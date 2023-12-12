103 Stories To Learn About Saas Startups

Let's learn about via these 103 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Saas Startups /Learn Repo 1. Why you Should Consider Building a SaaS Company Learn the key SaaS statistics on how SaaS companies raise their capital, what their funding amounts are, and where they spend their money. 2. 3 Books to Top the List on Digital Trends in 2021 3 Books to Top the List on Digital Trends in 2021. 3. Why SMEs Should Opt for Managed Kubernetes 4. The Advantages of a Hybrid Deployment Architecture See how a hybrid architecture marries the best of the SaaS world and on-prem world for modern data stack software. 5. Why Canva, Figma & Shopify are Exploding like Mentos in Diet Coke From being great story-tellers to delivering value fast and leveraging product qualified leads (PQLs), the best PLG companies are a cut above the rest 6. Retention Rate Essentials: Let’s Walk You Through Correct Measures Retention is the most crucial factor that drives acquisition and monetization. What that means is that it plays a role in all three elements of a growth engine. 7. Be Careful: Agile and DevOps Practices Can Break Your Business Few industry trends have been as disruptive as the Agile software development revolution. But the same wave of innovation that’s allowed dev teams to get more value into the hands of users faster has left the majority of non-technical teams across the business reeling. 8. We Built a Modern Data Stack for Startups Here's how we built our data stack at incident.io. If you're a company that cares about data access for all, follow this guide and we guarantee great results. 9. 3 Examples of Lead Generation Activities For B2B & SaaS Companies Here are some examples of innovative lead generation activities that will skyrocket your sales in 2020. Triggered Messages From Chatbots 🤖 10. Chase Bowers Got His First Thousand Customers Without Spending Any Money - Here's How! How Did Chase Bowers Get 1,000+ New Customers Without Spending a Dime? He gave away 1,000 free plans, used feedback to improve, & then launched paid plans. 11. Why WunderGraph is Building its Serverless Solution in Public Why WunderGraph builds its cloud solution in public and choses transparency over secrecy. 12. The Most Important Stages of SaaS Application Design While every startup has their journey, SaaS application designing and development has their SDLC. Here's what you need to learn about them. 13. What Questions Should I Ask My Startup Advisor? Confused about how to ask bold questions to your soon-to-be advisor? This article will fire you up in 6 minutes. Promise! 14. 6 Important SaaS Metrics and Their Relationship with UX design Churn rate\n, MRR\n, LTV\n, CAC\n, CAC <> LTV Ratio\n, and Engagement\nare some of the most important SaaS metrics you should be monitoring. 15. Your Customers Are Everything In The SaaS Industry Today, I’ll share some of the best lessons I got to learn from that experience. You can use these tips to beautify your SaaS or any other business. 16. How to Succeed in the Saturated Market of SaaS Businesses When the obvious opportunities have large incumbents, is it enough to find a niche? 17. 6 Ideas to Market your SaaS Business The SaaS market is on its way to the top and so is the competition. And that’s good news because the entire digital space is creating opportunities left, right and center for growth-hungry SaaS startups. 18. Subscription Analytics: Build Versus Buy Everything you need to consider before you’re ready to make the Build vs Buy decision for your subscription analytics platform. 19. How Startups Can Increase Profitability & Productivity Through Time Tracking Have you ever wondered how time tracking can invest in your growth and raise the bar of your profitability? Investing every inch of a cent into production has always been crucial for the survival of thriving startups. 20. How to Secure Your SaaS Application The Software as a Service (SaaS) model has been gaining in popularity in the business world in recent years as an alternative to on-premises software deployment. Also known as on-demand, hosted or web-based software, the model entails the delivery of cloud-based applications via the internet. The service provider is responsible for the service’s security, availability and performance so SaaS is a natural choice for businesses (especially small ones) that want to save on IT infrastructure installation and maintenance, as well as on software license purchases. 21. 4 Key Steps to Developing a Successful SaaS Product We'll cover everything from product ideation to marketing and sales to customer success. 22. Lessons From the WeWork and Blue Apron Hype Startup founders' dreams are often filled with massive fundraising rounds, IPOs, and high valuations, and their nightmares with crashing stock prices and angry VCs. WeWork and Blue Apron have long been the type of company many founders look up to, but they seem to be facing their demise in 2019. How do companies with so much initial promise crash and burn so quickly? And how do we avoid the same fate? 23. Goodnight Journal Introduction: Building the best online journal community Goodnight Journal was launched on Jan 1, 2013 and has been serving over 100,000 members in the world. It started as a side project and became a full time job when I decided to revamp the app and community completely. 24. Understanding SaaS Multi-Tenant Architecture vs Single-Tenant Architecture Learn about the great potential that SaaS multi-tenant architecture has and how to determine what is right for your business. 25. 12 Tips to Help Technical Founders Grow Sales-Driven Organizations If you are a highly technical person, who’s found one of the many problems in a big enterprise, join the club! There are so many things to fix that seem easy from a coding perspective but so hard from an organizational perspective. 26. How to Stay User-Focused as a Product Manager? 👥 From being transparent, validating assumptions and co-creating with users, here are some easy-to-execute ways to stay user-focused as a Product Manager. 27. How Piwik built a Google Analytics alternative out of an open-source project We discuss Piwik, an open source analytics software and why marketing teams are choosing privacy-oriented alternatives to Google Analytics. 28. Nearshore Development Services Overview: How it Helps to Succeed for SMEs and Startups Many factors, including a more globalized workforce and improved technology, are influencing IT management in many ways. New trends are quickly being adopted by progressive small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to improve IT development processes. We are seeing a move away from centralized power to a more equal management style and an investment in nearshore development services. 29. How SaaS Evolved from the 2010s to the 2020s and What To Expect in the Future 2020 has settled in and with the New Year has come a whole new decade! Now, looking back, SaaS companies have had quite a ride in the decade that passed by. The graph’s been rising up and as per studies conducted, by 2018, around 89% of the world’s business enterprises were already using SaaS solutions. 30. How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips Learn to think critically about your ideas 31. The Art of Letting Go Have you ever wondered, why nobody uses your SaaS / App, after all this hard work 32. InfluxDB: From Open Source Time Series Database to Millions in Revenue The InfluxBD Origin Story: How Paul Dix took a failing SaaS product and turned it into a successful commercial open source time series database company. 33. Tadeas Adamjak from UXtweak Talks About How to "Make Your Websites Better" UXtweak is user experience (UX) research platform providing tools for usability testing, IA research and behavior analysis. Read its origin story and more! 34. Learning SQL Can Give You a Major Career Boost Why learning SQL is a major career boost with LogicLoop 35. Top 3 Lessons I’ve Learnt From Working in the SaaS Industry After 6 years as the CEO of NetHunt CRM and several years in the SaaS industry, I can now talk about the important lessons this industry has taught me. 36. 7 Marketing Mistakes B2B SaaS Startups Make & How To Fix Them Everything rises and falls on marketing. If your B2B SAAS startup will scale, then you should watch out for these marketing mistakes. 37. Easy 15 SaaS Conversion Strategies That Requires No Budget. SaaS conversions can benefit from tactics like using "you" instead of "me", "us", or "we" and through cleverly displaying information by breaking up numbers. 38. "Listen to Your Parents More,"says myCashback CEO Sarun Vichayabhai myCashback is the most innovative e-commerce startup in Asia. Learn more about it in this interview with the CEO. 39. 5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies About 70 startups fail within a few years, despite funds. In this article, you'll learn how content marketing can help your SaaS company grow and profit. 40. How to Build a Scalable Tech Stack for a Growing SaaS Product In this article, I describe the main technical components of a SaaS product, and best practices around each one of them. 41. How I Built a Twitter Growth Tool That Predicts User Behavior In this post, I’ll talk about my Twitter growth tool that predicts users’ behavior on Twitter. 42. Dear SaaS Managers, Is Your Content Value-Driven? Want to establish your SaaS brand as the go-to authority in your niche? Start publishing value-driven content. Here's why. 43. 3 Benefits of Using SaaS Vs Traditional Licensed Software Business Model SaaS enables you to purchase and use software applications without having to deal with physical copies - here's why that's better than before. 44. 5 Marketing Mistakes That SaaS Founders Make Working with SaaS founders over the years has allowed me to look at their marketing mistakes. The success of SaaS depends mainly on the marketing strategy that is put into place. As a SaaS founder, you must be aware of the mistakes that could cost you time and money, eventually failing your startup. 45. 9 Practical Ways to Boost Your SaaS Marketing in 2022 SaaS marketing runs on different rules from conventional marketing meaning that adopting long term relationships and PPC campaigns may be more helpful. 46. 4 Tips for a Killer SaaS Content Marketing Strategy Creating consistent and relevant content is crucial. But all of it will be in vain if you do not have a well-laid content marketing strategy. 47. 3 Steps to Optimise Your Funnels for More Leads & Sales Want better leads & faster sales cycles? Here are 3 simple steps to optimize your funnels learned after many mistakes with failed messaging & bad copy. 48. The How and Why of Building Our SaaS Platform on Hetzner and Kubernetes This blog post enumerates how and why we built our SaaS platform on a discount bare metal provider. 49. How to Get Early, High Quality and Actionable Insights From User Testing Easy User Test can produce actionable insights directly from your customers, even on draft copy and initial versions of web content. 50. Tips to Make Your CTA Button Work 10X Harder Find out how to optimize your call to action to get more customers. 51. Top 7 Promising SaaS Entrepreneurs in 2021 You Should Not Miss The article gives you an idea of how the top SaaS companies made progress and ranked themselves in the top list. 52. "Software Management Is A Challenge For Every Company Of Every Size," David Campbell, Tropic CEO Tropic wants you to fall in love with procurement. See how this startup is transforming an underserved industry in an interview with their CEO, David Campbell. 53. One Map to Rule Them All Doesn't Work in 2021 The ‘One Map Fits All’ approach doesn’t fit all, as it lacks the ability to support the unique use cases of an organization. 54. The Newest Frontiers on the Modern Data Stack Data-driven operations are the newest frontier of the Modern Data Stack with tools. 55. Unicorn Startup Companies Founded During a Recession The global recession is a turbulence time for all businesses. We have used to be afraid of scenarios that may play out during and after the financial downturn. Different sources define this period as "a significant decline in economic activity, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in the real gross domestic product (GDP), real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales." 56. 4 Reasons Why SaaS Will Benefit Your Business Big Time Let’s admit it.\nTypical software is old-school in the tech industry now.\nCompanies find subscription-based services more comfy these days.\nAre you still toying 57. Startup Lessons: What I Learnt Pricing My Product Pricing your product or service is one of the hardest things to do. There are so many dimensions to it that it is easy to get lost. Here, I am going to share what I learnt. 58. Why Pricing is Important for B2B SaaS Startups Anton Zagrebelny, Co-Founder & CTO of Stigg, discusses pricing for B2B SaaS enterprises and why it's vital. 59. How Dropbox Grew 3900% Using Referral Marketing Dropbox’s referral marketing campaign is infamous. The company grew 3900% in 15 months between 2008 and 2010. How did they do it? Learn how in this Dropbox case study – and what you can learn from their example. 60. 10 Things You Do After You Sell Your Startup 61. Zoom's Nine Year Path to Overnight Success Zoom has been in news a lot lately. It has gone from being an enterprise solution to a household name pretty fast. 62. The Best Companies Built On Top Of Slack Entire companies are being built on top of the worlds fastest growing software. 63. 4 Tools To Help You Grow Your SaaS Business Selecting the right tools to enable your SaaS PLG growth strategy can be challenging. There are hundreds of tools out there and they all claim to be the magic wand you need to understand your users and drive growth. 64. How to Start a SaaS Business When You’ve Never Met Your Cofounder The most fundamental core of any business relationship is trust. Traditionally this was built through multiple interactions, which included at least one face to face meeting. 65. A Simple Growth Marketing Plan For SaaS [Free Template] Use this framework to successfully distribute your SaaS product online! 66. How SaaS Companies are Changing How We Live SaaS companies are remaking how we interact and we don't even notice it. Here's what SaaS means - for dummies, and how they make you a happier customer. 67. Getting App Store Optimization or ASO Right [A Beginner's Guide] Hi, I work at Checkaso, the analytical ASO platform. According to my observations, most developers have a problem with ASO (App Store Optimization). I decided to write in detail about text optimization (it's the first step). 68. A Year in Review of My Developer-Focused SAAS This is the first annual review of Snipline. The shell command bookmarker app. 69. How I Redesigned my Entire B2B SaaS App in 30 days Instagram is currently one of the most popular platforms and has seen an explosion of business accounts, ad money spent and even purchases made directly in the app in the last year. Businesses of all sizes are flocking to the platform to get in on a piece of the action. The popularity of Instagram is what makes it a great marketing tool but it is what also makes it difficult to stand out and reach potential customers. Hashtags are a social media concept that is heavily used on Instagram to help classify posts and allow users to get their content in front of more people than just their followers. 70. Side Hustles for Software Engineers to 3x their Income This article discusses the best Side Hustles for Software Developers to earn additional income. 71. Should You Build Your Payment Solution From Scratch? What’s the right payment solution and should you build or buy? 72. 🎓 How I am Learning Sales as a Technical Founder As a first time founder embarking on my (intended to be a VC-backed) startup journey 🚀, I quickly realized there are a lot of skills that I need as a founder that I didn’t have. I was comfortable with talking to customers & product development due to my engineering background but I massively struggle with copywriting, marketing, and the most important one — Sales 💸. 73. Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide Many SaaS startups offer their service at a discount to customers that are part of an incubator or accelerator which has become known as a startup program. 74. How to Get Your SaaS Product to No.1 on AppSumo Get to know BOWWE experience on AppSumo and learn how to make your product no.1! 75. SaaS Explained In Simple Terms Software as a Service is a new method for delivering software applications through the Internet. 76. Get Referrals for your SaaS Product Easily by Following this Guide Get referrals for your product without asking by leveraging word of mouth marketing. Focus on creating customer evangelists. 77. Here's How We're Solving the Challenges of Hiring in the Hospitality Sector Hiring for your restaurant has never been easier. 78. Taking on “12 Startups in 12 Months” Challenge in 2022 I am doing the 12 Startups in 12 Months challenge starting from January 2022. That means I need to build and launch one startup every single month of 2022! 79. Why does Market Cap Matter for Public SaaS Companies? In this article, we will discuss the concept of market cap in detail and how it relates to SaaS companies as well as why understanding why it's important. 80. What Sales Teams Need to Know About Using AI lAI is gaining root in different industries and sales isn't going to be spared. learn how to maximize AI for sales to achieve your business goals. 81. Getting Started with Customer Testimonials: A Beginner's Guide Including testimonials in your content makes your company more authoritative because your readers will perceive your product as valuable. 82. How to Build a Successful SaaS Business: The 10-Step Guide Looking for some straight-to-the-point advice to help you build a successful SaaS business? Philipp Wolf shares personal advice from a founder in this article! 83. Marketing Centric Idea Evaluation Process for Startups How to select the right business idea? A vital guide for the product designers and startup founders 84. How Startups Can Get Results with Two Underappreciated MRR Growth Levers MRR (or close derivatives like MRR Growth Rates) is the primary metric most B2B SaaS companies, their CEOs, and their investor partners measure themselves by. 85. How to Do SEO for Bootstrapped Businesses SEO can be an amazing growth tactic for a bootstrapped startup bringing long-term results. Here are the basics of SEO for bootstrapped businesses. 86. Six Indian SaaS Startups Products To Watch in 2022 After Silicon Valley a6 Indian SaaS Startups Products that will disrupt the market in 2020nd Israel, India is the 3rd largest tech ecosystem in the World. 87. SaaS Landing Page Optimization: 5 Hacks To Get More Conversions Here are 5 hacks to help you optimize your SaaS landing page for more conversions. A landing page is a webpage that initiates a conversation and closes a deal. 88. How To Pick The Best Tech Stack for your SaaS Startup Choosing the right set of frameworks, database, front-end tools, back-end tools to build a long lasting tech stack for your SaaS 89. How to Build a SMS Surveys App with Twilio, Airtable and Standard Library We live in an era of collaboration and teamwork. Meaning that even the most straightforward task in this day and age (think ordering lunch, for example) is often brought before a committee vote. Thankfully, ours is also an era of great technological achievement, and there is perhaps no better way to arrive at a consensus than through the use of polling and surveys. Today we are going to see how we can use Build on Standard Library to deploy a quick and easy-to-use polling app that uses your Twilio number to dispatch SMS messages to your group, and then logs their replies in one convenient Airtable Base. 90. Eliminate Friction In Your SaaS Customer Experience With This Simple Guide Why is eliminating friction so important? 91. How To Price Your SaaS Product Don't fool yourself: SaaS pricing estimations aren't simple. You can’t decide the price of a product just by running some numbers. 92. What Type of SaaS Are You Building? What sounds like an unimportant question has important implications for your overall strategy and the success of your SaaS company. 93. Convert PDF Document in Three Steps using DynamicDocs API Advicement newly launched DynamicDocs API gives businesses the ability to automatically generate PDF documents with dynamic text, tables and charts. 94. Creator-User-Buyer Is a Mouthful. It’s also the Biggest Trend in Enterprise Software. If you want to see the future of software, watch what product teams are buying or building. 95. Avoid a Loss in MRR and Make Your Dunning Campaign Really Powerful: Know How If you’re running a subscription or SaaS business, you know that at the end of the day your chief metric is monthly recurring revenue (MRR). 96. Subscription-based Software (SaaS) is the Panacea for Almost Anything It does not matter what the challenges with building a company are; software is (almost) always the solution. 97. How To to Win at SaaS Email Marketing [Top 6 Tips] Marketing SaaS products can be challenging, especially since they have no physical presence. However, there are plenty of marketing channels to attract your target audience. Email marketing is a notable mention employed by marketers, far and wide. After all, there are 3.9 billion active email users around the world, which accounts for nearly 50% of the world’s population. Mind-blowing, isn’t it? And, interesting enough, with the booming SaaS industry, a large chunk of these emailees might be keen on your niche market. 98. The Story of Canva: A Billion Dollar Startup Built on Democratizing Design How Slack Went From An Unsuccessful Video Game To A $26 Billion Dollar Company 99. Everything You Need To Know About The SaaS Business Model Not sure if the SaaS business model is right for your product? We cover its benefits - and the challenges you'll face. 100. What I learned from 500+ tech interviews in the last 6.5 years I conducted 500+ tech interviews in the last 6.5 years. Thank you for checking out the 103 most read stories about Saas Startups on HackerNoon.