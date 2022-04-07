4 Tools to schedule Twitter Threads

Here are some tools that allow you to schedule Twitter threads for the future

Twitter threads are an awesome marketing tool and tend to get more views and engagement than single tweets. However, you cannot schedule a Twitter thread in advance on either Twitter or Tweetdeck.

Here are 4 tools that allow you to schedule Twitter threads in advance.

Twitter thread scheduling tools

OneUp is a social media scheduling tool that supports Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, TikTok, and Stocktwits.

Cost: OneUp has a Free Plan, so you can schedule Twitter threads for free.

Capterra reviews: 4.8/5 (290 reviews)

Connecting your Twitter account

When you sign up, you can connect your Twitter account(s) from the Accounts page in OneUp.

Schedule a Twitter thread

To schedule a Twitter thread, go to the dropdown menu and choose "Schedule Twitter Threads"

Then select which Twitter account you want to post to (if you have more than one) and create your Twitter thread:

To add another tweet to your Twitter thread, click the “+” button.

Just like on Twitter, you can add up to 4 images, a GIF, or a video on each tweet. Alt text is also supported for images.

And just like on Twitter, you can @mention accounts using OneUp. Just type "@" and some letters and you will get suggested accounts:

Then you can either schedule your thread for a date in the future, or add your Twitter thread to your Drafts folder.

Loomly is a social media scheduling tool that supports Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube.

Cost: Loomly starts at $35/month

Capterra reviews: 4.7/5 (446 reviews)

Chirr App supports scheduling Twitter threads.

Cost: Chirr App starts at $15/month for scheduling Twitter threads

Capterra reviews: 0/0 (0 reviews)

SocialBu is a social media scheduling tool that supports Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Google Business Profiles.

Cost: SocialBu starts at $8/month for scheduling Twitter threads

Capterra reviews: 4.6/5 (36 reviews)

