5 Auto-Message Sequences You Can Run Right Now

In Dashly , we adore auto messages. It saves us lots of time, as they automatically generate and warm up leads. In this article, we share an easy way for you to create a message chain right now if you have never done this before. Here’s a list of five auto messages sequence which will be beneficial to both you and your clients.

The only thing: please, do not run all the scripts at a time. Be patient, begin with one script. When launching several sequences, make sure the audiences do not double, and you don’t send several messages to the same user.

1. Welcome messages

Welcome messages solve three main tasks:

Greeting new user and setting the right tone in your relationships;

Creating a feedback channel in case users have some questions;

Directing them and helping make the next steps in the funnel

How auto messages could help you with completing these tasks?

Pup-up on the website

Welcome sequence may start with a pop-up window on your website. Why is this sequence effective? Because it’s rather more effective to greet users while they’re on the website rather than when they left it an hour ago.

However, this doesn’t mean you should send an enormous pop-up exactly when a person enters the website.

Here are several possible campaigns:

Here are a few examples of these messages.

This may be a lead generation pop-up:

You can qualify and segment new users with welcome emails:

Such pop-up may help users not to get lost:

Chat message

The same problem could be solved with a chat message.

In order not to irritate users with pop-ups and simultaneous messages in live chat, it’s crucial to think about cases when users get the message. For instance, the message can appear after users scroll to the footer or when they visit a page for the second time.

Welcome email

It’s vitally important to send welcome emails. Compared to any other emails, its Open Rate is 4 times higher (about 50%), while its click rate is 5 times higher. Send those after users leave their personal data ( 74% of users wait for such email since the moment they left an email).

2. Activation and leads warming up

It’s obvious that triggered messages should encourage users to leave a request, make a purchase, sign up, upgrade plan, activate into a new feature, etc.

Use the knowledge about users’ actions on your website and their product usage, and send them personalized messages.

Here is a list of actions you can focus on:

visited a website (one session, two session, three sessions, etc),

visited a features landing page,

started filling a leadform,

Scrolled down the landing page,

Left an email for discount/present/some useful stuff,

Subscribed to your blog,

Signed in,

Activated a trial period,

Started using some features. All these actions may be used as triggers, and the message will be sent after the visitor performs a particular event. You can determine which step your potential customer is on right now, and how you can convert them into a user, how you can keep them in and what features can be additionally activated in.

Trigger: signup/trial activation

You may need a triggered message sequence to onboard users. Onboarding will help them to be aware of all the opportunities your service can provide and start getting benefits from this.

The more actively clients use your service, the better you have to show them the value of your product. It’s important to make sure that the user gets your message at the right moment. In Dashly, we never tell new users to start with a difficult message sequence, as they won’t get any value from this.

At the very beginning, we show them how to collect leads data and create leads segments based on this. Our onboarding sequence consists of six emals. And these letters teach users the most important tips which will help them get maximum benefit from the service.

Trigger: emails subcription

There is another example of an email which we automatically send to our new subscribers.

Trigger: visited a website (one, two, three times etc)

If the user visits your website again and again, but still hasn’t performed the key action, try to encourage them. To begin with, suggest them to subscribe to your newsletter.

Next, warm up leads by sending them a newsletter. On this stage, you can show them your knowledge and expertise, help them understand your fit better and gradually drive them to the first purchase.

And here the process of client retention begins.

3. Retention messages

One of the dumbest messages which could be created is something like “We miss you Please, come back”. But the thing is that even messages like that usually work.

The key rule here is not to tell people what to do, but motivate them instead.

Trigger: user have chosen a subscription plan

Users may scroll down the page with subscription plans, but don’t buy or at least login. In this case, you can send them an email, Web Push or pop-up with a special offer. Just make sure the customer journey includes getting their email address.

Trigger: started filling leadform

Say, some users start performing a target action (registration, payment etc), but don’t finish. Maybe they need some help? If they’re still on the same page, you can send them a message in live chat.

Try these ready-made scripts:

Trigger: user bought a subscription

Ask them to evaluate your service:

Suggest some additional modules to activate into. Prove that you value your friendship with the customer. When they’re back on your website, send them a pop-up with a discount or remind about free trial:

4. Thanksgiving messages

It’s quite a good idea to enhance your sequences with thanksgiving letters. It could be a popup:

Or an email:

Thanksgiving emails are like a brick in a foundation of customer relationships. This way you won’t forget to thank them for subscribing to your service.

In case you need repeat purchases, give a promocode for the next period of the subscription.

You can also thank users for the feature activation, product usage or giving feedback.

Process of feedback collecting could also be automated.

5. Feedback

Active users may come with feedback the second day after the subscription activation. More experienced users often tell useful customer experience stories, which will help you to make major improvements in your product.

Carry out surveys in order to find what issues are experienced. By this, you will be able to prevent new users from facing problems that experienced ones told you about.

After a month we ask users whether they understand how to deal with our service to get maximum value.

Some clients use features which we want to improve. We ask if they have some problems and get deep into the problem – preferably, during a conversation between the user and the product team.

Usually we collect feedback while developing and launching new features.

Or like this:

Of course, auto messages aren’t the only way to gather feedback. Customer Success team, Product Adoption team, and Sales team constantly help with this task. However, it’s better not to neglect using automessages to do this task.

It must be said that these five types of auto messages are examples. Probably your welcome letters will include gratitude for registration or subscription or feedback links. There are many options of welcome letters, where different types of messages will be combined. What’s more, there are many possible options of scripts, which you will develop for your business.

The last tip. Do not add this article to the bookmarks. Go and try some script right now.

Previously published at https://www.dashly.io/blog/5-auto-message-sequence/

