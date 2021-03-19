6 Games That Everyone Should Play at Least Once

In this discussion, we talk about games that everyone should try. Whether because they're easy for beginners or because they're that good, everyone should experience these titles at least once.

This Slack discussion by Jose Hernandez, Jeffrey Harris, Nicolas Ng, Limarc Ambalina and Jack Boreham occurred in Slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jose Hernandez What's one game that you think everyone should play at least once?

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon Mega Man X. It's my favorite game of all time, and it's the culmination of every Mega Man game up to that point. It's not too hard, and it's not too easy either. It also cleverly teaches you how to play in the first level. It's my favorite game of all time, and it's the culmination of every Mega Man game up to that point. It's not too hard, and it's not too easy either. It also cleverly teaches you how to play in the first level.

Jose Hernandez I’ve never played a Mega Man game before. I’ll have to give it a try!

Nicolas Ng Halo at some point just to get a taste of what shooter gameplay evolved into its current form. I think that you have to playat some point just to get a taste of what shooter gameplay evolved into its current form.

Jose Hernandez Nicolas, I definitely agree with that. I have fond memories of playing Halo 3 multiplayer with friends

Limarc Ambalina Beat Saber. It's the most simple and intuitive game that targets a wide range of demographics.



You don't need much explanation to start playing, and it showcases the potential of VR well to newcomers. When showing off the Oculus Quest, this is one of the games that gets people to say "I understand why people would buy this headset". That's a super difficult question...Since I'm a VR advocate, I'll go withIt's the most simple and intuitive game that targets a wide range of demographics.You don't need much explanation to start playing, and it showcases the potential of VR well to newcomers. When showing off the Oculus Quest, this is one of the games that gets people to say "I understand why people would buy this headset".

Limarc Ambalina Beyond Two Souls. It's one of my favorite games ever and one of the best stories I've ever experienced in gaming.



Quantic Dream is trying to create interactive films more than games and in Detroit Become Human they made their gameplay system even better. I can't wait to see what they come up with next and I'm hoping it'll be in VR! For non-VR games, I'd say everyone should try a Quantic Dreams / David Cage game at least once. Specifically, I'd recommend. It's one of my favorite games ever and one of the best stories I've ever experienced in gaming.Quantic Dream is trying to create interactive films more than games and in Detroit Become Human they made their gameplay system even better. I can't wait to see what they come up with next and I'm hoping it'll be in VR!

Jose Hernandez Whenever I get a chance to use a VR I’ll definitely keep that in mind!

Jose Hernandez Batman: Arkham Asylum. One of the greatest superhero games, Batman set a precedent for all future Marvel and DC games. My choice would be. One of the greatest superhero games, Batman set a precedent for all future Marvel and DC games.

Jose Hernandez Jack, what do you think?

Jack Boreham Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. It's a beautiful game-rich with a story and lore. Its gameplay is fantastic with you roaming the fields of Hyrule. It sets the standard for an open-world game. Also, it involves several other game mechanics, offering a mix match of different gameplay elements and mechanics in the perfect blend. Anyone should play this game at least once; it's a masterpiece of mystery, adventure and storytelling. I think the. It's a beautiful game-rich with a story and lore. Its gameplay is fantastic with you roaming the fields of Hyrule. It sets the standard for an open-world game. Also, it involves several other game mechanics, offering a mix match of different gameplay elements and mechanics in the perfect blend. Anyone should play this game at least once; it's a masterpiece of mystery, adventure and storytelling.

Jose Hernandez Great choice. It's very easy to become absorbed by the game. You can spend hours playing the game and not even realize it.

