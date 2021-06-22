5 Best Free Meme Generators for Smart Marketing Teams in 2021

After analyzing the popularity of these unique graphics, businesses have started utilizing memes for marketing campaigns and advertising products.

This article will explain to you in detail what memes are, how they are beneficial to your business, and provide you with a list of the top best free meme maker software available online.

What are Memes?

A meme is an image or video with text written over it to represent specific feelings and thoughts. The first meme of "Baby Cha-Cha" became viral in 1996, but until 2010, it remained underutilized. However, today memes have become an interactive medium of communication for both individuals and businesses.

Memes are unique tailor-made images that are generally related to cultural inside jokes. They are the most circulating and visually appealing images that never fail to grab people's attention. Realizing the power of memes, businesses started circulating relatable memes to run their email campaigns, attract social media traffic and improve the brand's image.

What are the benefits of Memes?

Memes have become a part of the natural online experience of people. They are continuously gaining importance in the corporate digital world. Memes are turning into all-new ways of expressing a brand's emotions and expressions.

There are numerous benefits of using memes for a business. Let us explain a few major ones:

Cost-effective: Undoubtedly, businesses are ready to spend a considerable amount of money on marketing their brands. What if they got a cost-efficient tool for doing the same? Memes are a budget-friendly medium of marketing. All you need to study your target audience, have a knowledge of trendy memes, and a budget-friendly meme creating software.

Easy-to-create: Designing visually appealing graphics is not an easy task. You need to hire a professional graphic designer to fulfill your purpose. However, designing a meme is almost child’s play. All you need to do is scroll through the Meme templates available on the internet and enter a relatable text in it. And, you are done!

Highly communicative: A meme speaks louder than words. An attractive meme is worth a thousand words and can captivate people's attention as soon as they look at them. Memes are efficient, easy, and a better way to communicate and interact with your target audience.

As the digital age is growing, businesses are discovering new ways to use memes and gain as much benefit as they can. From improving the rate of generating leads to requesting feedback from customers, businesses are taking help from these fun and interactive memes.

How to design memes?

Designing a meme from scratch is not a wise choice as there are thousands of free meme maker software available on the internet. You can choose the one that best caters to your needs and get started with them.

More or less, in the first step, you have to choose a meme template for catering to your business needs. Then, you are required to add a one-liner or two-liner text over it. You can tweak that meme template a little and finally save or export it to your system.

Yes! It's that simple! But you have to pick your meme maker carefully. For your convenience, I've listed a few top free meme-makers available online.

Top 5 Free Meme Maker Software in 2021

Here is the list of top 5 meme maker software to make funny memes:

1. QuickMeme

For creating attractive and straightforward memes, QuickMeme is the best option for making funny memes. This meme maker software has the simplest of user-interface with easy-to-use editing tools. Some of the unique features of QuickMeme are:

Intuitive interface : Crisp, the clean and clear interface of QuickMeme, allows you to explore the software and create the best memes for your business.



: Crisp, the clean and clear interface of QuickMeme, allows you to explore the software and create the best memes for your business. Numerous templates : Whether you belong to the eCommerce sector or real estate, QuickMeme offers customizable templates to cater to every industry need.



: Whether you belong to the eCommerce sector or real estate, QuickMeme offers customizable templates to cater to every industry need. Easy Sharing : QuickMeme allows you to easily share your funny memes on social media platforms and target their audience worldwide.



: QuickMeme allows you to easily share your funny memes on social media platforms and target their audience worldwide. Unlimited Editing Options: Do you want to bold the text or change its font? Do you want to caption a meme? QuickMeme lets you customize your meme with their editing tools.

You can create a meme either by uploading your own image or choosing from templates offered by QuickMeme. It caters to all your business needs with ease.

2. Appy Pie Meme Generator

Appy Pie’s free online meme creator lets you create funny memes irrespective of the format you wish for. It allows you to design memes in various formats- GIF, PNG, JPG, etc. It is one of the best meme creators who offers a drag-n-drop editor to build memes quickly. Some of the features of Appy Pie’s meme generator that set it apart is-

Easy-to-use: You can instantly turn an idea into a meme with Appy Pie’s visual editor, where you can easily find the template of your choice and turn it into a meme you want.

No watermark: Create memes online without worrying about the watermark of Appy Pie’s meme generator and simply own your meme.

Customizable templates: Whether you want to rotate an image or add text in your meme, Appy Pie lets you create unique memes with complete perfection.

Collaborate to create: If you want to collaborate with your team members to create multiple memes for your marketing campaigns, you can easily do it with Appy Pie’s meme generator.

Appy Pie offers a free meme generator tool to design memes in the easiest way possible. No matter how simple or complex a meme you want to create, Appy Pie got you covered.

3. MemeGenerator

One of the most popular and free meme maker software, MemeGenerator, lets you create memes for all your personal and professional needs. Whether you want to send a funny meme to your friend or a promotion meme to clients, MemeGenerator got you covered. It offers you the following features:

Cloud storage : You can save millions of memes after creating them with MemeGenerator as it offers safe and secure cloud space.



: You can save millions of memes after creating them with MemeGenerator as it offers safe and secure cloud space. Attractive images : It provides visually appealing images and can be tweaked to create any type of memes for your business.



: It provides visually appealing images and can be tweaked to create any type of memes for your business. Multiple editing options : To design creative and attractive memes, MemeGenerator offers you editing tools to customize your memes.



: To design creative and attractive memes, MemeGenerator offers you editing tools to customize your memes. Easiest meme maker tool: You need no professional skills to design memes with MemeGenerator as it offers easy-to-use tools.

4. Make a Meme

Make a Meme is a user-friendly meme creator that helps you design memes of different types, be it funny, happy, cheerful, etc. You can select the template, edit a little, and your meme is ready. Make a Meme is the simplest tool to use! It provides you with the following features to make your memes’ making the process fun.

Smooth navigation menus : Creating a meme with Make a Meme is a seamless experience for customers as it offers a simple and crisp user interface.



: Creating a meme with Make a Meme is a seamless experience for customers as it offers a simple and crisp user interface. Option to preview : Before finally using your meme for different purposes, it lets you preview the final design of the meme so that you can easily make corrections.



: Before finally using your meme for different purposes, it lets you preview the final design of the meme so that you can easily make corrections. Popular images : Whether you want to create Dank memes or memes related to your favorite movie dialogue, Make a Meme offers images for every meme.



: Whether you want to create Dank memes or memes related to your favorite movie dialogue, Make a Meme offers images for every meme. Easy storage: You can save each and every meme to the software itself for further references without worrying about security breaches.

5. LiveMeme

LiveMeme is possibly the best free meme maker available on the internet. It offers tools for both beginners and professionals to create perfect memes. It provides you the following features for making exclusive memes.

Support various formats : LiveMeme lets you create fun and unique memes and allow you to save in multiple formats like PNG, JPG, etc.



: LiveMeme lets you create fun and unique memes and allow you to save in multiple formats like PNG, JPG, etc. Easy download : Once you finish creating your meme on the LiveMeme, you can save or export it in just one click.



: Once you finish creating your meme on the LiveMeme, you can save or export it in just one click. Instant sharing : You can instantly share your memes to various social media platforms and make your marketing game stronger.



: You can instantly share your memes to various social media platforms and make your marketing game stronger. Fast and efficient: With the least loading times, LiveMeme offers you tools that can work smoothly and help in creating your memes as fast as possible.

You can easily create funny memes with the help of free meme creator software available online. Just remember your target audience, study the latest meme trends and use memes in balance. Meme marketing can prove really helpful to your business. So, why wait? Start creating your own memes today!

