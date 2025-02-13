Since trading with crypto is so popular nowadays, we wanted to find out which platforms charge the lowest fees. After all, the less you have to pay the exchange, the more it gets into your wallet. Our research proposed the best low-fee crypto trading platforms, including BYDFi, Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and Crypto.com.





Check out our review to discover which one should host your next crypto trades while charging you the least amount possible!

BYDFi

Best for: All-level traders looking for minimal or no KYC, high security, and multiple trading opportunities.

All-level traders looking for minimal or no KYC, high security, and multiple trading opportunities. Currencies: 400+

400+ Trading pairs: Over 1,000 between crypto, Forex, indices, and commodities

Over 1,000 between crypto, Forex, indices, and commodities Transaction Fees: A 0.1% fee for Makers and Takers in spot trading. The platform charges a 0.06% fee for Takers and a 0.02% fee for Makers in perpetual futures trading. In leveraged tokens trading, the platform charges a 0.2% fee.

BYDFi is a leading crypto trading platform offering customers a comprehensive suite of trading options and tools worldwide. It first entered the crypto industry in 2020 under the BitYard name and rebranded to BYDFi in 2023, inviting crypto enthusiasts to a new and unprecedented trading experience.





BYDFi has numerous trading options, including spot trading, futures trading, and leveraged tokens trading. A copy trading service allows inexperienced traders to follow in the footsteps of more successful industry veterans. Furthermore, those who are entirely new to crypto trading can create a demo trading account and use virtual funds to simulate trades using real-time market movements and indicators. The only downside could be that BYDFi does not support staking and NFTs.





One of the features that help BYDFi stand out from the competition is its no-KYC policy. You don't need to pass Know-Your-Customer verification to create an account or withdraw small amounts. Instead, the platform requires KYC only when if you wish to withdraw more than 1.5 BTC daily.





BYDFi Exchange does not charge fees for cryptocurrency deposits. Its withdrawal fees vary greatly depending on the token, the network, and the amount withdrawn, but they are within the industry average rates. Depending on the traded coin, spot trading at BYDFi incurs a 0.1% fee for makers and takers. Perpetual contract fees include a 0.06% fee for Takers and a 0.02% fee for Makers.

The platform also charges 0.2% transaction fees for leveraged tokens separately when buying or selling (USDT). Users with leveraged tokens must also pay a daily management fee of 0.03% of the true value of the leveraged tokens.

BYDFi employs some of the highest security standards in the industry. It also supports seamless crypto conversion options and has a quick and efficient mobile application. Helpful customer support, competitive fees, and an overall user-centric approach make BYDFi one of the best low-fee crypto trading platforms in 2025.

Binance

Best for: Experienced traders looking for high-volume trades.

Experienced traders looking for high-volume trades. Currencies: 350+

350+ Trading pairs: 50+

50+ Transaction Fees: Maker fee: 0.10% – 0.02%, Taker fee: 0.10% – 0.04%. Fees decrease with higher trading volume.

Binance is the world’s most popular and biggest cryptocurrency exchange. The platform is also one of the oldest services in the industry, offering trading opportunities, and it has been around since 2017. Throughout the years, Binance has spearheaded innovation and amassed considerable liquidity to support high-volume trades. Today, the exchange serves over 250 million users worldwide.





Binance is well-known for its extensive trading offering of over 350 cryptocurrencies. The platform's high-security level and advanced trading tools maintain it at the industry's apex, despite the exchange facing complaints for lack of transparency in recent years. Another important factor that attracts millions of daily users is Binance’s low fees and trade limits. The exchange charges trading fees that range from 0.01% to 0.1%. New users can start with as little as 0.000001 BTC and a low-risk management strategy.





Binance has a mobile app that users can easily install on iOS and Android to trade crypto wherever they go. Despite this streamlined approach to trading on the go, many Binance users have complained about the platform’s overcrowded dashboard, which may feel daunting for beginner traders.





Binance allows users to trade hundreds of cryptocurrencies on Spot, Margin, and Futures markets. The exchange charges deposit and withdrawal fees that vary depending on the cryptocurrency. So, in a BYDFi vs. Binance confrontation on fees, the former wins since it doesn't charge users for deposits.





Binance also charges fees for Spot trading, which apply to regular crypto trading. A Futures trading fee applies only to derivatives, such as Binance Futures. Lastly, users must pay fees every time they engage in P2P transactions on the platform.





Binance will be one of the top crypto trading platforms in 2025 despite security concerns and user complaints. The exchange ensures high-speed transactions, affordable fees, and several trading services. It supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies and possesses tremendous liquidity. However, the platform’s gradual focus on high-end, experienced traders means that beginners will have to look elsewhere when starting their crypto trading careers.

Coinbase

Best for: Beginners and intermediate traders looking to hone their skills.

Beginners and intermediate traders looking to hone their skills. Currencies: More than 240 digital assets.

More than 240 digital assets. Trading pairs: Over 300 different trading pairs

Over 300 different trading pairs Transaction Fees: Fees differ depending on the region, payment method, and the user’s pricing tier.

Coinbase is another highly popular crypto trading platform and exchange with over 73 million users worldwide. The company was founded in 2012 during Bitcoin's early days. However, the exchange only rose to fame after later expanding its services from San Francisco, California, to over 100 countries.





Many users choose Coinbase for its all-inclusive offer of crypto services. The platform lets you buy, sell, and store over 240 digital assets. The most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are in high demand on the platform and are the most involved in the platform’s high trading volumes.





Coinbase is also well-known for its solid security and liquidity backups. Coinbase is a publicly traded company with USD balances through FDIC-insured banks. This feature enables it to secure the users’ digital funds against security breaches. Nevertheless, the exchange has been the target of several accusations in the past, including a charge by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly operating as an unregistered securities exchange.





In terms of trading, Coinbase is suitable for crypto traders of all skills and knowledge, making it one of the few reliable BYDFi alternatives. Many traders choose the platform for its intuitive navigation and comprehensive educational resources, which are especially helpful for beginners.





Trading fees on Coinbase may be consistently higher than on other crypto trading platforms. For example, you may have to pay anything between 0% and 0.6% on your trades, depending on the trade volume and the digital asset you choose. The platform supports you with several market indicators, in-depth analyses, and charts to help you manage your portfolio better.





Regulatory restrictions may be some of the biggest downsides of using Coinbase. The exchange is available in many countries, but its services are subject to local regulations and differ from region to region. That’s why users from different countries may have entirely different trading experiences on Coinbase.





All in all, Coinbase is a reliable entry in our list of the top crypto trading platforms in 2025. Despite legal controversies and regulatory issues, the exchange maintains a relatively positive reputation worldwide. Its substantial liquidity, security, and large number of cryptocurrencies and pairs make it a prime choice for all types of traders.

Kraken

Best for: Expert traders

Expert traders Currencies: 300+

300+ Trading pairs: 50+

50+ Transaction Fees: Maker fee: 0.16% – 0.00%, Taker fee: 0.26% – 0.10% (Pro Version).

Kraken is another crypto exchange based in San Francisco, California, that offers crypto trading services. The platform is famous for its low fees and enhanced security measures. Over 10 million users worldwide vouch for its top-quality services and advanced trading features. Moreover, Kraken ranks high in liquidity, surpassed only by Binance and Coinbase.





Users can rely on Kraken for multiple trading options with over 50 pairs. Newbies may want to remain in shallow waters and stick to the common buys and sells. On the other hand, expert users will choose Kraken for more complex trading features, such as margin trading and futures trading. In fact, the platform is the go-to trading venue for seasoned traders, and Kraken rewards them with a Pro version with some of the industry's lowest fees.





Kraken charges transaction fees ranging from 0% to 0.26% per trade. The exchange also takes 3.75% + €0.25 for credit card purchases and 1.7% + $0.10 for online banking processing. Kraken also applies a 3% fee for converting balances less than the minimum order size.

Pro version users will have to pay a 0.02% opening fee on margin trades and a rollover fee of the same amount every 4 hours. Those trading futures will have to pay anything between 0% and 0.16% as Makers and between 0.10% and 0.26% as Takers. Kraken also charges Pro users to trade stablecoins, pegged tokens, and FX pairs. Depending on the coin and trading volumes, these fees range from 0% to 0.2%.





Many traders choose Kraken for security reasons. In fact, the platform has never suffered a massive security breach, due mainly to a consistent improvement of safety standards. While it remains a reliable crypto trading venue for all traders, Kraken makes our list thanks mostly to the low fees that Pro users enjoy.

Crypto.com

Best for: All-level traders who prefer mobile crypto trading.

All-level traders who prefer mobile crypto trading. Currencies: 350+ cryptocurrencies

350+ cryptocurrencies Trading pairs: Over 400 pairs

Over 400 pairs Transaction Fees: Fees differ depending on the trading volume.

Crypto.com closes our list of the top low-fee crypto trading platforms in 2025. The exchange launched in 2016 and quickly gained global use and popularity. Today, Crypto.com boasts over 80 million users and is available in over 90 countries.





Crypto.com is a popular platform for trading crypto mainly due to its high liquidity and robust security measures. The platform provides basic and advanced crypto trading features, including margin, spot, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading.





Besides crypto trading services, Crypto.com attracts users with its digital ecosystem, which includes a blockchain, a native token (CRO), a mobile wallet, and a versatile range of tools and resources. The company also provides users with a crypto Visa card that they can use to process cryptocurrency payments. The card is accepted by over 60 million merchants worldwide.





Crypto trading at Crypto.com is rather straightforward and accessible even by beginners. The platform charges competitive fees that vary greatly depending on the traded volume. For example, Crypto.com employs a seven-tier fee system in Spot and Margin trading. Level one involves a Total Spot Volume of less than $10,000. In this case, Makers have to pay a 0.2500% fee, and Takers are charged a 0.5000% fee. The fees decrease gradually until the 7th tier, which involves a volume equal to or larger than $10 million. In this case, Makers don't have to pay a fee, while Takers pay a 0.5000% fee.





Crypto.com also has a VIP program whose members enjoy discounted fees. The exchange does not charge users for deposits. However, it will apply fees on all withdrawals. These charges vary depending on the coin, network, and volume.





Overall, Crypto.com is a reliable platform for trading crypto. Its fees are not the lowest in the industry, but they are not deal-breakers either. The exchange enjoys global appreciation for its business-oriented approach with banking features, advanced trading options, and far-reaching support for multiple assets. Among the downsides of using this platform would be the below-par customer support and its unavailability in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Conclusion - 5 Low-Fee Crypto Trading Platforms in 2025

These are the top low-fee crypto trading platforms in 2025. This year, we should see a significant increase in crypto trades, and each of these platforms can provide you with an unmatched crypto trading experience. Choose the one that best suits your level, experience, and strategy. More importantly, do your due diligence and consider risk management options before engaging in crypto trades.





Editor’s note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR



