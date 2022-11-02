5 Ways that Microservices can be Deployed Effectively

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Microservices are the most scalable way of developing software. But that means nothing unless we choose the right way to deploy microservices. The perfect place to host a microservice application is largely determined by its size and scaling requirements. Microservice applications can run in many ways, each with different tradeoffs and cost structures. What works for small applications spanning a few services will likely not suffice for large-scale systems. Here are the five ways of running microservices: process, containers, serverless, containers and Kubernetes.