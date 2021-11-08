5 Data Visualization Widgets for Modern JavaScirpt Libraries

Charts and diagrams represent the data graphically. D3.js is the most well-known JS library among developers when it comes to data visualization. Charts, Bullet graph widget, Barcode, Excel viewer, Maps, Template widget, and so on are all available. The library includes means for animation, data analysis, data utilities, DOM utilities, and geodata. It is quite difficult to learn, the documentation is confusing and outdated. The API often exposes direct access to the DOM, which steps in contradiction with how modern frontend frameworks like React or Vue work.