5 Marvel Characters That Are Surprisingly Not in the MCU (Yet)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been ongoing since 2008. Dozens of tv shows and movies later, so many incredible characters have been introduced to the general public. Characters that were only known to comic book fans became worldwide icons. If you go anywhere in the world and say, “I am Groot,” there’s a good chance that somebody will get your reference. But even still, there are a ton of characters that have remained surprisingly unused. Here are 5 characters that have yet to make their MCU debut. 5 Characters Who Have Yet to Appear in the MCU Black Cat\nSquirrel Girl\nGwenpool\nMiles Morales\nBeta Ray Bill Black Cat Squirrel Girl Gwenpool Miles Morales Beta Ray Bill 1. Black Cat The fact that there’s been 3 MCU Spider-Man movies without any Black Cat is pretty wild. The fact that there’s been 8 Spider-Man movies in total without any Black Cat is outright ridiculous. She and the villain Kraven might be the two most famous Spider-Man villains to never appear in a live-action Spider-Man movie. Although, to be fair to Kraven, he eventually did get his own solo movie. There have been instances where she’s almost appeared in a live-action film, but as far as I’m aware, she’s never been close to making it into the MCU. This is surprising because she’s an extremely popular character. A femme fatale who often hovers over the line between good and bad, this cat burglar always leaves Peter Parker’s life a mess whenever she enters it. And of course, it’s always entertaining to watch. 2. Squirrel Girl Another popular character who surprisingly doesn’t have any live-action appearances is the one and only Squirrel Girl. An off-beat superheroine with a heart of gold, Doreen Green is an ordinary woman. That was if an ordinary woman had a squirrel tail, could communicate with squirrels, and had superhumanly strong teeth. Squirrel Girl has been around since the early 90s and has already tussled with heavy hitters such as Doctor Doom and Thanos. In fact, she’s beaten both of them. Maybe that’s why she hasn’t been added in yet. Could be that she’s too powerful 🤔 She has increased in popularity recently since her inclusion in the hit game, Marvel Rivals, so maybe it’s only a matter of time before her MCU debut. Marvel Rivals 3. Gwenpool The Deadpool film series has been a big hit, with the last installment, Deadpool and Wolverine, reaching $1.3 billion at the box office. What people love about this series is its humor, which includes constantly breaking the fourth wall. Well, if that’s what people love, then it’s extremely surprising that Gwenpool has yet to appear in the MCU. $1.3 billion Gwenpool takes that humor and turns it up a notch or two. She knows she’s a character in a comic book and constantly makes meta references and breaks the fourth wall in hilarious and unique ways. If added to the MCU, her movie might be the funniest one yet. 4. Miles Morales Out of everyone on this list, Miles Morales is the closest that’s come to appearing in the MCU. That’s because he’s already confirmed to be in it. In the first Spider-Man MCU movie, Homecoming, Peter Parker’s Spider-Man interacts with Miles’s uncle, Aaron Davis. Aaron mentions his nephew, who was confirmed to be Miles himself. But that’s the only little nugget that we have gotten about Miles being in the MCU. confirmed The newest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to release this year. Maybe this is finally the movie where Miles makes his long-awaited live-action debut. I specify live-action because Miles has already made his feature film debut in the animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This is a great animated movie that you should watch if you’ve never seen it before, and its sequel is equally amazing. Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel 5. Beta Ray Bill Maybe this is me just being biased, but it’s a bit ridiculous that Beta Ray Bill still hasn’t made his MCU debut. He’s not exactly the most popular character, but if we’re talking about Thor-adjacent characters, he’s up there as a huge fan favorite. That’s what makes his omission so noticeable. There’s been 4 Thor movies and 2 seasons of a Loki show, and Beta Ray Bill has yet to make an appearance. And although he’s most notable as being a friend and ally to Thor, Beta Ray Bill is a character who can stand on his own. I think he’s complex and deep enough to star in his own film. At the very least, he can star in a Disney + series. It would also be interesting to see how they handle his physical appearance, whether they go practical or full CGI. Hopefully, one day we’ll get the answer to that question. Read More: 1. The Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide The Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide The 5 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies of All Time\n\n\nThe Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide The 5 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies of All Time The 5 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies of All Time The 5 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies of All Time The Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide The Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide The Twilight Movies in Chronological Order: A Watch Guide