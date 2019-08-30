5 Reasons Why a Screen Recorder Is a Vital Tool For Business

Nikola Baldikov

Screen recorders are one of the most underrated tools for business out there, even if they can be easily listed among the most useful core tools every organization should use. They can be successfully employed for a broad range of enterprise uses – most of them so vital it’s a mystery why most people still refuse to acknowledge their immense usefulness. What’s even more appalling is that some of the screen recorder software out there are even free, so you don’t even need to spend money to purchase a license.

But what a screen recording tool does? In a nutshell, it is a software that allows a user to take a digital recording of the contents of a computer screen. From a busy desktop to the YouTube videos an employee watches sneakily during office hours, a screen recorder captures everything is happening on a PC or Mac as it is seen by the user. They’re used for a variety of purposes, ranging from following a maintenance procedure step by step to create compelling video tutorials and checking on your employees’ productivity. Coupled with other software such as call recording tools, screen recorders are even used to provide psychological and medical help remotely.

Let’s have a look at just a few practical reasons why a screen recording software is a so much important instrument in the arsenal of every business owner.

Improving Communication With Prospects & Clients

When you can’t meet your prospect face-to-face (such as when you work with overseas clients), a video call is the only option. Especially if your client must discuss with his whole team or other stakeholders before making a choice, a screen recorder is a perfect solution to reach a wider audience. You can record a presentation and then share it with them all so that everyone will receive the information quickly and efficiently.

You can also record your live meeting so you can watch it later. Even if you don’t remember every detail of the conversation, or all the requests made by that overly demanding client , you can review everything at a later date. Forget about stopping the flow of your sales pitch to take notes – now you got everything you need safely stored on your hard drive (or cloud).

Create Amazing Tutorials to Enhance Training’s Effectiveness

Probably the reason why everyone out there knows about screen recording tools is the massive amount of video tutorials you can find online. Screen recorders are used to record videos that teach how to do something on your computer step by step because they’re extremely easy to follow. The student or learner has the freedom to stop to understand what’s going on whenever he wants. They’re often used by instructors to make the class interactive and engaging

If you need to train your employees, video tutorials are just one of the uses of a screen recording tool. You can use it to record their computer as well, so you know exactly what they do when they find customer information, for example, or learn the ropes of that new software you just bought. By checking their activities, you can spot their weaknesses, provide them with useful advice, insight, and even with fantastic feedback on their performance since they can review it whenever they want.

Check Your Employee’s Performance During Their Daily Activities

Probably the first thing that comes when we think about the business uses of a screen recording tool is “spying on employees.” Well, it’s surely interesting to check whether that annoying guy who always comes late is actually slacking on the job and spending all his day on Facebook, but there’s more than meets the eye. Capturing your employees’ screen during their daily activities will provide you with excellent insight into their performance.

How are they answering customer questions? What tools are they using for the majority of their time? Are they really exploiting that new feature you recently enabled to its full potential? Screen records can also provide you with a more clearer picture of the work in progress, and help you make important decisions when time is running out or when the team is working under tight deadlines.

Obtain a Better Understanding of System Errors

System faults, network errors, and software crashes are just some of the problems that may bring your business to a halt. As your IT experts work feverishly scavenging through logs to perform a root cause analysis , you will lose a lot of money until the problem is fixed. Recording the error may serve two purposes. The first one is to provide technicians with a clearer picture of when and how it occurred, helping them understand its causes (and consequences).

The second one is to help your other employees understand the process through which the issue occurs, and prevent it from happening again. Both options will save you precious time and money, and avoid unnecessary disruptions of your company’s workflow. Best case scenario, a screen recorder can be used by application developers and DevOps to keep a track on potential errors during the creation/development stage.

Get the Full Picture on Customer Needs

Many businesses use screen recorders to track their customer behaviors as they reach their websites or while they use their products. Checking the recordings is a terrific way to know each and every detail of what users do, and what they do not do, such as clicking on the ugliest buttons and avoiding the most boring pages of a website. The bottom line is that by tracking every customer’s step, companies collect a lot of useful information that helps them identify what people want, which audiences they should target, and which services and products are the most successful ones.

Conclusion

Screen recording software can be used in a lot of creative ways to enhance a business’ productivity and performance. Since most of them available on the market are free, why don’t you give them a try?

