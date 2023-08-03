45 Stories To Learn About Digital Health

Let's learn about via these 45 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Digital Health /Learn Repo 1. As Healthcare App Popularity Rises, Organizations Need to Focus on New Software One in five Americans controls their health with the help of fitness trackers or apps. During the first two quarters of 2020, there were over 1.2 billion downloads of health and fitness apps. These facts indicate that people are interested in platforms that will allow them to track vital signs, control nutrition, and remotely communicate with doctors. Before starting a healthcare software project, a medical facility should decide what type of medical platform its target audience needs. Let’s take a look at the most popular apps and options for their use. 2. AI, Blockchain, and Healthcare: The Three Musketeers Combining AI, Blockchain, with Healthcare may help solve some of the most challenging problems in the health sector today. 3. Healthcare, NFTs, and the Blockchain Can blockchain and NFTs solve long-standing problems in our healthcare industry? 4. Hacking the Future of Healthcare: Telehealth and Telemedicine A look at how telemedicine and telehealth are the future of healthcare. 5. Nanomachines: The Game Changer in Pervasive Healthcare Biological nanomachines are nano-sized tools used for the monitoring, diagnostic, and treatment of disease at the molecular scale. 6. A Guide to HIPAA Compliance in 2021 & Its Benefits Following HIPAA laws provides a higher level of safety for your corporation and its leaders. 7. The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings Discover some of the top healthcare software development companies to work with and understand the crucial factors to consider when choosing the right one. 8. Can Digital Therapeutics Help in Times of Coronavirus Crisis? Medicine is taking a turn from physical to digital - by 2025, the digital therapeutics market is projected to hit $7.8 billion. The uses of digital therapeutics range wildly from alleviating symptoms of physiological and neurobehavioral symptoms to therapeutic interventions driven by software and tech to therapies to improve outcomes when combined with regular treatments. They also offer new options to those who have otherwise unmet needs, and can help reduce reliance on medication. Digital therapeutics can also be used in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, central nervous, respiratory, and gastrointestinal problems. 9. "I don't want anyone to go through what I went through" - with I-Ally Founder Lucinda Koza Interview with I-Ally Founder Lucinda Koza where reveals she wants to save millennial family caregivers from a broken system 10. The Lessons of Covid-19 for a Digital Decade As we struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are also learning some valuable lessons, and not only about how to handle an outbreak on this scale. We can also learn from the ‘success’ of the virus to build a new economic model that is robust enough to withstand another crisis, as well as creating a dynamic digital finance system to carry us through into the next decade and beyond. 11. Healthcare Technology Trends Accelerated By COVID-19 in 2021 Thanks to these healthcare technology trends, our medical infrastructures are evolving to fight pandemic-level viruses in the most efficient manner possible. 12. The Rapid Acceleration of Digital Health [infographic] The embracement of technology is a two-sided process and doctors need patient support in order to completely change. 13. What Do You Know About IoMT - Internet of Medical Things: A Slogging Thread This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, BitcoinPetar, Rianke Krugel, anthony watson and Utsav Jaiswal occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability. 14. IIoT in the Healthcare Industry Can Free Up Hospital Beds The applications of IIoT in healthcare can be much more than smart sensors and smart hospitals. IIoT can help healthcare institutions in providing personalized. 15. Blockchain Technology Improves Data Authentication and Transparency in Healthcare Blockchain is the secret to trusting the data as it moves into our healthcare ecosystem. 16. How Telemedicine Serves Nursing Home Needs [Infographic] Telehealth has made the quality of care better for nursing home residents. Learn more about how the digital health transformation is changing the game. 17. How to Avoid Being Negatively Affected By Doomsurfing Social media algorithms often show material that makes us anxious, angry, or sad because it keeps us engaged and clicking - this is known as doomsurfing. 18. HealthTech: Revolutionizing Healthcare through Technology Explore how HealthTech is revolutionizing the way we diagnose, treat, and prevent illnesses. From telemedicine to AI, learn how technology is improving patient. 19. 10 Emerging Technology Trends in Healthcare for 2023 and Beyond Want to know what healthcare technology trends will emerge in 2023 and beyond? Read on for the trends that healthcare providers and organizations will look for. 20. How Digital Health Platforms Should Secure Patient Data Now the CURES Act is Live Now that Americans theoretically have instant access to their medical records, digital health platforms must ensure they secure this data. 21. Scripps Health's System Continuously Plagues After The Weekend Cyberattack Scripps Health’s computer systems faced a ransomware attack this weekend and systems continue to plague the healthcare systems in San Diego. 22. Have You Heard? AI Can Edit Genes Now Artificial intelligence and healthcare have long been friends. That friendship has grown to include even gene-editing thanks to AI helping with CRISPR errors. 23. AI In Healthcare: A Viably Disruptive Force, Or A Pipe Dream? Read this article to learn more about AI potential in the healthcare industry. 24. An Intro to MedPaLM: ChatGPT's Healthcare-Focused "Cousin" ChatGPT for healthcare? Learn everything you need to know about MedPaLM, a new LLM developed by Google specifically for medical and clinical applications. 25. Discussing The Applications of AI Chatbots in Healthcare at the World Economic Forum The World Economic Forum is mostly known for its highly anticipated annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland — a scene of global intrigue and a convergence point for the planet’s most influential politicians, investors, activists, CEOs, and economists. 26. The Mixed Blessings of Technology for Mental Health Mental health technology is a subject of controversy. This post tends to assess the existing potential of new healthcare tech for mental health treatment, 27. A Look at the Nursing Homes of the Future [Infographic] An infographic on the future of tech and empathy that will fuel the senior care and nursing home space. 28. New Book Release For Self-Assessing Your Digital Habits Raising awareness around digital health as the world moves back to life beyond the screen 29. 7 Tips for Evaluating Healthtech Software Development Companies In this article, we’ve aggregated our best advice and insights for evaluating healthcare software development companies. 30. 5 Most Important Directions In Which Tech Industry Develops In 2021 Stay competitive within the COVID-19 landscape. Take a look at our findings on what trends will shape the IT industry in 2021. 31. A Brief Intro to 8 Ways AI Could Improve Patient Care How much data does a hospital produce each day? How much information are they capable of storing, analyzing, and sharing with physicians and patients? 32. Eye Strain Headaches: What To Do When Your Eyes and Your Head Hurt Do you suffer from headaches with pain behind and around your eyes? That's called an eyestrain headache; you can find out how to prevent them in this article. 33. Healthcare Marketing Tips in 2021 We recommend tools, approaches, and methodologies to build a competitive marketing strategy to make people fall in love with your digital health solution. 34. 6 Tips To Relieve Eye Strain You Stare At A Screen All Day Does your eyes get dry or watery while staring at a screen? Or do you experience headaches when looking at a screen? Do you feel itchiness on your eyes? 35. Is Your Technology Addiction Taking Over Life and Your Mental Wellbeing? In this article, we’ll be diving deeper into the Relevance and Risk of Smartphone and Technology Addiction in the times we live in today — during COVID-19. 36. Wearable Devices Let Patients Take the Lead on their Health Journey As the digital health wagon moves on, patients are starting to take the lead thanks to health wearables, better communication with doctors and new technology. 37. How Much Technology Is Too Much for You? 7 Tips to Help You Decide The use of technology has become an integral part of modern life. While it can have both positive and negative effects. So how much is too much? 38. The 7 Scopes of Wellness and 21 Apps to Help You Attain Them These times are hard and achieving good health may seem difficult, but it is possible to achieve your wellness goals. Find out more about wellness here. 39. The Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen Feature Faces Racial Bias Accusations A group of people from New York filed a lawsuit with claims that the Apple Watch's blood oxygen feature doesn’t work correctly for people with darker skin. 40. BetterHelp, Cyberblade, YouTube, and Prayer Saved Me from a Panic Attack My first-ever panic attack happened while I was at a 5-star restaurant. Worse, it happened on my honeymoon. 41. 7 Healthcare Technology Trends to Watch Out for in 2022 Explore the latest technology trends that will shape the healthcare industry in 2022 and beyond. 42. Can Technology Save the Oil and Gas Industry? Digital advances are here to aid the Oil and Gas companies in transcending the limitations of traditional techniques. 43. Transformative Healthtech Ideas That Can Solve Healthcare Crisis The year 2021 was a banner year for digital health with around $57 billion invested into the sector. Telemedicine and mental health were among the verticals that received the most investment dollars. It was also the year when value-based healthcare became evidently complemented by technology, a tendency being accelerated by the pandemic. 44. How an Improved Working Relationship Between Employer and Employee Could be the Key to Cybersecurity

In a lot of organizations, the focus on cybersecurity has always been on building secure infrastructure and while the idea good in theory, it may not necessarily keep all your data safe. You need to consider the impact of a good working relationship and the understanding of how people think.

45. Tech Addiction and Smartphone Dependency: Latest Science and Statistics

How do we choose to have our new and rapidly evolving tools and capabilities impact our lives as individuals, organizations and as a global society? In order to make a smart choice, it is imperative that we have a good understanding of the impact digital technology already has or can have on our lives. What can we say with a degree of certainty?