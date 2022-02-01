5 Web Design Tips for Beginners

There is always something new to learn about how to make your website better, more effective and easier for users. We assume we know everything about website design and rarely do we stop to consider what we are missing out on. Here is a list of things you didn't know about designing a website. You can learn everything about web design within a week and build your own website today. You don’t have to be a programmer or have any experience in web design before you start learning the basics.

Website design can be pretty complicated. If you've been through the process, you know that there are many things to figure out before even starting the construction of your site. From choosing a domain name to finding the right theme or template, website design is not as simple as it may seem. Making sure your website is on par with the competition is also challenging.

However, there's always something new to learn about how to make your website better, more effective and easier for users. Part of this involves making sure that visitors are able to interact with your site in a way that makes sense for them, but also provides you with the information you want. We assume we know everything about website design and rarely do we stop to consider what we are missing out on. Without further ado, here is a list of things you didn't know you didn't know about designing a website.

Source: Pexels

1. First Impression is the Last Impression

Users can make up their minds about your business in the blink of an eye, through their initial experience through your company's website. Therefore, it is essential to make the first impression as the best for every user or visitor who lands on your website. Appropriate background theme, fonts, icon designs, colour combinations, animations, and layout are some of the factors that help in making the right first impression. To stand out in your industry you need to make your website's first impression a priority.

2. Simple User Experience

Unlike software and mobile development, website development requires the use of HTML, CSS, and Javascript to create responsive and attractive websites. These languages are used for creating web pages that are supported on all browsers and devices. This makes it easier for a web designer to design the site’s structure and layout, as well as its content. Your website design should be visually appealing and should meet your web requirements easily. Users can go through your website this way without stress.

Source: Pexels

3. Responsiveness is Key

The number of people who own mobile devices has increased dramatically in recent years. This is a testament to how much we rely on technology in our everyday lives. As a result, many users have shifted their focus from accessing websites through only desktops to accessing websites through phones. This has caused many companies to shift their focus from desktop websites to responsive web layouts, as they seek to provide the best imaginable experience for all users. Designing a modern website requires responsiveness, to ensure that it is easily viewed on any device regardless of structure.

4. More the Lists and Lesser the Paragraphs

To make your website SEO-friendly, you must consider using more lists and lesser paragraphs in your design. A page with massive paragraphs is SEO-friendly because it contains a lot of content. However, users do not prefer pages with too much text and instead would rather go through the page if there were lists made up of sub-points pointing out specialties and explaining them in detail along with multimedia materials. So when you're designing your website consider using fewer paragraphs and more bullet points to make your content more interesting and easy to read.

Source: Pexels

5. You Can Learn it All Within a Week

The good thing about web design is that you can learn everything about it within a week. No, it's not an exaggeration. You don’t have to be a computer programmer or have any experience in web design before you start learning. After learning the basics, designing a normal responsive landing page or website is just a task of a few minutes. You can go from beginner to expert in a short span and this is why it has been a great choice among tech enthusiasts to opt for. In fact, you can learn the basics of web design and build your very own website today!





Bonus: Web Development is Not Web Design

There is a huge difference between web development and web design. Web development is about building a website using codes, while web design is about designing the layout and user interface of a website in an organized and meaningful way. The two areas of expertise are quite different, with web developers needing to understand programming and web designers needing to understand the audience they are trying to reach. The misconception that web design is the same thing as web development has been brought up because of the similarity between front-end development and web design.





Source: Pexels

Takeaway

As an individual or a business entity, you must keep all these facts in mind as you go forward with your web presence. Always try out new innovative techniques to make your website look enticing to your users and visitors. Now you must have been clear about some things you didn't know about web design. Should you learn web design? Should you build a new website or enhance the design of your existing website?