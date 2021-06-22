5 Best Free Meme Generators for Smart Marketing Teams in 2021

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & PWA, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics etc.
After analyzing the popularity of these unique graphics, businesses have started utilizing memes for marketing campaigns and advertising products.
This article will explain to you in detail what memes are, how they are beneficial to your business, and provide you with a list of the top best free meme maker software available online.
A meme is an image or video with text written over it to represent specific feelings and thoughts. The first meme of "Baby Cha-Cha" became viral in 1996, but until 2010, it remained underutilized. However, today memes have become an interactive medium of communication for both individuals and businesses.
Memes are unique tailor-made images that are generally related to cultural inside jokes. They are the most circulating and visually appealing images that never fail to grab people's attention. Realizing the power of memes, businesses started circulating relatable memes to run their email campaigns, attract social media traffic and improve the brand's image.
Memes have become a part of the natural online experience of people. They are continuously gaining importance in the corporate digital world. Memes are turning into all-new ways of expressing a brand's emotions and expressions.
There are numerous benefits of using memes for a business. Let us explain a few major ones:
As the digital age is growing, businesses are discovering new ways to use memes and gain as much benefit as they can. From improving the rate of generating leads to requesting feedback from customers, businesses are taking help from these fun and interactive memes.
Designing a meme from scratch is not a wise choice as there are thousands of free meme maker software available on the internet. You can choose the one that best caters to your needs and get started with them.
More or less, in the first step, you have to choose a meme template for catering to your business needs. Then, you are required to add a one-liner or two-liner text over it. You can tweak that meme template a little and finally save or export it to your system.
Yes! It's that simple! But you have to pick your meme maker carefully. For your convenience, I've listed a few top free meme-makers available online.
Here is the list of top 5 meme maker software to make funny memes:
For creating attractive and straightforward memes, QuickMeme is the best option for making funny memes. This meme maker software has the simplest of user-interface with easy-to-use editing tools. Some of the unique features of QuickMeme are:
You can create a meme either by uploading your own image or choosing from templates offered by QuickMeme. It caters to all your business needs with ease.
Appy Pie’s free online meme creator lets you create funny memes irrespective of the format you wish for. It allows you to design memes in various formats- GIF, PNG, JPG, etc. It is one of the best meme creators who offers a drag-n-drop editor to build memes quickly. Some of the features of Appy Pie’s meme generator that set it apart is-
Appy Pie offers a free meme generator tool to design memes in the easiest way possible. No matter how simple or complex a meme you want to create, Appy Pie got you covered.
One of the most popular and free meme maker software, MemeGenerator, lets you create memes for all your personal and professional needs. Whether you want to send a funny meme to your friend or a promotion meme to clients, MemeGenerator got you covered. It offers you the following features:
Make a Meme is a user-friendly meme creator that helps you design memes of different types, be it funny, happy, cheerful, etc. You can select the template, edit a little, and your meme is ready. Make a Meme is the simplest tool to use! It provides you with the following features to make your memes’ making the process fun.
LiveMeme is possibly the best free meme maker available on the internet. It offers tools for both beginners and professionals to create perfect memes. It provides you the following features for making exclusive memes.
You can easily create funny memes with the help of free meme creator software available online. Just remember your target audience, study the latest meme trends and use memes in balance. Meme marketing can prove really helpful to your business. So, why wait? Start creating your own memes today!
