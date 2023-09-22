59 Stories To Learn About Diversity

Let's learn about via these 59 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Diversity /Learn Repo "Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in." - Martin Luther King Jr. 1. Building a Diverse and Inclusive Crypto Team: Insights from Gracy Chen Gracy Chen is the Managing Director at a blockchain-based company, Bitget. 2. A Q&A With Kunal Kushwaha on Diversity, Open Source, and the Power of "Just Getting Started" Hear Kunal Kushwaha's story - DevRel Manager at Civo, founder of Community Classroom and Kubeworld + Twilio Developer Searchlight Honoree 3. Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain. 4. How to Tackle Recruiter Bias Using AI [Infographic] A look at how to use artificial intelligence to solve for recruiting bias in the workplace. 5. Interviewing in San Francisco: 3 Bizarre Short Stories ☝️Real Toilet from a Co-working Space in SF—On Finding my cultural fit in San Francisco... 6. Everything you need to know about Microsoft Codess! As the new year commences and I look back at the year that has been, I recall the frame of mind I had been in around this time last year. A sea of missed opportunities had completely bogged me down and while all my peers were engrossed in competitive programming, it completely repelled me. That is when my knight in shining armour, Microsoft’s Codess programme, completely swept me off my feet. And I remember browsing the internet (just like you) to get any tiny bit of information about it, but was unable to find many resources. So here is the one-stop guide to the Microsoft Codess programme for India! 7. I Just Got Banned from r/Bitcoin - The Irony Is Strong With This One However scarce or unknown it may be in the crypto and Blockchain sector, I have never stopped and I have never pulled back, even when even today, in my part, when I talk to him about this technology and of course Bitcoin (BTC), a laugh is what I get. 8. Negotiating for Success: Developing Effective Communication Skills Advancing Women in Product - NY Chapter 9. How to Protect Myself Against Sexism in the Workplace In the era of #metoo and Harvey Weinstein, people are becoming more and more aware of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Society should thank the brave women who stood up and created a better culture for us, but sexism still happens. It can range from unwanted physical advances to unfair pay to getting passed up for a promotion. The work isn’t done yet. We need to continue to fight to make things equal and safe for women in the workplace. To contribute fighting sexism in society, we need to start at our own workplaces. Here are some tips on how to protect yourself from sexism in the workplace. 10. Data from a Female Point of View Why you need more women in data science nowMade with ❤ by Formulate.by 11. Introducing HanafundMe.com: the Crowdfunding Platform for Women Starting up business, if you are cash strapped, can be pretty tough. It is still workable, but the journey is longer. Having extra funds helps you sustain your business operations and makes it easier to scale for growth. 12. More Proof that Venture Capitalists Don’t Care About Diversity, Equity, or Inclusion Venture Capital is already known for being remarkably not diverse. Yet despite some investors being blasted for tone-deaf actions in June related to racial equity, most have not taken any lessons from the past, and fewer have updated their investment strategies to acknowledge their complicity in propagating inequality. 13. Why are Software Developers Predominantly Male If your mental image of a computer programmer is young, male and often bespectacled, you’d be pretty close to the money. Google recently revealed that only17% of its technical workforce are female. 14. Does Hiring for Culture Affect Diversity? Can your company hire for both diversity and culture? Learn how to prioritize and balance both through talent intelligence and psychological data. 15. The Importance of Building a Diverse, Well-Rounded Engineering Team Every individual has strengths and weaknesses; it’s easy as a hiring manager to hire people who display similar strengths as yourself. That’s because these strengths are easier to identify since you have experience and interest in said area and more confidence in your evaluation. However, people like you may also have similar blindspots. These blindspots, amplified on a group of people, will become much more detrimental. As a manager, I would want to reduce the number of weak areas on my team. 16. Explore Why You Should Include AI in Your Recruitment Strategy Why using AI in your recruitment strategy may help you have a more balanced hiring process for your company by avoiding recruiter bias and improving efficiency. 17. What's In a Name? Vanessa Pappas goes over the importance of a name. 18. Women + Money = It’s Time to Merge Life is complicated but investing doesn’t have to be. 19. Empowering Women in Blockchain: Breaking Barriers and Driving Innovation Empowering women in blockchain is essential for greater innovation and progress. Breaking barriers and supporting women-led startups can drive change. 20. Internapp Introduction: Africa's first Time-Bound Staffing Application As the novel Covid19 rages on deconstructing business systems and structures in its wake, companies and organizations have taken to their shelters administering pay cuts and orchestrating massive retrenchment in order to meet up demands of current reality. 21. The Rise of Women VC Emerging Fund Managers: Episode 1 22. The Gender Gap in the Tech Industry is Due to a Combination of Systemic and Cultural Factors Sharing experiences on how to overcome gender discrimination and practice yourself every day for things you love. 23. Culture Eats Diversity for Breakfast At a group job interview for a San Francisco startup, a woman hiring manager shot a Nerf arrow at my head to demonstrate the cliché “play hard” mentality in an interview setting. At first, I was embarrassed to be singled out in this way. Then, I was appalled. I wondered why any professional would do this, let alone a woman to another woman. The answer: company culture. 24. "Can You Hear Me OK?" The Benefits of Remote Work When I started studying computer science in 2003, working for a Big Tech company was a dream almost impossible to reach for me. I was born and raised in Spain, and that’s also where I went to college. Studying over 5,000 miles away from the tech scene of Silicon Valley had an interesting effect on me, I’d watch Apple’s tech events and Microsoft’s product announcements as if they were Hollywood movies. I could never imagine myself being part of them. 25. How This Minority-Owned CPA Firm is Bridging The Diversity Gap This new minority-owned CPA firm moves a step closer to bridging the diversity gap with similar progressive organizations. 26. #MyStartInTech: Interview with Sanchali Pal, Founder, Joro.Tech In this interview, Sanchali Pal, Founder, Joro.Tech, talks about how she got her start in the tech world. 27. Living in the world of AI - The Human Transformation Today, if you stop and ask anyone working in a technology company, “What is the one thing that would help them change the world or make them grow faster than anyone else in their field?” The answer would be Data. Yes, data is everything. Because data can essentially change, cure, fix, and support just about any problem. Data is the truth behind everything from finding a cure for cancer to studying the shifting weather patterns. 28. Debunking Diversity and Inclusion Myths in Big Tech A recent controversial post written by a former Microsoft manager gets dissected and broken down with data that shows the author's biases and false narrative. 29. Esports is not a f*cking game to me I recently realized my perspective on Esports has always been a unique one. I've been able to experience Esports from a perspective that makes it a serious topic to me. Even among the numerous other Esports professionals I have met, I know my real day to day life and experiences are vastly different. 30. From Bros to Racial Profiling: More Bizarre Interview Stories “I’m so glad we’re getting along,” said the founder while he dry erased the board in the large WeWork conference room for the group waiting outside. “Do you want to have lunch now?” 31. Diversity & Inclusion: 5 Best Practices Towards a Great Place to Work Struggling with diversity and inclusion goals for your organizations? Here’re a few handy tips you can follow to achieve your goals... 32. Diversity Can Solve the Tech Staffing Crisis Big tech and the prestige universities are not going to solve the tech staffing crisis for us. We must take responsibility at the grass roots and it can be achi 33. Going beyond StartUp Revenue and Traffic metrics! What areas of transparency do companies cover? 34. White Employees Are Heavily Over-Represented In Tech Leadership I collected and analyzed employment data by race for 57 of the biggest tech employers in the US (1). Here are the top level conclusions: 35. The Modern Day Black Samurai and The Potential of Netflix's New Merchandising Shop Learn how Netflix is branching out into eCommerce by launching Netflix.shop, which takes an inclusive approach by featuring merchandise from diverse artists. 36. How to Hire Your First Autistic Employees Disclosure: I'm the owner of Spectroomz, which is currently in YC's startup school trying to solve the autism employment gap. 37. Addressing the Dissonance of Workplace Diversity and Inclusion There is confusing dissonance in the workplace when it comes to diversity & inclusion. Companies claim to foster inclusive culture but is that truly the case? 38. The Best Practices for DEI at Your Nonprofit Tackling systemic inequities rooted in white supremacist culture is challenging to do at any organization. 39. Can we Make the Metaverse More Inclusive? While the metaverse promises entertaining experiences for users, its user landscape may be problematic in terms of inclusivity. We discuss! 40. Negotiating Your Salary: How To Play This Game It’s not news that women often make less money than men for the same jobs. What many of us don’t know is that our negotiation skills are partly to blame. Linda Babcock, professor of economics at Carnegie Mellon university and co-author of Ask for It: How Women Can Use the Power of Negotiation to Get What They Really Want, has been researching the pay gap between men and women for over a decade. 41. Diversity in Gaming: Art & Design that Reflects Reality The popularity of online, PC and gaming apps skyrocketed during the Covid pandemic. [42. On June 5 2020, Ohanian Resigned From Reddit’s Board, Asking To Be Replaced By A Black Candidate](https://hackernoon.com/on-june-5-2020-ohanian-resigned-from-reddits-board-asking-to-be-replaced-by-a-black-candidate-aga3u5h) What Alexis Ohanian should have done. 43. Why Hiring Globally Diverse Talent Will Make You More Likely to Succeed A 2018 study by BCG found that companies with diverse management teams generate 19% more revenue through innovation than management teams with below-average diversity scores. 44. Hacking the Way Business is Done With Diversity [Infographic] Understanding how diversity should properly be represented through business and the supply chain. 45. Why is Software Development So Hard? Complicated code bases. Bare-bones specifications. Tight deadlines. If these sound familiar, you’re not alone. Software development is a difficult field to work in, despite being one of the fastest growing in the United States. Developers burn out quickly and often. As a 19-Year-Old Korean woman, my journey into the tech industry has been fraught with difficulties that many people are fortunate enough to not even be aware of. Though statistics vary, only 20% of the U.S. tech industry is female, though obviously we make up around half the work-force. According to a WEF Gender Gap report, the situation is even more difficult in Korea, where: 47. Managing Diversity in the Workplace: Building an Inclusive Organizational Culture Diversity in the workplace is increasingly becoming a top priority for all organizational leaders. Initially, workplace diversity was merely a tick in the box with a narrow focus on just hiring professionals from different age, geographical and gender groups. The conversation has now matured significantly, with expansion not only in the scope of what diversity in the workplace entails, but also how it pans out. Let’s dive deep into the various aspects of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. 49. Diversity in Tech: 3 Actionable Steps for More-Inclusive Tech Teams Diversity in tech is needed for so many reasons: 50. Why Women Startups Can't Move Ahead? The title itself will invite many feedback and opinion. Nevertheless, I am just sharing my thoughts here. 51. Ash Coleman, Head of DEI at Credit Karma, talks about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Work Federico Toledo, wraps up season three of Quality Sense with an illuminating interview with a leader in the DEI space. 52. America Needs Harriet Tubman This Juneteenth and Every Day Afterwards Harriet Tubman is THE woman America needs NOW! Over a century ago, Harriet Tubman built a coalition of whites and blacks, men and women. 53. Hungry for More | Supporting Women in Emerging Tech The Bigger Pie is an organisation supporting women in blockchain filled with inspiring & fascinating women. Founder Bridget Greenwood joins HN for an AMA. 54. What, Why and How: Outreachy 101 I got selected for Outreachy'19 with Fedora and thought I should document the entire process for other curious souls looking to participate! :) 55. 6 Guardrails Against GroupThink for Smarter Startup Decision Making When you are part of a group, do you speak up and voice your opinion or avoid criticism and choose a path of less conflicts. When popularity takes priority over individual responsibility, people develop a tendency to conform to ideas and beliefs that lead to conservative thinking, ignore potential signs of failure, and make decisions with incomplete and biased information leading to groupthink. 56. Improving Communication With Global Cultures Using Contextual Communication If we wish to communicate effectively, we must understand how culture affects communication. Here's a communication design to avoid conflicts and uncertainty. 57. 200 Black Women In Tech To Follow on Twitter {2021 List} 2020 Annual listing of 200 Black Women in Tech on Twitter to Follow to get up to date insight, news, convos around inclusion, diversity and new voices in tech 59. 200 Black Women In Tech To Follow on Twitter {2020 List} 2020 Annual listing of 200 Black Women in Tech on Twitter to Follow to get up to date insight, news, convos around inclusion, diversity and new voices in tech