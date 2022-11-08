5 Best Practices for Effective Log Management
Too Long; Didn't ReadLog files are essential for both log management and log monitoring. Log files can help identify and prevent systemic issues from happening again. Logs are a critical part of any organization's infrastructure and, as such, must be monitored for any suspicious behavior. By capturing and monitoring your log data, you can identify and address issues before they become major security concerns. Here are five best practices for security log management: Configure and Monitor Logging Levels. Track and Correlate Logs. Analyze logs in real time, making diagnosing and troubleshooting issues easier at scale.