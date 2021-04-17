5 Reasons Why Xbox Game Pass is Worth It

Game Pass, Xbox’s Gaming Subscription, is a service that allows you to download and play games from their catalog, sort of a gaming version of Netflix, and it’s more popular now than ever. With Microsoft acquiring Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, and adding more and more games, Game Pass seems to be on an unstoppable roll.

In January of 2021, it was reported that Game Pass had 18 million subscribers. But there are plenty of gamers that haven’t given it a chance, and the question they’re asking is: Is Xbox Game Pass Worth it?

Game Pass for your PC or Xbox will cost $10 a month, but if you want Game Pass on both of them, you’ll want Game Pass Ultimate. It costs $15 a month, and includes Xbox Gold and the ability to use Game Pass on your Xbox, PC, and phone. So, is it worth it to shell out $10 or $15 a month? We think so, and here are 5 reasons why.

1. The Perks

Besides downloading and playing games, there are other features that Game Pass offers. One of these features is called perks. Every so often, Game Pass will offer you free gifts. It could be free in-game currency for a game like Sea of Thieves, or a free skin for titles like Gears 5 and Smite.

But it could also be rewards that don’t have to do with gaming at all. In the past, Game Pass has offered free trials for other subscription services. Like when they offered a 2-month free trial for Funimation, an anime streaming service. Or when they offered a 30 days free trial to Disney Plus.

Perks aren’t a huge, subscription-selling feature of the Game Pass, but it’s always nice to be pleasantly surprised when you see a good one waiting to be claimed.

2. The Discounts

If you like saving money, you’ll love this next feature. Being a subscriber to Game Pass allows you to get discounts in the Microsoft store. It could be discounts for DLC, or for full-fledged games. They’ve offered discounts for DLC expansions such as The Outer Worlds, and for DLC characters in games like Tekken.

Games that are on discount right now are Control: Ultimate Edition, UFC 4: Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars: Fallen Jedi. Some discounts are small like 5 or 7 dollars off, and others can be as big as half price off. Either way, we’re sure everyone can appreciate a few bucks off their next purchase.

3. The Cross-Platform Accessibility

But what if you prefer to play on your PC rather than your Xbox? No worries, as Game Pass allows you to play their catalog on PC as well. And if you’re not at home but want to continue playing, you can even play games on your phone. As of right now, only Android users are able to play on their phones, but Apple users won’t have to wait long for their chance.

With how technologically advanced phones have become, it’s great to see that they’re capable of running our favorite games. We’re not saying it will run to perfection, and that it’ll be exactly as if you were playing on your computer or console. However, it’s nice to see that we have the chance to play Gears 5 while we’re waiting at the dentist’s office.

4. EA Play

A recent, but great addition to Game Pass is EA Play. It’s EA’s own gaming subscription service that is now included in your Game Pass subscription. Some of the games included in EA Play are games such as NHL 21, Madden NFL 21, FIFA 20, and NBA Live 19.

And if sport games aren't your favorite flavor, there are plenty of other genres to choose from. If you’re looking to lay back and relax, check out games like Peggle or The Sims. If you want to get into the action, Titanfall and the Battlefield series are also available.

5. The Game Pass Catalog

It shouldn’t be surprising that the main reason to subscribe to Game Pass is to play their games. They’re often rotating the games they offer, but it seems that they always have some titles that are worthwhile. Spend your hours fighting against criminals in Gotham as Batman, explore islands and the sea in Sea of Thieves, and take down the Locust in the Gears of War series.

And new games are added all the time including new games on the first day of their release. A recent example of this is Outsiders and MLB The Show 21. Halo: Infinite has been promised to be available on Game Pass as soon as it’s released. Games such as Hello Neighbor 2, Narita Boy, and Dead Static Drive have also been confirmed to arrive at Game Pass at their launch.

Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? - Yes

There are many benefits to Game Pass, but if you need one definitive reason to get it, here it is: It has a great selection of games. Some of our favorite games that we’ve played during quarantine were found on Game Pass. Hollow Knight, The Outer Worlds, and The Outer Wilds are all great games that you won’t regret playing. We’re not going to sit here and tell you that every game in the Game Pass catalog is a home run, but there are enough great games to justify the price.

