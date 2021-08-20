5 Best Platformers on the Nintendo Switch

When one thinks of platform games, usually Nintendo and Mario come to mind. Although not the first platformer to exist, Super Mario Bros. is one of the most iconic. Since then, platformers have evolved while also staying the same, and have remained popular amongst the gaming community.

This means there are a ton of platform games to choose from. To make it easier on you, here are the best platformers on the Nintendo Switch you should definitely check out.

Best Platformers

1. Super Mario 3D World

2. Monster Boy

3. Celeste

4. Shovel Knight

5. Super Mario Maker 2

1. Super Mario 3D World

Mario has had many games and spin-offs, but it never forgets its roots. It always manages to put out a great platformer every few years, and a recent one is Super Mario 3D World.

Originally released for the Nintendo Wii U, it would eventually get brought on to the Nintendo Switch; along with new content in the form of Bowser’s Fury.

The story of Super Mario 3D World is pretty simple. Fairies get captured by Bowser, and it’s up to Mario and the crew to rescue them. This means traversing through different worlds to free all of them. Although the layout is fairly similar to other Mario games, the levels are unique and fun.

One level changes the platform you’re walking on every time you jump. Another level has the flagpole running away from you while time runs out. There’s a third level that has an invisible road that you have to take, so you have to be careful to not accidentally step off and fall to your death.

These levels prove that although Mario platform games have been going on for decades, that Nintendo still knows how to keep them fresh and interesting. Super Mario 3D world might not have originated on the Nintendo Switch, but it’s one of the best platformers on the console.

2. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Speaking of long-running franchises, this Sega series has also been around for decades. Released in 2018, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom was the first original title in the series in 24 years.

After his uncle turns everyone into animals, it’s up to Jin to return them to normal. To do this, Jin uses his abilities to transform into various animals to go to save the day.

A snake, dragon, frog, pig, and a lion are the animals Jin can turn into, and they each possess different abilities that can be used for different situations.

For example, his snake form allows him to spit venom, and his dragon form allows him to fly. These abilities also help Jin find secrets and gear hidden throughout the game.

3. Celeste

A fast-paced platformer, Celeste sees the protagonist Madeline trying to climb Mount Celeste. She does this by jumping, dashing, and climbing through the game to avoid death.

Although it sounds simple, it can get complex. With danger all over the place, it’s important to be precise with dashing and jumping to avoid a spiky death.

Beyond spikes, another danger that Celeste is faced with is Badeline, an evil-looking counterpart of Madeline. Badeline wants Madeline to stop trying to climb the mountain, and she’ll do anything in her power to get end her journey.

The story, gameplay, and soundtrack of Celeste are top-notch, and it’s one of the best platformers in recent years.

4. Shovel Knight

Who knew that playing as a character who uses a shovel to save the day would be so fun? Shovel Knight is a platformer developed by Yacht Club Games, the first game the studio ever developed. It would go on to be a success and Yacht would develop several expansion packs for the game.

Shovel Knight was an adventurer along with Shield Knight, but tragedy strikes, and Shield Knight is lost. After some time, Shovel Knight must once again go on an adventure. The game is an homage to platformers in the past, and it’s never more obvious than when you look at its 8-bit graphics.

Apart from the shovel, the Shovel Knight can acquire items to help him on his journey. The Flare Wand allows the player to shoot fireballs, while the Dust Knuckles allow players to dash through enemies.

5. Super Mario Maker 2

A game that not only allows you to play platform levels but also create them, Super Mario Maker 2 is a platform lover’s dream. Whether you want to create a huge complex level, or you want to create a level filled with just Boos, Super Mario Maker 2 gives players the tools to create anything they want.

Mario platformers have had different designs throughout the year, and Super Mario Maker 2 allows players to choose any of them for their levels.

This includes designs from games such as Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, New Super Mario Bros. U, and Super Mario 3D World.

The online component also allows you to share your creations with the world, so everyone can play them. This means that you’re also able to play the levels other people have made. With the ability to play and create your levels, Super Mario Maker 2 is one of the best platformers in a long time.

Even after all of these years, the Mario franchise still manages to have great platformers. However, other developers have been putting out fantastic games in the genre as well.

Although these are the 5 best platformers for the Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of other good platformers on the console.

