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5 Marvel Characters That Are Surprisingly Not in the MCU (Yet)

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byJose@joseh

Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

February 14th, 2026
featured image - 5 Marvel Characters That Are Surprisingly Not in the MCU (Yet)
Jose
    byJose@joseh

    Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

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Jose@joseh

Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

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media#marvel#mcu#black-cat-marvel#beta-ray-bill#squirrel-girl#gwenpool#miles-morales#mcu-characters

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