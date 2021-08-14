5 Best Single-Player PS4 Horror Games to Play in the Dark

Playing horror games with friends is a good scary time. However, there’s nothing quite like being by yourself to venture alone through the horrors. To sit there by yourself with no one around to comfort you is a unique experience that compares to no other.

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in scary games, this is the list for you. Here are the 5 best PS4 horror games to play in the dark.

Horror Games for the PS4

Outlast Alien: Isolation Resident Evil 7 Until Dawn Little Nightmares 2

1. Outlast

When journalist Miles Upshur investigates Mount Massive Asylum, things quickly go wrong. As soon as he gets there, he sees a violent scene; something he was nowhere near prepared for.

After this, the goal of the game is to escape the asylum with your life, something that’s easier said than done.

In the game, you are essentially helpless. You can’t fight back against the enemies, unlike games such as Resident Evil where you get different weapons to use.

The only item at your disposal in Outlast is your camera. It helps you see in the dark, but it does need batteries to work. Luckily, you can scavenge for batteries throughout the game.

Outlast was a major success, spawning two other installments. Outlast 2 was released in 2017, and The Outlast Trials is set to release later this year. With how successful the game was, you know Outlast has to be one of the best PS4 horror games.

2. Alien: Isolation

The movie, Alien, is a classic science-fiction horror film, and it’s a no-brainer to create a video game based on the movie. That’s exactly what happened in 2014 when Creative Assembly developed the horror game, Alien: Isolation.

The daughter of the film’s protagonist, Amanda, sets forward on an adventure to discover what happened to her mom.

This leads her to a station where an Alien is rummaging about. The player must solve the mystery of Amanda’s mom while trying to stay out of the Alien’s sight.

To make matters worse, the Alien can also hear the player as well. In order to get past the Alien, the player must try to be as silent and smart as possible. Alien: Isolation is a fun game regardless if you're a fan of the Alien film franchise or not.

3. Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil is a great horror franchise because it has everything. There are games in the franchise that you can play by yourself or with friends.

Resident Evil 7 is part of the former and sees Ethan try to figure out what happened to his missing wife, Mia. He finds himself in a rundown house where he’s being hunted by the family living there.

For most of the game, the family is unkillable, so it’s best to stay out of the way and conserve your bullets. If they catch even a whiff of you, they will chase you down and attack.

Making matters more difficult is the fact that there are also other monsters crawling around the house just biding their time until they can attack you. You do get weapons to defend yourself with, however, you have limited ammo and limited inventory space.

Resident Evil 7 is the perfect PS4 horror game if you’re looking for the perfect mix of action and scares.

4. Until Dawn

Alien: Isolation is based on a film, but Until Dawn legitimately feels like a film. A year after a deadly tragedy, a group of friends reunites at a cabin to have fun.

They are attacked by a man in a mask, and as the night unfolds, more danger comes for the group of friends. The game has a cast of recognizable Hollywood names such as Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, Jordan Fisher, Brett Dalton, and Peter Stormare.

The game is unique from the other titles on this list with the game focusing on quick-time events and decisions. The choices the player makes will affect how the story is played out, characters can either live or die depending on what the player decides to do. There can even be an outcome where all the characters die.

5. Little Nightmares 2

Released earlier this year, Little Nightmares 2 was the highly anticipated prequel to the first one. It tells the story of Mono and Six as they traverse to the Signal Tower. Mono is a new protagonist while Six is the protagonist of the first game.

Unfortunately for our heroes, they will come across a slew of villainous characters such as The Teacher, The Doctor, and The Thin Man. The game is primarily a platformer and it has an emphasis on puzzle-solving, and you’ll have to be great at both of these things if you’re hoping to survive.

With its eerie atmosphere, fun gameplay, and interesting characters, Little Nightmares 2 might not outright scare you, but it manages to keep you tense and afraid of what monsters you will come across next.

PS4 horror games are great when you’re looking for a scare, and there’s plenty of variety between games. Whether you’re looking for a zombie game, an alien game, or anything in between, you can’t go wrong with any of them.

