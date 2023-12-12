86 Stories To Learn About Startup

Let's learn about via these 86 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Startup /Learn Repo Startups are early stage potentially high growth businesses. Usually they fail. HackerNoon is thrilled to highlight the best ones for every city in the world: statups.hackernoon.com 1. A crash course on testing with Node.js JavaScript is a beautiful language. You must believe I’m crazy. Maybe you’re crazy for agreeing with me. But why would I say something like this? As a language, JavaScript gives you no support whatsoever. It bites your head off if you give it the slightest chance, and it has bizarre error messages if left unhandled. So you tell me, why is it beautiful? 2. Current Web3 Development is Similar to the Internet Boom of the Late 90s SIMBA Chain started working on its first blockchain projects for organizations like the US Navy, Boeing, and other defence contractors. 3. Stripe Atlas Review: Our Experience with the Service Now that we are fully incorporated and started to receive some money on our bank account, it’s time to debrief and review the experience we had incorporating our company with Stripe Atlas. 4. What Advantage Do Programmable NFTs Bring to Users? Raunaq Vaisoha is a second-time crypto entrepreneur and has been in the space since 2013. NFTs are evolving from static to dynamic objects. 5. 3 Main Types of Technical Debt and How to Manage Them The 3 main types of technical debt are: deliberate, accidental/outdated design, and bit rot. 6. The Ultimate Guide to YCombinator Interview Preparation During my own preparation for Winter 2018 class interviews, I’ve reviewed every public resource on the topic and did over 20 practice interviews with Y Combinator alums. Everything I’ve learned is summarized below. This guide is my personal take and doesn’t represent an official position of YC. 7. How You Make Money From Building A Startup Last month, I resigned from the 2nd huge company I founded. I started both of these companies when they were nothing — neither had even launched when I got involved. Over time, I worked with my cofounders to build a full product, get traction, and raise substantial venture capital funding. 8. Passive Income Goal: How I Plan to Make $1,000 USD in Monthly Recurring Revenue This Year How I plan to make a passive income of $1,000 USD in monthly recurring revenue this year. Check it out! 9. What most don’t see in TBH, an app sold for ~$100M and launched only 9 weeks ago Top 3 insights on TBH for product makers hustling to build an overnight success 10. How to Buy Awesome 20 Dollar Prescription Glasses from China 😎 I have bought my first glasses on AliExpress for just 5 dollars. That included prescription lenses and shipping — of course. 11. How to get featured on Product Hunt Everyone dreams of making it to the front page of Product Hunt. It’s a chance to show off your creation to thousands of tech enthusiasts. 12. Top 10 Questions Managers are asking during 1:1 Meetings I love 1:1 meetings. It’s a chance to swap feedback and make sure our company is working. It’s also one of the reasons we built SoapBox bot — a bot to help people have productive 1:1 and team meetings. The reaction has been overwhelming: Managers from over 500 of the best companies in the world (Adobe, Intercom, Wayfair, etc…) are now using it with their teams. 13. How to Fix Mouse Scroll Wheel Jumping in Windows 10 [SOLVED] If you're experiencing mouse scroll wheel jumping, you may have outdated, corrupt, or missing drivers. Another likely reason would be incorrectly configured scrolling settings. 14. 12 “Manager READMEs” from Silicon Valley’s Top Tech Companies What does tech management at Slack, HubSpot, Netflix, Etsy, Shopify, InVision, and more have in common? A lot, apparently! 15. This Is How Google Will Collapse Reporting on Google’s future with today’s facts 16. The 10 Things I’ve Learned Attending Y Combinator Startup School 2020 Y Combinator shouldn’t need any presentation, but just in case, let me give a quick intro. 17. RESTful API design with Node.js It’s a remarkable beast of a tool, Node.js. If you’re a beginner, aspiring coder, or IT student, it may be hard to wrap your head around it, but when you eventually get used to it, it’s eyeopening. This tutorial will walk you through the basics of API design, teaching you how to set up the backbone of a REST API and how to structure your code in a logical manner. 18. The Early Days of ArtMap Inc. Early days of ArtMap Inc. 19. How I built Pushstart, one of the most active startup communities of India PushInterview 01: 20. Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise FriesDAO is connecting real-world assets to DeFi and on-chain blockchain governance and raising $9.69 Million to change the industry. 21. Nerds Don't Respond To Marketing; Try Technical Documentation Instead Technical documentation is the key to marketing to web developers. Developer relations use documentation all the time as a way to connect to their community. 22. Top 10 AI Tools to Check Out If You're Bored With ChatGPT The article showcases the top 10 AI tools that can transform the way you work and live by automating tasks and improving productivity. 23. Understanding the Future of TradFi and DeFi with AllianceBlock AllianceBlock co-founder and CTO Matthijs de Vries talks about the platform's vision and web3 economy. 24. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Product Builders Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :) 25. 9 Startup Metrics For Tech Founders To Track In this post, you will find nine essential metrics that you should know about and measure. Your KPIs can change as your startup grows. 26. The Killer Framework to Generate SaaS Ideas for Martech When it comes to building SaaS products, every tool out there is a solution to a problem that an audience is facing. 27. 5 Great Tools To Create an MVP Without Coding [Bonus Included] How to build a start-up or product MVP without coding 28. What No One Told Me About Being a Product Manager at an Early Stage Startup Over a year ago, I asked around, searched for books or articles, went to several talks but found very little advice on being a product manager at an early-stage startup. Now, though still early in my journey, I want to take a moment to reflect on some lessons I have learned so far and look towards the future. If any of these resonate with you, please reach out and let’s chat! 29. 5 Most Expensive NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) Ever Sold NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens can be quite an interesting target for profitable investment since the platforms where such kind of tokens is application... 30. 4 Lessons From OnlyFans and its Founder, Tim Stokely In contrast to other live platforms, OnlyFans saw adult performers as assets, so instead of prohibiting them, the company empowered them. 31. My First Pitch to Investor: From Outsourcing to Product Hi community! My name is Sergii, I'm a CEO at WellSpeak from Kyiv Ukraine. We build a mobile app for practicing English speaking skills. 32. Things to Consider When You are Building a SaaS Product From Scratch SaaS is not a buzzword in 2019! It's a proven, efficient and most widely used model to deliver software to customers. SaaS stands for software as a service, which means the software is delivered as a continuous service over the web/internet where the customer doesn't have to download and install the product on his system. Examples of popular SaaS products include Zoho, Salesforce, Mailchimp, Twilio, etc. 33. Top 10 Equity Management Software to Try in 2021 New to equity awards? Whether you are well versed in equity awards or not, this form of stock compensation has become a popular way of sharing profits with employees from large enterprises to growing startups. Simultaneously one can align the incentives of staff and shareholders. 34. Freelancer vs Web Development Company: what to choose? Freelancer vs Web Development Company: what to choose? 35. What does it mean to be an Open Startup? 36. So you want to do marketing for a tech company… (Part 2) Facebook campus during a hackathon 2013 37. 10 Promising Hardware Startups to Follow in 2020 Software is not the only tech thriving right now. Many hardware startups are making great strides in innovation and design to provide solutions for some of our most pressing issues. From food and air quality testing to an advanced action camera that fits in the palm of your hand, these ten hardware startups are ones to watch in 2020. 38. 8 Mistakes we made in our Company’s First 8 Years When you’re first starting out, everything is a mistake. Everything is a failure and life sucks. But, the mistakes are actually a personal godsend, because you learn from them. You overcome challenges. You make a better thing, or service, because you made mistakes that helped you to grow. 39. Fortnite And Roblox Are Changing Social Media As We Know It Games are becoming the way kids communicate with their friends these days. Much like the previous generation used to do at basketball courts and skate parks. 40. How To Setup Continuous Integration Pipeline By Using Terraform And GitLab CI Terraform is a fantastic tool for managing your cloud infrastructure, especially if your assets are hosted on multiple cloud providers. 41. 20 Top Mobile App Development Companies in 2019-20 | Complete Guide for Startups Finding trusted mobile app development companies to grasp the most desirable service is as hard as deciding your app idea. This might be a hard pill to swallow, but it’s true that out of every 10,000 mobile apps developed, only 1 or 2 will win while the rest 99.99 percent will go puff into oblivion. For an entrepreneur, this means that market odds and competition are greatly stacked against you. But don’t let this bog you down. 42. The Future of Web 3.0 for Creators, Travel Apps & Low-Code Tools 3 startup opportunities for your next venture. 43. PR 101 for Engineers Demystifying public relations and making it work 44. How To Use the "10/50/99" Approach to Give Feedback And how it reduces the odds you frustrate your team to the brink of leaving 45. So You Want to Start Your Own Business? — 10 Invaluable Things People Never Tell You They say that the only way to self-mastery is by assuming absolute control over your life processes. Entrepreneurship is one of the activities that can have a massive impact in that respect. It is an activity that will not only allow you to take matters into your own hands but also reveal the essence of the words responsibility, discipline, and productivity in all its glory. 46. Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire Product, growth, and content marketers all have unique roles to play in your tech startup, but which should you prioritize? This article answers that question. 47. Survivorship Bias in Startups During World War 2, the allied military wanted to add some more protective armour to their planes. 48. Bybit Contributes $134 Million to BitDAO Treasury to Invest in Open Finance and Blockchain ByBit contributes $134 million to BitDAO making it the largest DAO in the world. 49. How To Start A Billion Dollar “Unicorn” Startup I’m not a smart man. BUT…. I started two of the biggest websites on the internet. My first one, Genius aka “Rap Genius” tells you what lyrics mean. The new one, Everipedia, is Wikipedia built on a cryptocurrency called “IQ” that rewards you for educating the masses. 50. Meet Clique: An Identity Oracle That Brings Web2 User Behaviors to Web3 The founders of Clique, an identity-oracle protocol connecting web2 and web3, are proud to announce its first alpha launch this winter. 51. The Problemeter: A sheet that helps startups solve the right problem A quick and easy way to figure out if your startup is solving the problem that really matters. Just update a Google Sheet. 52. Web Scrape with Python Using Just 9 Lines of Code Scraping is extracting data from websites. In this article, I will show you how to scrape links from a test e-commerce site with Python 3. 53. Founders, ditch your long presentations. Here’s how to make a 5-slide pitch deck Investors spend less than 3 minutes on each deck. Use these tips to turn your 20-slide deck into a short 5-slide presentation. 54. The Future of Travelling: An Interview with Matt Luczynski, the Founder of Travala.com Travala.com is the world’s leading cryptocurrency-friendly hotel booking services with the best prices on 2 million+ properties worldwide. 55. How I Built My Own Internet 5 Times Cheaper than My Expensive ISP I will tell you how I suffered from expensive cable internet in the office and decided to make my own internet that is 5 times cheaper. As a result, my team and I have created summator.me. It's a device that combines the traffic from several 4G/LTE modems and provides a fast and reliable internet connection. 56. 12 Techniques We Used to Get 4.7K+ GitHub Stars for Our Open Source Project in 6 Months This article explains ways to get more visitors to your GitHub repository by following some best practices. 57. A Framework on How to Find your Co-Founder Roughly three and a half years ago, we started working on Tara AI, however the genesis of the story begins much earlier. It all began when I had the good fortune of meeting Syed Ahmed in freshman year of college, our company’s current co-founder and CTO. Everyday, I continue to meet with founders and hopeful entrepreneurs that are starting companies with enormous potential, and I find that the first hurdle they have to cross, is finding a partner-in-crime. I truly believe that going about building a company is an arduous journey, and its nearly impossible to build a lasting high-growth company without a co-founder (kudos to those who have achieved this as single founders). I’ve also come to realize, that if you can convince another human being to invest all of their time and energy in building this “thing” that doesn’t currently exist, then other obstacles start to become easier (even if it’s by a factor of 0.0001%). 58. [Writing Prompt] Please Share Your Opinion: List of Interview Questions Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 59. [A Comparison] Should You Pick Amazon FBA or Dropshipping for Selling Online ? Recently I have been surfing on quora where I came across this question, 60. Steal This Idea and Make a Billion Dollars: AI Video Game Accelerator Cards AI is on the rise. In some ways it was always inevitable. But ask any researcher who suffered through the 1990s in AI research and they might not agree. AI and neural networks in particular were considered a backwater for researchers for decades. If you wanted a dead end career go into neural nets. In the 1990s, one of the leading thinkers behind neural networks, Geoffrey Hinton, could barely get funding. Nobody came to his classes. He worked on his ideas in isolation. 61. Pay It Forward, You’ll Be Surprised To See How Much You Can Achieve. These holidays, choose wisely 62. How I screwed up myself building my dream startup I was looking at the doctor’s face, my heart beating super fast, scared of what will come out of his mouth: 63. The Startup Idea Matrix: How to Brainstorm New Startup Ideas Ideas are the new currency of the 21st century. Ideas can be more valuable than money. 64. What Will VC Investment Look Like in the Year Ahead? The crises of 2022, which came in the form of geopolitical instability, economic recession, and inflation, have taken a toll on the venture capital investment. 65. Notion : A Product That Users Love, and VCs Can't Invest Into If you somehow navigate the mysterious path to reach the Notion HQ at 1:00 PM PST on a Friday, you would find an empty office with two golden poodles and a mutt running around. The entire team would not be far though, just shy of a mile away sitting at Barzotto and eating Extra-Long Noodles pasta over a glass of sparkling white wine. Add some soft serve gelato to that. This is just one of the many idiosyncrasies you would find in this 20 member start-up that has captured over a million users with their sleek product. 66. 6 Ways to Master the Daily Stand-Up Meetings As a Project Manager, one of the most important things that I’ve learned over the years is that Daily Stand-Ups are an effective tool that can solve a particular problem. 67. Should You Incorporate Your LLC in Delaware or Wyoming? [Deep Dive] So you’ve decided that a limited liability company (LLC) is the best structure for your new venture. The next biggest challenge is choosing the best state to form your LLC. 68. How to Promote a DeFi Project: Top 4 Marketing Instruments Every crypto and DeFi enthusiast knows what difficulties he might face during blockchain project development: strict regulation, a public opinion upon the entire industry, lack of assets security. However, let’s ask ourselves a question: What stands above all of it? Uncertain future of Digital Finance? Hardly. Dependency on the Bitcoin rate? Partly yes, but recent cases show that it's not always the main factor.. Another thing came across my mind because I work a lot on the promotion of crypto and DeFi projects. 69. How to Build a Food Delivery Marketplace MVP in Three Hours Here’s the toolkit to build a food delivery marketplace startup. I love to do fast prototyping in 24 hours. Here’s my toolkit to build a food delivery marketplace idea under 3 hours. 70. From Idea to 4M Page Views in 4 Weeks Will robots take my job? 71. Java Vs. PHP: What To Choose In 2021 The choice of a programming language for your startup directly depends on the needs of your project, your budget and other parameters. 72. Build an eCommerce Mobile App using Google Sheets, Stripe And Glide Last week, one of my Product2kit customers who bought a no-code template asked if I can create a template for eCommerce use cases. I took his idea and came up with this online sneaker store. Here’s my app building process: 73. How did Grab Beat Uber as the Top Ride-sharing App in Southeast Asia In the last few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid increase in ride-sharing apps. One of these companies is Grab. 74. WTF Are APIs? If you’re a working professional, you’ve probably heard your coworkers talk about APIs, Web Services, endpoints, and other weird words like 200 and 401. What the heck does it mean and what’s the difference between them? 75. The Best Companies Built On Top Of Slack Entire companies are being built on top of the worlds fastest growing software. 76. Sales 101 for Engineers: A Functional Introduction What sales actually does and models used 77. The Complete Guide — Incorporating a Startup 78. 9 Experts Weigh In: How to Launch Your Blockchain Startup in 2021 At the end of 2020, I gathered up the opinions of nine startup founders who shared their views of 2021, and in this article you will find out how they answered. 79. I’m an engineer, how do I become a tech leader? <em>I had questions when starting my career, more since and plenty today. I’ll give my personal story for the ones I’ve experienced and bug a friend or two for the ones I haven’t. A few other topics I’ll be covering:</em> 80. Founder Interviews: Artem Petakov of Noom What's Your Background, and How Did That Lead You to Your Current Role? 81. How to Breed Brine Shrimp at Home Yes. Brine shrimp are raised in captivity usually by aquarium owners for their food supply. Brine Shrimp have a good likelihood of surviving in fresh water. 82. Deepfake Software Startups That are Commercializing the Technology In late 2017, a Reddit user released a series of synthetic videos containing celebrity likenesses. Since then, deepfake technology has exploded in popularity as people speculate over its future applications. Concerns over the tech's potential for political disinformation and unauthorized pornographic content have led to the implementation of regulations surrounding its use. Simultaneously, innovators and deepfake software startups are scrambling to find ways we can use the tech to revolutionize commercial industries. 83. Building A Secure Data Economy: An Interview with Ocean Protocol's Founder Bruce Pon Ocean Protocol is technology that allows data sharing in a safe, secure and transparent manner without any central intermediary. Using Ocean Protocol, data scientists and artificial intelligence researchers can unlock and analyze big data, while respecting data privacy. 84. How To Develop A Fabulous Self-Service Ordering Kiosk For Your Fast Food Chain Long lines and long wait times frustrate guests and discourage them from returning to your restaurant. World-famous restaurants have come up with innovative ideas to eliminate these sources of frustration. Take McDonald’s as an example: In 2015, they started adopting self-service ordering kiosks that let customers select items, customize orders, and pay. Another good example is Stabucks. They built an app that lets customers order and pay in advance, then pick up their orders at their convenience. Those are just two examples, but there are many more. 85. 8 Top Programming Languages in 2020 According to TIOBE & Stack Overflow [An Overview] At the moment, the TIOBE index monitors 265 popular programming languages. The TIOBE includes a language on the list if it matches three key requirements: it is Turing complete, has its own Wikipedia page, and provides more than 5,000 search results on Google. 86. Why (and how) our startup spends $10K on our annual retreat A few weeks ago we finished another company retreat. It was our best one yet.I’m sad to see it come to an end, but also breathe a sigh of relief — After all, a lot of time goes into 48h of pure company bonding time. 