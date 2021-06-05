5 Predictions for the 2021 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has announced its presentation for the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The planned E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will be aired on June 15th and will feature 40 minutes of Nintendo Switch software.

Interestingly, the focus will only be on software releasing in 2021 and possibly 2022, with no mention of any potential hardware reveal. Thus, a Nintendo Switch Pro is unlikely to be unveiled at this event, but perhaps another showcase during the month.

Nevertheless, here are five things to expect from this Nintendo presentation.

1.Breath of the Wild 2 Gameplay and Release Date

The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2 (BOTW 2) was unveiled two years ago at a similar styled E3 direct. But besides a cinematic showcasing the game's premise, we do not know much.

Earlier this year, Nintendo was not ready to show any more about Breath of the Wild 2, with the game director Eiji Aonuma stating that fans would have to wait longer for more information.

BOTW2 is likely nearing the end of development, with a big reveal likely scheduled during its E3 presentation.

Thus, we should expect to see a deep dive into BOTW 2. Interestingly, if the game is to be showcased, a Switch Pro would most likely have to be revealed before the direct if the game wants to run at its very best.

2.Pokémon Legends Arceus Deep Dive

Pokémon Legends Arceus took the world by storm when the Pokémon Company unveiled the game earlier this year. An open-world Pokémon game was what fans of the franchise always wanted.

Due to the game scheduled for release in January of 2022, it is highly likely we may get a deep dive into the open-world Pokémon title.

A confident release date of January 22nd 2022, means Nintendo and the Pokémon Company must show more off the game. As with BOTW2, an open-world game of this nature needs to take full advantage of a Switch Pro. Thus it can be assumed we may see the game running on a new Nintendo Switch during this direct.

3.Super Smash Bro's Ultimate Character Reveal

Super Smash Bro's Ultimate has two more DLC character reveals left for the game. The hugely popular Nintendo fighting game has resonated with fans by introducing characters from beloved franchises such as Banjo Kazooie and Byleth from Fire Emblem Three Houses.

The game has succeeded in building historic crossovers with many different licenses beyond Nintendo IP.

Thus, it is likely the game's director Masahiro Sakurai will unveil two significant character reveals during Nintendo's E3 presentation. Potential possibilities include Crash Bandicoot and even the Master Chief from Xbox's Halo franchise. All in all, expect a big reveal for Super Smash Bros.

4.A New Mario Game

Some might call me crazy for suggesting a New Mario game may get revealed at the 2021 Nintendo Direct, but I believe it might. The last full 3D Mario game was Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch in 2017, with the previous 2D Mario released far before that.

Thus, a fully-fledged Mario game on the Switch is due for a reveal. The last game released for the console was four years ago and was popular amongst the Nintendo fanbase.

As a result, Nintendo could release a sequel to Odyssey or another game in the series with an Odyssey 2 or go old school with the unveiling of a 2D style Mario game, harkening back to the days of the original. Likewise, a completely new Mario game may get revealed, taking the franchise in a new direction.

It is worth pointing out that there are rumours to suggest that the 3D Mario team is revitalising the Donkey Kong franchise with a new game. However, this seems unlikely given the current gap in Mario game releases. It is more likely that a new Mario game will get revealed during Nintendo's June 15th presentation. I'm praying for a Super Mario Galaxy 3.

5.Metroid Prime 4 Tease

Metroid Prime 4 has been much anticipated by fans for nearly half a decade. During Nintendo's 2017 E3 direct, the game was revealed and unfortunately restarted in 2019 due to poor development.

At this point, the game has had over two years of development, making a possible tease of the game likely. Whether that's a gameplay trailer or a cinematic, we should expect to see something of the game during the 2021 Nintendo Direct. Although a release date is possible, I wouldn't hold out for it, with the game likely to release in 2023 and at the earliest late 2022.

Final Thoughts on the 2021 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo's E3 could be a big one; it is likely the company could reveal potential new games within its existing IP while showcasing new gameplay and information on highly anticipated games such as BOTW2 and Pokémon: Legends Arceus.

