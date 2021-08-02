5 Best 2-Player Nintendo Switch Games for Couch Coop and PVP Sessions

891 reads

@ joseh Jose Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

Playing single-player games can be a fun experience. Whether it’s because of the story or the gameplay, it’s nice to enjoy a game by yourself.

However, sometimes you want a buddy to join you for a fun time, and it can be hard to pick out a game that both of you will enjoy. To make it easier to find a game for the two of you to play, here are the 5 best 2 player Switch games.

Best 2 Player Switch Games

Streets of Rage 4 Cuphead Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Super Mario 3D World Mario Golf: Super Rush

1. Streets of Rage 4

There’s a ton of great gaming genres, but there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned beat ‘em up. Streets of Rage 4 is the newest installment in the series, bringing the franchise into the 21st century.

Up to 4 players can enjoy this game at once, which is good because it’s more fun to fight waves of enemies as you travel through the levels together.

Although there are nice callbacks for fans who have played the previous games, the gameplay and story of Streets of Rage 4 can still be enjoyed by newcomers to the series.

The Y twins, the children of the former villain of the series, have taken their father’s place as crimelords of the city. It’s up to old and new heroes to team up and defeat them before it’s too late.

2. Cuphead

Streets of Rage 4 has great boss battles, but there’s an argument to be made that no game has a greater roster of bosses than Cuphead.

The majority of Cuphead’s gameplay is going through different levels to defeat different bosses. You do this by shooting them, using your abilities, and evading their attacks to defeat them.

You don’t have to do this alone, a second player can join the party and play as Cuphead’s brother, Mugman. Cuphead also has different types of levels such as flying ones and run-and-gun levels.

This game is one of the hardest two-person games, but there’s solace in the fact that you can rely on your partner if you lose all your health. Cuphead is one of the best 2 player switch games, but it’s available on other consoles as well.

3. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Released in 2019, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 sees characters from the Marvel universe come together to get the Infinity Stones before Thanos. Up to four players can choose from different characters such as The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and many more iconic characters.

A fun thing about this game is the ability to mix and match characters with your partner to see which team dynamic works best, and the game grants bonuses depending on your team.

Each character has four different abilities they can use, however, each one costs energy, so it’s important to strategize and know how much energy to use. Abilities can also be upgraded to be more powerful, use less energy, or gain effects such as shock.

But nothing feels better than using your ultimate ability with your partners to unleash a fury of damage on your opponents.

4. Super Mario 3D World

Mario is a fun, iconic character to play as, but what’s even more fun is having a friend tag along and join you on your quest to stop another of Bowser’s evil schemes.

In Super Mario 3D World, up to four players can choose from Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad as they go through fun, yet challenging levels, until they reach Bowser.

When you and your friends are choosing which character to play as it’s important to note that each character has different mechanics. Mario is all-around average, Luigi is good at jumping but skids after running, Princess Peach can float but not run fast, and Toad is fast but can’t jump high.

The game also has many opportunities for players to mess with each other (whether accidental or on purpose) by going too fast and killing each other, or by picking someone up and throwing them off the stage. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

5. Mario Golf: Super Rush

The newest game on this list, Mario Golf: Super Rush combines the wackiness from the Mario franchise and combines it with golf. There are different modes that you can play together if you don’t want to play normal golf.

There’s standard golf, speed golf, and battle golf, each with its unique rules and gameplay.

If you’re looking for the mode to cause the most chaos, it’s Speed Golf. Players run through the golf course, and try to get a better score than their opponents. That’s easier said than done because there are many ways opponents can mess with each other, including using a Special Shot.

A Special Shot is a player’s ultimate ability and it does something different depending on the character. For example, Yoshi’s Special Shot will turn the opponent’s balls into eggs. There’s plenty of ways to have fun or to ruin friendships in this golf game.

There are a ton of two-person games to choose from, but these are the best 2 player switch games. Aside from Cuphead, the rest of the games can be played with even more people if you’re looking to grow the party.

Whatever game or party size you choose, you can’t go wrong with any of these titles.

More in Gaming:

1. Lost Souvenir Destiny 2 Quest Guide

2. Pokemon Radical Red: The Perfect Reimagining of a Classic

3. DCS World Buyer’s Guide

For more Mario and Nintendo lists and articles, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter down below!

@ joseh Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person by Jose Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags