Hackernoon logo6 Games That Everyone Should Play at Least Once by@joseh

6 Games That Everyone Should Play at Least Once

March 19th 2021 342 reads
Jose Hacker Noon profile picture

@josehJose

Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

In this discussion, we talk about games that everyone should try. Whether because they're easy for beginners or because they're that good, everyone should experience these titles at least once.

This Slack discussion by Jose Hernandez, Jeffrey Harris, Nicolas Ng, Limarc Ambalina and Jack Boreham occurred in Slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jose HernandezMar 17, 2021, 3:16 AM
What's one game that you think everyone should play at least once?
JeffreyHarris-HackerNoonMar 18, 2021, 9:01 AM
Mega Man X. It's my favorite game of all time, and it's the culmination of every Mega Man game up to that point. It's not too hard, and it's not too easy either. It also cleverly teaches you how to play in the first level.
Jose HernandezMar 18, 2021, 9:10 PM
I’ve never played a Mega Man game before. I’ll have to give it a try!
Nicolas NgMar 18, 2021, 9:59 PM
I think that you have to play Halo at some point just to get a taste of what shooter gameplay evolved into its current form.

Jose HernandezMar 19, 2021, 12:20 AM
Nicolas, I definitely agree with that. I have fond memories of playing Halo 3 multiplayer with friends
Limarc AmbalinaMar 19, 2021, 3:42 PM
That's a super difficult question...Since I'm a VR advocate, I'll go with Beat Saber. It's the most simple and intuitive game that targets a wide range of demographics.

You don't need much explanation to start playing, and it showcases the potential of VR well to newcomers. When showing off the Oculus Quest, this is one of the games that gets people to say "I understand why people would buy this headset".

Limarc AmbalinaMar 19, 2021, 3:44 PM
For non-VR games, I'd say everyone should try a Quantic Dreams / David Cage game at least once. Specifically, I'd recommend Beyond Two Souls. It's one of my favorite games ever and one of the best stories I've ever experienced in gaming.

Quantic Dream is trying to create interactive films more than games and in Detroit Become Human they made their gameplay system even better. I can't wait to see what they come up with next and I'm hoping it'll be in VR!

Jose HernandezMar 19, 2021, 5:36 PM
Whenever I get a chance to use a VR I’ll definitely keep that in mind!
Jose HernandezMar 19, 2021, 6:22 PM
My choice would be Batman: Arkham Asylum. One of the greatest superhero games, Batman set a precedent for all future Marvel and DC games.

Jose HernandezMar 19, 2021, 6:23 PM
Jack, what do you think?
Jack BorehamMar 19, 2021, 6:44 PM
I think the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. It's a beautiful game-rich with a story and lore. Its gameplay is fantastic with you roaming the fields of Hyrule. It sets the standard for an open-world game. Also, it involves several other game mechanics, offering a mix match of different gameplay elements and mechanics in the perfect blend. Anyone should play this game at least once; it's a masterpiece of mystery, adventure and storytelling.

Jose HernandezMar 19, 2021, 8:03 PM
Great choice. It's very easy to become absorbed by the game. You can spend hours playing the game and not even realize it.

Jose Hacker Noon profile picture
