The Noonification: The Human Roots of Rising Fascism (5/6/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterMay 6th, 2024
    5/6/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    Common Misuses of Python Crypto APIs in the Wild

    By @cryptosovereignty [ 4 Min read ] Explore the impact of API design on security and the importance of hybrid static analyses in uncovering vulnerabilities. Read More.

    The Human Roots of Rising Fascism

    By @kitthirasaki [ 7 Min read ] The rise of fascism in the US and Europe is driven by deep-seated human needs for comfort, significance, and belonging in the face of rapid change. Read More.

    The Silicon Hospital: Silicon and Software Could Replace Drugs

    The Silicon Hospital: Silicon and Software Could Replace Drugs

By @thebojda [ 6 Min read ] The Silicon Hospital is OpenWaters revolutionary open-source software and hardware platform. Read More.

