visitors to signup for your product or service. 126. Hacking the Way Business is Done With Diversity [Infographic] Understanding how diversity should properly be represented through business and the supply chain. 127. Firing QA Testers Is the Biggest Mistake You’ll Make All Year You wouldn’t edit your own work for a critical business presentation, so why should developers be expected to test their own code? A second set of eyes is key, 128. How Cutting Cloud Costs Can Help Startup Fundraising One key way that startups can become more attractive to investors is by reducing their burn rate — the rate at which they are spending money. 129. The Importance Of Staying Humble And Strong Company Culture: Stephen Goldberg, HarperDB CEO Harper DB is a startups of the year nominee from Denver, Colorado. Stephen Goldberg, CEO, shares the origin story and what makes their company culture relevant. 130. How to get Funding for Your Startup If you are a startup looking for funding, it can be difficult to know where to begin with all the options available. 131. 3 Business Lessons We (Re)Learned (Re)Watching Moneyball at Waydev To help soothe the shock of returning to work after the holidays, we've started a new tradition over at Waydev and kick off the year with a good movie or two. Since it had to be something both entertaining and inspiring, we chose to go with a classic: Moneyball, the 2011 film starring Brad Pitt. 132. How Do You Measure Success? Downloads, Traction, and Revenue MyValet updates car parking and car services to the 21st century. No more paper, no more stamps, no more cash. 133. SOC 2 for Startups: Save Time and Money In The Long Run There is no better time for startups to undergo a SOC 2 Examination. See the top reasons how a SOC 2 audit can boost your startup. 134. The Importance of Social Media Analytics Nowadays, brands have discovered that social media is an indispensable cog in their golden wheel of success. As such, the activities that take place on every social media platform needs to be kept in check by these brands to maximize profit. Social media analytics helps you keep tabs on the progress of your marketing strategy as well as the welfare of your clients and competitors. 135. How Good UX Designers Can Rescue Your Startup The biggest mistakes startup founders are making and real reasons why compromising on UX is detrimental to the success of your business. 136. What Does Good PR Support Look Like for Startups and Small Businesses? No doubt everyone nowadays has an opinion whenever a startup needs PR or not. There are tons of advice. However, the questions still stand. 137. 4 Tips SaaS Founders can use to Optimize their Sales Funnel This article will show you 4 tactics for optimizing your SaaS sales funnel 138. Why JavaScript Should Be Your Technology For Startups in 2022 Startups choose JavaScript as main technology in 2022 thanks to impressive number of frameworks, its libraries and third-party APIs integrations. 139. The Art and Science of Crafting a Job Position in the Startup Stage When hiring, especially for start-ups, you can and should collaboratively design a position that honors your colleague's aspirations. 140. From Startup to F@*kup: How To Protect Your Online Reputation Reputational problems hit startups more painfully than established companies. And the matter may not be limited to only a scandal - the business often fails. 141. How a Ukrainian Startup CodeGym Managed to Enter a New Market During the War Our company faced enormous challenges when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 142. 4 Ways How Entrepreneurs Make A Mess of Their Public Relations I recently spoke to a Malaysian CEO with over 20 years of experience in technology and running multinational brands. We spoke at length about public relations and he felt that it was not a smart decision at the moment, since his new startup was only 18 months old. 143. To Remote Work or Not to Remote Work? That is the Question 🤔 Every once in a while people approach me and ask what it takes to start working remotely, so I figured I could turn my talk into a short post. 144. Scarcity Mentality May Be Stopping You From Seeing the Size of the Pie The market for ideas (the pie) is bigger than we can imagine. PIEces of the pie are bigger than we can imagine, so don't let people say it's small. 145. How Blogging is the Best Way to Build Audience and Grow Your Startup Find out how blogging can help founders quickly solve many marketing challenges and acquisitions by effectively creating content that can solve common problems. 146. Integrating Your Sales and Marketing Teams Will Save Your Company Millions of Dollars Sales and marketing departments are closely connected and it's impossible to increase revenue without building interaction between them. Learn 3 ways to do it. 147. Business Planning Software is Essential To Elevate Your Start-Up Journey Business planning is key to a succesfull business and using a software will make it more effective. Learn 3 reasons to use a business planning software. 148. Understanding What VC Funds Are and How They Make Money How do VC funds decide to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in startups, where they get the money from, and how does a VC firm make money? 149. Over 90% of Startups Fail, So it is Difficult for Banks to Commit Millions BBVA launched BBVA Spark in July 2022, its comprehensive financial services proposal for innovative companies in their various stages of growth. 150. The Right Way to Build Things is to Build Things A few nights ago, I used the wrong pan to make dinner. 151. The Business of Helping Build Businesses This goes out to freelancers and those who run professional service companies. Are you building a business or helping others build theirs? It can be both. But that requires awareness, caution, and focus. 152. Is SEO One Giant Scam of a Job? Those claiming to be an “SEO” probably provide little marketing value 153. How to Approach Strategic Planning When the Sky is Falling Can you remember when you used to gather in person with your team to define your roadmap and reassess your company’s collective priorities? Every quarter, our team at Pillar VC convenes for a strategic planning session to decide how we’ll invest our time and energy in the months ahead; last week, we held this meeting for the first time over Zoom. While we’ve only been working remotely for a few weeks, it feels like the world around us has changed at lightning speed. 154. Pitching VCs? Use This Reverse Psychology Trick To Get Funded You’re planning a big adventure — skydiving or swimming with the sharks, for example — you’ve probably got the details mapped out. 155. Monetizing Intellectual Property: A Startup's Path to Revenue Generation The options for monetizing an IP can be daunting. Here are a few ways that startups can go about choosing the IP monetization that's right for them. 156. Should You Get Copyright, Patent, or Trademark to Protect Your Million-Dollar Business Idea? People have the tendency to be lax when it comes to protecting their intellectual property. When you’re in the process of developing and brainstorming for different business ideas, it may be hard to see the value of what you’re making if it isn’t tangible yet. 157. Creating a Winning VC Fund Strategy: Tips and Best Practices A breakdown of vital steps that startup founders can take to position their products a valuable investment objects. 158. Increase Your Onboarding Conversion by Over 20% with These Techniques Everything you need to know to drastically improve your SaaS onboarding completion rates. 159. Working with Startups: Factors that are Important for an IT Specialist Today IT specialists & startups: what is vital for tech candidates today? 160. How Your Startup Can Benefit From Lead Generation Landing Pages Usually, when people write about landing pages, they tend to write about those pages that come at the very bottom of the purchasing funnel – the converting money pages, so to say. And this is perfectly understandable. 161. 7 Tips for Successful Startup Launch If you've never started a business, you might be a little scared the first time around. Mainly because it requires a lot of work and planning. Furthermore, only about half of all activities last longer than five years. 162. 3 Questions That Can Help You To Generate Great Startup Ideas Is there a repeatable process for coming up with new and good startup ideas? In this post, we distill insights from great founders and technologists, like Eric Yuan of Zoom, Marc Andreesen, Ben Horowitz, etc and share three simple questions you can ask yourself to generate startup ideas worth pursuing. 163. 6 Entrepreneurial Tips For First-Time Entrepreneurs People aspiring to become successful entrepreneurs must try and follow certain tips that can give them their desired success. 164. Your Favorite Investor's Update: Flipside March 2020 VC1: “Didn’t get a chance to say so last week, but this is the best update I’ve read since the start of COVID.” 165. Experience vs. Expense? Hiring Strategy 101 — For New Entrepreneurs Most of you would agree that building a successful business is contingent on hiring the right people. Product, price, and market matter, but without the right team in place, even companies with incredible potential can stall out. However, most startup founders focus heavily on “what” they’re building, without a similar amount of attention being paid to “who” they plan to build it with. 166. Getting Traction: Solid Guide To Quickly Build A Brand Every startup in its early stages is going to think about building brand awareness, why? Well, brand awareness is an essential tool that is going to let the world know about your brand and the work you do. Sometimes this is all that you need when you are working on your startup because having a proper brand is going to mean that you get recognized easily and you get more revenue. 167. "Investors Expect a Company to Own Its IP," Josh Ephraim, Attorney (AMA) Josh Ephraim is startup attorney and associate at Gunderson Dettmer, where he specializes in the representation of emerging growth companies throughout the corporate lifecycle. In Ask Me Anything session with Hacker Noon community, Josh shared his expertise on startups scene, startups legal issues and more! 168. How to Code an Escrow Smart Contract: The Secured Approach In this tutorial, you will learn how to code an Escrow smart contract step by step, you will also get to understand why it is important for you to learn. 169. Find a Hard Metric From the Start To succeed at sales, you need to know the value of your product. 170. Hiring IT-specialists For Tech Startups in a Financial Crisis Let's see are the ways for tech startups to survive during the crisis and expand their IT teams. 171. Advice for Founders During Uncertain Times Having been in the VC business for 22 years now, we have had the misfortune of living through at least two major downturns. While each has its own unique characteristics, there are a few lessons that may be relevant in responding to the latest crisis. 172. Startup Interview with Bryan Schuldt, Tability Co-founder Tability is a focus and accoun'tability' tool for businesses, looking to align on business goals, stay focused, and measure impact in a more meaning way. 173. Should Business Owners be Investing in Facial Recognition? As a business owner, security is, for sure, one of the most important things you need to have in place. And so you go searching for security companies to offer you the best service. Most security companies today will not only provide you a guard but reinforce that with some technological solutions. These are CCTVs, sensors, electric rails, smart heavy doors, and, most recently, facial recognition for personalized service devices. 174. RiseUp, NBA of Fintech, Measuring Goals, and Productivity Tips An Interview with a Fintech founder on scaling a product, measuring goals and practical productivity tips. 175. Effective Time-Saving Advice for Small Businesses An increase in productivity will almost always translate to an increase in revenue for the organization. These tips can help your business save time. 176. Conquer Work With The "One Channel" Method Tom works in the estimating department of a mid-sized plumbing contractor. As he walks in the door Tuesday morning, he gets hit with the following: 177. 4 Business Lessons From the Failure of Wework - The 47 Billion Dollar ‘Tech’ Company 2019 was a rough year for the co-working space company WeWork. At the beginning of the year it was valued at a whopping 47 billion dollars, making it the fourth highest valued startup in the world and at the end it was valued at less than 8 billion dollars by its biggest investor. 178. 7 B2B Social Media Strategies for Marketing Boring, but Necessary, Products Master the art of B2B social media marketing for boring industries in unexpected ways. 179. The First Major Challenge HR Managers Face is Retaining Top Talent A major challenge for startup HR is attracting and retaining top talent. Many startups focus on output instead of employee performance, which results in a lack of engagement and motivation. When employees feel that their work is not valued, they often leave the company for better opportunities elsewhere. Developing and nurturing a talent pipeline can solve these challenges. Startups must also take care to ensure that their employees are aligned with the company's vision. This requirescareful planning and in-house training programs for all employees. 180. The Default State is Failure - Don't Give Up! In 2018, I built a team of 21 product managers, designers, and researchers to build a digital gym. Find out what we learned about human nature. 181. Why Hiring Globally Diverse Talent Will Make You More Likely to Succeed A 2018 study by BCG found that companies with diverse management teams generate 19% more revenue through innovation than management teams with below-average diversity scores. 182. A Practical PR Guide for New Startups At a startup and not sure where to get started with PR? Want to understand how it works before doing it? Voila, a practical PR guide for new startups! 183. The Difference Between B2B and B2C Marketing Strategy I believe there is no meaningful difference in marketing strategy between B2B and B2C. I'd go so far as saying those who think these are strategically delineate 184. From blueprint to construction : How to build a Startup The road to success is always under construction. And nine 9 out of 10 roads trying to merge onto it wind up with “Road closed” sign on them. 185. Entrepreneurs: It Takes One to Know One It takes an entrepreneur to know one. 186. 6 Books To Supercharge Your Startup Journey And Entrepreneurial Skills This time of the year typically involves cocktails at rooftop bars, stunning city views, vacations in quaint European countries, or relaxing on the beach with a book. While the first three may be off limits this year, reading is one pleasure we can still enjoy. Most entrepreneurs we know are voracious readers, so we decided to round up a list of books that will make Summer 2020 more enjoyable and productive. Whether you’re headed to the beach, the mountains or the living room, these six books are bound to offer good ideas and a dose of inspiration. 187. Five Life Hacks That Help Your Crypto Startup Get Its First Users For Free. Knowing where to publish info about your new crypto startup and successfully building an audience on that platform is key to sucessfully building up a userbase 188. Practical Tips for Better Tech Events We've all been there: You signed up for a tech event, grabbed an Uber, spent 2 hours listening to talks, 1 hour networking, and went home with absolutely nothing tangible to prove it was worthwhile. 189. My College Startup Failed; This is What I Learned College is a great place, you make new friends, try new things, and have no shortage of homework. During my freshman year at Iowa State, aside from doing normal college things, I spent my time learning as much as possible about how people have made technology solve problems for society and everything that goes into making these ideas a reality. 190. Startup Wrappers Can Be Insanely Valuable SaaS businesses (particularly ones for technical users) sometimes have to deal with a vocal outcry that their product “is just a wrapper around” something. The implication is that ‘a wrapper’ is inherently not valuable, and it’s impossible to build a great business around such a product. This logic is a product of lazy thinking and myopia; ‘wrappers’ can be insanely valuable. 191. A Guide on Disaster Recovery for IT Systems Modern organizations need complex IT infrastructures to provide goods and services at the expected levels. Any malfunctioning component can have damning effects 192. The Novice's Guide To Side-Hustles I don’t know about you but in my view, work culture seems to have taken a 360- degree turn since the time I got into the workforce in 2012. For years before that, I saw people stay in the same job for years. 193. 3 Examples of Lead Generation Activities For B2B & SaaS Companies Here are some examples of innovative lead generation activities that will skyrocket your sales in 2020. Triggered Messages From Chatbots 🤖 194. Crypto Telegram Detox: The Only 7 Telegram Channels You Need in 2023 Get rid of useless telegram channels that shill crypto scams and ads. Here you'll find the list of 7 best telegram channels for crypto and web3. 195. Startup Interview with Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO Engage3 will transform the way that products are bought and sold by bringing human values into pricing decisions. 196. Busting the ‘Overnight Success’ Myth in Startups Publications love to bombard us with stories of entrepreneurs who find instant success. The problem is “instant success” simply doesn’t happen. 197. What Startups Can Learn From 5 Security Trends that Didn’t Exist 5 Years Ago Technology is evolving at an incredibly fast pace. An analog world wasn’t that long ago, when phones stayed on the wall, the internet was in its infancy, and seamless global connection seemed distant. Yet now we can summon cars from the mini computers in our pockets, jump on a real-time video call with someone across the world, and have our refrigerators order our groceries. 198. Startup Interview with Muhammad Bilal, BreatheIO - CEO/Founder My startup is called BreatheIO which is a Smart Air Purifier, that utilizes the power of Artificial Intelligence to reduce and control the Air Pollution 199. 3 Ways To Make Sure Your Startup Isn’t Successful Startups that focus on the wrong priorities are likely to fail. 200. Decentralized Crowdfunding: A New Way of Funding Seed Stage Startups Many decentralized funding platforms are emerging that are helping new startups raise funding for their business by tokenizing the business ownership. 201. How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck” How to build a 'Killer Deck' investment presentation. 202. Top 5 Challenges For Indie Hackers It's a tough lifestyle being a solo indie hacker. Here are some of the hardest parts. 203. Prioritization Techniques Created by President Eisenhower A universally applicable yet straightforward to understand tool can help you make sense of task priority. When you are swamped with work, ask this tool. 204. Theo Priestley, Founder Metapunk, on Building the Cultural & Societal Revoultion for Metaverse Metapunk is helping brands and organizations navigate this revolution, building out new monetization and marketing opportunities in the metaverse. 205. Startup Interview with Dmitry Bubnov, CEO Of ENBISYS ENBISYS CEO shares his tips on running software development company and how his team manages to stay abreast of technology development. 206. Why Startups May Fail to Get Funding in 2022 If you want to start your business but don't know where to get capital, you need to find out who the investors are and why they are ready to sponsor startups. 207. Deploying Your First ML Model to Production? Here’s What You Need to Know Building a production-ready ML solution requires more than just tinkering with algorithms, as data sourcing and handling can be a major challenge. 208. Perfecting The Art Of Investor Updates: How-to Guide And A Template Our investor update guide includes a template and best practices, including why you should send updates before you even have investors. 209. How To Do Brand Journalism Right: Insights and Ideas According to the Content Marketing Institute, 96% of the most successful B2B content marketers state that readers regard companies as a trusted resource before making decisions. Well, that’s a heavy number if you ask me. 210. Thriving Amidst Giants: A Guide for Small Players Entering the LLM Search Engine Market This article briefly explains what language models are and how small players in this exciting space can build sustainable products. 211. 7 ‘Dud Tips’ for Companies Entering the US Market Andrew Grechkin, founder of KIDDIO, explains universal headaches as well as US-specific startup mistakes. 212. How to Tell Your Product’s Story in Compelling Visuals: Advice for Startups on a Budget A great video can be worth a thousand words – particularly for showcasing your product. Learn how to make engaging videos for your startup on a budget! 213. Top 5 Tips to Pitch Your Way Into Startup Accelerators Wondering how to get your startup into top startup accelerators like Y-Combinator and Techstars? Here are some tips that will help your application stand out 214. "Stay Curious - Keep Asking Why" Caroline Vrauwdeunt, CEO & Founder, Of Map Your City Interview with Caroline Vrauwdeunt, CEO & Founder of Map Your City, a startup of the year nominee, on building company, technology she's excited about and more. 215. How to Make Your First Developer Relations Hire in 2022 Hiring a developer relations/advocate is difficult. It's even harder to be the first DevRel in the company. My colleagues share their experience 216. Riddhiman Das, CEO TripleBlind, on Breaking Data Monopolies TripleBlind has created a new data privacy solution that enables highly-regulated enterprises to share data without ever decrypting it. 217. Should You Ride the Hype-Train to Launch your Startup Faster? Do you want to create a startup but are lacking an idea? Have you noticed a trend but don’t know how to capitalize on it? Maybe you wonder why are so many new billion-dollar tech companies popping up every year? 218. Startup Legal Due Diligence: A Brief Guide for Investors and Founders The guide centers on the legal aspects of due diligence (DD) and outlines the 10 most common mistakes. 219. 'Climate Change is By Far the Biggest Change of Our Time': Lubomila Jordanova, CEO Plan A Plan A’s science-based, one-stop SaaS platform helps companies to decarbonise their operations. 220. The Goals of Software Design A misguided software design can hurt both the business and the technology. It is therefore vital to understand an organizations goals and optimize accordingly. 221. Rethinking the Hiring Process: How to to Stand Out and Delight Your Candidates In this hiring climate, you need to to attract candidates. differentiate 222. A Path to a Successful IoT Startup There are so many industries that are flourishing today, but we’d say the most promising area is anything connected with the IoT — the Internet of Things. Why? Because IoT is taking over more and more areas of our lives, starting from the simple act of connecting your phone to your TV set. For this reason, let’s take a look at: 223. Worried About Recent Layoffs? Bit.com is Looking For Talent and Plans to Double its Workforce The second-largest crypto options exchange, Bit.com aims to double its workforce amidst layoffs. 224. Debunking the Top 5 PR Myths Getting press coverage for your startup can be tricky. Avoid these 5 PR misconceptions. 225. Your Complete Guide To Venture Capital Funding For Startups Venture Capital is an institutional investment made into early-stage startup companies. If you want the investment, you need to work on a growth plan. 226. Three Non-Obvious Fundraising Tips from the Startup Veterans Behind Lovevery When friends Jessica Rolph and Rod Morris partnered to launch Lovevery in 2015, the two founders already had massive success stories under their belts. Jessica previously had a successful exit from organic baby food company Happy Family, which she founded. Rod helped take SaaS utility platform Opower public as part of the company’s leadership team. Despite their wealth of past experience, Jessica and Rod had plenty to learn when fundraising for Lovevery, a subscription business that puts sustainable, science-backed play kits into the hands of parents. As parents themselves, Jessica and Rod knew their idea had legs when they began working on it — but they still felt “very vulnerable” during the fundraising process, according to Jessica. “With the success we had in the raises, on the outside they [seemingly] came easily,” Jessica says. “But on the inside, getting to that place where you have momentum is hard.” As they grew Lovevery, they found fundraising successfully was all about the timing. On an episode of How I Raised It, Jessica and Rod shared the lessons that came from raising $32 million for Lovevery over three funding rounds. 227. The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing Sean Ellis (Dropbox’s first marketer) first coined the term “growth Hacker” to mean “creative, collaborative idea generation and problem-solving". 228. Spain Has a Brain Drain and Talent Exodus Problem: How Can We Solve It? Spain has a brain drain issue. Here's how startups can help. 229. Mistakes I Made While Building an EdTech Startup With 400K Active Users Back in 2017, I became a CEO of an EdTech startup. With no prior experience, I made mistakes almost from the very beginning. 230. Coronavirus Resources for DevTools Startups Large or small, over the past few months all organizations have been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another. For startups with limited resources and small teams, adjusting to the downturn has been especially difficult. As we collectively adjust to the new normal, Heavybit has been collaborating with industry experts and experienced leaders to learn what teams can do to weather uncertain times more effectively and develop educational COVID resources for startups. 231. How Having Growth Mindset Can Help Growing Your Marketing How companies can benefit from a growth mindset. 232. The Entrepreneurs' Guide to Better Sleep and Productivity Sleep is vital for the human body to function. So why does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that more than one-third of professionals aren’ 233. How Early Stage Startups Can Leverage Startup Incubators A Startup Incubator is a collaborative organisation designed to support new startups that are looking to validate their formed product vision. 234. Startup Interview with Doug Brouse, Equispheres' VP Strategic Partners & Alliances Equispheres produces high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing that will shake up production in the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. 235. B2B Tech Startups That Ignore Multi-Cloud Restrict Their Customer Reach Opportunities The pitfalls of building a B2B solution on only one cloud platform is that the application design becomes rigid and makes it difficult to later extend it to support other cloud providers. 236. Startup Interview with Sébastien Marion, Founder & CEO of Kasaz The real estate portal of the future: Kasaz. The Proptech that'll change the way to sell or buy a property in Europe 237. Get a Job in Tech: Flo's Experience as CEO Florian Narr is CEO of KLIXPERT.io a Growth Marketing Company. 238. Engaging with Customers in the Early Stages of a Startup In the early stages of startup development, teams run the risk of advancing too quickly as they obtain limited data about their early customers. 239. This is Why Your Startup is Failing Top 5 failure reasons for the majority of startups. 240. Upselling and Cross-selling: Boosting Tech Sales in a Changing Economy 241. AI and Chatbots in Content Marketing: 4 Applications to Try in 2020 Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots continue to grow in popularity. 242. VCs & Founders Note: ChatGPT/LLM Is a Huge Step Forward - Here's Why Key learning points for founders and VCs on implementing LLM AI. And a framework on how to do the same for your startup (or portfolio) 243. Trusting Business Process Even In Its Darkest Hour To Come Out On Top In your first or second years in business, you might not make money, but if you see the potential in the industry, and trust what you’re selling, have patience. 244. I Chose Emergency Healthcare After Losing My Friends in a Terrorist Attack: CEO Xena Vision Next Generation Emergency Recognition Technology of Brave New World!\nThere is nothing more precious than having a second chance to live! 245. Startup Interview with Shachar Tal, Loginno Co-Founder Hackernoon's startup interview with Shachar Tal, Loginno's co-founder. 246. 4 Ways Startups Can Use Tech and Automation to Be More Efficient Your startup has become too big for your staff to handle day-to-day business operations on their own. To scale your business and gain a competitive advantage, you will need to automate your business. With the evolution of the IT landscape, businesses can now choose from a wide array of automated tools. Apart from being cost-effective, they will help you minimize costs and help your team get more work done in less time. 247. On Prioritizing Quality In CBD Industry, Jim Higdon, co-founder of Cornbread Hemp Cornbread Hemp is the only CBD brand in America to offer Flower-Only™, full spectrum, USDA organic CBD products. Founded in 2019, family-owned and crowdfunded. 248. How NFTs Fuel Innovative Businesses NFT technology has created innovative businesses. We outline a few successful ones so that you can create your own business opportunities. 249. What Leaders Can do to Encourage Learning and Development An organization's success depends not only on current capabilities but on the team's ability to grow and adapt. And this is facilitated by its leaders. 250. Developing Post-COVID Recognition Culture in Organizations As Yash woke up from his alarm tone, he rushed to get his laptop and quickly wore a clean shirt and a tie before even freshening up. The daily sprint update meeting was about to start in a minute. He swiftly chose a quiet corner in the house and sat in front of the screen, ready to report to his manager. Followed by 6-8 hours of working on his project and simultaneously managing the household chores, he dozed off early to start the same cycle again tomorrow. 251. The Role of Change in a Pitch Deck Answering the "Why Now?" Question A successful pitch starts with a well-thought-out pitch deck. And the "Why now" section is arguably one of the most important aspects of that deck. 252. How to Find X When Your Product + X = Success Have product? Want to not fail at product management? Quick, here are some tips! 253. What is a 409a Valuation and How Do You Get One? This article was prepared to help you in choosing the right and top 409A valuation providers. 254. Every Team is Made Up of These 4 Personality Types The PDIG framework covers the way people work together. 255. 5 Things to Consider Before Joining a Startup Thinking of changing your career by stepping into the startup scene? Here are a few things to consider before joining a risky early-stage venture. 256. 5 Key Tips for Raising Funds in a Niche Industry 5 Tips for fundraising in a niche industry from personal experience building a dating app for Africans 257. How We Applied Twice for the Same YCombinator Batch Back in September, we were iterating on many ideas. We had come up with a 2-day invalidation process to make sure that we were not wasting too much time on bad ideas. 258. What Are Some Simple Ways to Find Out if Your Business Idea Is Any Good? With the help of digital technologies, it will be easier for any startup to constantly research its audience, interests, and current needs. 259. On Empowering Community Financial Institutions: Interview with Har Rai Khalsa, MK Decision's CEO An interview with the founder of MK Decision, a San Diego-based startup, where Har Rai Khalsa shares the origin story, the motivation, and company culture. 260. How to Preserve Your Remote Company Culture Promoting socializing, resisting surveillance, and hosting idea sessions can help to preserve your remote company culture. 261. The Importance of Focusing on User Experience 10 years. For 10 years I have been working with data. I still remember those first days when we didn’t even have that much data to work with, then Google Analytics came in and changed the way we track users. I remember the rise of apps and the attribution tools that followed to help us understand how the user found us. Compared to 10 years ago, we have become even more clueless about our users, and the worst part is that we still make decisions based on emotions – despite having so much data to support us. 262. Product Designer's Playbook: 3 Ways to Create a Successful Design Team My experience creating a successful design team at a early stage startup by Aysha Samrin 263. How to Write a Thorough Grant Funding Proposal for a Small Business Regardless of the small business, numerous grants of all sizes are up for grabs if you can persuade gifters through a well-written proposal. Find out how here! 264. How to Hustle Your Way to 1.5 Million Newsletter Subscribers This article takes you through the growth journey of The Hustle and the lessons that startups can learn from their growth over the years and how to apply them. 265. 8 Ways Startups Are Changing The Way Businesses Work The new era of highly connected and interactive technology is changing not only how business employees interact with customers, but also how they interact with each other, and with their company. 266. Understanding the Difference Between SaaS and Traditional B2B Software Models Get a clear understanding of the differences between SaaS and traditional B2B software models. Discover which model is right for your business needs. 267. 10 Features For A Successful Community: An Open Letter If you’re like us, you probably have some unread red-dot notifications in your Slack sidebar. Work-related, a few are from social groups or communities 268. Patent Search: The First Step in Your Patent Application Process Is my invention patentable? 269. My 17 Years of Tech Experience In A Few Lines I've been working in technology for the last 17 years, and I cannot help but admit that — as rewarding as this industry seems — it's a never-ending race with time, and the speed at which the disruptive becomes outdated is unparalleled. 270. Mentor Vs. Developer: The Best Option to Hire When You Want to Launch Your Dream Project Mentor or Developer: The best option when you want to kickstart your dream project or your career in coding. 271. 5 Things I’ve Learnt From Working at Web3 Startups Funded by VCs, the promise of remote work and lots and lots of networking parties- sounds like quite a dream right? Kinda. But also not really. 272. Protecting Your Company from Growing Risks of Software Supply Chain Attacks Software supply chain attacks are an emerging threat in the cybersecurity world. How can you protect your company against these attacks? Find out here. 273. 7 Startup Safety Considerations for New Businesses If you’re getting your startup up and running, then you know that it takes a lot of effort and time. It also takes a lot of resources. No matter the size of the business, you are investing resources in it, and we’re not just talking about financial resources. Startup owners are also prepared to invest their time, energy, and emotions in something they truly believe in. 274. How to Create a Billion-Dollar Business on a Budget The lessons learned in business can make you happier, wealthier and give you more free time. 275. Customer Support and Chat Metrics You Should Start Tracking Today User support is always a story about people. 276. Kempus is What Facebook was Intended to Be An interview with a CEO you're about to hear a lot about. 277. Fundraising In A Falling Market Might Be A Good Opportunity For Startups And Investors Raising capital is crucial for any startup, regardless of overarching market conditions. [278. Bookkeeping for Startups: Tips and Common Mistakes](https://hackernoon.com/bookkeeping-for-startups-tips-and-common-mistakes) Bookkeeping is one of the most complicated aspects of starting and growing a business. When young entrepreneurs launch their startups they have deep education and expertise in the matters they’ll be dealing with in their company, but - usually - none of them know anything about bookkeeping. And yet, this is the aspect that is most common to any business in the world. 279. Beyond Checklists: How to Add Outbound Sales to Your PLG Motion Product-led growth is not enough for you to dominate the market. Viral growth loops and self-serve can only get you so far. You need an outbound sales team. 280. How Startups Can Maximize ROI Using Flowcharts A flowchart is a tool that is used for analyzing, designing, or managing a problem by dividing it into various parts. Flowcharts are used today in almost every application of problem-solving and planning. The flowchart is such a versatile tool that every industry has been using flowcharts to elaborate their plans and problems for the past century. 281. Reducing Your Exploration Costs Exploration versus exploitation is a topic that merits its own study in the field of AI and reinforcement learning. But it is far more than that. We consider this tradeoff every day in our lives, influencing every decision we make. 282. A Good Product/Market-Fit Needs a Good Roadmap Tech products, whether digital features, products, or services, need to achieve product-market fit if they have any hope of succeeding. 283. Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance Employee productivity helps an organization achieve its goals. Happy employees are vital resources in leading a business in the right direction. 284. 'Step out of your comfort zone and don't be ashamed of your code': Vedran Cindric, CEO of Treblle Treblle makes it super easy to understand what’s going on with your APIs and the apps that use them. 285. 6 Important Factors That Influence the Strike Price of Stock Options In this article, we will study the concept and then outline some factors to consider when calculating the strike price. 286. 5 Benefits of Drag-and-Drop App Builders for Startups in 2021 Take a look at the app builders that will help you with developing an app with few clicks. 287. Top Actionable Tips to Grow a Community: More Tips to Monetize Find this article where it was originally published, on dunncreativess.github.io! Find a Niche! Nobody can promote themselves or their projects if they're a jack of all trades. Nor will people find a universal proposition to be appealing. The first key to success is to ask yourself what your differentiating features are and who is your audience? You can then start to identify your niche. In my case, I noticed that I got a lot more traffic from my money-making code like market making or arbtitrage crypto trading bots than I did from my other GitHub repos. What this means is that while some people are interested in interesting code, there are a lot more people out there interested in turning equity into realized pnl :) 288. Build a Startup from Scratch with No-Code Tools How to build a startup without learning to code 289. AI + Creativity: Startup Interview with Olof Lindh, Kive.ai Founder Kive is a smarter way for creatives to automatically organize their libraries and collaborate on the creative process. 290. 263 Meetings, 12 Months and $128,700 in Startup Funding Later Is traction enough to raise funding for a Startup or do you need more than that? Here's how we raised $128,700 at Alpe. 291. Michael Barg, CEO of Passparto, On The Importance Of Leveraging AI For Good AI and ML hold great potential, and we have to work hard to use them for the right purposes. CEO of Passparto, startup of the year nominee, shares his thoughts. 292. How to Launch a Tech Startup and Raise Financing in the U.S. Starting a tech business in the U.S. can be a challenge and a privilege. While the market is large, the competition is intense and consumer standards are high. 293. Ivan Huerta, Parabeac CEO, made every mistake in the book until he pivoted the business Our startup is called Parabeac, and we make it easy for both designers & developers to make accurate and responsive designs. 294. Is Your Organization Safe from Common Cybersecurity Threats? Many companies simply aren't protected from threats online - here's the most common and a guide to what you need to do 295. How to Get Started with Government Contracting: Stable and Reliable Revenue The federal government represents a massive market opportunity for commercial tech companies. But many aren’t sure how to get started and are left asking themselves how to become a government contractor. 296. Angel Investors Look At These 4 Things Before Investing In Your Startup Angel investors undertake due diligence before they invest in startups. They look at the management team, financials, plans for the funds, and more. 297. Startup Planning 101: How to Write Your Business Plan Want to know how to write a Startup Business Plan? We will take you through all the steps of creating a business plan and show you what to be aware of. 298. Remote Work Playbook: Best Practices To Follow Although WFH is now the new normal because of COVID, managing a remote startup presents unique challenges. As first-time founders of a fully-distributed team, this is the advice and playbook we wish we read when we started out on this journey. 299. "Fail faster. Shorten the path to success": Borys Pikalov, Stobox Co-Founder Stobox was nominated as one of the best startups in Los Altos, United States in Startups of The Year hosted by HackerNoon. 300. How To Be A Successful Millennial Entrepreneur Five actionable steps Millennials can take to help them overcome obstacles and forge their path to business success. 301. Startup Interview with Andrey Ustyugov, CEO, Planner 5D Planner 5D CEO talks about what is driving the team to build the best interior design and home improvement platform. 302. Why Tropicalization Often Fails in LatAm and What Needs to be Done for Success in Digital Products Tropicalization is a process by which a company adds local flavor to its product, giving it a more regional feel. Here we will discuss costly mistakes 303. Bob Sabra, CEO Hovi Digital Lab on How Putting Employees First Helps in Success Started from the bottom now we’re here. 2 years into our venture, we're 32 people with a plan to conquer the world of Digital Marketing! 304. Opening a Bank Account is Still A Hurdle for Crypto Startups If you’re a crypto startup dealing with stubborn institutions, you’re not alone! 305. How We Scored $125 MRR and 497 Followers Pre-launch Hey Hackernoon family! I havent contributed an article in a long time but I wanted to share how we grew our newsletter, Product Byte, to 497 subscribers and $150/mrr (6 paid members) before we even launched. 306. Get Referrals for your SaaS Product Easily by Following this Guide Get referrals for your product without asking by leveraging word of mouth marketing. Focus on creating customer evangelists. 307. "Borders are Getting Thinner, but Division Among Societies is Growing" An interview with the founder of Quixy, a no-code platform that helps automate processes for any industry and any function. 308. 4 Key Steps to Developing a Successful SaaS Product We'll cover everything from product ideation to marketing and sales to customer success. 309. 3 Successful Examples of Using an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) A concept first introduced on the Lean Startup book, MVP means minimum viable product and it is a way to get the most knowledge about the target of your project 310. Startup Interview with Patrick Stäuble, Teylor CEO & Founder Teylor is a modular technology platform to build, automate, deliver and scale credit products. We are building the lenders of tomorrow. 311. 3 Business Lessons Learned from My Near-Failure Startup Experience Reflections and lessons learned by Rihards Piks, a successful entrepreneur who was the co-founder of Grafomap, a profitable e-commerce business selling maps. 312. Startup Advice: Zebra, not Unicorn. Focus on creating products that the market needs and chasing customers, not on creating the perfect pitch for investors that see you as a commodity. 313. 5 Major Mistakes Startup Owners Make After Getting Funded Article focuses on five major mistakes Startup owners make after getting funded. 314. #MyStartInTech: An Interview With Elle Johnson, Co-Founder & CEO of TheDCMG.Tech .Tech Domains has launched #MyStartInTech, a campaign dedicated to drawing attention to the lack of diversity in Computer Science education in the US. 315. How to Cozy Up to Startup Investors Take a look at this post if you want to learn how to maintain a good relationship with investors. 316. 5 Financial Lessons Learned While Launching a Startup Startups fail as they run out of cash or can't raise enough funding. Here are five critical financial lessons for founders. 317. 7 Steps to a Winning Cloud Migration Strategy Cloud computing has revolutionized IT since the 2000’s, and this revolution is far from over. Formerly, organizations would host their data on-premise as that was the only option available, but with the advancement in technology, and fast-changing business demands, cloud-based solutions started turning out to be a more flexible and powerful option for organizations. There is a mass migration underway to adopt cloud infrastructure and avoid the hassles and operational costs of managing infrastructure in-house. 318. Why Startups Give The-Go-Ahead For Remote Employees Remote work has become a common practice across the globe. Even 5 years ago, the scenario was entirely different. Organizations were worried that this trend could tarnish their employees’ performance. However, as technology evolved at a rapid pace, so did everything else revolving around it. Now people at the workplace communicate more over Slack or Zoom than they do in person. It’s not a trend anymore. It’s a necessity. 319. Good Managers Vs. Great Managers One of the most important aspects of building great product organisations is to design a system where builders thrive. A group of well-organized, ambitious yet humble, smart folks is an unstoppable force. 320. What's Your Entrepreneur Persona? Want to know which type of entrepreneur you are? Check out this list of 7 personas! 321. How to Remain Resilient As an Entrepreneur During COVID-19 Pandemic These are weird and unsure times in which we live. And while the full effect on our health by the corona virus is not completely established or understood, it is now having significant stress on the economy,the businesses and our personal finances. 322. Startup Interview with Brady Harris, CEO, Dwolla, Inc. Dwolla, Inc. is an Iowa-based fintech company helping innovative organizations digitally transform their payments. 323. Startup Interview with Kosuke Sogo, CEO of AnyMind Group AnyMind Group is one of the fastest-growing startups in Asia. The company is building the next-generation business infrastructure for the digital economy. 324. What Questions Should I Ask My Startup Advisor? Confused about how to ask bold questions to your soon-to-be advisor? This article will fire you up in 6 minutes. Promise! 325. 'UTU Changes the Economics of Trust', says Jason Eisen, CEO UTU UTU CEO Jason shares the origin story of UTU in Nairobi and how its helping companies build digital trust with AI and blockchain. 326. The Pillars of a Successful Startup The ability to launch and scale a project efficiently is a practice mastered with experience and, in most cases, a whole portfolio of failures. 327. How Will DAOs Impact the Future of Startups? Do you believe DAOs will be the evolution of early-stage startups? 328. An Overview Of The Nocode Space You might have heard the term “nocode” somewhere on the internet in the last few months. New nocode tools are constantly emerging and more and more people are starting to become nocode makers. In a previous post, I outlined my story of how I became serial maker by going “nocode”. Today I want to give you an overview of the nocode space, with a list of some of the nocode tools I use myself. 329. To Get the Outputs You Want, You Need to Build Systems There are two kinds of leaders: one that acts on a whim, and one that follows procedures to solve a problem. 330. How To Utilise Gig Economy As A Start-up For Flexible Success Gig economy prospers post-pandemic. How can startups utilise flexible workers in their business strategy to get more affordable employees in their offices. 331. How to Run a Tech Business in 2023: 4 Tips From a Ukrainian Startup CEO Running a tech business in 2023 can be difficult. Here are four tips you can follow to develop your business this year. 332. What Tech Companies Should Watch Out for When Scaling Operations There are key performance indicators (KPIs) and quantitative metrics to measure a company´s success. 333. A Simple Framework to Assess Co-Founder Fit According to Paul Graham, about 20% of YC startups have had a co-founder leave. How do you de-risk this? We share the simple framework we used to assess co-founder fit when we decided to start Shuffle. Notion template here. 334. Hiring Tips: How to Pitch to a Potential Startup Founding Team Member Hiring for your startup's founding team, but struggling to recruit the best candidates? This guide will help you perfect your pitch and attract top talent! 335. From Gossip Girl Cast To Building A Blockchain Marketplace: Nan Zhang, MyMarkit Inc. CEO Nan Zhang, CEO and Founder of MyMarkit Inc. shares the story behind building the first blockchain marketplace and the future of crypto and fintech industry. 336. The 10 Principles of Good Business Design how to design a winning new business / venture / product / service, rather than merely ticking off tasks on a to-do list. 337. How to Choose the Best Apps for Your Business Key strategies to pick the best apps for your business 338. Russia's War Forces Belarusian Startups to Relocate to Madrid Why this Belarusian startup hub is now calling Madrid home. 339. How Startups Can Establish a Sustainable Growth Mindset How to create companies that are positioned for success today, tomorrow, and into the future 340. Entrepreneurship in the Age of Pandemic Entrepreneurs need a special mindset to thrive in a global pandemic. And what is this "special" mindset you may ask? Read further to find out. 341. 7 Reasons Why Graduates Should Work for A Startup Instead Of A Corporate Job The most sought-after jobs for generations have generally been the more prestigious graduate positions with large corporate companies such as banks or law firms. This has seen countless talented graduates becoming stuck on that notorious conveyer belt of corporate life. But many graduates over recent years, especially millennials, are finding that these positions aren't that glamorous after all and are ditching corporate jobs to work for a startup instead. 342. How An "Underdog" Founder Raised $4.7 Million To Build A Plastic-Free Grocery Delivery Service Zuleyka Strasner raised $4.7 million for her environmentally-friendly store Zero Grocery in two years. She shares her advice on fundraising seed rounds. 343. What Product Team Structure is Right for You? Product team goals and structure transforms together with the entire business. Follow these transformations through every stage of the company’s growth. 344. What the New CHIP Standard Means for Smart Home Startups When most people hear the word “chip” in the context of a smart home, they immediately imagine the microchips at the heart of their smart devices. But whereas chips power the brains of an individual smart device, CHIP will power the brains of an entire smart home. CHIP will offer huge conveniences to consumers, but its openness may make it harder for hardware startups to build ecosystems and defend against inexpensive knock-offs. 345. Developing a Cloud-Based App in 2023 Creating a cloud app for a business is easier than ever. Here is the complete guide to build cloud app in 2023. 346. Cybersecurity Considerations for Employee Onboarding Is cybersecurity emphasized in your employee onboarding program? Here's what onboarding with a strong security foundation should look like. 347. Simple Strategies and Templates for Business Email Signatures Discover extremely effective strategies for managing business email signatures - What you need to know to get started: basic elements, templates, and more. 348. Why Do Most Startups Die Before Taking Off? Going by the current market scenario, most of the startups fail to achieve progression even before reaching their maximum potential. And those who achieve success are the ones who have full proof plans, financial backups and thorough strategies to fuel their ambitions regarding their businesses. 349. What is the Difference Between MVP and POC? In this article, we will look at definitions for MVPs and POCs and the circumstances in which to use them. 350. Wannabe Entrepreneurs: Are You Ready to Chase Your Entrepreneurial Dream? As a techie in your 30s, you may feel you're past the age for your entrepreneurial adventure. Perhaps sometimes you debate if you should give it a shot after all - for if not now, then when? But are you ready to give up the stability offered by your high-paying tech job? How do you know if the time is right? 351. Voice of Customer: How to Use VOC Data to Drive Business Growth We all know Customer feedback is always useful for increasing product quality or service. But do you know that by using Customer feedback, you can also increase your company's revenue? 352. One Map to Rule Them All Doesn't Work in 2021 The ‘One Map Fits All’ approach doesn’t fit all, as it lacks the ability to support the unique use cases of an organization. [353. What Is a Reasonable Digital Advertising Budget for a Small Business?](https://hackernoon.com/what-is-a-reasonable-digital-advertising-budget-for-a-small-business) Have you started a small business, or are you planning to do it? You’ve probably started wondering exactly how much you should be spending on advertising. Advertising is a critical component in selling. So how much is the right amount? The truth is there is a lot of debate about this. 354. Dear Entrepreneurs, Here's How to Love Fundraising If you are an Entrepreneur and have a pulse, fundraising is one of the worst things that you have to deal when you are running a Startup. 355. Interview with Digilus Technologies LLC Founder and CEO, Saahil Kumar Chathrath Founder and CEO of tech company Digilus Technologies LLC, Saahil Kumar Chathrath shared few important tips for starting a successful startup. The Indian entrep 356. Should You Build Your Payment Solution From Scratch? What’s the right payment solution and should you build or buy? 357. Here Are 4 Easy Ways to Be Useful in Your Startup Life is not a race, but startups are. You have to add value to the market before the runway is up. Success and failure are binary. 358. Can Offering Equity Help in Hiring Great Talent for Startups? A crucial success factor for Startups is the skill to manage finances. Almost 80% of startup founders bootstrap their way in. They operate with limited resources, ensuring optimization at every step. 359. 6 Surprises Founders and CEOs Find Out After Selling Their Startup This touches on some of the biggest surprises that can arise when you decide to sell your company. 360. How to Protect Your Business in Times of Crisis Protecting Your Business in Times of Crisis 361. Everything Startups Need to Know About Cybersecurity Cyberattacks have become more frequent over time. Businesses increasingly use digital platforms to store their data, making it more likely for bad actors to launch cyberattacks. Startups are the most vulnerable to these attacks, even though we've seen large firms also be the target, which causes them to have a damaged reputation or closure. 362. 11 Lessons I Learned as a Tech Founder I’ve been a full-time founder for almost a year but have been into startup culture for most of my professional career as a software engineer (~4 years). 363. How to Generate New Software Startup Ideas Ideas are responsible for the progression and prosperity of humans, without them we would still be living in prehistoric times. People spend most of the day work, smartphones when we’re out and about, and tablets and PCs at home. Congratulations to the thousands of software companies that have already helped to make history. Numerous software ideas have been made for people to choose the one with benefits to them. 364. Startup Stories: The 'Uber Success' of Uber How Uber became the world’s most valuable startup. 365. Courier is Moving to Remote-first: Here's Why We wrote a blog post about why Courier would never be permanently remote. This post covers why we changed our minds and Courier is now a remote-first company. 366. Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Startup a Secret Have you ever seen the owner of a kebab joint slap a massive, buzzing wasp with his bare hand directly into the grill whilst you pitch your new startup to him? If this also happens to you, your business idea is not good. 367. 12 Product Design Principles While Working in Small Startups If you are aware of the values of carrying out the Product Design Process, then you are halfway through the success! 368. Running a Nonprofit: Gary Vee Interviews Scott Harrison, Founder & CEO of Charity Water This inspiring video covers Scott’s background story, why he decided to “quit being the worst guy he knew” and start working to serve others through his work at Charity Water. 369. The Best Leadership Advice? Don't Create Chaos One of the most harmful behaviors I’ve observed in ineffective leadership is a tendency to add chaos when one enters a room. Chaos comes in many flavors: A decision was reached about an important architecture question weeks ago, but someone suddenly insists that you revisit the project’s fundamental goals at the 11th hour. An executive insists that their project is most important, and pushes it onto the roadmap. Or maybe you leave a productive meeting without concrete next steps, and are right back where you started in a week. 370. Do Startups Need an In-House Lawyer or Should They Hire Outside Counsel During Growth Stages? If you’re debating whether or not it’s the right time to protect your startup, we break down everything you need to know about bringing on a lawyer in-house. 371. Stop Introducing "Just Any" Software Into Your Business To ensure that organizations have a cohesive approach to purchasing and introducing new tools, companies should standardize their software procurement process. 372. What To Do To Obtain a Loan To Start Your New Business Although small businesses are not as heralded as multinational or conglomerates, they represent an integral component of any regional economy. Relatively speaking, a small business is defined as any\ncorporation comprised of less than 500 employees, irrespective of other\ndeterminants. 373. What Are The Most Common Mistakes New Startups Make? Newbie startups fly HIGH and then fall hard! Here’s why. 374. Common Mistakes Startup Owners Should Avoid When Designing a Product: Founder Interview What are common startup design mistakes and how to avoid them to achieve the best performance? Sergey Krasotin, an experienced entrepreneur, outlines some. 375. The 3 Tools You Need to Need to Get Your MVP From Idea to Launch Over the last 20 years, our Project Manager, Pedro, has helped build many startups. 376. Founder Advice: Choosing the Right Cloud Infrastructure Can Make a Big Difference Choosing the right cloud provider can make a big difference in how bumpy the road to success will be. 377. On Real Estate And Future Of Climate Tech, With Jon Falker, Prime Data Centers Jon Falker, Director of Marketing for Prime Data Centers, gets interviewed by HackerNoon for the Startup of the Year awards. 378. Startup Branding Process: How we decided on Look & Feel, Logo, and a Mascot Startup branding is as opaque as it is necessary. We wanted to give people a window into the process that we went through to update Speakeasy's branding. 379. Using AI to Combat COVID19: Startup Interview with Marc Fiume, DNAstack's CEO As a team, we’re breaking new ground with game-changing technologies that enable collaborative biomedical research at planet scale. 380. How We Closed Our First Pre-Seed Round in 2 Weeks We got accepted into YC on the 9th of December 2019. Originally, we wanted to raise a pre-seed round before starting YC on the 6th of January. But at the same time, we didn’t want to incorporate the company in 2019 so we wouldn’t have to deal with the taxes for 2019. Call us lazy! One would say lazy is not bad, as long as it’s smart lazy! 381. Mark Your Calendars, Bad Bots Are Coming for the Last Months of 2022 The sad reality for many online business websites and applications is that they are flooded by automated bad bots 382. 7-Step Checklist: How to Incorporate Your Startup This checklist covers the most important aspects of incorporating your business so you can move forward confidently. 383. 4 Core Principles of Pragmatic Engineering The following principles will save you time, money, energy, and increase the probability of your organization’s success. 384. 3 Key Considerations when Recruiting for Clean Tech Startups Remarking key points to have in mind when cleantech startups are recruiting talent 385. Build Startup Success By Launching MVPs In this article, learn more about MVP, their benefits, and 10 steps to building ideal MVPs 386. How I Went from a Failed Facebook Interview to Founding A Profitable Business in Under 12 Months Here is the story behind the creation of Pixelixe.com, an online graphic creation tool I started creating in my free time 12 months ago after an interview failure at Facebook. The project quickly reached profitability, discover below how all started. 387. Learning New Skills as a Developer By Building Your Side-Project Since 2018 I've been involved in building close to a dozen products. Most of them I've shut down, some of them I've sold to others – and some are still alive! I credit a lot to this time – I believe these products are a major factor in my personal and professional development. 388. Six Tips to Build Awareness for Your Tech Startup You have built a tech startup to provide an outstanding solution, but it is not necessary that all the people will understand your idea in the beginning. 389. A Thorough Guide on How Wefunder Works What is Wefunder? How do you get starting crowdfunding your business? Read this in-depth guide to find out. 390. "How To Be A Person In The World" and Other Books in Our Startup Library Hello Everyone, 391. Expert Interview: Building and Scaling a Multi-Million Dollar Fintech Startup “How can you make a startup successful?” That was my main question when I sat down with Yaron Samid. He’s a multi-exit founder whose companies have been acquired by the likes of Microsoft and Cisco, to name but two. Yaron is a regular lecturer at Stanford and Columbia business schools. He is the founder of TechAviv, one of the largest founder clubs in the world. 392. 6 Ways IT Business Leaders Can Effectively Respond to Covid-19 With the coronavirus crisis taking over the world, startup businesses all wonder how they are going to manage to survive this storm. Even the well-rooted giants are struggling to find their existence, how startups can endure in this crisis. 393. How Small Business Owners Can Protect Their Startups From Liabilities All business owners need to expect unexpected threats, like the possibility for legal lawsuits in the property. Although many companies recognize that security is important to both employees and customers and take measures to prevent the development of dangerous conditions, accidents can occur. While staff team is normally covered by compensation for their injuries, lawsuits filed by accident visitors can be costly. However, by implementing safety policies and procedures, injury can be prevented at your premises. Furthermore, the adverse effects of wrongful injuries litigation should be reduced. 394. What Can Flash Gordon Teach You About Sustained Business Growth? With 283% growth over a three-year period, no one would be faulted in believing that Sashen’s theories and intuitions are at the heart of Xero Shoes' success. 395. 9 Things I‘ve Learned About Running a Startup Almost 2 years ago, we launched Meddy out of a class project at college. We faced our fair share of challenges from lawsuits to team conflicts to engineering issues etc. 396. Why Australia’s SMBs Cannot Afford to Trade Digital Transformation for the Outdoors Going digital isn’t just an item for the Covid-checklist. Here’s how and why businesses need to step up their online efforts to sustain themselves in the long-term. 397. 4 Reasons Why You Should Use Gatsby JS for Your Website Gatsby JS is a static site generator that is used to create high performance websites. Built on top of React, it weaves together some of the better parts of GraphQL, react-router and webpack for a brilliant developer experience. This means a much faster site, taking a lot less time to build! Perfect for users, business and developers. 398. Best Free Resources for Devs Bootstrapping Indie SaaS Startups in 2020 A breakdown of the best free resources I've found for developers bootstrapping their own indie SaaS businesses in 2020. 🔥 399. Leader's Speak : Joel Reymont, Lead Developer @ Stegos [Interview] I returned with a newfound conviction that I was exactly where I needed to be, and simply needed to define the values I am passionate to pursue. I grew up in the Soviet Union. While I am now removed from the days of government surveilling my every word and action, I've found that culture of surveillance replicated everywhere online. 400. "AI Shouldn't Have the Final Word in Recruitment Yet" - Jamie Beaumont Less than a decade ago, we could only dream of being able to spend five minutes on a job that required 10 hours to complete. All we could hope for was a magic wand. Cargo dancing with tambourines could also help, but there was no guarantee (pun intended). 401. The Importance of Customer Testimonials to Inspire Future Customers Customer testimonials can be a great marketing asset, if you learn how to use them properly. 402. A Helpful Guide of How to Successfully Hire and Manage a Dedicated Software Development Team In a nutshell, the dedicated team model means using a software development company to build a technical team according to requirements of your project. 403. Courier's Path to Becoming SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant This post is about what it means to be SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, why it is important that Courier now is, and what our journey looked like on our way here. 404. How to Recession-Proof Your Startup Right Now Stay one step ahead of the impending economic downturn with these smart tips to help keep your startup afloat in hard times. 405. My Perspective About The Motivational Market Self-help, motivation, we all need it. But do we need it that much? Are we helping ourselves by others’ capitalization on it? 406. The Most Important Lessons for a First-Time Entrepreneur The Most Essential Things to Teach a First-Time Entrepreneur 407. Our Story of How Our Endeavor to Support Cannabis Patients Became A Cannatech Company My name is Sam Adetunji and I am one of the co-founders of Veriheal, an innovative cannatech company, and cannabis patient support system. 408. Startup Interview With Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Cape Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time and money. 409. Leveraging a Tech Business Model Framework for Business Success A framework to build a viable tech business model, technological model, and financial model. 410. “Something much broader than compensation drives us.”—Emil Eifrem, Neo4j Founder — Interview Emil first sketched the idea for the company on the back of a napkin during his flight to Mumbai in 2000. Today, the company is the world’s leading graph platform, powering mission-critical enterprise applications, including artificial intelligence, fraud detection, real-time recommendations, and master data. 411. How To Raise Capital for Blockchain Projects (and other startups) Venture capitalists get pitched hundreds of times a year. And, even though countless articles have been written on the topic of how to present a startup to professional investors, entrepreneurs consistently fail to address check points needed by the investor to come to a decision. 412. The 4.5% Success Story: Lessons From 70+ Projects Most of those who succeed in the startup world often talk about the fact that it takes an average of ten failures to find the right idea. 413. How Product Reviews Encourage Customer Conversations Learn Why analyzing customer insights from product review data can help companies make better strategic decisions 414. Products And Support Programs That Will Bring Your Business To The Next Level As someone who has created my own startup, I understand how\ndifficult it can be to for startups during the early stages. There can be so\nmany problems including the lack of funding, the lack of business relationships or the lack of talent in the team. Therefore, I would like to share 4 different products and support schemes that helped me. 415. 6 Ways to Know if You're Ready to Lead 2 Startups Simultaneously In this article, entrepreneur and dual-CEO Misha Rudominski offers his expert advice on running two companies at the same time. 416. Startup Interview with Henry Shapiro, Co-founder at Reclaim.ai Reclaim is an intelligent calendar assistant that enables you to block adaptive time for anything you care about. Vote for us for HackerNoon's SOTY! 417. 22 Best Tools to Use for Marketing Startups in 2022 Good advice on the useful tools in different marketing niches. Short description of tools that can be really useful for marketing startups 418. Startup Interview with Zoltan Csikos, Co-Founder & CEO, Neticle Neticle offers a range of text analytics tools for businesses. If you have textual data to analyze, Neticle has a solution for you! 419. Use this Framework to Easily Scale Your Software Development Business How my friend scaled his software development business by using this 6-step project execution blueprint. 420. Investing in A Disruptive Technology: A How-to Guide As a person eager to discover new trends and tech opportunities, I decided to dwell upon the idea of “disruptors” and explain why these technologies are the game-changers in different areas of our lives. 421. Focus On The Problem: When Your First Solution Fails, Simply Start Again Ali Halabi moved to Istanbul in 2013 to solve the city's massive traffic problem. His first startup was an on-demand carpooling service, but it failed. 422. HackerNoon and the Time We Took the 16 Personalities Test A simple test can help you learn so much about your team...and yourself. 423. Understanding Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on The World and Your eCommerce Business There is no question that the largest sectors of the business world were left battered during the COVID pandemic. AI will be able to help improve that. 424. 3 Ways CFOs can Prevent Phishing Attacks Whatever the size of your organization, cybersecurity should be at the forefront of your mind. Find out how CFOs can prevent phishing attacks with cybersecurity 425. 7 Entrepreneurial Mindset Lessons from Founders that Raised Millions A large part of my role at Altar revolves around having conversations with entrepreneurs. 426. "I quit university and put all my time and energy into getting the MVP finished", says Sean Yu Making the jump into entrepreneurship, and building a startup, is rarely a rational decision. A good example of this comes from entrepreneur Sean Yu. 427. Adopting a Mature Engineering Organization in Startups Have you heard of software companies struggling to go through the stages of business development? Yes, of course, all of them do. The CEO oversees the company, ensuring that there are enough funds and the team is set up to get the right things done properly. But this is not a one time phase. It is an ongoing challenge. The company must continue to develop to remain competitive and infiltrate new markets. 428. How We Structure the Discovery Phase If you think that a breakthrough idea, strict development deadlines, and marketing strategy are all you need to make your product hit the mark – think again. The reality is, on top of fierce competition and demanding customers, 9 out of 10 startups fail because their solution has no market fit. 429. The Best Time for Startups to Hire Accountants is Day 1. The Next Best Time is Right Now If you’re the owner of a tech start-up, you’ll know it can be challenging to manage your company. In the initial days, you’ll probably be very conscious about costs and not want to spend your money needlessly. 430. 5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up Sometimes it’s not just enough to have a great startup idea. You'll need to balance your team, get the right timing, have the perfect business model and more. 431. Beyond Fame and Parties: What top Engineers Really Want From a Startup 8 things that make engineers today say, “this place is for me!” 432. Startup Interview with Tony Park and Daniel Cho, co-founders of Stipop Stipop is a sticker platform that offers over 270,000 stickers for mobile apps with SDK and API. Stipop is nominated as Startup of the Year by HackerNoon. 433. PSA: Stop Using the Word "Growth Hacking" in 2020 OK guys, here's the thing: 434. Funding: No Longer Twice as Likely to Come Through if Pitched by a Man 🤞 The entrepreneurial road to business success is never easy. But one way to make the path to entrepreneurial success even more challenging is simply to be born female. Female entrepreneurs face challenges that their male counterparts have never even considered. 435. San Diego is Quickly Becoming the Next Silicon Valley San Diego has long been hailed as the home of tech startups. Undeniably, it has become the hotspot for entrepreneurs looking to lay the next big thing's foundation. 436. UX For Startup Founders: How to Grow Faster With Less Marketing Spend Are your sales coming too slowly? Maybe you’re spending some money on Marketing, just to realize that you are not getting a return on your investment… Ugh, that feeling of powerlessness is painful. Right? 437. COVID Happened And I Decided to Stop Gaming And Start Coding It's no secret that today, during a global pandemic unlike anything in well over a hundred years, many people are stuck at home and unable to work by no choice of their own. This massive inconvenience of feeling trapped and bored out of our minds for months within our own dwellings is leaving a lot of us with fluxes of emotions like restlessness, hopelessness, depression, and many other not-so-good things. 😷 On a positive note though, this is a great time to adopt some new mental flexibility skills. 438. 5 Slack Apps for Startups to Save Time Spent on Repetitive Work I remember when Slack first came out. Me and my team of engineers were frustrated that the higher-ups were making us migrate away from IRC. Fast forward to 2020 and now I'm a member of 15 different workspaces. 439. 15 Low-Cost Techniques for High Conversion Rate Optimization Websites are like sales person that work 24/7 for your business. Learn these 15 tips for creating a high-converting page. 440. Scaling Your Startup with Effective Marketing: Advice from a Startup Specialist A limited marketing budget isn't a hindrance for startups and marketers. Discover ways to advance and expand without spending a dime on marketing. 441. Startup Costs: Can the MVP Route Save You a Lot of Money? Entrepreneurship is getting popular with every passing day, leading to an increase in rising startups. But how many have tasted success? 442. Empathy Economy: Learn from 3 Brands That Do It Better Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash 443. 5 Infrastructure Scaling Tips from the CTO of RazorPay In the latest edition of CTOTalk, Raju Shetty, the Head of Engineering at RazorPay gave us deep insights into what it really took for one of India’s biggest payment gateway platforms to scale successfully and witness a whopping 500 percent growth in the last one year. 444. Product Management Experience: Corporate vs. Early Stage Startup Work in a corporation can blind a product manager's eyes, due to the safety provided. Why it is necessary to gain more experience by building your own startup? 445. Success Has Nothing To Do With Luck Success is not about being lucky or born with a silver spoon in your mouth. 446. 8 Business Opportunities Emerging in China at This Point in the Pandemic The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt a huge economic blow to China. The country’s supply chains are collapsing, many manufacturing firms have closed down, there is minimal human interaction, and consumer behavior has changed in unprecedented ways. However, as in all known crises, a lot of new business ideas and opportunities have come out of the prevailing crisis. Online-to-offline commerce (O2O) is on the rise, the demand for 5G has increased, and the need for online education has skyrocketed. 447. 5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Fail and How to Turn Things Around The first step to start something new takes a lot of courage and determination. And being an entrepreneur is one of the most challenging roles or tasks. Entrepreneurship is one of the best adventures you will ever have. From now on, every decision you make will have an impact on your company and your personal life. That's why it's very important to surround yourself with a professional team to share ideas. 448. Optimize Your Startup Ideas for Low Competition "Our main competitor is Microsoft, but we are very smart, so I’m sure our product will win." Famous last words... 449. Privacy is a human right: An Interview with Startpage founder, Robert E.G. Beens Startpage Founder and CEO Robert E.G. Beens explains what inspired him to start the world's first private search engine. 450. Hack Your Way to Knowledge and Growth with a Mentor Mentorship is a great way to hack your way to knowledge & speed up your career progression without cutting corners or having to make your own costly mistakes. 451. How Startups Can Get Results with Two Underappreciated MRR Growth Levers MRR (or close derivatives like MRR Growth Rates) is the primary metric most B2B SaaS companies, their CEOs, and their investor partners measure themselves by. 452. Influencer Marketing Trends for 2020 Influencer marketing shows no signs of slowing down in 2020, having evolved into a core marketing strategy that is practiced by over 90% of marketers. Predicted to be a $10 billion industry by the end of 2020, the role of influencers will clearly continue to help brands connect with their consumers in highly relevant ways. 453. A Female CTO Shares Her Thorny Journey In the Male-Dominated Tech Industry Colette Wyatt is a Chief Technology Officer at Evolve, an award-winning UK-based software house with an R&D Centre in Ukraine. She's also a Co-Founder and COO of e-bate, a revolutionary platform for rebates management, which attracted £950,000 last year from Mercia Asset Management, the MEIF Proof of Concept & Early Stage Fund, and part of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund. 454. How We Iterated on 10 Ideas in a Month After a discussion (that lasted 30 seconds, as it was an obvious decision for us), we decided to share our complete journey with our new startup, Dataline, with as much transparency as possible. Learnings should be shared! Anybody can leverage our journey, and it’s also a good way for us to take a step back and understand what we did right and what we could improve upon. So here is our first story: how we iterated and sorted through 10 ideas in our first month of working on a new startup. 455. Never Make Assumptions: 5 Golden Rules for Web App Development No matter if you are a startup company or a big enterprise, your app needs to be intuitive and customer-facing to win many hearts. However, designing a user-friendly web app for your business is not so easy. You need to be aware of the complete rules. 456. Startup Interview with Blair Silverberg, Hum Capital CEO and Founder Hum Capital offers a single destination where companies can understand all of their financing options and be matched with pre-qualified investors. 457. How to Plan and Build a Profitable Mobile App There are currently almost 10.000.000 mobile apps available in the leading app stores. 458. 10 Cringe PR Outreach #FAILS Shared by Journalists on Twitter The most wondrous PR pitches and moves get a moment of fame eventually. Usually, in a reporter’s Twitter post. 459. How to Not Fail Your Next Startup Over the past 7 years I have worked in large IT companies in the Russian Federation, EU, and in the USA. Here's what I wish I knew before I started each project 460. How to Build a Quality AI-Based Mental Health Counseling App Because of the mental illness crisis that has worsened during the last ten years, digital solutions functioning on artificial intelligence offer hope for millions of people to improve their mental state, or at least to keep it balanced. Technology companies and scientific establishments have developed the applications ready to provide daily therapist sessions and support patients` treatment programs. 461. How a Solo Developer Can Make $1,100,000 Per Month It's possible for a solo developer to build a profitable microstartup to pay the bills and live life on their own terms. 462. Let’s Talk About Startup Structure Your startup organizational structure is the foundation of the empire you’re about to build. Here are the different options to consider before choosing one. 463. How To Improve Customer Retention and Increase LTV Retaining customers is the number one growth strategy for business. Learn how to retain your customer and improve lifetime value (LTV). 464. '9/10 Startups Fail' Depends on Your Definition of Failure There is one of those "universal truths" in the world of startups that, like almost all of them, is neither as universal nor as TRUE as we usually think, and that investors often repeat: 9 out of 10 companies fail. 465. How To Validate Your Startup Idea With Less Time and Money Validation: The Most Overlooked Aspect Of A Startup 466. What To Expect When Working on a Startup: Practical Advice From a Serial Founder Image credit: Unsplash 467. 6 Fatal Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Should Stay Away From One quality that separates seasoned entrepreneurs from the newbies is their willingness and ability to take calculated risks. You will notice this tendency from the world’s best entrepreneurs including Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Jack Ma. Irrespective of the type and scale of the business, ranging from a remotely operating technology business to a multinational corporation, there are some financial mistakes that founders should avoid at all costs. 468. How to Validate Your Startup Idea Using Delta-4 Wealth Creation Theory Delta-4 is a theory coined by Kunal Shah on how to evaluate your startup idea. It can be used as a framework for evaluating startup ideas and growth potential. 469. When Should Startups Consult A Lawyer? Expert Interview with Startup Lawyer & Founder of SPZ Legal I’ve seen my fair share of entrepreneurial mistakes over the years. And not all of them had to do with building the right product or assembling the right team. 470. The Fastest Way to Start Your Own E-Commerce Business In the last few decades, E-commerce businesses have grown exponentially. The e-commerce industry is exploding and creating millions of opportunities for the growing population. Shopping online has been a luxury with the growth of the industry, but not anymore. Ordering goods and services online has undeniably become a necessity for most customers who prefer shopping online to shopping physically in stores for convenience. With the need for convenient shopping comes the demand for services, presenting the best moment to start an eCommerce business and advance on to financial freedom. Remember, seizing the moment is just the first step to becoming your own boss, a thousand more lie ahead. 471. 10 Myths Stopping You From Becoming an Entrepreneur Entrepreneurs tend to believe that all the stars in the sky need to be aligned perfectly for their start-ups to succeed. Because of this belief, they postpone their jump to entrepreneurship, often indefinitely. 472. Navigating Uncharted Waters: a Robotic Startup Journey Check out what it takes to build enterprise robots and how a corporate robotic department can spin off into a standalone robotic scale-up. 473. Most Exciting Startup—Hacker Noon Award Nominees—#Noonies 2019 UPDATE 474. How Color Psychology Impacts Branding While there is still much research to be done, color psychology has been used in fields such as marketing and design to help create appealing appealing products 475. Why Does 'Startup Vision' Matter So Much? There are hundreds of things that could possibly go wrong when you start your own thing. It surely is in the startup stage right now, but there is a clear difference between it growing big and dying out after a year. That difference is - The Vision. 476. 5 Recession-Proof Startups Founded Around the Time of Our Last Collapse If we are to date back to the calendars of recession, we would immediately loop into the 2007-2009 recession period that took us on an unprecedented rollercoaster ride. Every passenger seat had a forced audience representing every corner of the globe, but the journey itself was something else. It was unearthly because the economy of our planet shook to its core as if some Decepticon alien galaxy hacked us. Countries like the U.S had to part way with eight million job segments that significantly contributed to its economic stamina. Corporate bankruptcy filings then followed suit as numerous business closures soared like ravens through the economic landscape. 477. An Interview With The Founder of Maven Cluster: How Faheem Hasan Turned The Business Profitable I started my journey as a 15-year-old kid who was curious and fascinated by the world of technology. I started by reading about designing and building websites. 478. 4 Ways Startups Entered the Lending Space In times of social distancing, most people spend more time at home. A short series I can recommend for your next evening on your couch is Bad Banks. In the second season, the investment banker Jana Liekam and her team of trusted accomplices move to Berlin to take over a sustainable robo-advisor. The viewer is pulled into the power struggle between the incumbent Deutsche Global Invest with its fintech incubator in Berlin, and the rivalling robo-advisors fin21, and Jana’s Green Wallet. 479. 4 Crucial Elements to Get Right When Launching a New Startup I’m in the process of launching a new startup. The competition there is fierce, with the top company getting roughly 60,000,000 visitors a month. At scale, it has the potential to make $15 million+ in revenue. We’re fighting an uphill battle and I love every minute of it. 480. 7 Tips for B2B SaaS Startup Growth Get advice about how to grow a B2B Saas Startup from a start-up founder that grew his Saas product into a unicorn. Tips on B2B Saas sales, marketing and growth 481. 5 Lessons from a Failed Startup Birthed Outside the Bay Area In 2015, we started Memoratic, an educational platform that aimed to solve a few of the complex problems of our educational system. By streamlining communication between educational institutions, teachers, parents, and students the platform tried to provide incentives to improve performance at the individual and organizational levels. 482. Should A Startup Consider an Outsourcing Model? Considering outsourcing can be a smart move for startups under the right circumpstances. 483. Accounting Automation is a Prerequisite for Business Growth and Development Technology has enabled professionals from diverse fields to delegate repetitive manual tasks to software programs, giving them time to do more interesting and creative work and allowing for professional development. In the field of accounting, new software is able to take on complex calculations and bookkeeping, giving CPAs the ability to perform previously laborious tasks with just a couple of mouse clicks. 484. 11 Best Website Builders for Small Business in 2022 Modern website builders can help you create fluid websites that can take your business online while looking crisp and beautiful. 485. How to Build a Winning Team: Advice from Experienced Crypto Entrepreneurs for Newbies The launch of any project begins with three stages - market research, business plan development and team building. Building a team is the most challenging work for a founder as it deals with the most vulnerable material – human resources. For any project, an efficient and strong team is the key to success. Here are the main tips already successful entrepreneurs recommend to keep in mind when finding the right people to form the team. 486. Location-Based Targeting: A Marketer’s Handbook Marketers love to jabber. Being bright-eyed and full of information is an acquired trait for us. With an ambition to become big business contributors, we engage in conversations - with clients, prospects, vendors, and even competitors as we have the gusto for it. 487. Why We Run 200+ Product Experiments in a Year and Why You Should Too Thanks to experimentation, everything can be done quickly and cheaply. This approach has become our routine at Parimatch Tech. 488. 4 Strategic Design Practices to Future-Proof Your Startup in 2022 Apply these simple strategies to promote longevity and build success for your startup 489. Bye Bye Google: How I Botched My Company's Launch After Leaving I like to analyze my past work through the prism of evaluating my mistakes (I’m sure my therapist would have a field day with that one). I launched my first publicly available engineering project in early December and as George W. Bush once said, “Mistakes were made”. 490. 15 Email List Building Strategies for Your Startup Email marketing is the link that builds a relationship between you and your customers. It hardly matters what business you are operating; an email list acts as the most crucial part of an unbeaten market strategy. Using an email list, it becomes easy for you to share your business story, showcase your business products and boost your business, all the while turning your subscribers into your paying customers. What do you mean by the term Email List? 491. Survey Tools Testing: Typeform, Survey Planet, and Google Forms [Reviewed] Client survey is an incredible tool. It can perform a surprising amount of functions, apart from the obvious one of getting user feedback. This includes remarketing, identifying your core audience and reaching out to it, or even subtly announcing upcoming releases. 492. A Gread Idea Validation Method Used By Stripe Leading tech companies like Stripe are using this simple research method to validate their ideas and build products customers really need. 493. 10 Reasons Why Startup Fails There are a number of prominent startup examples that have been very successful in the past few decades like Facebook, Instagram, and Airbnb among others. But from these stories of success, quite a number of failure stories are left untouched. According to an estimate 9 out of 10 startups end up failing. Entrepreneurs publish post mortem online and they are quite haunting. The reasons for failure may depend upon various factors like insufficient funding, incompetent team, and lack of motivation. I have compiled a list of 10 reasons which have been the cause of startup failures. 494. "True Pain is the Inability to Breathe" - Muhammad Bilal, CEO of BreatheIO I find that work and personal life are just categoricals, that only come to play with respect to space, not even time. 495. 5 Real Benefits of Investing in Digital Marketing What is a digital marketing and why it is an essential option in the company's formation? In the modern world, adults spend hours a day online. The so-called Internet population is continuously growing year by year. More and more people prefer to sell, buy and lease things online, as well as order services, and search for relevant information. 496. Your Value, Not Your Title A tribe of Cannibals arrives at New York City. 497. Hacking Advertising with Media Day Trading When someone declares an advertising medium (like newspapers) worthless, I listen. 498. How to Raise Venture Capital as a Student Founder: 4 Pieces of Advice There are a plethora of successful companies that have been built on college campuses. From Dell to Facebook to Insomnia Cookies. When it comes to securing funding, many of the metrics venture capitalists typically use apply: evaluations of the team, product, market, business model,\ngrowth and timing. The list goes on. 499. A Business Strategy for Success A road map that matters 500. Don't Give Us MVPs, We Want MJPs (Minimally enJoyable Products): An Analysis Minimally Viable Products are a myth or, if you prefer a mental model. Always wrong but sometimes useful. 501. Lessons Learned From A Literal Billionaire The most important thing I learned from a billionaire I worked with, that you need to know. 502. Entrepreneurship Trends Happening in the Robotics Industry Here are some of the trends we’re seeing from entrepreneurs in the robotics space. 503. What's The One Thing You Can’t Miss When Building an MVP? At Altar.io we’ve built dozens of products over the years, working with entrepreneurs from all over the world. 504. 7 Content Marketing Hacks to Gain More Followers on Social Media Content marketing is an essential part of your overall digital marketing strategy. It helps build awareness and communicates your knowledge to the audience of the subject matter. 505. Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs This post is part of the Hacker Noon Shareholder Series, where we interview some of the super-investors who made the site you're on right now possible. 506. Founders and MMA Fighters are More Similar Than You Think What if startup founders learning mixed martial arts - or mixed martial arts fighters found a startup. Takeaways of traversed startup journey and sports. 507. 5 Ways to Future-Proof Your Brand Your company’s brand is an essential yet intangible asset that narrates how your audience views your organization. It’s no longer sufficient to merely develop your branding. To be sustainable, you must also future-proof your brand, ensuring that you evolve with industry trends and stay relevant to a digital audience. 508. CARPA: How To Identify Fortune Cookie Advice, As An Entrepreneur Entrepreneurship is tough and full of unknowns… Deciding to start a company is like going back to school on purpose, every single day, knowing that there’s much you don’t know. Luckily, it’s 2020: a whole lot of people have started startups before you, and many of them like to talk about it. 509. How I Built a Technical Writing Company: An Interview with Karl Hughes. CEO, Draft.Dev Learn how Karl went from startup CTO to full-time technical writer in 2020. 510. Things You Should Know When Choosing Technical Partner Building a Startup? Hopefully, that means you’ve found a problem or inefficiency, you thought long and hard about it, and now have a vision on the best way to solve it. 511. How Startups Can Overcome The Shiny Object Syndrome? What's the catch with all these shiny objects, and why they're proven to be dangerous for startups? Well, when something is shining all day long, you simply can't avoid it and take your eyes off it. That's a completely normal and understandable reaction. So, don't worry, there's nothing wrong with you. 512. 5 Essential SEO Tips You Need to Follow in 2023 SEO is just as viable as ever in 2023. Today, will discuss a few tips you can improve your search visibility and connect with your target audience. 513. Interviewing Top Talent, Made Easy Hiring senior talent doesn’t have to be hard with this simple process. 514. 8 Legal Documents Every Business Startup Needs ‘Caution’ is not exactly a word we associate with budding entrepreneurs and founders. Many of whom thrive on passion, uncertainty, and taking calculated risks. But before you turn that spark of a great idea into a reality, it’s wise to pause and consider if you’ve covered all your legal bases. To set yourself up for optimal success, it’s critical that each new venture is built on a solid legal foundation so you’re ready and prepared for the challenges and curveballs. 515. How to Secure Your SaaS Application The Software as a Service (SaaS) model has been gaining in popularity in the business world in recent years as an alternative to on-premises software deployment. Also known as on-demand, hosted or web-based software, the model entails the delivery of cloud-based applications via the internet. The service provider is responsible for the service’s security, availability and performance so SaaS is a natural choice for businesses (especially small ones) that want to save on IT infrastructure installation and maintenance, as well as on software license purchases. 516. 10 Common Product Management Mistakes that Could be Slowing Your Progress We see hard-working product teams struggling all the time, even under the best of conditions. Often, it’s not due to a deficiency or lack of skill within the team. Rather, the team has fallen into one—or more—of the most common dysfunctions in product management. 517. How Meditation will Save your Startup Business How meditation is going save your startup business. Here's a hint: You've been doing it all along. 518. 60+ Ideas to Help Your Startup Survive the Coronavirus Recession Assess your current state 519. AstroLabs: Accelerating Tech Entrepreneurship in MENA This post is part of the Hacker Noon Shareholder Series, where we interview some of the super-investors who made the site you're on right now possible. 520. Should I Work At A Startup Or An Established Company? A Company vs A Startup. What’s best? In this article, I review my experience working at both startups and companies to help you determine your best route. 521. The Importance of Business Communication Software in 2020 Business communication software is the beating heart of the world's most successful and enduring organizations. Gradually introducing itself into the workplace over the course of a few decades, this sort of technology has become more indispensable to our working lives than ever before. From Zoom, to Microsoft Teams, we're incredibly reliant on communications software to help us stay connected and maintain productivity on a day-to-day basis. 522. Have You Ever Been Told Your Business Idea Sucks? How to know which feedback to listen to for your startup. 523. Uber to Netflix: The Basics of Billion Dollar Business Models Do you know what distinguishes Billion-dollar companies like Uber, Amazon, Netflix, Airbnb, etc. from other companies? Their effectively created & implemented business models. Business models that are flexible. Revenue generation models that react to the varying needs of customers. 524. 3 Ways Team-Love Impacts the Bottomline and How to Cultivate It These little-known, scientifically proven customer retention strategies ALWAYS work. 525. How Outsourcing Company Can Be Your Startup’s Best Friend As a founder, you are a specialist in your industry. You’ve had your “lightbulb moment”, the idea that will disrupt your industry with the use of technology. 526. 8 Important Learnings from 9 Months of Product Development As Decentro turns one, here are the 8 things we learnt over the first 9 months of our product development cycle. Grab these takeaways, especially founders! 527. How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips Learn to think critically about your ideas 528. Realize The Mistakes on The Way to The Success Startups are unpredictable, but there are a few common mistakes that every product startup is doomed to make! What matters more, is how you react to them. 529. 9 Steps to Truly Understanding Your Customers If there is one constant theme in my work across companies and organisations of all shapes and sizes, it is (mis)understanding your customer. So, I’ve put together a checklist for understanding your customer to help you quickly get everyone aligned on how well you really understand your customer. 530. Scaling an Open Source Project: a Startup Success Story 16 months after launching Lens — The Kubernetes Platform — as an open source project. How has the project come so far in such a short time? 531. Smart Patenting: How to Avoid Common Mistakes in Intellectual Property Protection How not to screw it up when protecting your startup's intellectual property 532. Don’t Wait For A Good Idea: The Netflix Origin Story Don’t Wait For A Good Idea 533. How to Build the Perfect AI Project Team Avoid the negative outcomes that are typical with software projects by building the perfect AI team. 534. What if I Fail? What if I fail? You have asked yourself that question before. And it's perfectly normal, a sign of growth. But let someone talk to you about it in this article. 535. Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023 The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. 536. Bad Data is Ruining Your Performance Your CRM has messy data. 537. How to Achieve $9.99 MRR After Just 7 Years It's been a really long ride at Cloakist. 538. 4 Lean Marketing Strategies for Disruptive Startups Startups rarely have money to throw around on ostentatious marketing strategies. 539. 4 Tips for Building a Successful Business from Scratch in 2022 Four useful tips on starting a business from scratch, finding your purpose, and avoiding mistakes. 540. 6 Tips to Create a Powerful Elevator Pitch Looking for tips to develop a robust and incredible elevator pitch? A compelling elevator pitch is pretty essential for achieving your business goals and objectives. Whether you want to raise money from venture capitalists or angel investors, or just willing to hire a perfect team for your business, defining your elevator pitch is the most important task. 541. Why invest in developing critical thinking skills? Critical thinking is now frequently identified as one of the most essential skills, if not the most essential, to be successful as a leader in the 21st century 542. Founder’s Guide: How to Outsource Software Development in 2020 If you are running a startup or a tech business, outsourcing the execution of your product is a critical business decision. You can’t fail and there are many factors to consider to ensure you choose the right agency to outsource software development. This is part of the inherent risk whenever outsourcing anything that is not a commodity. 543. Lean Business Model: What Entrepreneurs Need To Do in Times of Crisis “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”- Margaret Mead 544. Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories Jessica Livingston's book "Founders at work" (2007, 32 stories) inspired thousands of founders to start their startups. 545. 'Smart people with bad ideas can always pivot.' —LA MP Mark Tung This post is part of the Hacker Noon Shareholder Series, where we interview some of the super-investors who made the site you're on right now possible. 546. Startup Founder's Thoughts: Should I Stay or Should I Pivot An outline that might be helpful for you to answer when and why to pivot or not to pivot. 547. Why Your Project Should Start With The Discovery Phase Does the discovery phase a Big Thing in business? 548. How to Choose the Best Apps for Your Business Key strategies to pick the best apps for your business 549. AI Startup Financing: 6 Best Seed Funding Options in 2022 So you have a new cutting-edge AI product/service idea. 550. I Launched on New Year's Eve and This is What I've Learned Three months ago in the Bay Area, I was working on another project, had an ex-Google tech co-founder, and a chat bot nobody cared about. 551. The Importance of Cybersecurity in Early-stage Startups When it comes to early-stage startups and cybersecurity, the two concepts do not always go hand-in-hand. In this write-up, we'll explain the importance of cybersecurity and how it will build trust with customers and investors. 552. Everything I Learned About Generating Startup Ideas in My First 10 Years as a Founder This article is a compilation of everything that I learned about how to generate product ideas. It’s my my way of learning and it’s not a finished work I will update it as I learn more in my journey to great great products. 553. How to Hack Awareness for Your Startup — Without Content Marketing Startups usually focus on building their product first, and don’t even try to generate leads or interest until an MVP is ready. Some will just launch on ProductHunt hoping for some lead flow. But in the best case, they will get eyeballs for two days, and then no more leads come in. And building a lead flow is not that easy. 554. Startups Need to Make These 4 New Year's Resolutions 4 New Year Resolutions every startup founder should stick to in 2021 including taking care of mental health, implementing cloud tech, and more. 555. How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining Most startups have many good reasons to join them, but fail to communicate them well. I explain how to do that, and show how some Y Combinator co’s do it. 556. Advice for Founders from a Veteran Startup Accelerator This post is part of the Hacker Noon Shareholder Series, where we interview some of the super-investors who made the site you're on right now possible. 557. From Idea to MVP to Hacker News in 44 Hours A day by day account of how I went from initial idea to coding and releasing my new app in 11 days, culminating in a Hacker News post. 558. 101 Small Business Marketing Ideas One universal small business goal is to sell the business's products and services. This is usually best accomplished by positioning the business in front of the target audience, and offering something that solves a problem or that they can't refuse or find elsewhere. 559. Secure Your Startup Investments With An Effective Pitch Deck Nowadays, new and new startups appear on the scene. At the very beginning, startups have little history and experience to show. That is what makes investing in them risky. A vast number of startups fail. Still, some manage to make it to the top if landed successfully. 560. Mobile or Web: What Platform Should You Launch Your App On? Not sure what type of app you need and the budget is limited? Here we've explained the difference between web and mobile app Read the article to make a decision 561. 8 Steps for Crisis Management Plan In the nearest future, worldwide economies will face one of the most powerful financial crises since 2008. There are a lot of reasons for it, but the root cause is coronavirus covid-19. 562. Supercharge Your Team with the Right Project Management Tool As a compact team of two or three founders, it’s easy to stay organized… But when you’re doing well the team grows. Suddenly you’re managing a team of 5! Keeping track of everything, such as projects, tasks, new features, marketing campaigns, and more becomes much more difficult. 563. Why Hiring a Business Coach is One of the Best Things You can Do For Your Startup: Expert Interview When you hit a roadblock on your entrepreneurial journey, it can often feel impossible to push through to the next milestone. 564. Raising Capital For Your Business: First Steps To a Great Deal Money, or lack of it, can make or break a startup. Period. 565. HackerNoon & The Wild West of Startups Amy Tom chats with David Smooke (co-founder and CEO of HackerNoon) about his founder's journey with HackerNoon, and with Storm Farrell (Software Developer at Ha 566. Guide to Product Research Based on Experiences of Skyeng, Dashly, Miro and ER-Telecom Recently we held a meetup where Dashly and other IT companies talked internal researches. We invited Alisa Velminskaya, user researcher at Skyeng, who told us about how Skyeng’s research team manages to combine user research and data analysis. She also shared some research organizing experience. Other representatives who joined her to talk about their companies’ research methods were Ekaterina Syuma, product designer at Miro, and Maxim Golovkin, head of web & mobile development at ER-Telecom. The one shooting questions at them was Dmitrii Sergeev, the CEO & founder of Dashly. 567. The Benefits of Idea Validation and How to Conduct It [Part 1] Idea validation is the process of gathering evidence around ideas through experimentation to make fast, informed and de-risked decisions. 568. The Three Questions Every Entrepreneur Should Ask Themself Naveen Jain | Asking All The Right Questions 569. Why Your Startup Needs to Spend Money to Make Money Often in the startup world, you need to spend money to make money. My business partner, Roz Lemieux, and I raised our second round of funding, Series A, on the strength of our belief that we could expand the appeal of our product, Attentive.ly, to the private sector. 570. Don't Sell Solutions: How Your Scrappy Startup Can Tell Stories That Resonate by Anne Szustek Talbot, VP of Content, BX3 571. How to Choose Web Application Development Company for Your Startup Launching a startup is always about incredible ambitions and passion to your idea. You’re excited and inspired and expect your team to be dedicated for your idea as well. That’s why it’s not enough to find an ordinary web app development company that can provide you with a product. 572. Learnings From My Open Source Startups' First 100k+ Visitors What is it though? 573. How Remote R&D Helps Accelerate the Pace of Innovation Until the late 1970s, companies spent roughly the same amount of money on advertising as they did on research and development (R&D). Today, as shown by a Harvard Business Review study, they spend ten times more on R&D. 574. 12 Ways You Can Use Email to Nurture Leads to Conversion In Dashly, we prepared 12 examples if emails which can be used to nurture your leads. But for starters, let’s define our concepts. 575. Top Guiding Principles on Growing your Startup You have a talented team, and your teammates both embrace your vision and are helping you shape a matching culture. Congratulations as these are two big ‘wins’ that many investors will rank above opportunity size. 576. Top Angular Admin Templates People reviewing admin templates usually think about what kind of intro they should start the article with. But let’s be honest, no one is ever interested in these. People just scroll down and go straight to the point. So this time we thought we’ll skip the intro at all. We won’t explain why and how exactly using admin panels can save you money, you can read about it here. 577. Hunting for Customers With PostgreSQL Now more than ever, you have to hold onto every customer you can. Customers don’t love your product one minute, then fall out of love with it the next. Normally there’s a declining trend in usage of your product over time. 578. SaaS Pricing Guide Pricing is one of the important factors that make any business move forward. Even if your product is awesome, users won’t feel like buying it unless the value is appropriate for them. So, you need to keep your pricing right. 579. 7 Entrepreneurship Tips That Will Change Your Business Life Want to open a business? Check out the entrepreneurship tips we created especially for you! Are you about to set up a venture? This is undoubtedly one of the most important steps for anyone's professional career. 580. You Owe Your Team Prompt Layoffs and a New Plan Right now, the start-up community is facing upheaval. Although shelter-in-place rules tend to affect some companies more than others and hopefully will be limited to the short-term, all of us will be in uncharted territory for the rest of the year, as we navigate chaotic capital markets and a possible recession. 581. 3 Common Mistakes Young Startup Founders Make The 3 top mistakes and how to avoid them 582. Just Do it: How Much Motivation Do We Need Nowadays? The message (you literally only need this information from this article): stop wasting your time on blindly consuming self help materials. Learn things that matter. Find the time, and do them. Don’t waste your time reading how not to waste time. 583. A Primer to Fundraising Basics And How To Become Pitch Perfect Often one of the biggest obstacles to starting a business is finding the capital to get your idea off the ground. Those who cannot turn to their own personal savings or borrow funds from family members or friends must turn to investors, funding organizations, or bank loans to raise startup funds. 584. 8 Key Traits Of The Perfect Co-Founder Since leaving the corporate world, and jumping into entrepreneurship I’ve founded three startups. In that time, I’ve seen my fair share of co-founders. 585. 13 Deadly Startup Mistakes That You Should Avoid If you are an early-stage founder, and looking for some dos and donts. This blog post is for you. I have launched two startups in my entrepreneurial career so far. I have had 1 failed startup and another one is doing ‘Okay’ in revenues. 586. 8 Growth Hacking Principles for (Near) Guaranteed Startup Success A lot of entrepreneurs have great vision, but lack growth hacking skills. Here are 8 growth principles to help startups succeed in 2022. 587. What You Can Do If Your Startup Does Not Get Traction Startups might sound cool but they are not easy! 588. Should You Implement a Multi-Brand Strategy for Your Startup? I used to research a lot on brands, their marketing and other interesting case studies. many huge brands had this “Multiple Brand” thing in common but I couldn’t find anything that explains this idea for a common man so decided to write one.Multi Brand Strategy — Sounds like a term from a very hard subject but it’s very simple. It means a company that sell products under one or more brands. 589. 5 Commandments for Designing Award-Winning Hardware Products Learn how to design an award-winning hardware product from Evgeniya - an experienced and tech-savvy Head of Design at Concepter, and winner of 3 RedDot wards. 590. I Built and Sold a Newsletter for 5 Figures - Here's How! My Journey Growing a Business in the Midst of A Pandemic 591. Why Startups Should Focus on Revenue And Innovation, Not at SEO The success-killer for most startups is not running out of cash. It’s running out of time. 592. What Does it Take to Be an Entrepreneur? Many of us are obsessed with the idea of creating something cool and being our own boss though we often forget to ask ourselves the tough questions. 593. How Developers Can earn a Side Income by Online Courses and Coaching As a mentor and author of a programming blog, I often receive queries like should programmers and software engineers create an alternative source of income?, or should developer create their own blog or website? 594. Why I Stopped Working for Free (And Why You Should Too) 595. 6 Key Takeaways From Clubhouse FOMO for First-time Founders Though the FOMO is gone but here are the key takeaways that founders can learn from Clubhouse. 596. Everything You Need to Know About Employee Engagement Know what exactly is employee engagement and how to effectively and efficiently increase the rate of employee engagement of your organization with SuperBeings. 597. How to Take Your MVP From Idea to Launch As a business person without the tech skills to build an MVP, it can be tempting to look for a software development partner as soon as possible. 598. Finding the Right Technical Partner for Your Startup A first-person account of how Founder and Entrepreneur Adil Kurt-Eli found the right technical partner for his startup. 599. Will Baltic states Embrace Crypto Startups and Blockchain Companies? It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. Charles Darwin 600. 20 Instagram Growth Hacks You Can Use To 10x Your Audience This Year 📈 Building your Instagram account can be quite intimidating. 😧 601. What The Non-Technical Entrepreneur Needs To Know About Tech You’re a non-technical entrepreneur and you have a business-driven vision for your startup. As an entrepreneur, you don’t need to be a technical expert. However, you do need to know the basic concepts because many tech decisions are business decisions. 602. 🚀 Ultimate Startup Launch Checklist: 2020 Edition 🚀 Over the past few years, I've had the great chance to help some awesome SaaS startups with their digital marketing. 603. 10 Steps to Build a High-Value Startup with $44k Free Credits 10 steps to build a high value start up with $44k free credits and the best tools out there 604. How Startup Investors Evaluate Entrepreneurs When building your startup you can have a great idea and the perfect market conditions and still come up short. For both your startup and investors, execution is key. 605. Start a Tech Startup for Free with Google Cloud Platform Learn how to piece together Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services ($300 credit on signup) and other services to start your tech startup with this no-fuss guide. 606. The 10 Top Places in Europe for New Startups to Apply for Tax Breaks It’s been roughly two months now since the Coronavirus turned our lives upside down. From practising social distancing and getting used to a life confined within four walls. To constant washing of hands and wearing masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) just to buy a loaf of bread. All the while watching strangers, friends and loved ones getting sick, COVID-19 is truly something none of us saw coming — well besides Bill Gates. 607. How to Launch a Mobile App Startup - 7 Tips from Industry Veterans Mobile app development continues to grow but creating a mobile app startup is not easy. This article will help you in launching a mobile app startup. 608. 13 Expert Tips to Improve Your Web Application Performance Today From load tests to feature toggling to performance profilers, discover 13 expert tips to build performance into your web application. 609. The Ideal Tech Co-Founder for Your Startup: Expert Tips to Avoid Odds of Failure in 2021 Choosing a technical co-founder is one of the most important decisions you’ll make as an entrepreneur. 610. Measuring Product Maturity: Frameworks for Early Stage VCs, Founders In most new products today, the technological risk is minuscule in comparison with the risk of not achieving product-market fit. 611. How to Choose the Right Copywriter for Your Project Copywriting is a unique and beneficial talent that can add enormous value to your business, but finding the right person for your copywriting project is seldom an easy task. 612. How Founders Can Adapt to the New Normal The ongoing pandemic has impacted not only our lives but also the global economy. COVID-19 will stay with us for months to come and it is unlikely that our world will ever look the same. This is the time to adapt. 613. How To Stay Human in the Digital Era: A Series of Fortunate Tips for Shaping the Next Generation World Wide Webers, it’s 2019 and the talk of town are topics that so many of us interact with every day: conversational marketing, behavioural science, machine learning, process automation, productivity tools, chatbots, algorithms, artificial intelligence, big data, deep learning, accelerating digital transformation, and so much more. 614. The Tools You Need to Master Your Startup’s Metrics For many years I have been obsessing about startups and especially their management of metrics and KPIs. Just check my Medium profile and you’ll see :) It has led me to understand that knowing which KPIs to measure is not the first problem to tackle when you want to be a metrics-driven startup. 615. What Category Does Your Startup Fall Under? Is it Viable? Finding Your Category: Are You Viable? 616. 10 Ways You Can Make Money Online From Your Home The idea of starting your own business from home is exciting. Although it requires time and a little investment, starting out isn't that difficult. 617. Setting Up a Dedicated Distributed Team at a Fintech Startup [A How-To Guide] At the outset of its existence, a startup involves a limited number of people. Basically, it consists of cofounders, whose roles are rather tentative. Soon, however, if that startup succeeds, it requires other specialists for help—specialists whose qualifications are high enough that they can work efficiently in a startup-like atmosphere. 618. How Should an Early Stage Startup Structure Agreements and Expectations with Advisors? “Startup advisors are crucial to the success of your business.” 619. How to Launch and Sell a Fintech Startup in Less Than 4 Years —Interview, Ankit Singh From “challenger banks” to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, fintech startups such as Stripe & Paypal continue to revolutionise the financial industry. 620. Founder Story: Lessons From Over 25 Years in Silicon Valley This is part two of a two-part conversation with serial founder and pioneer of “digital identity” Garrett Gafke on how he built and launched his most successful startup, IdentityMind. Click here to read part one. 621. 24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma We gathered 24 marketplace tactics used by well known Startups. Let's check out how to solve the chicken and egg problem to launch own startup company. [622. "You Have to Distinguish a Startup From a New Business" says Paul O’Brien](https://hackernoon.com/you-have-to-distinguish-a-startup-from-a-new-business-says-paul-obrien-aa313yie) There are countless articles on the web that talk about what investors look for when funding your startup. Normally they all focus on similar things: 623. The Ultimate Guide to Angular for Non-Technical Founders In this guide, I’m going to give you in-depth knowledge of a very popular and widely used client-side framework called Angular. This guide intends to help founders of non-technical background who wish to learn the basic idea behind Angular. It will also help you make a decision if it’s the right choice for your upcoming project, and, subsequently what a front-end developer must know about Angular and how to hire angular developers in the current scenario. 624. Launching Your UX Career with Joe Natoli Joe Natoli is a UX consultant, author and speaker. Everything he does is born from nearly three decades of consulting Thank you for checking out the 624 most read stories about Startup Advice on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo