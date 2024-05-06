The Noonification: The Human Roots of Rising Fascism (5/6/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @cryptosovereignty [ 4 Min read ] Explore the impact of API design on security and the importance of hybrid static analyses in uncovering vulnerabilities. Read More.

By @kitthirasaki [ 7 Min read ] The rise of fascism in the US and Europe is driven by deep-seated human needs for comfort, significance, and belonging in the face of rapid change. Read More.

By @thebojda [ 6 Min read ] The Silicon Hospital is OpenWaters revolutionary open-source software and hardware platform. Read More.