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5 Open-source and Green Projects to Donate via Kivach

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byObyte@obyte

A ledger without middlemen

September 14th, 2024
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A ledger without middlemen

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programming#github-open-source#green-software-development#open-source-software#carbon-emissions#cryptocurrency-donations#kivach#obyte#good-company

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