82 Stories To Learn About Culture

1. Developers Created a Culture of Shame and a Toxic Workplace Open up Twitter or any dev forum really, have a little scroll, and it will not take you long at all to find developers being unpleasant to each other. 2. A Whole New Digital World: Are Museums Dead? It allows art museums to thrive amidst the uncertainty of a digital future by embracing the technology changing it. 3. Code Reviews: A Practice That Depends on Culture It would be way easier for managers if they could only draw a flow chart explaining how code review works. The manager then would email all the peers, telling everyone should follow the new process. 4. How to Wrangle Your Code Monkeys Code monkeys are notoriously strong-willed, and can be particularly hard to break. Here, we’ll outline a few ways in which you can whip your code monkeys into shape. First things first, don’t trust them as far as you can throw them. Code monkeys will go off on a lark at the first opportunity, not returning for days on end as you wonder what’s going on. Oftentimes, they’ll come back with some godawful interface for doing some obscure thing you don’t care about, something that has nothing to do with your bottom line. 5. How Digital Transformation Impacts Your Company Culture The successful implementation of digital transformation in the enterprise depends largely on the willingness of the corporate culture to change. 6. Dev Talent in the Age of Commoditization Back at the dawn of the modern computing era, one Donald Knuth published a book titled "The Art of Computer Programming" that soon became a bible of software engineering and defined many generations of computer programmers to come. This book, which was intended as a compendium of computer algorithms, had also put forward a very important idea: software engineering is a form of art. At the time, that was the prevailing point of view. 7. On the Infestation of Small-Souled Bugmen Bugmen are what we get when a culture is infantilized and stripped of the very intellectual, philosophical and honourable fibre that once made it great. 8. When Artificial Intelligence Meets Cryptography: a Pop Culture Trope When envisioning pop culture, depending on what generation you might be born into, the perceptions range from HAL 9000’s glowing Red Eye from 2001 to Ava from Ex-Machina. However, the most modern concept of pop culture comes hand in hand with artificial intelligence. To make the experience wholesome, we look at artificial intelligence or specifically, machine language and cryptography as sister fields to see the implications of the phenomena in modern-day culture as well as in the times to come. 9. Blanket Statements Do Not Help Define NFTs Most people (bloggers and journalists included) don’t have the time or the dedication to dive deep into it or really think deeply about blockchain. 10. Slogging Insights: Are Russians and Indians Considered Asian? Are the technicalities of what continent the country is located in the end-all-and-be-all or do you take culture and genetic origins into account? 11. Trials and Tribulations for AI Artist to Be Human Disappoints Human Girl AI artist, Al Gahaku, will “paint” more in a second than an artist's lifetime but the depth of human to human experience is lost until AI becomes human. 12. Hocus-Pocus: How The Remastering Process Transforming Classic Movies Into 4K The process of old movies remastering into digital 4K resolution is gaining momentum. And that’s quite obvious: people are full of day-fly action movies with repetitive scenarios. They want to rewatch golden era films they were growing up with: BladeRunner, Matrix, Star Wars. And that’s really cool the modern world can give us this opportunity to enjoy our favorite films on the biggest screens and feel comfortable. 2K, 4K or even 8K - everything is possible. 13. In the Aftermath of the Pandemic, Will Daily Life Be Any Different? Hint: Not As Much As You Think. 14. Top Guiding Principles on Growing your Startup You have a talented team, and your teammates both embrace your vision and are helping you shape a matching culture. Congratulations as these are two big ‘wins’ that many investors will rank above opportunity size. 15. Can Crypto Grow out of Its Bro Culture Stigma? With crypto promising changes to both the world of finance and the global balance of power, it’s all the more important to ensure it's gender inclusive. 16. A Culture Lesson From A Fuck Off Sign Just around 2012 is when I received a lesson of a lifetime, to appreciate culture differences and how very deep they can get. 17. Bitcoin Explained via Balinese Cockfights: The Similarities Are Uncanny Balinese cockfights and cryptocurrencies, can you think of two more unrelated topics? You’d be surprised then to discover that at closer inspection, looking beyond blockchains and metal spurs, the social dynamics taking place around cockfight rings can help us understand those around cryptocurrencies. 18. From Porn To Peloton: 5 Predictions For Tech And Social Media In 2021 This past year has disrupted the tech and social media landscape. What does 2021 have in store? Here are 5 predictions including OnlyFans' new model and more. 19. Clubhouse: Shelter from the Storm Read this post to understand how Clubhouse is helping people manage isolation during the pandemic. 20. Stop Using Fake Quotations You Found on the Internet The Internet is full of people seeking and sharing useful information. Yet, news stories are subject to constant skepticism — the political views and motivations of legitimate news outlets are under constant scrutiny. 21. The One Objective to Establish a Winning Startup Culture: Get Better Everyday Last week I had a conversation with a couple of friends about the issues they've been facing at their startup. These friends, like many others, have been affected by CoViD-19 related business impact, as well as the Work From Home situation. As you can guess, the biggest issues have been around communication, specially when it involves some sort of negotiation about what product features to prioritise, and how much effort to put into the same. 22. How Snoop Dogg Masters the Metaverse Read this post for insight into how music mogul Snoop Dogg is mastering the metaverse with a vertically integrated music business. 23. 10 Podcasts That (Happily) Steal 15+ Hours From Me Every Week Everyday for the past few months, I wake up at around 5.30 am to prepare for my long glorious walk around this valley, as the sun rises and my brain, too, slowly wakes up. Most of my podcast consumption is concentrated in this 2-hour window. So today, I would like to share my top 10 favorite podcasts with you, ranging from contemporary culture to comedy to politics. 24. 5 Critical Topics Covered at Once: Code Review Practises You Cannot Miss Why do code reviews? How reviews help improve culture? In this article we'll summarize the lessons from a dozen of official company engineering blogs. 25. Living in the world of AI - The Human Transformation Today, if you stop and ask anyone working in a technology company, “What is the one thing that would help them change the world or make them grow faster than anyone else in their field?” The answer would be Data. Yes, data is everything. Because data can essentially change, cure, fix, and support just about any problem. Data is the truth behind everything from finding a cure for cancer to studying the shifting weather patterns. 26. Revolutionizing Language Learning with Dreaming Spanish Creator, Pablo Román In this slogging AMA, Pablo Román of Dreaming Spanish shows us a revolutionary way to learn and acquire languages. Join us to see how this method works. 27. Hiring Tips: How to Pitch to a Potential Startup Founding Team Member Hiring for your startup's founding team, but struggling to recruit the best candidates? This guide will help you perfect your pitch and attract top talent! 28. Fun at Work Matters: Building a Company Culture Having non-productive fun with colleagues at work is a great way of relaxing during work and getting to know the team. 29. Deglorifying CEOs Bright CEOs belong in the past. Web3 is talent-centric and doesn't need a "charismatic leader" to become successful. Well, are we right, or are we right? 30. DeFi Without Defiance. An Ode to Lost Crypto Culture DeFi's culture is under attack. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto industry have forgotten their roots. This is an ode to them and a look at their future. 31. DevOps Principles: Culture Vs. Tooling One of the last questions asked in a DevOps interview is usually "so, what does DevOps mean to you?" I think this is a smart question, because DevOps is wildly misunderstood by the greater IT community. Some may answer that it's Continuous Integration and Releases, another may say it's having everything in Git, and the last might say that it's having tests available. All of these technical solutions do represent a key aspect of DevOps which is the tool chain, but it is the least important. 32. Explore Why You Should Keep a Growth Mindset in Interviews In situations where we change or update the tech stack, the team will be required to learn new languages, frameworks, databases, etc. 33. Save Ukrainian Culture: A Charity Initiative from the Ministry of Culture and Everstake Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and Everstake Launch a Charity Initiative Save Ukrainian Culture to Protect World Heritage 34. 6 Creative Employee Reward Ideas That Your People Will Love Wondering how you can show employee appreciation? Here, you’ll discover six amazing gift ideas for your employee recognition program. 35. Welcome Decentralization: The Status Quo Has Died We inherit our environment with conditions set beyond control. Still, novel products and patterns emerge as new information flows. 36. How Does Stockholm Syndrome Look in the Corporate World? The Stockholm syndrome is an emotional response that happens to some abuse and hostage victims when they have positive feelings toward an abuser or captor. 37. The Noonification: Prisoners on the Electron (11/7/2022) 11/7/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 38. Hackathons — Top 4 Reasons Why You Should Participate in Them (Image by Génesis Gabriella from Pixabay) 39. How to Overcome Employee Resistance to Change Company Culture (An Infographic) Focusing on cultural transformation can bring big rewards, including an 85% net profit increase in just five years. But employees sometimes resist this change. 40. Does Hiring for Culture Affect Diversity? Can your company hire for both diversity and culture? Learn how to prioritize and balance both through talent intelligence and psychological data. 41. "They're The Ones Signing The Check..." Signing the check\nThe good and the bad 42. Teamwork and Collaboration: The Beauty of Being Replaceable Through teamwork and collaboration, you can make yourself replaceable. This ensures the project stays stable and has benefits for you and for the team. 43. The Evolution of Headphones It is safe to consider headphones a household item: mass produced, and almost every American has a pair. Headphones are so common nowadays, in fact, they are even included in the most new purchases of mobile devices. On average, Americans spend more than 32-hours weekly listening to music. This is roughly equivalent to a full-time job. Saying this, dissecting the history and future of headphones is relevant to almost everyone in the digital era. 44. Incorporating Art into Engineering by Introducing the STEAM Approach There is a perception that science, technology, and the arts are separate vocations. The STEAM approach incorporates the arts and sciences. 45. Creativity and Problem Solving is Required at Every Level Many times, the best problem solvers in an organization never get a chance to contribute their creativity, so a lot of potential goes undiscovered. 46. Would your engineers recommend your company to others? How likely are our customers to recommend our products to others? - a simple yet powerful tool customer service teams use to gauge and sense. 47. Education: A Brand And Its Consequences In the modern-day, intangible assets have assumed greater importance as far as modern companies are concerned. A brand is a powerful differentiator indeed. Branding education, however, has both positive and negative implications. 48. How Crypto is Giving Rise to Digital Dogma Digital dogma helps with tech adoption, identity, and making complex topics more accessible. But digital dogma can also be limiting -- especially within crypto. 49. 5 Tips to Foster Workplace Creativity To foster creative thinking in the workplace, there are many ways you can do so. These techniques create an environment that promotes and boosts creativity! 50. How Cultural Sector Can Help The Business Industry Working with people from other fields may help artists and thinkers contribute to the corporate world in useful ways that the current paradigm does not allow. 51. The Ovarian Lottery: A Thought Experiment Ovarian Lottery, a thought experiment popularized by Warren Buffet stresses the importance of luck and the influence of when/where we are born in this world 52. Blood And Soil: The Culture War That Is Shaping Our Collective And Individual Identities The United States is not in the midst of a political war despite the true fight manifesting in the domain of politics. America is instead in a much larger and a more significant culture war. This issue is so multifaceted and dates back so long that it can’t be attributed to any one event. 53. The NFT Art Boom is Not About Art (But There's Nothing Wrong with That) NFT art isn't about art, but that's okay. Just because I can't wrap my head around spending hard-earned money on virtual bits doesn't mean anyone else can't. 54. 7 Ways to Improve Internal Communication to Foster Better Corporate Culture Here are some of the best practices for developing an internal communication strategy that makes sense for your organization. 55. Embrace the Wisdom of Japan: 10 Experiential Secrets to Living an Incredible Life in 2023 . By learning and implementing these experiential secrets from Japanese culture, you can take control of your life and make the most of every moment. 56. Proper Communication Helps Make Digital Transformation Smooth The digital transformation process of the business. The role of communication during the fundamental change. Agility as the locomotive of transformation. 57. Console #17: Japanese Pizza Toast and Turtles 01/12/2019 58. Why Amazon's Working Backwards Framework Works — But Not at Your Company Amazon's Working Backwards process is well documented across the internet. But why don't more companies use this for their innovation? 59. Prioritization Techniques Created by President Eisenhower A universally applicable yet straightforward to understand tool can help you make sense of task priority. When you are swamped with work, ask this tool. 60. How to Scale Global Infrastructure Teams It's early on in a products lifecycle that it begins to require a global SRE presence. Once you have gained sufficient customer traction, and if your product warrants it, you need to provide them with around the clock availability support to complete the customer support jigsaw. 61. Agile DNA: The Genetics Of Digital Transformation On Friday, I attended this webinar by Atlassian on Enterprise Agility and Innovation at Scale. The event highlighted how a bank of 160 years with processes embedded deeply into their core business is transforming itself. Through changing its leadership mindsets, teams formation, focus on customers, process improvements and usage of Agile tools, etc. It showcases how they embrace the concept of AGILE effectively and partially highlight their digital transformation journey. 62. Do Away With Command and Control: How to Change Your Work Culture Despite articles and studies claiming it dead, command and control remain in around nine out of ten organizations. 63. Adopt a DevOps Culture Before Looking for DevOps Engineers Job specs for DevOps engineer jobs often mention a vast variety of duties and responsibilities. Are they hiring for a single role or a whole team? 64. Ask Me Anything About Japan Japan is home to many things and is one of the longest-lasting civilizations in the world. There are many things the country has to offer. 65. Can People Reclaim Their Culture and Heritage With NFTs? Technology and cultural heritage can present a somewhat awkward partnership. 66. Using an API to Return a Daily Poem in Telegram to Celebrate World Poetry Day Learn how to create an automated workflow with n8n that gets international poems, translates them into one language, and sends a poem in Telegram every day. 67. A Brief Look into New Year's Traditions Around the World (Slogging Insights) In our fellowship channel, a couple of us shared some insights on how we celebrate the new year in our parts of the world. 68. How Devops Fits In the Fintech World In this article, we’ll explore how DevOps fits into a FinTech world. We’ll look at the approach you should take in developing your unique DevOps culture. 69. Gendered Curriculums: A Cultural Artifact Curriculum resides in relationship with the concept of gender in complex and multifaceted ways. It explores the relationship between genders and demands that we look beyond gender as ‘sex-group differences’ to a deeper understanding of this notion as a cultural artefact. 70. Security is at Odds With Productivity and Team Cohesion Security is at odds with productivity and team cohesion. It doesn't have to be. There's a balance to strike that mitigates external and internal risk. 71. Nursing In The Military: An Interview This is an interview of a medical professional in the US Military that wanted to tell her story of how she became a nurse. 72. Working At A Tech Company During A Global Pandemic I haven't worked from an office in about 4 months. The one time I stopped by at the end of March to pickup a testing device and a big monitor I met about 4 people out of ca. 70 in my department. The office is a ghost town, with tumbleweeds and all. We've all adjusted our lives significantly, we learned to cope as organization and as individuals. Now that we have somewhat adjusted and the memories of the before times are fading I think it's time to take inventory. How did we do? What did we learn? If we don't write it down now we won't remember. 73. WHAT ZUCK SAID Zuckerberg is in the news lately for his announcement about his plans to take his workforce remote. 74. From Happy Hours to Team Size: What Does Tech Talent Actually Care About? Growing a happy, productive tech team (and one that sticks around longer than a year or two) is a balancing act. Because money isn’t always a sole motivator for employees, rising startups and big-name brands are reeling in candidates with value-driven company cultures and incentivizing perks, such as the freedom to work from home, readily available cold (or craft) brew on tap or, in the case of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, unlimited flights. [75. On June 5 2020, Ohanian Resigned From Reddit’s Board, Asking To Be Replaced By A Black Candidate](https://hackernoon.com/on-june-5-2020-ohanian-resigned-from-reddits-board-asking-to-be-replaced-by-a-black-candidate-aga3u5h) What Alexis Ohanian should have done. 76. Company Culture: Future-Proofing Your Startup Venture Company Culture: Future-Proofing Your Startup Venture 77. Corporate Cybersecurity Should Include Trust, Accountability, and Culture Having good Trust, Accountability, and Culture is like having a good immune system for your body - less of a need to visit a doctor AKA Security Professional. 78. Washing Your Hands Online: Applying COVID-19 Lessons to Cybersecurity We should promote and make basic cyber hygiene the norm for cybersecurity. Keeping good cyber hygiene is the best measure to help stay safe online. 79. Exploring Mental Health and UX Design with Jennifer Wong Jennifer Wong is the Founder of a UX design boot camp called Product Design Fam and the CEO of Empathie, an app dedicated to empowering racial minorities. 80. Ash Coleman, Head of DEI at Credit Karma, talks about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Work Federico Toledo, wraps up season three of Quality Sense with an illuminating interview with a leader in the DEI space. 81. Is Rainbowification Controversial? Amy Tom, Linh Dao Smooke, and Kien Dao have a thoughtful conversation about LGBTQ+ culture in the tech industry and intersect discrimination in the workplace. 82. Improving Communication With Global Cultures Using Contextual Communication If we wish to communicate effectively, we must understand how culture affects communication. Here's a communication design to avoid conflicts and uncertainty. 